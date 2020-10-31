







Vấn đề kỳ thị chủng tộc, chuyện rất bình thường ở đâu cũng có hết.

ĐA VĂN HÓA LÀ SỨC MẠNH CỦA CANADA

1980-Lan châu: 5 tuổi và Nghĩa 3 tuổi- papa 38, maman 37-

Dr Nguyen thuong Chánh, dvm -THE QUEEN ELIZABETH 2 GOLDEN JUBILEE MEDAL 2002

Chánh phủ các nước tư bản Tây phương như Anh, Pháp, Đức, Hoa kỳ và Canada v.v... đều có đề ra chánh sách và luật lệ hẳn hoi cấm kỳ thị về sắc tộc, về chủng tộc, về màu da, về tín ngưỡng, về phái tính, về tình trạng cơ thể, về khuyết tật, về khuynh hướng tình dục (gay,lesbian) ... Đây là một vấn đề có tính cách chánh trị.

Luật là như thế tuy nhiên trong thực tế đời sống hằng ngày vẫn còn có kỳ thị trong xã hội, nhưng nó rất kín đáo và rất tế nhị hư hư ảo ảo.

Là người Việt Nam định cư trên đất khách quê người khó có ai mà không bị kỳ thị đôi lần bằng cách nầy hay bằng cách khác. Có thể đó là những bài viết, là hí họa trên báo (trường hợp bức hí họa của New York Post đối với TT B. Obama), câu nói chơi, nói đùa( joke) bâng quơ của người bạn da trắng đồng sở làm, là thái độ của người bán hàng, của người chủ hãng lúc ta đến xin việc làm, của anh cai trong nhà máy, hoặc của người chủ nhà lúc ta ngỏ ý muốn mướn apt của họ, của cảnh sát viên hay của một cơ quan chánh phủ lúc tuyển dụng nhân viên v.v...Nạn nhân biết chắc hoặc có cảm giác là mình đã bị kỳ thị nhưng khó có thể trưng ra được bằng cớ nào có thể xác nhận dược hành động nói trên.

New York Post

Obama chimpanzee caricature sparks outrage

February 19, 2009, 14:07

A newspaper cartoon published by the New York post has sparked controversy in the United States. In the caricature, President Barack Obama was compared to a violent chimpanzee which was shot and killed by police. Civil rights leaders and African-Americans have condemned the cartoon and with some calling it racist

Dường như những di dân da màu chẳng hạn như những người đến từ Phi Châu và Haiti thường dễ bị và kỳ thị hơn người Á Châu da vàng.

Gần đây chánh phủ Canada vì lý do chánh trị có đề ra một số chánh sách có vẻ hơi ưu đãi người di dân da màu và những người gốc “thiểu số thấy rỏ” (minorité visible) như người Á Châu, Nam Mỹ v.v...nên cũng sanh ra nhiều sự suy bì và ganh tị từ phía một số người bản địa da trắng. Bởi vậy người da trắng cho rằng họ cũng phải gánh chịu sự kỳ thị. Đây là loại kỳ thị nghịch đảo (Reverse racism, racisme à l’envers).





Reverse Racism:

Many white people claim to have experienced mistreatment, prejudice, or racism from people of colour. This claim may be used to justify stereotyping and mistreatment of people of colour. But racism is institutional, the power is always on the side of the institutions, which in Canada favour white people. Anyone from any group can have personal attitudes of prejudice towards others and may be subject to action or litigation based on discriminatory activities. But racism is not only about prejudice - it is about power. And in Canadian society, only white people have the power to enforce systematic, institutionalized racism. We are born into a society in which racial power imbalances are already established. Reverse racism does not exist in today's society. (Halifax District School Board, Anti-Racism Policy, 1996)

Kỳ thị có thể thiên hình vạn trạng. Nó có thể được biểu lộ qua những điều kiện tuyển dụng nhân viên, qua hành động, cách đối xử, cử chỉ, ánh mắt, nét mặt, lời nói, giọng nói hay thậm chí là bằng cách vô ngữ (non verbal) nghĩa là không cần phải nói ra thành tiếng nhưng mình vẫn biết là họ đang kỳ thị mình.

Tại Canada nếu bị kỳ thị thì mình với tư cách là nguyên cáo có thể lôi người ta hoặc chánh phủ (bị cáo) ra tòa dựa vào Luật Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms (dịch nôm na là Luật về Nhân Quyền và Tự Do Canada). Nếu muốn làm cho ra lẽ, chơi tới cùng thì như thế đó nhưng thủ tục cũng rất phiền phức, mất thời giờ và tốn kém...

Là một công dân, theo hiến pháp mình có quyền chỉ trích và phê phán việc làm của chánh phủ, kể cả luôn của các cấp lảnh đạo quốc gia mà không sợ bị trù ẽo, bị đì, bị “bắt đi làm việc” hay đi tù như ở các xứ độc tài, không có tự do, không có dân chủ và không có nhân quyền như các xứ mà tất cả mọi người đều biết rõ.

Quyết định nhận Canada làm quê hương, chúng ta cũng như con cháu chúng ta trong những thế hệ tiếp nối có quyền và phải có những bổn phận đối với quốc gia nầy như các người Canadian da trắng vậy.

Nét đặc thù của Canada là một quốc gia đa văn hóa gồm rất nhiều lớp người di dân đến từ khắp các nơi trên thế giới (Âu Châu, Á Châu, Phi Châu, Châu Mỹ La Tinh...).Tuy thế chánh phủ Canada cũng phân chia người dân ra làm hai nhóm chánh, đó là “thiểu số thấy rõ” visible minority (người Á Châu, Phi Châu, Nam Mỹ v.v..) và “thiểu số không thấy rõ”non visible minority (người da trắng white và thổ dân Indian Canada mà họ gọi là aboriginal).Chắc các bạn cũng hiểu tại sao rồi.

Các đơn xin passeport, xin việc làm trong cơ quan chánh phủ, xin tiền già... thường đòi hỏi mình phải kê rỏ gốc gác mình, đẻ ở đâu và từ đâu đến...

1 Visible minority 1.1 Chinese 1.2 South Asian (e.g., East Indian, Pakistani, Punjabi, Sri Lankan) 1.3 Black (e.g., African, Haitian, Jamaican, Somali) 1.4 Arab/West Asian (e.g., Armenian, Egyptian, Iranian, Lebanese, Moroccan) 1.5 Filipino 1.6 South East Asian (e.g., Cambodian, Indonesian, Laotian, Vietnamese) 1.7 Latin American 1.8 Japanese 1.9 Korean 1.10 Other 2 Non visible minority 2.1 Aboriginal 2.2 White



Vấn đề thật sự là thời gian, có kẻ đến trước và có người đến sau mà thôi.

Tác giả nói thẳng với dân Canada

Tác giả với tư cách là một người Canada gốc Việt muốn nói lên những điều suy nghĩ cá nhân của mình về vấn đề kỳ thị chủng tộc (racism) tại xứ cây phong nầy.

Bài sau đây do tác giả viết 2 langues officielles: (ANH, PHÁP) và đã được đăng tải trong bản tin nội bộ Bulletin du Comité de diversité của Cơ quan Kiểm Tra Thực Phẩm Canada vùng Quebec, Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) vào tháng 11, 2006.

Đây là cơ quan tác giả đã từng phục vụ trong vòng hơn 23 năm trước khi nghỉ hưu vào tháng 7 năm 2008.

năm 2008.

Diversity is me, you and the others !

It’s all a matter of attitude (bài tiếng Anh)

By Dr Thuong Chanh Nguyen

It’s all a matter of attitude

By Dr Thuong Chanh Nguyen

Veterinarian, 39D Berthierville

Mine is the story of an ordinary person who wants to start a new life like anyone else and to live freely and with dignity. Starting out with nothing in a country so different from your own, particularly when you’re over forty and have a wife and two children, is not so easy. The language, culture shock, homesickness, regrets about the past and uncertainty for the future are just some of the ethnocultural barriers that must be faced.

I’ve spoken with many people who have immigrated as I have and they all have something in common: each one has more or less had to deal with the same problems. However, everything depends on each individual’s attitude in facing a particular problem. Intolerance and racism are normal. They are part of human nature and exist througout the world wether it be in Canada , the United States , France , Morocco , Chile , Romania , Mexico , Africa, Vietnam , Cambodia or China . We are afraid of what is different from ourselves. We are jealous. It’s our protective instinct, particlarly if our interests are at stake. We see others and judge theirs attitudes according to ours prejudices. It’s normal!

We’re unaware, we have a different culture, we come with our own baggage from a different life, we’ve live differently and there is also religious indoctrination wether it’s Buddhism, Catholicism, Islam, etc.

“ I’m not racist, but…” Anyone who begins with a phrase like this is in fact racist, nothing more and nothing less. As I mentioned above, this is normal because we don’t understand one another and because we are different from one another. We have to know how to integrate ourselves into the masses, be like everyone else and if necessary go so far as to swear, eat sh…, g-dd…, f… like every one else, know how to fight, show our frustation, demand our rights, know how to complain. In short, we have to break down the walls of difference.

I’m not trying to be crude; all I want is to fully integrate myself into the new culture of my adopted country. Everything that’s good for you is also good for me. Any culture has some very good value as well as some that are less so. Canada is a very rich country. There are currently more than 60 ethnic groups in Canada and they bring with them their culture and knowledge and their strenghts to help build the prosperous Canada of tomorrow. Cultural diversity will be our strength and help to build our country. We are Canadians, but we will never forget our roots.

As first generation immigrants, we are fully aware of difficulties we must face in our host country. I’s normal and it’s all part of the game. We are the bridgehead for future generations. Making a few more sacrifices is nothing; it’s peanuts. Hopefully with time and more open attitude on everyone’s part, 300 years from now the situation will be much better.

It all depends on our attitude and state of mind.

C’est une question d’attitude

Par Dr Thuong Chanh Nguyen

Vétérinaire, 39D Berthierville

C’est une question d’attitude

Par Dr Thuong Chanh Nguyen

Vétérinaire, 39D Berthierville

C’est l’histoire d’une personne ordinaire qui veut absolument refaire une vie comme tout le monde et vivre dans la liberté et dans la dignité. Refaire sa vie à zéro dans un pays si différent au sien surtout quand on a déjà dépassé le cap de la quarantaine avec une femme et 2 enfants à ses côtés, n’est pas chose facile pour tout le monde. La langue, le choc culturel, la nostalgie, le regret du passé perdu et l’incertitude pour l’avenir…voilà les quelques barrières ethnoculturelles.

J’ai souvent parlé à des personnes immigrantes comme moi et je retiens une chose en commun : tout le monde doit faire face à plus ou moins aux mêmes problèmes. Cependant tout dépend dans l’attitude de chacun de nous face à chaque problème particulier. C’est normal l’intolérance et le racisme. C’est une nature très humaine. Cela existe partout dans le monde, que ce soit au Canada, aux États-Unis, en France, au Maroc, en Chili, en Roumanie, au Mexique, en Afrique, au Vietnam, au Cambodge ou en Chine. On a peur de tout ce qui est différent de nous. On est jaloux. C’est l’instinct de protection, surtout si notre intérêt est en jeu. On voit les autres, on interprète leurs attitudes à travers nos préjugés. C’est normal! On est ignorant, culture différente, bagage de vie différent, vécu différent et aussi à cause de l’endoctrinement des religions que ce soit bouddhisme, catholicisme, islamisme, etc.

« Je ne suis pas racisme, mais… » Toute personne qui commence le dialogue avec un tel propos, c’est déjà un raciste ni plus ni moins, comme jel’ai mentionné plus haut. C’est normal parcequ’on ne se connaît pas bien encore et on est différent. Donc, il faut savoir s’intégrer dans la masse, faire comme les autres , si besoin oser sacrer, manger de la m…, tab…, ost…, Chr…,f…, comme tout le monde, savoir chicaner, manifester sa frustation, revendiquer nos droits, savoir chialer, bref il faut démolir le mur de la différence.

Quoi? Je ne suis pas grossier mais tout ce que je veux c’est de m’intégrer absolument dans une nouvelle culture, la culture du pays d’adoption. Tout ce qui est bon pour toi l’est aussi pour moi. Une culture comprend de très bonnes valeurs mais aussi de moins bonnes. Le Canada est un pays très riche. Plus de 60 ethnies s’y sont présentement installées et du même coup apportent avec elles leurs cultures, leur savoir faire, et aussi leurs bras pour contribuer à la richesse du Canada de demain. C’est la diversité culturelle qui serait la force et contribuerait à l’épanouissement du pays de l’érable. Nous sommes canadiens sans jamais oublier notre racine.

Pour nous, immigrants de première génération, nous sommes bien conscients des difficultés que nous devons affronter dans notre pays d’acceuil. C’est normal, cela fait partie de la game. Nous sommes la tête de pont pour les futures générations. Un peu plus de sacrifice, c’est rien du tout, c’est du « peanut ». Espérons qu’avec le temps et avec l’attitude plus ouverte de la part de l’un et de l’autre, dans 300 ans la situation serait encore bien meilleure.

Tout dépend de notre attitude et de notre mentalité.

Tính đa dạng là tôi, là bạn và là người khác.

Là di dân thuộc thế hệ thứ nhứt, chúng ta phải đối mặt với các nỗi khó khăn tại quốc gia tiếp nhận. Đó chỉ là lẽ tự nhiên trong cuộc đời mà thôi. Chúng ta là đầu cầu vững chắc cho những thế hệ tiếp nối mai sau tiến lên. Hy sinh thêm một chút nữa chẳng nề hà chi.

Hy vọng với thời gian và thái độ bao dung của mọi người, ba trăm năm nữa tình hình sẽ được cải thiện tốt thêm hơn.

Tất cả đều tùy thuộc vào thái độ và cách suy nghĩ của chúng ta mà thôi.

BÁC SĨ THÚ Y NGUYỄN THƯỢNG CHÁNH PHỤC VỤ CỘNG ĐỒNG VIÊT NAM TẠI HẢI NGOẠI

https://www.nlscantho-06.com/BS-Th%FA-Y-Nguyen-Thuong-Chanh.htm

Dr. Thuong Chanh Nguyen

Quebec Area, Operations Branch

Dr. Nguyen has done a considerable amount of work with the Vietnamese community in Quebec to increase the community's awareness of food safety and consumer protection issues. Dr. Nguyen has written a number of articles directed at the Vietnamese community, which have appeared in Quebec publications and pertain to issues such as hamburger disease and other food-borne illnesses and the important of respecting federal laws to protect Canada's natural resources and agri-food industry.

He has received letters of congratulation from his superiors for his role in educating this community and increasing its awareness of the role the CFIA plays in protecting consumers.

Dr. Nguyen's work has enabled the CFIA to reach out and educate the Vietnamese people of Quebec, increasing their awareness of important health issues.

Thế hệ tiếp nối: tre tàn măng mọc

Dre LAN CHÂU NGUYỄN-MD 2020

TÌNH HÌNH ĐẠI DỊCH COVID 19 CÒN ĐANG BIẾN CHUYỂN- HÃY AN NHIÊN TRONG TỈNH THỨC-KEMOTONO**

COVIĐ 19 ĐẠI DỊCH TOÀN CẦU OCTOBER 2020 DRe CAROLINE QUACH-THANH-

PARMI LES 100 FEMMES PLUS LES PLUS INFLUENTES AU CANADA

GS BS CAROLINE QUÁCH THANH-MỘT TRONG SỐ 100 phụ nữ có nhiều ảnh hưởng nhứt đến người khác Tại Canada

(XUẤT HIÊN thường xuyên TRÊN TV CANADA ĐỂ BÀN LUẬN VỀ TÌNH HÌNH COVID 19)

La pédiatre, -microbiologiste, infectiologue et professeure titulaire du département de microbiologie et immumologie de l’Université de Montréal, Caroline Quach Thanh faif dorénavant partie du Canada Most Powerful Women top100 dans la catégorie Sciences et Technologies Manuvie, Diplomée en médecine 1995, elle mêmeune carrière fructueuseen tant que clinicienne chercheuse dns le domaire de prévention des infections,qu’elles soient liées au milieu de soins ou inévitables par la vaccination. Son expertise et ses habiletés dw communicatrice ont été sollicitées durant la pandémie de COVID-19. En effet, presque quotidiennement la Dre Quach Thanh été invitée dans les médias à commenteret expliquer plusieurs questions en lien avec le coronavirus. (trích từ TÂP SAN LES DIPLOMÉS UNIV DE MONTREAL OCT 2020)

Báo THE EASTERN GRAPHIC MONTAGUE (PEI) SỐ OCT 2005 VIẾT BÀI VỀ GIA ĐÌNH BOAT PEOPLE NGUYEN THUONG CHANH, GIÁO HỘI TP MONTAGUE (PEI) ĐÃ SPONSOR NĂM 1980.

HAI CHA CON CHÁNH (61 TUỔI-2004) VÀ CON GÁI LAN CHÂU (29 TUỔI 2004) CÙNG CHẠY MARATHON MONTREAL-2004

HẾT