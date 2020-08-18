Location: Wisconsin Center, Milwaukee, WI Source, Trending
Dates: Mon, Aug 17, 2020 – Thu, Aug 20, 2020
Total delegates: 3,979
Votes needed for nomination: 1,991
Vice presidential nominee: Kamala Harris of California (presumptive)
Presidential nominee: Joe Biden of Delaware (presumptive)
Đại hội toàn quốc đảng Dân chủ 2020 là một đại hội đề cử tổng thống sắp tới được tổ chức từ ngày 17–20 tháng 8 năm 2020 tại Wisconsin Center thuộc thành phố Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Tại đại hội, các đại biểu của Đảng Dân chủ Hoa Kỳ sẽ chính thức chọn các ứng cử viên của đảng cho chức tổng thống và phó tổng thống trong cuộc bầu cử tổng thống Hoa Kỳ năm 2020. Chủ đề của đại hội là "Đoàn Kết Nước Mỹ - Uniting America."
Ban đầu dự kiến được tổ chức từ ngày 13 đến ngày 16 tháng 7 năm 2020 tại Fiserv Forum ở Milwaukee. Do đại dịch coronavirus đang diễn ra ở Hoa Kỳ, đại hội đã bị hoãn lại đến ngày 17–20 tháng 8 năm 2020, và việc tổ chức rộng lớn cũng đã bị thu hẹp, với vị trí của nó được thay đổi đến Wisconsin Center.
Do đại dịch, thể thức được lên kế hoạch sẽ khác với các đại hội trước, với thời lượng mỗi ngày của đại hội ngắn hơn đáng kể so với các đại hội trước đây và với hầu hết các đại hội được tổ chức từ xa, từ nhiều địa điểm trên toàn quốc.
Ứng cử viên tổng thống đã được bình chọn cho đại hội 2020 là cựu Phó Tổng thống Joe Biden. Ông đã chọn Thượng nghị sĩ Kamala Harris của tiểu bang California làm người tranh cử phó tổng thống của mình. Cả hai dự kiến sẽ được đề cử trong đại hội.
Convention schedule and meetings
Sau đây là lịch trình dự kiến cho chương trình đại hội từ ngày 17 đến 20 tháng 8 năm 2020, tại Đại hội Toàn quốc đảng Dân chủ 2020.
Monday, August 17: We the People
Meetings and procedures
Hispanic Caucus Meeting
Labor Council Meeting
AAPI Caucus Meeting
Interfaith Council Meeting
Ethnic Council Meeting
Youth Council Meeting
Women's Caucus Meeting
Votes on reports from the Rules, Platform, and Credentials committees will take place remotely from August 3-15, 2020. Results will be announced on August 17.
Speakers
Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vt.)
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (Nev.)
Gov. Andrew Cuomo (N.Y.)
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (Mich.)
Rep. Jim Clyburn (S.C.)
Convention Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (Miss.)
Rep. Gwen Moore (Wis.)
Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R)
Sen. Doug Jones (Ala.)
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.)
Former First Lady Michelle Obama
Tuesday, August 18: Leadership Matters
Meetings and procedures
Rural Caucus Meeting
Senior Council Meeting
LGBTQ Caucus Meeting
Small Business Council Meeting
Disability Council Meeting
Jewish Council Meeting
Youth Council Meeting
Native American Caucus Meeting
Council on the Environmental and Climate Crisis
Veterans and Military Families Council Meeting
Roll call for the presidential nomination
Speakers
Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.)
Former Secretary of State John Kerry
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.)
Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (Del.)
Former President Bill Clinton
Former Second Lady Jill Biden
Wednesday, August 19: A More Perfect Union
Meetings and procedures
Hispanic Caucus Meeting
Labor Council Meeting
AAPI Caucus Meeting
Interfaith Council Meeting
Ethnic Council Meeting
Youth Council Meeting
Women's Caucus Meeting
Vice presidential nomination and acclamation
Speakers
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.)
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.)
Gov. Tony Evers (Wis.)
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (N.M.)
Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords
Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.)
Former President Barack Obama
Thursday, August 20: America's Promise
Meetings and procedures
LGBTQ Caucus Meeting
Small Business Council Meeting
Native American Caucus Meeting
Poverty Caucus Meeting
Speakers
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg[14]
Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.)
Gov. Gavin Newsom (Calif.)
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms
Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg
Sen. Tammy Baldwin (Wis.)
Sen. Tammy Duckworth (Ill.)
Sen. Chris Coons (Del.)
Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.)
The Biden family
Former Vice President Joe Biden