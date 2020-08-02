Hôm nay,  
Văn Học Press Giới Thiệu Sách Của GS Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng: Việt Nam Trong Cấu Trúc An Ninh Đang Tiến Triển Ở Khu Vực

02/08/202010:38:00(Xem: 77)

NC_Cover_PreOrder.jpg

Political essays by Prof. Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng - Tiểu luận chính trị của Giáo sư Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng

A Bilingual Book, English-Vietnamese

Sách song ngữ Anh-Việt

Cover Design / Thiết kế bìa @ Đinh Trường Chinh

Published by / Xuất bản @ Tự Lực, 8/2020

Price / Ấn phí: $20.00

Available for Purchase on-line / Mua sách trực tuyến trên:

BARNES & NOBLE

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/vietnam-and-the-evolving-regional-security-structure-nguyen-manh-hung/1137377777?ean=9781663537683

A collection of essays on the development of Vietnam-United States relations; Vietnamese thought on Chinese international relations theory and practice; and Vietnam's role in the United States-China-Vietnam strategic triangle. The author is Professor Emeritus of Political Science and International Relations who taught American Foreign Policy and Asian Politics at George Mason University.

Một tiểu luận về các tiến triển trong quan hệ Việt-Mỹ, tư duy Việt Nam về lý luận và thực tiễn quan hệ quốc tế của Trung Quốc, và thế tam giác chiến lược Mỹ-Hoa-Việt. Tác giả là Giáo sư Huân công về Chính trị và Quan hệ Quốc tế, chuyên giảng dạy môn Chính Sách Đối Ngoại của Hoa Kỳ và Chính Trị Á Châu tại trường Đại học George Mason. 

***

Văn Học Press 

22 Agostino, Irvine, CA 92614 USA • vmail: +1-949-981-3978

email: vanhocpress@gmail.com • Facebook: Van Hoc Press


