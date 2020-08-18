Hôm nay,  
Đại Hội Toàn Quốc Đảng Dân Chủ 2020

DatesMon, Aug 17, 2020 – Thu, Aug 20, 2020

Total delegates3,979

Votes needed for nomination1,991

Vice presidential nomineeKamala Harris of California (presumptive)

Presidential nomineeJoe Biden of Delaware (presumptive)

 

Đại hội toàn quốc đảng Dân chủ 2020 là một đại hội đề cử tổng thống sắp tới được tổ chức từ ngày 17–20 tháng 8 năm 2020 tại Wisconsin Center thuộc thành phố Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Tại đại hội, các đại biểu của Đảng Dân chủ Hoa Kỳ sẽ chính thức chọn các ứng cử viên của đảng cho chức tổng thống và phó tổng thống trong cuộc bầu cử tổng thống Hoa Kỳ năm 2020. Chủ đề của đại hội là "Đoàn Kết Nước Mỹ - Uniting America."

Ban đầu dự kiến ​​được tổ chức từ ngày 13 đến ngày 16 tháng 7 năm 2020 tại Fiserv Forum ở Milwaukee. Do đại dịch coronavirus đang diễn ra ở Hoa Kỳ, đại hội đã bị hoãn lại đến ngày 17–20 tháng 8 năm 2020, và việc tổ chức rộng lớn cũng đã bị thu hẹp, với vị trí của nó được thay đổi đến Wisconsin Center. 

Do đại dịch, thể thức được lên kế hoạch sẽ khác với các đại hội trước, với thời lượng mỗi ngày của đại hội ngắn hơn đáng kể so với các đại hội trước đây và với hầu hết các đại hội được tổ chức từ xa, từ nhiều địa điểm trên toàn quốc. 

Ứng cử viên tổng thống đã được bình chọn cho đại hội 2020 là cựu Phó Tổng thống Joe Biden. Ông đã chọn Thượng nghị sĩ Kamala Harris của tiểu bang California làm người tranh cử phó tổng thống của mình. Cả hai dự kiến ​​sẽ được đề cử trong đại hội.

Convention schedule and meetings

Sau đây là lịch trình dự kiến ​​cho chương trình đại hội từ ngày 17 đến 20 tháng 8 năm 2020, tại Đại hội Toàn quốc đảng Dân chủ 2020.

 

Monday, August 17: We the People


Meetings and procedures

  • Hispanic Caucus Meeting

  • Labor Council Meeting

  • AAPI Caucus Meeting

  • Interfaith Council Meeting

  • Ethnic Council Meeting

  • Youth Council Meeting

  • Women's Caucus Meeting

  • Votes on reports from the Rules, Platform, and Credentials committees will take place remotely from August 3-15, 2020. Results will be announced on August 17. 

Speakers

 

Tuesday, August 18: Leadership Matters


Meetings and procedures

  • Rural Caucus Meeting

  • Senior Council Meeting

  • LGBTQ Caucus Meeting

  • Small Business Council Meeting

  • Disability Council Meeting

  • Jewish Council Meeting

  • Youth Council Meeting

  • Native American Caucus Meeting

  • Council on the Environmental and Climate Crisis

  • Veterans and Military Families Council Meeting

  • Roll call for the presidential nomination

Speakers

 

Wednesday, August 19: A More Perfect Union


Meetings and procedures

  • Hispanic Caucus Meeting

  • Labor Council Meeting

  • AAPI Caucus Meeting

  • Interfaith Council Meeting

  • Ethnic Council Meeting

  • Youth Council Meeting

  • Women's Caucus Meeting

  • Vice presidential nomination and acclamation

Speakers

 

Thursday, August 20: America's Promise


Meetings and procedures

  • LGBTQ Caucus Meeting

  • Small Business Council Meeting

  • Native American Caucus Meeting

  • Poverty Caucus Meeting

Speakers

Đảng Dân Chủ đã mở đại hội 4 năm một lần của họ vào tối Thứ Hai, 17 tháng 8 năm 2020 trên hệ thống mạng khi họ cố gắng tìm cách tạo cảm hứng từ chiếc vé mới của Joe Biden và Kamala Harris vào lúc khi mà người Mỹ bị phân tâm bởi đại dịch vi khuẩn corona và khủng hoảng kinh tế đã tạo ra, theo bản tin của CNN cho biết.

Tổng Thống Donald Trump đã tìm cách cải tổ lại cuộc bầu cử mùa thu 2 ngày trước Đại Hội Toàn Quốc Đảng Dân Chủ, hôm Thứ Bảy cho rằng các chỉ dấu kinh tế và đại dịch chính đã đi theo hướng có lợi cho ông, trong khi cố gắng chuyển sự đổ lỗi vấn đề tài trợ Bưu Điện Hoa Kỳ cho Đảng Dân Chủ và bác bỏ thừa nhận các nỗ lực của chính phủ của ông để phá hoại cơ quan bưu điện 3 tháng trước Ngày Bầu Cử, theo CNN cho biết hôm 16 tháng 8 năm 2020.

Với cuộc khủng hoảng mà Bưu Điện Hoa Kỳ đang đối diện trước cuộc bầu cử tổng thống, điều mới nhất mà John Herter nhận được trong lá thư hôm Thứ Bảy là hình thức yêu cầu lá phiếu bầu vắng mặt với hình mặt của TT Donald Trump trên đó, theo bản tin của CNN cho biết hôm Chủ Nhật, 16 tháng 8 năm 2020.

Biden, cựu PTT và là đối thủ của Trump trong cuộc bầu cử tổng thống năm 2020, đã bày tỏ sự đau buồn đối với sự mất mát của Trump - trong một tweet vào sáng Chủ Nhật, 16 tháng 8 năm 2020. Robert Trump, 71 tuổi, đã qua đời vào tối Thứ Bảy sau khi vào bệnh viện tại Thành Phố New York, theo hãng thông tấn Mỹ AP cho biết.

Hai triệu người dân California mất điện trong 4 tiếng đồng hồ hôm Thứ Sáu, 14 tháng 8 năm 2020 trong vụ mất điện đầu tiên tại tiểu bang này kể từ cuộc khủng hoảng năng lượng năm 2001, theo bản tin của Bloomberg cho biết hôm Thứ Bảy.

Hai viên chức cao cấp được Trump bổ nhiệm có tính chính trị đã rời khỏi Trung Tâm Kiểm Soát và Ngăn Ngừa Bệnh Tật Hoa Kỳ (CDC), theo một viên chức cao cấp tại cơ quan này xác nhận với CNN hôm Thứ Bảy, 15 tháng 8 năm 2020.

Những người biểu tình đã tập trung đầy trên đường bên ngoài nhà của người lãnh đạo Bưu Điện Hoa Kỳ tại phía Tây Bắc Thủ Đô Hoa Thịnh Đốn hôm Thứ Bảy, 15 tháng 8 năm 2020, một số người cầm biểu ngữ viết rằng “Đừng làm rối Bưu Điện Hoa Kỳ” và “Đừng dập tắt nền dân chủ của chúng ta,” theo bản tin của NBC News tường thuật.

Cựu Tổng Thống Barack Obama đã nói về những nỗ lực của Tổng Thống Donald Trump nhằm làm trì trệ tài trợ cho Bưu Điện Hoa Kỳ trong một podcast được phổ biến hôm Thứ Sáu, 14 tháng 8 năm 2020, chỉ trích sự chống đối của người kế nhiệm của ông đối với tài trợ cần thiết như là nỗ lực điên cuồng để tăng cường cơ hội chiến thắng cuộc bầu cử tháng 11, theo CNN cho biết.

Hôm Thứ Tư, Bộ Lao Động đã đưa ra lá thư về chương trình tài trợ thấp nghiệp gửi tới các cơ quan tiểu bang cung cấp sự hướng dẫn về cách điều hành sự gia hạn của các phúc lợi thất nghiệp liên bang, về kỹ thuật được biết như là Trợ Cấp Tiền Lương Bị Mất (LWA), mà TT Trump đã công bố vào cuối tuần rồi, theo bản tin của Forbes cho biết hôm Thứ Năm, 13 tháng 8 năm 2020.

Một chánh án liên bang tại Pennsylvania đã nói với ban vận động tranh cử của Trump và Đảng Cộng Hòa rằng họ phải đưa ra chứng cứ mà họ có về gian lận bầu cử qua bỏ phiếu bằng thư tại tiểu bang hôm Thứ Sáu, theo bản tin CNN tường trình cho biết.
