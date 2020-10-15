Ba Dân Biểu Liên Bang Dẫn Đầu Lá Thư Gởi Ngoại Trưởng Pompeo Yêu Cầu Báo Cáo Về Vụ Án Đồng Tâm

Trong một lá thư gởi Ngoại Trưởng Mike Pompeo ghi ngày 14 tháng 10 2020, ba Dân Biểu Liên Bang Harley Rouda, Alan Lowenthal, Lou Correa đã dẫn đầu cùng 12 đồng viện khác bày tỏ sự lo ngại sâu sắc về những phản ứng đầy bạo lực của chính quyền CSVN đối với vụ tranh chấp đất đai với người dân xã Đồng Tâm, và mới đây là phiên tòa xét xử vụ án này với hai bản án tử hình, một án chung thân, và 26 án tù khác. Các vị dân biểu đã yêu cầu Bộ Ngoại Giao Hoa Kỳ phải nhanh chóng đặt vấn đề với chính quyền CSVN, và yêu cầu cung cấp cho Quốc Hội Hoa Kỳ thông tin cập nhật về vấn đề này.





Lá thư đã cho biết từ năm 1980, hiến pháp Việt Nam đã loại bỏ quyền tư hữu đất đai, nhưng Luật Đất Đai năm 1993 cho phép người nông dân 20 năm quyền sử dụng đất với mục đích nông nghiệp. Những vụ tranh chấp đất đai đã diễn ra thường xuyên khi chính quyền CSVN tịch thu đất đai với cái cớ là cho lợi ích công. Đã có rất nhiều các vụ biểu tình, phản kháng của người dân vì cáo buộc tham nhũng của chính quyền liên quan đến đất đai.





Vào năm 2017, chính quyền CSVN bắt đầu tiến trình tịch thu đất xã Đồng Tâm, Hà Nội. Vào tháng 1 2020, 3,000 công an đã tấn công vào Đồng Tâm. Trong cuộc đụng độ, công an đã bắn chết ông Lê Đình Kình, người lãnh đạo dân làng đối đầu với chính quyền cướp đất. Ba công an viên cũng đã chết trong cuộc đối đầu này. Ông Kình 84 tuổi đã chết vì bảo vệ làng xã của mình. Trong khi cái chết của ba công an viên được chính quyền điều tra, thì cái chết của ông Kình không được làm như thế. Hàng chục người dân Đồng Tâm đã bị bắt và khởi tố với tội sát nhân đối với ba công an viên.





Vào tháng 9 2020, tòa tuyên án tử hình với hai người con trai ông Kình là Lê Đình Chức và Lê Đình Công. Đây chính là hình thức tru diệt dòng họ của ông Kình, một bản án không có nhân tính. Những cá nhân khác đã nhận những bản án từ chung thân đến 15 tháng tù. Phiên tòa diễn ra nhanh chóng, với đầy dẫy những bất công, cũng giống như những phiên tòa liên quan đến tranh chấp đất đai khác.





Gởi kèm theo lá thư đến Ngoại Trưởng Mike Pompeo là một bản báo cáo về vụ án Đồng Tâm, được viết và dịch sang tiếng Anh bởi Phạm Đoan Trang và Will Nguyễn. Will Nguyễn là một công dân Hoa Kỳ, đã từng bị bắt và kết án vì tham gia biểu tình tại Việt Nam, sau đó được trả tự do nhờ sự can thiệp của Quốc Hội Hoa Kỳ. Phạm Đoan Trang là một nhà báo, một nhà tranh đấu cho nhân quyền tại Việt Nam. Cũng vì vai trò của mình trong báo cáo về Đồng Tâm, Phạm Đoan Trang đã bị bắt chỉ vài giờ sau khi Cuộc Đối Thoại Nhân Quyền Việt Mỹ diễn ra vào ngày 6 tháng 10 2020.





Các vị dân biểu đã yêu cầu Ngoại Trưởng Mike Pompeo buộc nhà cầm quyền CSVN điều tra về cái chết của ông Lê Đình Kình; yêu cầu Bộ Ngoại Giao đặt vấn đề về vụ án Đồng Tâm trong các cuộc gặp gỡ giữa hai chính quyền Mỹ-Việt. Các vị Dân Biểu cũng đề nghị Bộ Ngoại Giao gởi một bản tóm tắt về vụ án cũng như những phản ứng của Bộ về vấn đề này.



Sau đây là toàn văn tiếng Anh của Lá Thư.





October 14, 2020

The Honorable Mike Pompeo

Secretary U.S. Department of State

2201 C Street, NW

Washington, D.C. 20520





Dear Secretary Pompeo,





We write to express our deep concerns with the Socialist Republic of Vietnam’s violent response to the Dong Tam village land dispute and the recent decision by the court in that country to sentence 2 individuals to death, 1 life imprisonment, and 26 individuals to serving time in jail ranging from 15 years to 15 months of suspended sentence. We request the Department of State to address our concerns with the Vietnamese government at your earliest opportunity and to provide Congress with an update on the situation.





In 1980, the Vietnamese constitution abolished the right to private land ownership in Vietnam, but the 1993 Land Law granted farmers 20-years rights on land used for agriculture purposes. These land disputes are common and often violent when the Vietnamese government confiscate lands under the guise of public interests, and there is a long history of protest and resistance by the Vietnamese people toward what they often see as corruption. In 2013, many of the acquired land were used for the construction of golf courses and other non-essential projects.





In 2017, the Vietnamese government began to confiscate land in the Dong Tam commune in Hanoi. In January 2020, more than 3,000 police officers raided the Dong Tam village. During the clash between officers and villagers, police shot and killed Mr. Le Dinh Kinh, who was the leader of the villagers resisting the government land grab. In addition, three policemen were also killed as a result of the confrontation.





Mr. Kinh, who was 84, died defending his village. Prior to his death, Mr. Kinh had no criminal record and spent his retired years defending the interests of the Dong Tam villagers and farmers. Though the officers’ deaths were quickly investigated, Mr. Kinh’s death was not. In fact, over a dozen Dong Tam villagers were arrested and charged with murder for the deaths of the three officers, who fell into a concrete shaft while running between houses during the raid.





In September 2020, a court sentenced Mr. Kinh’s sons, Le Dinh Chuc and Le Dinh Cong, to death. This effectively terminates Mr. Kinh’s family linage and it is inhuman. Other defendants received sentences ranging from 15 months of probation to 16 years and even a life sentence.





Unfortunately, the presiding judge rejected requests from the defense to summon witnesses. The defense counsel also protested to the court that the time allotted to them in court to make their case had been significantly shortened. Much like other land dispute cases in Vietnam, this incident and the resulting rushed trials are saturated with corruption and injustice.





Attached to this letter is a report on this case written and translated by Will Nguyen and Pham Doan Trang. Will Nguyen is an American citizen who was arrested and unjustly prosecuted for taking part in a protest in Vietnam. After months of advocacy by congressional members, Will was released and sent back to the United States. Pham Doan Trang is a human rights and pro democracy activist and journalist. For her role in reporting on the Dong Tam case, she was recently arrested hours after the US-Vietnam Human Rights Dialogue on October 6, 2020.





Vietnam is a signatory of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and has committed to respecting individual freedom of belief, speech, association, press, and the right to uphold assembly and political expression. The government of Vietnam has also claimed to uphold the rule of law, due process, and protecting the rights of its citizens. This shame trial and the inhuman sentences proved to the contrary.





We request that you urge the government of Vietnam to investigate the death of Mr. Le Dinh Kinh. Further, we urge you to include the case of the Dong Tam village during bilateral meetings with Vietnamese government officials to express the commitment of the United States to fundamental human rights, due process, rule of law, and political expression. We would also welcome a briefing from the State Department on its perspectives on the case and its response to the situation.





Thank you for your attention to this matter.





Sincerely,







ALAN LOWENTHAL - HARLEY ROUDA - J. LUIS CORREA Member of Congress Member of Congress Member of Congress



CHRISTOPHER H. SMITH ZOE LOFGREN BARBARA LEE Member of Congress Member of Congress Member of Congress





RO KHANNA GERALD E. CONNOLLY SCOTT PETERS Member of Congress Member of Congress Member of Congress





SUSAN A. DAVIS JAMES P. MCGOVERN JUAN VARGAS Member of Congress Member of Congress Member of Congress





TOM MALINOWSKI GILBERT R. CISNEROS JR. AL GREEN Member of Congress Member of Congress Member of Congress



