TRI ÂN VÀ ĐẢNH LỄ NHỊ VỊ TÔN SƯ

PAYING GRATITUDE, RESPECT, PAYING GRATITUDE, RESPECT, AND HOMAGE TO ZEN MASTERS THICH NHAT HANH AND THICH THANH TU





1.

Let's come back, our life is getting shorter

Coming home itself is a present in the realm of emptiness.





2.

The masters just sat in peace

Joy, hope, and happiness spread beyond the Zen gates

Just sitting silently, the Dharma lessons are taught

Covering discourses and countless sutras.





3.

White mountain-tops are a stunning beauty

In the back of the sky, the sunset ray is falling

Half of the rainbow is magnificent

Ah, just three gentle deep breaths!





4.

From the beginning I came here

Learn to understand and love, learn to smile

Suddenly, the soul of the traveler is empty

Looming over the course of life! And then stops dreaming.





5.

Over ninety years of life

Wait for the student to grow up

Ah, who is still not awaking

In gratitude, raising a salute to the silent teaching

6.

Road dust is still not settled and is unable to return

The masters still sit and smile silently

The suffering and miserable, only we must know for ourselves

The masters asked, “Tell me, is this life, a dream, or what!?”





7.

Promise with all my heart to visit the ancestor land

Experiencing life in the East and in the West

Is it time to come back, the soul-searching traveler?

Your ancestor land has all the seed of wisdom and enlightenment.





8.

Leaving behind the West, ah, this valued piano

A song of dreams is the common love

Coming back to the East, oh, that single-string instrument

Oh, a primitive realm, just like the seas, mountains, and forests.





9.

Coming back the shadows are fading

Grasses trampled on the edge of the sunset rays





10.

The golden sun covered my way home

Ah, this is truly a lonely country road

The rolling pine hill is dancing with the clouds overhead

Taking a vacation for the inner mind, fostering calmness

On the shoulders, the moon and the sun, are just an emptiness

Be freely and leisurely strolling the harbor of duality.

11.

This episode, a realm of life, is getting shorter

Coming and going is just the same

We should be free wherever we truly are.





12.

The masters still sat quietly

Look at their smiling children

Who bowed their heads in respect





13.

Letting go, letting go

Our attachments and thoughts also let go

The mind, body, and heart are one with the Tathagata





14.

They are just sitting there

Yet all is calm and at ease

The zen monasteries are purified and beautified

Knowing that everything is just fine the way it-is.