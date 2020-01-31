Hôm nay,  
Lễ Trao Giải Grammy Lần Thứ 62 Với Niềm Vui Và Nước Mắt

Ca nhạc sĩ Billie Eilish (trái) và người anh em là nhà sản xuất Finneas nhận giải thắng trong hạng mục Song Of The Year với nhạc phẩm “Bad Guy” trong Lễ Trao Giải Grammy Awards lần thứ 62 hôm 26 tháng 1 năm 2020 tại Los Angeles.(Photo AFP/Getty Images)

 

LOS ANGELES (VB) – Lễ trao Giải Âm Nhạc Lớn Nhất Grammy năm thứ 62 đã diễn ra tại Trung Tâm Staples Center, thành phố Los Angeles, vào đêm Chủ Nhật, ngày 26 tháng 1 năm 2020 trong niềm vui của những những trúng giải được chan hòa với nước mắt tiếc thương cầu thủ bóng rổ huyền thoại Kobe Bryant vừa tử nạn vì trực thăng rớt cùng ngày hôm đó.

Nhưng đêm này cũng bao gồm các chiến thắng dành cho những người thắng Giải Grammy lần đầu tiên như Lizzo, người đã khởi động chương trình với màn trình diễn tưng bừng, và Billie Eilish, 18 tuổi, người đã chiếm bốn hạng mục lớn lần đầu tiên kể từ Christopher Cross năm 1981. Billie Eilish đã giành chiến thắng 4 hạng mục lớn gồm, Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Record of the Year và Album of the Year.

Đêm trao giải cũng chứng kiến sự trở lại của Demi Lovato với phần trình diễn đầy xúc động và tưởng nhớ đến nhạc sĩ Nipsey Hussle, người được trao Giải Grammy sau khi qua đời.

Và còn nhiều màn trình diễn tuyệt vời khác - cả hay và dở - từ Tyler, với Creator thực sự mang ngọn lửa lên sân khấu tới người anh em Jonas hát bằng thức ăn trong răng.

Vâng, đây thực sự là một đêm để nhớ mãi.

Sau đây là danh sách trúng Giải Grammy năm 2020:

 

1. Record Of The Year: "Bad Guy" với Billie Eilish thắng giải.

2. Album Of The Year: “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” với Billie Eilish thắng giải.

3. Song Of The Year: "Bad Guy" với Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish thắng giải).

4. Best New Artist: Billie Eilish

5. Best Pop Solo Performance: "Truth Hurts" với Lizzo thắng giải.

6. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: "Old Town Road" với Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus thắng giải.

7. Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Look Now với Elvis Costello & The Imposter

8. Best Pop Vocal Album: “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” với Billie Eilish thắng giải.

9. Best Dance Recording: "Got To Keep On" với The Chemical Brothers thắng giải.

10. Best Dance/Electronic Album: No Geography với The Chemical Brothers thắng giải.

11. Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Mettavolution với Rodrigo y Gabriela thắng giải.

 

ROCK

 

12. Best Rock Performance: "This Land" với Gary Clark Jr. thắng giải.

13. Best Metal Performance: "7empest" với Tool thắng giải.

14. Best Rock Song: "This Land" với nhạc sĩ Gary Clark Jr. thắng giải.

15. Best Rock Album: Social Cues với Cage The Elephant thắng giải.

 

ALTERNATIVE

 

16. Best Alternative Music Album: Father of the Bride với Vampire Weekend thắng giải.

17. Best R&B Performance: "Come Home" với Anderson Paak thắng giải.

18. Best Traditional R&B Performance: "Jerome" với Lizzo thắng giải.

19. Best R&B Song: "Say So" với nhạc sĩ PJ Morton (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo) thắng giải.

20. Best Urban Contemporary Album: Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) với Lizzo thắng giải.

21. Best R&B Album: Ventura với Anderson Paak thắng giải.

 

RAP

 

22. Best Rap Performance: "Racks In The Middle" với Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy thắng giải.

23. Best Rap/Sung Performance: "Higher" với DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend thắng giải.

24. Best Rap Song: "A Lot" với Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole) thắng giải.

25. Best Rap Album: IGOR với Tyler, The Creator thắng giải.

 

COUNTRY

 

26. Best Country Solo Performance: "Ride Me Back Home" với Willie Nelson thắng giải.

27. Best Country Duo/Group Performance: "Speechless" với Dan + Shay thắng giải.

28. Best Country Song: "Bring My Flowers Now" với các nhạc sĩ Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker (Tanya Tucker) thắng giải.

29. Best Country Album: While I'm Livin' với Tanya Tucker thắng giải.

 

NEW AGE

 

30. Best New Age Album: Wings với Peter Kater thắng giải.

 

JAZZ

 

31. Best Improvised Jazz Solo: "Sozinho" với Randy Brecker, soloist thắng giải.

32. Best Jazz Vocal Album: 12 Little Spells với Esperanza Spalding thắng giải.

33. Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Finding Gabriel với Brad Mehldau thắng giải.

34. Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: The Omni-American Book Club với Brian Lynch Big Band thắng giải.

35. Best Latin Jazz Album: Antidote với Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band thắng giải.

 

GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC

 

36. Best Gospel Performance/Song: "Love Theory" với nhạc sĩ Kirk Franklin thắng giải.

37. Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: "God Only Knows" với KING & COUNTRY & Dolly Parton; các nhạc sĩ Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom thắng giải.

38. Best Gospel Album: Long Live Love với Kirk Franklin thắng giải.

39. Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Burn The Ships với KING & COUNTRY thắng giải.

40. Best Roots Gospel Album: Testimony với Gloria Gaynor thắng giải.

 

LATIN

 

41. Best Latin Pop Album: #ELDISCO với Alejandro Sanz thắng giải.

42. Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album: El Mal Querer với Rosalía thắng giải.

43. Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano): De Ayer Para Siempre với Mariachi Los Camperos thắng giải.

44. Best Tropical Latin Album: Opus với Marc Anthony và A Journey Through Cuban Music với Aymée Nuviola thắng giải.

 

AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC

 

45. Best American Roots Performance: "Saint Honesty" với Sara Bareilles thắng giải.

46. Best American Roots Song: "Call My Name" với các nhạc sĩ Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O'Donovan & Sara Watkins thắng giải.

47. Best Americana Album: Oklahoma với Keb' Mo' thắng giải.

48. Best Bluegrass Album: Tall Fiddler với Michael Cleveland thắng giải.

49. Best Traditional Blues Album: Tall, Dark & Handsome với Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men + Dana thắng giải.

50. Best Contemporary Blues Album: This Land by Gary Clark Jr.

51. Best Folk Album: Patty Griffin by Patty Griffin

52. Best Regional Roots Music Album: Good Time by Ranky Tanky

 

REGGAE

 

53. Best Reggae Album: Rapture by Koffee

 

WORLD MUSIC

 

54. Best World Music Album: Celia by Angelique Kidjo

 

CHILDREN'S

 

55. Best Children's Album: Ageless Songs For The Child Archetype by Jon Samson

 

SPOKEN WORD

 

56. Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling): Becoming by Michelle Obama

 

COMEDY

 

57. Best Comedy Album: Sticks & Stones by Dave Chappelle

 

MUSICAL THEATER

 

58. Best Musical Theater Album: Hadestown (Anaïs Mitchell, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

 

MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA

 

59. Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media: A Star Is Born by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, Paul "DJWS" Blair, Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Nick Monson, Lukas Nelson, Mark Nilan Jr. & Benjamin Rice, compilation producers; Julianne Jordan & Julia Michels, music supervisors

60. Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media: Chernobyl by Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer

61. Best Song Written For Visual Media: "I'll Never Love Again(Film Version)" by Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

 

COMPOSING/ARRANGING

 

62. Best Instrumental Composition: "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Symphonic Suite" by John Williams, composer (John Williams)

63. Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: "Moon River" by Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

64. Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: "All Night Long" by Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest)

 

PACKAGE

 

65. Best Recording Package: Chris Cornell by Barry Ament, Jeff Ament & Joe Spix, art directors (Chris Cornell)

66. Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package: Woodstock: Back To The Garden - The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive by Masaki Koike, art director (Various Artists)

 

NOTES

 

67. Best Album Notes: Stax '68: A Memphis Story by Steve Greenberg, album notes writer (Various Artists)

 

HISTORICAL

 

68. Best Historical Album: Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection by Jeff Place & Robert Santelli, compilation producers; Pete Reiniger, mastering engineer (Pete Seeger)

 

PRODUCTION, NON-CLASSICAL

 

69. Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? by Rob Kinelski & Finneas O'Connell, engineers; John Greenham, mastering engineer (Billie Eilish)

70. Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical: Finneas

71. Best Remixed Recording: "I Rise (Tracy Young's Pride Intro Radio Remix)" by Tracy Young, remixer (Madonna)

 

PRODUCTION, IMMERSIVE AUDIO

 

72. Best Immersive Audio Album: Lux -- Morten Lindberg, immersive audio engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio producer (Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor)

 

PRODUCTION, CLASSICAL

 

73. Best Engineered Album, Classical: Riley: Sun Rings -- Leslie Ann Jones, engineer; John Kilgore, Judith Sherman & David Harrington, engineers/mixers; Robert C. Ludwig, mastering engineer (Kronos Quartet)

74. Producer Of The Year, Classical

 

CLASSICAL

 

75. Best Orchestral Performance: Norman: Sustain - Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

76. Best Opera Recording: Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox - Gil Rose, conductor; John Brancy, Andrew Craig Brown, Gabriel Preisser, Krista River & Edwin Vega; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children's Chorus)

77. Best Choral Performance: Duruflé: Complete Choral Works - Robert Simpson, conductor (Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir)

78. Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: Shaw: Orange - Attacca Quartet

79. Best Classical Instrumental Solo: Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite - Nicola Benedetti; Cristian Măcelaru, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)

80. Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: Songplay - Joyce DiDonato; Chuck Israels, Jimmy Madison, Charlie Porter & Craig Terry, accompanists (Steve Barnett & Lautaro Greco)

81. Best Classical Compendium: The Poetry of Places - Nadia Shpachenko; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, producers

82. Best Contemporary Classical Composition: Higdon: Harp Concerto - Jennifer Higdon, composer (Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare & The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)

 

MUSIC VIDEO/FILM

 

83. Best Music Video: "Old Town Road (Official Movie)" Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus - Calmatic, video director; Candice Dragonas, Melissa Larsen & Saul Levitz, video producers

84. Best Music Film: Homecoming

 

 

