Lớp học Phật Giáo online bằng 2 thứ tiếng Việt -Anh / Buddhist Online Classes (Vietnamese – English)

Buddhist Online Classes (Vietnamese – English)



Here is a chance for you to return to school for Buddhism!

The University of the West in the USA is offering Buddhist classes online. The online access will begin August 24 through Dec 13.





Instruction by: Dr. Lancaster (Studied Buddhism for 60 years – Professor at the University of California, Berkeley for 36 years), with 2 Teaching Assistants Thích Thiện Tâm Ph.D. and Laura Nguyễn Ph.D.

Class Details: Materials are in Vietnamese-English, with weekly Q&A sessions



***



Lớp học Phật Giáo online bằng 2 thứ tiếng Việt -Anh



Cơ hội tốt cho ai muốn đi học lại ngành Phật Học.

Trường University of the West, USA dạy Phật giáo Online



Giảng sư: Tiến sĩ Lancaster, nghiên cứu Phật Giáo 60 năm, và dạy Phật Học 36 năm tại University of California, Berkeley – Gồm 2 phụ giảng: Tiến Sĩ Thích Thiện Tâm và Tiến Sĩ Nguyễn Thúy Loan.





Mỗi tuần 2 giờ hỏi đáp (Việt-Anh) – Tài liệu học bằng 2 thứ tiếng Việt-Anh. Khóa học trực tuyến sẽ khởi sự từ 24/8 cho tới 13/12/2020.



Mọi chi tiết gọi Thúy Loan 714-425-9834 or email thuyloan2000@gmail.com

GHI CHÚ: Mỗi lớp học là một semester (khoảng 4.5 tháng), và 3 credits cho mỗi lớp. Series đầu tiên có đề tài Phật Giáo Đường Biển (Maritime Buddhism). Muốn học lấy bằng hay chỉ học để lấy certificate cũng được. Có thể học chung với Úc và VN qua Zoom.