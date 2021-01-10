9 tháng Giêng, 2021
Những Tổ Chức Người Mỹ Gốc Việt Lên Án Việc Đánh Phá Nền Dân Chủ Hoa Kỳ
Một cuộc tấn công vào nền dân chủ vừa diễn ra vào Thứ Tư vừa qua, ngày 6 tháng Giêng, khi đám đông quá khích đột kích vào tòa nhà Quốc Hội Hoa Kỳ. Trong khi cả thế giới sững sờ chứng kiến cuộc nổi loạn, nhiều người Mỹ gốc Việt hổ thẹn khi thấy lá cờ vàng ba sọc đỏ bay phất phới chung với các biểu tượng kỳ thị của chủ thuyết “da trắng thượng đẳng”. Đối với nhiều người gốc Việt, lá cờ vàng này tượng trưng cho cuộc tranh đấu cho tự do và dân chủ – một biểu tượng của đoàn kết, niềm hãnh diện và danh dự dân tộc, không thể đứng chung với các cờ hiệu của kỳ thị, thù hận.
Trong bản lên tiếng này, chúng tôi lên án và phủ nhận những đợt tấn công kéo dài nhiều tháng vào cuộc bầu cử tự do, công bằng của Hoa Kỳ, được tiếp liệu bởi những thuyết âm mưu nham hiểm và thông tin sai lệch mà cao điểm là những giây phút nhục nhã nhất trong lịch sử Hoa Kỳ.
Là người Mỹ gốc Việt, chúng tôi được hưởng và tôn trọng quyền tự do biểu tình và quyền tự do biểu đạt bất đồng chính kiến -- những quyền căn bản mà nhiều người dân Việt Nam không có và còn bị tù đày khi thực thi. Chúng tôi hoàn toàn lên án thông tin thất thiệt, tuyên truyền sai lệch và xúi giục bạo động. Việc những lãnh đạo Mỹ tiếp tục ủng hộ Tổng Thống Donald Trump là điều đáng trách về đạo lý, khi ông có những lời lẽ gây chia rẽ và hành vi dấy loạn gây chết người, làm xói mòn các định chế dân chủ và những giá trị truyền thống của Hoa Kỳ.
Quốc Hội và tòa án đã xác nhận kết quả của cuộc bầu cử tổng thống hợp pháp và trong sáng. Chúng tôi cam kết tôn trọng và hỗ trợ hệ thống dân chủ Hoa Kỳ, sẵn sàng tham dự vào việc thảo luận của quốc gia để đem lại sự đoàn kết và những thay đổi tốt đẹp.Trong khi Hoa Kỳ tiếp tục bước tới, chúng tôi tái xác nhận lời cam kết tranh đấu cho công bằng và cơ hội cho tất cả.
Đồng ký tên,
Andrea Nguyen
Cookbook Author
Angelina Trang Huynh
Co-founder and Executive Director, Vietnam Rise
Annie Le
President, Networking Organization for Vietnamese Americans
Atkinson Tran
President and Board of Directors, Vietnamese American Roundtable (VAR)
Bao Ky Vu
Former Bush 43 appointee
Binh Nguyen, MD
Vietnam For Progress
Cathy Vu
Interim President, Union of Vietnamese Student Associations of Southern California (UVSA)
Christine Hoang Nygaard
California Democratic Party Delegate
Daniel Albert, Esq.
The Daniel Albert Law Firm
Diedre Thu-Ha Nguyen, Councilmember
City of Garden Grove, California
Duc Nguyen
Emmy Award Winning Filmmaker, Right Here in My Pocket
Emmerick Doan
External Vice President, Phan Boi Chau Youth Association
Huy Pham
Founder, I Am Vietnamese
Huy Tran, Esq.
Partner, Justice at Work Law Group
Isabelle Thuy Pelaud
Co-founder and Executive Director, Diasporic Vietnamese Artists Network (DVAN)
Jenny Do, Esq.
Law Offices of Jenny Do
Khoa Le
CEO, Saigon Entertainment Network (SET)
Kim Bernice Nguyen, Mayor Pro Tem
City of Garden Grove, California
Lan Cao,
Author of Monkey Bridge
Lillian Trinh
President, The Union of Vietnamese Student Associations of the Southern Region of America
Liza Chu
Co-founder, Empowering Marginalized Asian Communities
Mai Du
Co-founder, Greater Malden Asian American Community Coalition (GMAACC)
Manh Kim
Editor-in-chief, TheNewViet
Michael Nguyen
Founder, Fitness and Martial Arts Southern California
Nancy Tran, PhD
Director, Radio TNT Sacramento-Central Valley, California
Nhat Anh Ho, OD
CEO, Focus Vision
Nina Hoabinh Le
Publisher, Viet Bao Daily News
Pamela Huynh
Co-founder and Executive Director of Viet Family Center of GA
Philip Nguyen
Lecturer, College of Ethnic Studies, San Francisco State University
Phu Do Nguyen, Esq.
Do Phu & Anh Tuan, PLC
Quan Nguyen, MD
Museum of the Republic of Vietnam
Ryan Hubris
CEO, Royal Jade Group
Sophia Duong
Owner, NVRadio
Summer Phung
President, Union of Vietnamese Student Associations of the Southeast (UVSASE)
Tammy Tran
Co-founder, VietAct
Thang Do
CEO, Aedis Architects
Thu Nguyen
Director, OCA-Asian Pacific American Advocates
Truc Ho
Musician
Trung Duong Nguyen Thi Thai
Writer/journalist, damau.org
Tu David Phu
Top Chef 15, TDP Enterprises LLC
Tuan Hoang
Associate Professor, Pepperdine University
Tuong Vu
Professor & Director, US-Vietnam Research Center, University of Oregon
Uyen Hoang
Executive Director, Viet Rainbow of Orange County, California (VROC)
Viet Thanh Nguyen
Co-founder, Diasporic Vietnamese Artists Network (DVAN)
Ysa Le
Executive Director, Vietnamese American Arts & Letters Association (VAALA)
***
Bản tiếng Anh:
January 9, 2021
Vietnamese Americans Condemn the Attacks on American Democracy
An assault on democracy took place this past Wednesday, January 6, when violent mobs attacked the
United States Capitol. As the world watched the insurrection in shock, countless Vietnamese Americans
experienced an added level of shame: seeing the yellow and red striped flag flying alongside symbols of
white supremacy. For many, the Vietnamese Heritage flag represents the quest for freedom and democracy
— a symbol of unity, pride, and honor that has no place among emblems of hate.
With this statement we condemn and repudiate the months-long attacks on America's free and fair
elections, fueled by dangerous conspiracy theories and misinformation which culminated in one of the most
shameful moments in American history.
As Vietnamese Americans, we enjoy and respect the freedom to protest and the freedom to express
dissenting views — basic rights that many people in Vietnam today lack and have been imprisoned for
exercising. We absolutely reject blatant disinformation and violence. It is morally reprehensible for any
leader to continue supporting President Donald Trump, whose seditious actions and divisive rhetoric
undermine our democratic institutions and shared values.
Congress and the courts have affirmed the results of the recent election. We are committed to doing our
part to support the American democratic system and to engage in the national discourse. As America
moves forward, we reaffirm our commitment to fight for justice and opportunity for all.
45 Signatories (alphabetical by first name, same as above)