Phòng Thương Mại Hoa Kỳ Vinh Danh Dân Biểu Rouda Với Giải Thưởng “Abraham Lincoln Leadership for America Award”

LAGUNA BEACH, CA – Today, Congressman Harley Rouda (CA-48) was awarded the inaugural Abraham Lincoln Leadership for America Award, recognizing members of Congress who demonstrate bipartisan leadership. "It is an honor to receive the Abraham Lincoln Leadership for America Award from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce," said Rouda. "Americans are looking to Congress to create and implement common-sense solutions. I will continue working across the aisle to achieve change for Orange County families and small businesses." "Now more than ever, our nation needs elected leaders with the courage to pursue common ground and bold, bipartisan solutions to America's greatest challenges," said U.S. Chamber President Suzanne Clark. "These awards honor the deserving members of Congress that are forging common-sense sense solutions, working across the aisle, to enact lasting and meaningful reforms. In the days ahead, Congress must work together and support our nation's free enterprise principles that will help bring our economy back to strength and put our people back to work." The Abraham Lincoln Leadership for America Award recognizes those members of Congress from both sides of the aisle who in their actions have demonstrated the leadership critical to advancing policies that support America’s free enterprise system. This award is earned by the 10 top scoring senators and 20 top scoring members of Congress, apportioned by party. Click here for the full list of winners.