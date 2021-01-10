Hôm nay,  
Những Tổ Chức Người Mỹ Gốc Việt Lên Án Việc Đánh Phá Nền Dân Chủ Hoa Kỳ

LTS: Sau biến cố chiếm Tòa Quốc Hội ngày 6 tháng 1, nhiều nhà lập pháp Hoa Kỳ từ hai Đảng Cộng Hòa và Dân Chủ đã lên án bạo động đồng thời kêu gọi luận tội, truất phế tổng thống Donald Trump vì tội khuyến khích bạo động. Nhiều bạn trẻ đã lên tiếng phản đối việc sử dụng lá cờ vàng tại cuộc bạo động này.  Một số cá nhân và hội đoàn người Mỹ gốc Việt đã lên án việc đánh phá nền dân chủ Hoa Kỳ qua bản kiến nghị ký tên từ nhiều cá nhân và hội đoàn sau đây.

**

9 tháng Giêng, 2021

Một cuộc tấn công vào nền dân chủ vừa diễn ra vào Thứ  Tư vừa qua, ngày 6 tháng Giêng, khi đám đông quá khích đột kích vào tòa nhà Quốc Hội Hoa Kỳ. Trong khi cả thế giới sững sờ chứng kiến cuộc nổi loạn, nhiều người Mỹ gốc Việt hổ thẹn khi thấy lá cờ vàng ba sọc đỏ bay phất phới chung với các biểu tượng kỳ thị của chủ thuyết “da trắng thượng đẳng”. Đối với nhiều người gốc Việt, lá cờ vàng này tượng trưng cho cuộc tranh đấu cho tự do và dân chủ – một biểu tượng của đoàn kết, niềm hãnh diện và danh dự dân tộc, không thể đứng chung với các cờ hiệu của kỳ thị, thù hận.


Trong bản lên tiếng này, chúng tôi lên án và phủ nhận những đợt tấn công kéo dài nhiều tháng vào cuộc bầu cử tự do, công bằng của Hoa Kỳ, được tiếp liệu bởi những thuyết âm mưu nham hiểm và thông tin sai lệch mà cao điểm là những giây phút nhục nhã nhất trong lịch sử Hoa Kỳ.


Là người Mỹ gốc Việt, chúng tôi được hưởng và tôn trọng quyền tự do biểu tình và quyền tự do biểu đạt bất đồng chính kiến -- những quyền căn bản mà nhiều người dân Việt Nam không có và còn bị tù đày khi thực thi. Chúng tôi hoàn toàn lên án thông tin thất thiệt, tuyên truyền sai lệch và xúi giục bạo động. Việc những lãnh đạo Mỹ tiếp tục ủng hộ Tổng Thống Donald Trump là điều đáng trách về đạo lý, khi ông có những lời lẽ gây chia rẽ và hành vi dấy loạn gây chết người, làm xói mòn các định chế dân chủ và những giá trị truyền thống của Hoa Kỳ.

 


Quốc Hội và tòa án đã xác nhận kết quả của cuộc bầu cử tổng thống hợp pháp và trong sáng. Chúng tôi cam kết tôn trọng và hỗ trợ hệ thống dân chủ Hoa Kỳ, sẵn sàng tham dự vào việc thảo luận của quốc gia để đem lại sự đoàn kết và những thay đổi tốt đẹp.Trong khi Hoa Kỳ tiếp tục bước tới, chúng tôi tái xác nhận lời cam kết tranh đấu cho công bằng và cơ hội cho tất cả.


Đồng ký tên,

Andrea Nguyen

Cookbook Author

 

Angelina Trang Huynh

Co-founder and Executive Director, Vietnam Rise

 

Annie Le

President, Networking Organization for Vietnamese Americans


Atkinson Tran

President and Board of Directors, Vietnamese American Roundtable (VAR)

 

Bao Ky Vu

Former Bush 43 appointee

 

Binh Nguyen, MD

Vietnam For Progress


Cathy Vu

Interim President, Union of Vietnamese Student Associations of Southern California (UVSA)

 

Christine Hoang Nygaard

California Democratic Party Delegate

 

Daniel Albert, Esq.

The Daniel Albert Law Firm

 

Diedre Thu-Ha Nguyen, Councilmember
City of Garden Grove, California 

 

Duc Nguyen

Emmy Award Winning Filmmaker, Right Here in My Pocket

 

Emmerick Doan 

External Vice President, Phan Boi Chau Youth Association

 

Huy Pham

Founder, I Am Vietnamese 

 

Huy Tran, Esq.

Partner, Justice at Work Law Group

 

Isabelle Thuy Pelaud

Co-founder and Executive Director, Diasporic Vietnamese Artists Network (DVAN)

Jenny Do, Esq.

Law Offices of Jenny Do

 

Khoa Le

CEO, Saigon Entertainment Network (SET)

 

Kim Bernice Nguyen, Mayor Pro Tem

City of Garden Grove, California

 

Lan Cao,

Author of Monkey Bridge

 

Lillian Trinh

President, The Union of Vietnamese Student Associations of the Southern Region of America

 

Liza Chu

Co-founder, Empowering Marginalized Asian Communities


Mai Du

Co-founder, Greater Malden Asian American Community Coalition (GMAACC)

 

Manh Kim

Editor-in-chief, TheNewViet

 

Michael Nguyen

Founder, Fitness and Martial Arts Southern California

 

Nancy Tran, PhD

Director, Radio TNT Sacramento-Central Valley, California 

 

Nhat Anh Ho, OD

CEO, Focus Vision

 

Nina Hoabinh Le

Publisher, Viet Bao Daily News

 

Pamela Huynh

Co-founder and Executive Director of Viet Family Center of GA

 

Philip Nguyen

Lecturer, College of Ethnic Studies, San Francisco State University

 

Phu Do Nguyen, Esq.

Do Phu & Anh Tuan, PLC

 

Quan Nguyen, MD

Museum of the Republic of Vietnam

 

Ryan Hubris

CEO, Royal Jade Group

 

Sophia Duong

Owner, NVRadio 

 

Summer Phung

President, Union of Vietnamese Student Associations of the Southeast (UVSASE)

 

Tammy Tran

Co-founder, VietAct

 

Thang Do

CEO, Aedis Architects

 

Thu Nguyen

Director, OCA-Asian Pacific American Advocates


Truc Ho

Musician

 

Trung Duong Nguyen Thi Thai

Writer/journalist, damau.org 

 

Tu David Phu

Top Chef 15, TDP Enterprises LLC

 

Tuan Hoang

Associate Professor, Pepperdine University

 

Tuong Vu

Professor & Director, US-Vietnam Research Center, University of Oregon


Uyen Hoang

Executive Director,  Viet Rainbow of Orange County, California (VROC)

 

Viet Thanh Nguyen

Co-founder, Diasporic Vietnamese Artists Network (DVAN)

 

Ysa Le

Executive Director, Vietnamese American Arts & Letters Association (VAALA)

Bản tiếng Anh: 


Vietnamese Americans Condemn the Attacks on American Democracy


An assault on democracy took place this past Wednesday, January 6, when violent mobs attacked the
United States Capitol. As the world watched the insurrection in shock, countless Vietnamese Americans
experienced an added level of shame: seeing the yellow and red striped flag flying alongside symbols of
white supremacy. For many, the Vietnamese Heritage flag represents the quest for freedom and democracy
— a symbol of unity, pride, and honor that has no place among emblems of hate.

With this statement we condemn and repudiate the months-long attacks on America's free and fair
elections, fueled by dangerous conspiracy theories and misinformation which culminated in one of the most
shameful moments in American history.

As Vietnamese Americans, we enjoy and respect the freedom to protest and the freedom to express
dissenting views — basic rights that many people in Vietnam today lack and have been imprisoned for
exercising. We absolutely reject blatant disinformation and violence. It is morally reprehensible for any
leader to continue supporting President Donald Trump, whose seditious actions and divisive rhetoric
undermine our democratic institutions and shared values.

Congress and the courts have affirmed the results of the recent election. We are committed to doing our
part to support the American democratic system and to engage in the national discourse. As America
moves forward, we reaffirm our commitment to fight for justice and opportunity for all.

Lá cờ Việt Nam Cộng hòa đã và đang là biểu tượng cho những sự kiện của người Mỹ gốc Việt. Vốn đã mang tính dân tộc chủ nghĩa cao, tính biểu tượng của nó rất mạnh trong cộng đồng người tị nạn trong thập niên 1970, 1980. Nó không chỉ là căn cước và lịch sử của họ, đang bị chế độ mới ở Việt Nam xóa đi, mà nó còn là sự cần thiết cho họ vì có quá ít – nếu không nói là không có gì hết – những biểu hiện cho căn cước và lịch sử của họ ở Mỹ như là bảo tàng, tượng đài, sự công nhận, sự tưởng niệm,… Lá cờ và quốc ca Việt Nam Cộng hòa là điều trong số rất ít những điều giữ cho căn cước và ký ức chính trị của cộng đồng người tị nạn sống còn.

Nhưng chúng ta không nên có ảo tưởng về những gì mà Tổng thống đắc cử Joe Biden sẽ phải đối mặt khi nhậm chức. Trong nhiệm kỳ tổng thống và một trận đại dịch mà chính quyền sắp mãn nhiệm đã làm rất ít để chống chọi, Trump để lại những vết hằn sâu thẳm. Những tổn thương kinh tế sẽ không thể hàn gắn trong một sớm một chiều, và nếu không có sự hỗ trợ toàn diện vào thời điểm cần thiết quan trọng này – bao gồm hỗ trợ cho các chính quyền địa phương và tiểu bang thiếu ngân khoản – thì nỗi đau sẽ còn kéo dài.

Trái đất xoay tròn, một năm nữa lại đến. Gió xuân, mai đào, bánh chưng, bánh tét... đang đem niềm vui mùa xuân đến cho hành tinh chúng ta. Quý Ni sư kính lời vấn an sức khỏe đến quý Phật tử, tri ân tình thương của quý vị trong thời gian qua, nhất là trong mùa đại dịch Covid Corona, quý vị luôn đồng hành ủng hộ để Chùa Hương Sen được yên ổn sinh hoạt và an tâm tu tập, tụng niệm.

UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST THÔNG BÁO:Chương trình Pháp Thoại mỗi tháng HOÀN TOÀN MIỄN PHÍ với Giáo Sư Tiến Sĩ Lewis Lancaster, từ trường Đại Học nổi tiếng UC Berkeley

WASHINGTON (VB - 10/1/2021) --- Nên dùng Tu Chánh Án 25 để lột chức Trump? Nếu thế, phải do chính Phó Tổng Thống Mike Pence thực hiện và một số Bộ Trưởng thực hiện. Hay là nên dùng thủ tục Hạ Viện luận tội rồi đưa qua Thượng Viện truất phế Trump? Nếu thế, sẽ chậm hơn một chút.

Chỉ có 39 trường hợp mới bị nhiễm vi khuẩn corona để cho các viên chức y tế tại Trung Quốc đặt 11 triệu người vào phong tỏa tại thành phố Gia Thạch, theo tin NBC News cho biết hôm Thứ Bảy, 9 tháng 1 năm 2021.

Tổng Thống Donald Trump đang xem xét việc để cho Rudy Giuliani và Alan Dershowitz biện hộ cho ông nếu ông đối diện một cuộc xử luận tội khác, theo hai nguồn tin thông thạo với vấn đề này cho biết qua tường thuật của CNN hôm Thứ Bảy, 9 tháng 1 năm 2021.

“Trump SẼ tuyên thệ nhậm chức nhiệm kỳ hai vào ngày 20 tháng 1!!,” theo một người bình luận trên thedonald.win, một diễn đàn online ủng hộ Trump, hôm Thứ Năm, một ngày sau vụ xâm nhập vào tòa nhà QH. “Chúng ta quyết không để những người cộng sản thắng. Ngay dù bạn phải đốt Thủ Đô cháy rụi ra tro. Ngày mai chúng ta trở lại Thủ Đô và lấy lại đất nước của chúng ta!!” John Scott-Railton, nhà nghiên cứu kỳ cựu tại Citizen Lab – một nhóm tại Đại Học Toronto chuyên giám sát an ninh mạng – cho biết ông “cực kỳ quan ngại” về ngày tuyên thệ nhậm chức.

Phó Tổng Thống Hoa Kỳ Mike Pence sẽ tham dự lễ tuyên thệ nhậm chức của Tổng Thống đắc cử Joe Biden, theo một nguồn tin cho biết qua tường thuật của CNN hôm Thứ Bảy, 9 tháng 1 năm 2021.

Một ngày sau khi tạm đóng danh khoản của tổng thống Donald Trump trong 12 tiếng, Twitter đã ra thông báo chính thức đóng vĩnh viễn danh khoản này vì đã tiếp tục tái phạm các quy định và chính sách sử dụng của Twitter sau khi được phép hoạt động lại. Twitter viện dẫn lý do là các tin nhắn ẩn chứa "nguy cơ tiếp tục xách động bạo lực" (risk of further incitement of violence) và "những tái phạm nghiêm trọng" (repeated and severe violations).
