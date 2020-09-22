Các Ông Cần Nên Biết Cái Giá Phải Trả - Điện Xẹt Không Cần Báo Trước (Hay Hiện Tượng Xích Đu…Mood swings)

BS THÚ Y Nguyễn Thượng Chánh, DVM

*Mood swings (HIỆN TƯỢNG XÍCH ĐU)

Năm phút trước còn cười nói vui vẻ, năm phút sau điện xẹt ầm ầm…không biết đâu mà đở. Khoa học gọi đây là “tâm tính đánh đu”… nguyên nhân xáo trộn hormones lúc mãn kinh, tuổi tác xế chiều…”Tuổi tác quá date”.

What Are The Characteristics Of Women Who Are Abusive And Violent?

The characteristics of men or women who are abusive fall into three categories.

Alcohol Abuse. Alcohol abuse is a major cause and trigger in domestic violence. People who are intoxicated have less impulse control, are easily frustrated, have greater misunderstandings and are generally prone to resort to violence as a solution to problems. Women who abuse men are frequently alcoholics.

Psychological Disorders. There are certain psychological problems, primarily personality disorders, in which women are characteristically abusive and violent toward men. Borderline personality disorder is a diagnosis that is found almost exclusively with women. Approximately 1 to 2 percent of all women have a Borderline Personality disorder. At least 50% of all domestic abuse and violence against men is associated with woman who have a Borderline Personality disorder. The disorder is also associated with suicidal behavior, severe mood swings, lying, sexual problems and alcohol abuse.

Unrealistic expectations, assumptions and conclusions. Women who are abusive toward men usually have unrealistic expectations and make unrealistic demands of men. These women will typically experience repeated episodes of depression, anxiety, frustration and irritability which they attribute to a man's behavior. In fact, their mental and emotional state is the result of their own insecurities, emotional problems, trauma during childhood or even withdrawal from alcohol. They blame men rather than admit their problems, take responsibility for how they live their lives or do something about how they make themselves miserable. They refuse to enter treatment and may even insist the man needs treatment. Instead of helping themselves, they blame a man for how they feel and believe that a man should do something to make them feel better. They will often medicate their emotions with alcohol. When men can't make them feel better, these women become frustrated and assume that men are doing this on purpose.



Dấu hiệu lúc các bà mãn kinh



Có rất nhiều nguyên nhân bên cạnh các lý do hỷ nộ ái ố, tâm tánh, hoàn cảnh, ghen tương, suy bì ganh tị...,so sánh mình, gia đình mình… với người khác…v.v...





1- kinh nguyệt, có thai và lúc mãn kinh. Xáo trộn hormones sinh dục gây ảnh hưởng đến sự tiết chất serotonine từ não. Nồng độ Serotonine quyết định sự vui buồn và tâm tánh của chúng ta. Serotonine giảm thì gây buồn chán trầm cảm và lúc serotonine tăng cao thì vui.

Điện xẹt không báo trước. Đang vui, 5 phút sau bà ta có thể bực tức, cáo có, nổi xung thiên lên bất tử làm anh chồng đở không kịp. Khoa học gọi là mood swing.

"Women can be, and many are, greatly affected by hormone fluctuations. Sometimes it gets to the point of feeling totally overwhelmed - as if for a time they have lost control of their life," says Christiane Northrup, MD, author of The Wisdom of Menopause and Women's Bodies Women's Wisdom. Dieting, stress, anxiety, depression - even exercise -are all among the factors that can create a hormonal tailspin. So there are plenty of opportunities for things to go awry.

2- Lạm dụng rượu (alcohol abuse)

Rượu có ảnh hưởng đến não và dẫn đến bạo hành không mấy hồi. Tuy nhiên đây có thể nói là không phải một vấn đề của đa số phụ nữ Việt Nam.





3- Xáo trộn tâm lý (Psychological disorders)***

Nhân cách bị xáo trộn (personality disorder) nên người đàn bà cảm thấy cần phải hành hạ ông chồng mình. Khoa học gọi tình trạng nầy là xáo trộn nhân cách giáp ranh Bordeline personality disorder (BPD) và thường thấy xảy ra ở phụ nữ. Từ 1% đến 2% các bà các cô có thể mắc bệnh nầy. Các bác sĩ tâm thần cho rằng ít nhất 50% trường hợp các bà nổi cơn đều bắt nguồn từ BPD.

BPD còn liên hệ đến ý tưởng quyên sinh, thay đổi tâm tánh bất thường, nói dối , tình dục có vấn đề và lạm dụng rượu.

4- Mong đợi và kết luận không thực tế (unrealistic expectation, assumptions and conclusions)

Các bà thường thường đòi hỏi người chồng những việc không thực tế, không thể thực hiện được. Mợ có thể trãi qua những giai đoạn trầm cảm, lo âu, và cáo có (irritability).

Trong thực tế các xáo trộn về tinh thần và tình cảm là hậu quả của sự bất ổn ở người vợ, những vấn đề tình cảm mà bà đã phải trải qua thời thơ ấu hoặc có thể do sự cay rượu gây nên.

Tất cả các hoàn cảnh nầy bà vợ đều đổ lên đầu ông xã mình hết./.

HAI VỢ CHỒNG CHÁNH –LAN CÙNG XÍCH ĐU BÊN NHAU TỪ 2 FEB 1975

