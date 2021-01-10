Sau biến cố chiếm Tòa Quốc Hội ngày 6 tháng 1, nhiều nhà lập pháp Hoa Kỳ từ hai Đảng Cộng Hòa và Dân Chủ đã lên án bạo động đồng thời kêu gọi luận tội, truất phế tổng thống Donald Trump vì tội khuyến khích bạo động. Nhiều bạn trẻ đã lên tiếng phản đối việc sử dụng lá cờ vàng tại cuộc bạo động này. Một số cá nhân và hội đoàn người Mỹ gốc Việt đã lên án việc đánh phá nền dân chủ Hoa Kỳ qua bản kiến nghị ký tên từ nhiều cá nhân và hội đoàn sau đây.



9 tháng Giêng, 2021





Những Tổ Chức Người Mỹ Gốc Việt Lên Án Việc Đánh Phá Nền Dân Chủ Hoa Kỳ





Một cuộc tấn công vào nền dân chủ vừa diễn ra vào Thứ Tư vừa qua, ngày 6 tháng Giêng, khi đám đông quá khích đột kích vào tòa nhà Quốc Hội Hoa Kỳ. Trong khi cả thế giới sững sờ chứng kiến cuộc nổi loạn, nhiều người Mỹ gốc Việt hổ thẹn khi thấy lá cờ vàng ba sọc đỏ bay phất phới chung với các biểu tượng kỳ thị của chủ thuyết “da trắng thượng đẳng”. Đối với nhiều người gốc Việt, lá cờ vàng này tượng trưng cho cuộc tranh đấu cho tự do và dân chủ – một biểu tượng của đoàn kết, niềm hãnh diện và danh dự dân tộc, không thể đứng chung với các cờ hiệu của kỳ thị, thù hận.



Trong bản lên tiếng này, chúng tôi lên án và phủ nhận những đợt tấn công kéo dài nhiều tháng vào cuộc bầu cử tự do, công bằng của Hoa Kỳ, được tiếp liệu bởi những thuyết âm mưu nham hiểm và thông tin sai lệch mà cao điểm là những giây phút nhục nhã nhất trong lịch sử Hoa Kỳ.



Là người Mỹ gốc Việt, chúng tôi được hưởng và tôn trọng quyền tự do biểu tình và quyền tự do biểu đạt bất đồng chính kiến -- những quyền căn bản mà nhiều người dân Việt Nam không có và còn bị tù đày khi thực thi. Chúng tôi hoàn toàn lên án thông tin thất thiệt, tuyên truyền sai lệch và xúi giục bạo động. Việc những lãnh đạo Mỹ tiếp tục ủng hộ Tổng Thống Donald Trump là điều đáng trách về đạo lý, khi ông có những lời lẽ gây chia rẽ và hành vi dấy loạn gây chết người, làm xói mòn các định chế dân chủ và những giá trị truyền thống của Hoa Kỳ.



Quốc Hội và tòa án đã xác nhận kết quả của cuộc bầu cử tổng thống hợp pháp và trong sáng. Chúng tôi cam kết tôn trọng và hỗ trợ hệ thống dân chủ Hoa Kỳ, sẵn sàng tham dự vào việc thảo luận của quốc gia để đem lại sự đoàn kết và những thay đổi tốt đẹp.Trong khi Hoa Kỳ tiếp tục bước tới, chúng tôi tái xác nhận lời cam kết tranh đấu cho công bằng và cơ hội cho tất cả.



Đồng ký tên,





Andrea Nguyen

Cookbook Author

Angelina Trang Huynh

Co-founder and Executive Director, Vietnam Rise

Annie Le

President, Networking Organization for Vietnamese Americans



Atkinson Tran



President and Board of Directors, Vietnamese American Roundtable (VAR)

Bao Ky Vu

Former Bush 43 appointee

Binh Nguyen, MD

Vietnam For Progress



Cathy Vu



Interim President, Union of Vietnamese Student Associations of Southern California (UVSA)

Christine Hoang Nygaard

California Democratic Party Delegate

Daniel Albert, Esq.

The Daniel Albert Law Firm

Diedre Thu-Ha Nguyen, Councilmember

City of Garden Grove, California

Duc Nguyen

Emmy Award Winning Filmmaker, Right Here in My Pocket

Emmerick Doan

External Vice President, Phan Boi Chau Youth Association

Huy Pham

Founder, I Am Vietnamese

Huy Tran, Esq.

Partner, Justice at Work Law Group

Isabelle Thuy Pelaud

Co-founder and Executive Director, Diasporic Vietnamese Artists Network (DVAN)





Jenny Do, Esq.

Law Offices of Jenny Do

Khoa Le

CEO, Saigon Entertainment Network (SET)

Kim Bernice Nguyen, Mayor Pro Tem

City of Garden Grove, California

Lan Cao,

Author of Monkey Bridge

Lillian Trinh

President, The Union of Vietnamese Student Associations of the Southern Region of America

Liza Chu

Co-founder, Empowering Marginalized Asian Communities



Mai Du



Co-founder, Greater Malden Asian American Community Coalition (GMAACC)

Manh Kim

Editor-in-chief, TheNewViet

Michael Nguyen

Founder, Fitness and Martial Arts Southern California

Nancy Tran, PhD

Director, Radio TNT Sacramento-Central Valley, California

Nhat Anh Ho, OD

CEO, Focus Vision

Nina Hoabinh Le

Publisher, Viet Bao Daily News

Pamela Huynh

Co-founder and Executive Director of Viet Family Center of GA

Philip Nguyen

Lecturer, College of Ethnic Studies, San Francisco State University

Phu Do Nguyen, Esq.

Do Phu & Anh Tuan, PLC

Quan Nguyen, MD

Museum of the Republic of Vietnam

Ryan Hubris

CEO, Royal Jade Group

Sophia Duong

Owner, NVRadio

Summer Phung

President, Union of Vietnamese Student Associations of the Southeast (UVSASE)

Tammy Tran

Co-founder, VietAct

Thang Do

CEO, Aedis Architects

Thu Nguyen

Director, OCA-Asian Pacific American Advocates



Truc Ho

Musician

Trung Duong Nguyen Thi Thai

Writer/journalist, damau.org

Tu David Phu

Top Chef 15, TDP Enterprises LLC

Tuan Hoang

Associate Professor, Pepperdine University

Tuong Vu

Professor & Director, US-Vietnam Research Center, University of Oregon



Uyen Hoang

Executive Director, Viet Rainbow of Orange County, California (VROC)

Viet Thanh Nguyen

Co-founder, Diasporic Vietnamese Artists Network (DVAN)

Ysa Le

Executive Director, Vietnamese American Arts & Letters Association (VAALA)



Bản tiếng Anh:





January 9, 2021





Vietnamese Americans Condemn the Attacks on American Democracy







An assault on democracy took place this past Wednesday, January 6, when violent mobs attacked the

United States Capitol. As the world watched the insurrection in shock, countless Vietnamese Americans

experienced an added level of shame: seeing the yellow and red striped flag flying alongside symbols of

white supremacy. For many, the Vietnamese Heritage flag represents the quest for freedom and democracy

— a symbol of unity, pride, and honor that has no place among emblems of hate.



With this statement we condemn and repudiate the months-long attacks on America's free and fair

elections, fueled by dangerous conspiracy theories and misinformation which culminated in one of the most

shameful moments in American history.



As Vietnamese Americans, we enjoy and respect the freedom to protest and the freedom to express

dissenting views — basic rights that many people in Vietnam today lack and have been imprisoned for

exercising. We absolutely reject blatant disinformation and violence. It is morally reprehensible for any

leader to continue supporting President Donald Trump, whose seditious actions and divisive rhetoric

undermine our democratic institutions and shared values.



Congress and the courts have affirmed the results of the recent election. We are committed to doing our

part to support the American democratic system and to engage in the national discourse. As America

moves forward, we reaffirm our commitment to fight for justice and opportunity for all.



