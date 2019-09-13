Hôm nay,  
Cơ Quan An Toàn và Kiểm Tra Thực Phẩm (FSIS) của Bộ Nông Nghiệp Hoa Kỳ thông báo rằng American Beef Packers, công ty có trụ sở ngoài California, đang thu hồi trên 24,000 pounds thịt bò sống.

Ngôi sao YouTube nổi tiếng và có mức thu nhập cao tới 22 triệu đô một năm Ryan Kaji là con của một người phụ nữ gốc Việt tại Texas.

Một người đàn ông ở thành phố Baton Rouge, Louisiana, là người đã đâm vợ và 3 đứa con nhỏ với cây kéo và một con dao vào năm ngoái đã bị kết án tù 20 năm

4 người đã bị bắt vì liên quan đến vụ giết chết một người đàn ông gốc Việt tại San Jose vào tháng 7 vừa qua

Một cậu bé đứng nhìn căn nhà sắp bị cuốn trôi cạnh sông Meghna tại Bangladesh hôm 12 tháng 9 năm 2019

Walmart cho biết hôm Thứ Năm rằng họ đang mở rộng dịch vụ giao hàng “không hạn chế” mới, mà sẽ tốn người dùng $98 hàng năm, đối với 1,400 tiệm vào mùa thu này

Một công ty hải sản đang thu hồi bít tết cá ngừ được bán tại 16 tiểu bang bởi vì có khả ngăn tăng mức độ của chất histamine mà có thể gây ngộ độc cá scombroid, theo Cơ  Quan FDA của Hoa Kỳ thông báo vào tuần này

Google đã đồng ý trả 550 triệu đô la Mỹ tại Pháp liên quan đến vụ điều tra gian lận tài chánh.

Trung Cộng kéo dài Thương Chiến, Chủ Tịch Tập Cận Bình có thể bị chỉnh lý, một hình thức thay đổi người cầm đầu chánh quyền mà chế độ không thay đổi.

Khoảng giữa tháng 09/2019, một công ty công nghệ trụ sở tại California tố cáo, phó giáo sư Bo Mao tại đại học Hạ Môn đã liên lạc với họ về một bảng mạch điện tử do công ty phát triển, nói là dùng để nghiên cứu riêng, nhưng kỳ thực là lấy về cho Huawei nghiên cứu.

Theo NBC News, vào ngày Thứ Năm 12 tháng 9, Thủ Tướng Anh Boris Johnson đã phủ nhận đã nói dối với Nữ Hoàng Elizabeth II, trong khi đang đối diện với nhiều áp lực do quyết định trì hoãn họp Quốc Hội có liên quan đến Brexit.

Các nhà nhập cảng Trung Quốc đã mua ít nhất 10 tàu chất đầy đậu nành của Mỹ hôm Thứ Năm, việc mua nhiều nhất kể từ ít nhất tháng 6 của họ cho thấy rằng, trước cuộc họp cấp cao vào tháng tới nhằm mục đích chấm dứt cuộc chiến thương mại song phương đã kéo dài hơn một năm.

Tin Politico ngày 12 tháng 9: theo 3 cựu nhân viên cao cấp của Hoa Kỳ, chính phủ Hoa Kỳ kết luận hầu như chắc chắn ra Isarel đứng đằng sau các vụ lắp đặt các thiết bị theo dõi điện thoại di động chung quang Tòa Bạch Oc, cũng như các khu vực nhạy cảm tại thủ đô Washington

Khoảng giữa tháng 09/2019, Apple đã giành lại vị thế công ty "nghìn tỷ USD" lần đầu tiên kể từ tháng 11/2018. Cột mốc vốn hóa 1,000 tỷ USD được tái lập chỉ một ngày sau khi công ty ra mắt loạt điện thoại iPhone thế hệ mới.

Theo CBS News, vào hôm Thứ Tư (11 tháng 9), Tối Cao Pháp Viện Hoa Kỳ đã ra phán quyết, cho phép chính phủ Trump gây khó khăn cho những di dân đến từ Trung Mỹ muốn xin được tị nạn tại biên giới Hoa Kỳ-Mexico.

Theo CNN, vào ngày 12 tháng 9, 145 nhà lãnh đạo doanh nghiệp đã ký vào một lá thư yêu cầu chính quyền Hoa Kỳ có hành động trước tình trạng bạo lực súng hiện nay.

Tin trên USA Today ngày 12 tháng 9: Lực Lượng Tuần Duyên Hoa Kỳ đã phát hành một thông báo an toàn, sau vụ cháy tàu ở gần đảo Santa Cruz, Nam California đã cướp đi sinh mạng của 34 người.

Tin trên CNN ngày 12 tháng 9: một người phụ nữ ở Sacramento đã được đưa vào bệnh viện sau khi sử dụng kem thoa mặt bị nhiễm chất methylmercury, theo tin của Sở Y Tế Quận Hạt Sacramento.

WASHINGTON — Ủy Ban Tư Pháp Hạ Viện đã tiến tới một bước lớn vào sáng Thứ Năm trong cuộc điều tra đang tiếp diễn của họ để xem có nên đề nghị lập các điều khoản luận tội Tổng Thống Donald Trump hay không

Phó Thống Đốc Virginia Justin Fairfax đã lập hồ sơ kiện CBS News và CBS Broadcasting tội phỉ báng đòi bồi thường 400 triệu đô la về vụ các cơ quan truyền thông này đưa tin vào đầu năm nay về cáo buộc tấn công tình dục chống lại Fairfax bởi 2 người phụ nữ.

Công Tố Hoa Kỳ Jessie Liu đã đề nghị tiến tới việc buộc tội người cộng sự của CNN là Andrew McCabe, theo Fox News nhận được tin, khi Bộ Tư Pháp bác bỏ kháng cáo sau cùng từ cựu viên chức lãnh đạo FBI.

Với quá nhiều mối đe dọa lớn trên khắp thế giới, Hải Quân Hoa Kỳ muốn có thêm tàu chiến để bảo đảm họ có thể giải quyến từng cuộc khủng hoảng.

Thượng Nghị Sĩ Ted Cruz hôm Thứ Năm cảnh báo Đảng Cộng Hòa về thái độ quá tự tin về các cơ hội giữ được Texas

Nuôi cá thì nhiều người làm nhưng nuôi ếch không phải ai cũng làm được vì đó là một nghề chưa phổ biến nên người dân không dám mạo hiểm chỉ có vài người có quyết tâm và chịu khó học hỏi thì mới nên nghề

Trong khi tiếp tục bất lực trước sự khiêu khích, xâm phạm chủ quyền trắng trợn của Trung Cộng tại Biển Đông trong vài tháng qua, chính quyền CSVN tiếp tục dồn sức mạnh độc tài của mình vào việc đàn áp các tiếng nói bất đồng trong nước.

Nhà bất đồng chính kiến và là blogger Phạm Đoan Trang cho biết cô đã không sang Đức để nhận lãnh giải thưởng của Tổ Chức Phóng Viên Không Biên Giới (RSF) trao tặng

Cho đến nay, qua phát ngôn viên Lê Thị Thu Hằng, Bộ Ngoại Giao CSVN mới lên tiếng xác nhận tàu Hải Dương Địa Chất 8 của TQ đã trở lại vùng biển của VN hôm 7 tháng 9 và cũng giống như luận điệu thường lệ là yêu cầu TQ rút tàu này ra khỏi vùng đặc quyền kinh tế VN

Hướng Dẫn Bảo Vệ Người Tiêu Dùng Năng Lượng Mặt Trời ở California giúp bảo vệ khách hàng trong quy trình bán hệ thống năng lượng mặt trời.

Vào lúc 1:30 chiều ngày Thứ Tư 11 tháng 09, CTCP (California Tobacco Control Program - Chương Trình Kiểm Soát Thuốc Lá ở California) đã tổ chức một cuộc hội thảo trên mạng (webinar), dành cho các cơ quan truyền thông Việt Ngữ

Gaden Grove (Nguyễn Tâm) - - Tại nhà hàng Diamond Seafood Palace trên đường Lampson Thành Phố Garden Grove, vào lúc 5:00 chiều Chủ Nhật ngày 08 tháng 9 năm 2019

Nước Việt chịu ảnh hưởng sâu sắc của truyền thống Phật giáo bắc truyền vì vậy việc ăn chay cũng đã phổ biến từ xa xưa.

Nếu không có những đột biến ngoại giao tam giác giữa Hà Nội, Bắc Kinh và Hoa Thịnh Đốn trong thời gian ngắn thì chuyến thăm Mỹ của Tổng Bí thư, Chủ tịch nước CSVN Nguyễn Phú Trọng, dự trù trong năm nay (2019) sẽ khó xẩy ra.

Lúc nào cũng trai thừa, gái thiếu… thặng dư chênh lệch trên cả nước, không chỉ tại Sài Gòn.

Chúng tôi xin trình bày một số các điều luật dưới đây liên quan đến bầu cử và thâu thập chữ ký để mọi người được hiểu rõ hơn.

Trước những biến chuyển dân chủ của thế giới, những cuộc vùng dậy của nhân dân bị trị chống áp bức bất công đã khiến cho tập đoàn lãnh đạo Cộng sản Việt Nam hoảng sợ mà cải tổ kinh tế.

Xuất hiện trong cuộc họp báo lần đầu tiên tại Berlin vào sáng thứ Ba ngày 11 tháng 9 năm 2019 như một ngôi sao điện ảnh đang lên, Joshua Wong, Tổng thư ký Đảng Demosisto tại Hồng Kông, làm cho cảnh tượng chen lấn của giới truyền thông quốc tế trở nên hỗn loạn.

Vị trí bãi Tư Chính (Vanguard Bank) có 4 điểm đáng chú ý: 1) Bãi Tư Chính là một bãi san hô chìm dưới mặt nước biển, không phải là một hải đảo, nằm trong thềm lục địa (continental shelf).

Nhiều tổ chức và văn nghệ sĩ, trí thức đã kêu gọi nhà nước CSVN kiện chính phủ Trung Quốc ra tòa án quốc tế và đồng thời thúc giục hợp tác quốc phòng với các nước có chung quyền lợi hợp pháp trên Biên Đông.

Người thuê nhà trên khắp tiểu bang California lần đầu tiên sẽ được bảo vệ chống lại những chủ nhà có thể gia tăng tiền thuê nhà

Trung Cộng lại gây sự ở Biển Đông khi đưa máy bay không người lái giám sát vùng biển nhiều tranh chấp này

2 cư dân thành phố Tucson, Arizona, là những người nhận tội buôn bán vũ khí lậu đã bị kết án tù.

600,000 người biểu tình giương cờ Catalan Estelada ủng hộ độc lập trong ngày quốc khánh của Catalonia

Uber đã sa thải 435 người trong lãnh vực kỹ sư và sản xuất trong nỗ lực mới nhất của công ty để ngăn chận tổn thất đang gia tăng.

Chỉ 2 tháng sau khi GameStop tuyên bố các kế hoạch đầy tham vọng để hít thở cuộc sống mới trong các cửa hàng của họ

Chịu áp lực từ chính phủ liên bang, hãng xe hơi Mỹ General Motors đang thu hồi hơn 3.4 triệu chiếc xe pickup trucks và SUVs tại Hoa Kỳ để sửa chữa thắng bị trục trặc.

Hãy hình dung rằng Trung Quốc đã gài được gián điệp vào Bộ Chính Trị CSVN… và như thế, trước sau gì ba đặc khu cũng sẽ bị sáp nhập vào lãnh thổ TQ và Biển Đông sẽ bị cắm cờ TQ tứ phía.

Chính quyền Bahamas hôm Thứ Tư nói rằng có 2,500 người nằm trong danh sách những người còn mất tích sau cơn bão Dorian.

Giá sản xuất tại Hoa Kỳ đã đột ngột tăng trong tháng 8 và xóa sạch sự phục hồi lạm phát hàng hóa, nhưng các tài liệu hôm Thứ Tư không thay đổi các dự đoán thị trường tài chánh mà Quỹ Dự Trữ Liên Bang sẽ cắt giảm lãi suất vào tuần tới để ủng hộ nền kinh tế đang chậm chạp.

Tin Washington DC – Truyền thông Hoa Kỳ tiếp tục đăng tải tin tức xung quanh việc rời khỏi Tòa Bạch Ốc vô cùng bất ngờ. Và cách giải thích về sự kiện này của hai phía cũng khác nhau.
Tác giả đã kề cận tuổi 90 và lần đầu nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2019, với bài về Washington D,C.

Kông Li là bút hiệu vui vẻ của Phạm Công Lý, tác giả đã dự Viết về nước Mỹ từ 2009. Ông cùng gia đình đến Mỹ từ 1994 theo diện HO, định cư tại Boston.

Tác giả từng nhận giải Danh Dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2014, ông tên thật Trần Phương Ngôn, đã sống ở trại tỵ nạn PFAC Phi Luật Tân gần mười một nă

Tác giả đã nhận giải Tác Phẩm Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2014. Lớn lên tại VN khi cả nước đã thành xã hội chủ nghĩa
Báo Xuân 2019

Khởi hành từ Sài Gòn lúc 7:00 giờ tối ngày 29 tháng 4 năm 75, các chiến hạm Hải quân Việt Nam Cộng Hòa tập trung tại Côn Sơn từ chiều ngày 30 tháng Tư. Hạm đội khởi hành đi Subic Bay, Phi Luật Tân trưa ngày 1 tháng 5 và đến Phi Luật Tân vào chiều ngày 7 tháng 5.

Lịch sử nhân loại cho thấy mọi cuộc chiến đều yên nghỉ khi được nhìn nhận đúng vị trí của nó, và cuộc sống tiếp tục. Tôi tin sự khôn ngoan của nhân loại. Tôi tin dân tộc tôi từng biết thế nào là truyền thống, là văn hóa, lịch sử. Và tôi luôn vững tin rồi sẽ có một bó nhang chung, một bàn thờ chung, một ngày giỗ chung.

Tôi sinh ra từ giòng giống Việt, một sản phẩm của xả, mít và rau thơm

Chưa bao giờ không khí sinh hoạt chính trị dòng chính tại Mỹ của cộng đồng người Mỹ gốc Việt lại sôi nổi và đa dạng như trong năm vừa qua, với sự hăng hái và ào ạt tham gia của giới trẻ Mỹ gốc Việt.

Nhưng gần hai thế kỷ trước, Phật Giáo đã có ảnh hưởng lớn trong nền văn học Mỹ qua phong trào triết lý và văn học American Transcendentalism (Phong Trào Siêu Việt Mỹ), với các văn thi sĩ lừng danh như Ralph Waldo Emerson (1803-1882), Henry David Thoreau (1817-1862), Walt Whitman (1819-1892).

Rất mực gian nan để kể lại chuyện của rất nhiều thập niên trước. Trí nhớ tôi bây giờ lúc nào cũng lãng đãng, sương mù.

chàng là ai, ai định nghĩa được chàng chàng là trăng là sao là mênh mang

Ngươi than lẻ bạn chiều xa xứ Ta sầu lạc lõng giữa quê hương

Ở đây thăm thẳm hiên đời Mù sương quyện đất với trời dưới chân

Xin chào nhau giữa con đường Mùa xuân phía trước, miên trường phía sau
Khoảng giữa tháng 09/2019, BIOLIFE4D, một công ty công nghệ sinh học tại Chicago, Mỹ đã tuyên bố “in 3D” thành công một quả tim người bằng tế bào cơ tim của người cung cấp, và “mực in” sinh học làm từ hợp chất ngoại bào, giúp quả tim nhân tạo có tính chất giống “hàng thật” nhất

Nổi tiếng trong các lễ hội, câu chuyện và bài hát về trăng tròn được biết đến nhiều nhất là Harvest Moon (Trăng Trung Thu, hay Trăng Mùa Gặt

Hãy hình dung rằng Trung Quốc đã gài được gián điệp vào Bộ Chính Trị CSVN… và như thế, trước sau gì ba đặc khu cũng sẽ bị sáp nhập vào lãnh thổ TQ và Biển Đông sẽ bị cắm cờ TQ tứ phía.

Đài VOA của Mỹ hôm 03/09/2019 có một bài tựa đề LS Lê Quốc Quân nhận định ‘2 bộ trưởng ăn hối lộ 3,2 triệu USD là cái tát vào Đảng CS’.

Cuộc chiến vì tự do dân chủ tại Hồng Kông vẫn dằng dai, và đầy nỗi lo âu nơi này sẽ trở thành một trung tâm cải tạo khổng lồ y hệt như Tân Cương và Tây Tạng hiện nay.

Tin AFP của Pháp, TT Duterte của Phi Luật Tân sang TC gặp Chủ Tịch Tập Cận Bình [ TCB] để trình bày về vấn đề biển đảo của Phi với TCB hôm 29/8/ 2019

Tin BBC hôm 31-8-2019, “Hội nghị Trung ương lần thứ tư của Đại hội 19 Đảng Cộng sản Trung Quốc sẽ diễn ra vào tháng Mười tại Bắc Kinh, Tân Hoa Xã loan tin…

Tin RFI dẫn nguồn từ báo Les Echos của Pháp cho biết Washington hôm 22-08-2019 đã bật đèn xanh cho việc bán 66 phi cơ tiêm kích F-16 hiện đại cho Đài Loan, tổng trị giá 8 tỉ đô la
Trước những biến chuyển dân chủ của thế giới, những cuộc vùng dậy của nhân dân bị trị chống áp bức bất công đã khiến cho tập đoàn lãnh đạo Cộng sản Việt Nam hoảng sợ mà cải tổ kinh tế.

Tôi đến New Orleans vào một ngày hè tháng chín, đây không phải là mùa lễ hội của thành phố nhưng vẫn rất sôi động và náo nhiệt.

Tiểu sử của Bùi Hữu Nghĩa, nhà văn Nôm danh tiếng đầu thế kỷ 19, cho thấy ông bị hoạn nạn trong khi làm quan do ‘trên’ ganh thù kết án xử tử không đúng, được vợ là bà Nguyễn Thị Tồn lặn lội từ Định Tường ra tới kinh đô Huế kêu oan cho chồng.
Là những nữ sinh của một trong ba trường nữ trung học công lập lớn nhất của miền Nam Việt Nam trước 1975 mang tên của một vị công thần giúp vua Gia Long khởi nghiệp xây dựng đất nước, chiều ngày 7 tháng 9 năm 2019 tại Orange County, những chiếc áo dài màu xanh lá cây đẹp mắt của các các chị cựu nữ sinh Lê Văn Duyệt đang tung bay trước nhà hàng Diamond Seafood Palace.

Thế kỷ vừa qua đã chứng tỏ là một thế kỷ đẩm máu nhất trong lịch sử và thế kỷ hiện nay đang bắt đầu là một thế kỷ của chiến tranh.

Việt Nam đã phạm một sai lầm chiến lược là từ bỏ quyền phủ quyết / Veto Power, một điều khoản hết sức quan trọng đã có trong Hiệp Định Ùy Ban Sông Mekong 1957 (Mekong River Committee) vì Việt Nam là một quốc gia cuối nguồn

Buổi lễ mùa Vu Lan, Chủ nhật 11 tháng 8 năm 2019, tại chùa Đạo Tràng Nhân Quả, ca khúc Dâng Hoa Cúng Phật đã thánh thót vang lên trong không khí trang nghiêm của thời khắc cầu nguyện

Và vào Tháng 8/2019 vừa qua, cư sĩ Nguyên Giác ở Hoa Kỳ đã cho ấn hành một bản dịch từ tiếng Tây Tạng- tức bản thứ ba ra đời và được tác giả coi như đây là bản đầu tiên dịch từ nguồn gốc Tây Tạng.

Mùa Vu Lan này, có chút thời gian thư thả, tôi lại kệ sách lấy xuống hai cuốn sách cũ ngồi đọc. Đó là hai cuốn hồi ký tù: Ánh sáng và bóng tối của nhà văn Hoàng Liên và Đại học máu của nhà văn Hà Thúc Sinh.
Lúc nào cũng trai thừa, gái thiếu… thặng dư chênh lệch trên cả nước, không chỉ tại Sài Gòn.

Tưng bừng kinh doanh lậu… Đó là chuyện bến bãi đường thủy…

Dầu lậu chở lặng lẽ… cả chục ngàn lít dầu… không xuất xứ. Hẳn là tham nhũng, hay hối lộ…

Nhiều ngân hàng không biết làm sao thu hồi tiền cho vay, khi các dự án khổng lồ liên tục thua lỗ… và ngập nợ.

Có quá nhiều nỗi lo cho khu vực Đồng Bằng Sông Cửu Long…
Ngôi sao YouTube nổi tiếng và có mức thu nhập cao tới 22 triệu đô một năm Ryan Kaji là con của một người phụ nữ gốc Việt tại Texas.

Một người đàn ông ở thành phố Baton Rouge, Louisiana, là người đã đâm vợ và 3 đứa con nhỏ với cây kéo và một con dao vào năm ngoái đã bị kết án tù 20 năm

4 người đã bị bắt vì liên quan đến vụ giết chết một người đàn ông gốc Việt tại San Jose vào tháng 7 vừa qua

Hướng Dẫn Bảo Vệ Người Tiêu Dùng Năng Lượng Mặt Trời ở California giúp bảo vệ khách hàng trong quy trình bán hệ thống năng lượng mặt trời.

Vào lúc 1:30 chiều ngày Thứ Tư 11 tháng 09, CTCP (California Tobacco Control Program - Chương Trình Kiểm Soát Thuốc Lá ở California) đã tổ chức một cuộc hội thảo trên mạng (webinar), dành cho các cơ quan truyền thông Việt Ngữ

Gaden Grove (Nguyễn Tâm) - - Tại nhà hàng Diamond Seafood Palace trên đường Lampson Thành Phố Garden Grove, vào lúc 5:00 chiều Chủ Nhật ngày 08 tháng 9 năm 2019
Hội Văn Học Nghệ Thuật Việt Mỹ (VAALA) trân trọng thông báo Đại Hội Điện Ảnh Việt Nam Quốc Tế (Viet Film Fest) lần thứ 11 sẽ được diễn ra từ ngày 11 tới ngày 13 tháng 10, 2019, tại rạp AMCOrange 30, thành phố Orange.

VAALA thân mời quý vị tới dự Tiệc Khởi Động Viet Film Fest 2019, diễn ra từ 3 giờ tới 5 giờ chiều Chủ Nhật, ngày 8 tháng 9, trong khu The Outlets at Orange

Tôi xin tự giới thiệu, tôi là một tiếng đàn guitar.
PHÂN ƯU

CÁO PHÓ-PHÂN ƯU:

Cáo Phó Tiến Sĩ Dương Đức Nhự

Phân Ưu Anh Lương Văn Lập

Cáo Phó Ong Lương Văn Lập

Thành Kính Phân Ưu HQ Lê Tấn Đạt
Bài của Tạ Phương Kathy, lớp 4 A, trường Việt Ngữ Trung Tâm Văn Hóa Việt Nam, do cô Nguyễn thị Đoan Trang phụ trách)

BÉ VIẾT VĂN VIỆT/ BÀI DỰ THI SỐ 1067

Đi Dự Giải “Bé Viết Văn Việt”

Giải Thưởng “BÉ VIẾT VĂN VIỆT”

Năm học ở trường Việt Ngữ sắp kết thúc.

Tập Làm Câu Với các chữ: khúc gỗ, lực sĩ, đau nhức, thức dậy, sức khỏe, oi bức, tin tức, chim cút, nút áo, ngập lụt, ngón tay út, bút mực, ba đút bé ăn, cá nục, tập thể dục, múc kem.

Với đề tài thầy cô đưa ra: Lớn lên em sẽ chọn nghề gì? Lần trước đã có bạn chọn nghề bác sĩ, luật sư, và hôm nay mục “Bé Viết Văn Việt” sẽ đăng những nghề nghiệp mà các bạn khác chọn.

Hằng năm, cứ vào tháng tư âm lịch, phật tử khắp nơi nô nức chào đón ngày Đức Phật Đản Sanh. Lễ Phật Khánh Đản là một mùa lễ rất vui, nhất là ở các chùa. Vào tháng tư âm lịch vừa qua, mỗi cuối tuần em được cùng bố mẹ đi lễ các chùa dâng hương cúng Phật.
Đại Lão Hòa Thượng Thích Chơn Thành cùng Phật Tử Đồng Chánh trên đỉnh núi Phú Sĩ, Nhật Bản. Cảm ơn chị Hà đã gửi hình.

Con Của Hải Tặc

6 Món Canh Dân Dã Cho Mùa Hè

Tôi để hai túi xách lên trên quầy tính tiền, đứng trước tôi là một người cũng đang lấy từ trong xe chợ đầy ắp những món hàng để lên quầy, quay lại nhìn thấy tôi chị lịch sự:

Nếu bạn hỏi tôi – G. Burns, tài tử gạo cội, lừng danh điện ảnh Mỹ sống gần chín mươi, vẫn khỏe mạnh, yêu đời – yếu tố nào quan trọng nhất để được sống thọ, tôi phải nói là: tránh đừng để bị stress.

Ngày của Mẹ, Mother's Day với người phương Tây nói chung được tính là ngày chủ nhật thứ 2 trong tháng Năm.

Cơm Gà Hội An
Ở Đức bạn có thể làm dịu cơn khát của bạn ở hầu hết mọi nơi bằng nước máy. Phẩm chất thậm chí còn tốt hơn nhiều nước khoáng đóng chai (Mineralwasser/ Mineral water), nhưng ở nhiều nước có vẻ khác nhau.

Hôn nhân đã được nói là để làm giảm trầm cảm, giảm căng thẳng, và ngay cả giúp người ta sống lâu hơn.

Theo CNN, lần đầu tiên các khoa học gia xác định được sự khác biệt về gen có liên quan đến những người thuận tay trái, vốn chiếm khoảng 10% dân số nhân loại.

Chúng ta thường có khuynh hướng nghĩ rằng những cơn đau tim xảy ra như trên phim ảnh: những cơn đau ngực dữ dội, và thường xảy ra với những ông già.

Khoảng phân nửa dân Mỹ bắt đầu từng bước giảm hoặc ngừng ăn chất béo bão hòa, thường có trong những thức ăn như thịt đỏ có mỡ hay chất kem.

Thuốc kê toa là một ngành công nghiệp khổng lồ ở Mỹ. Ước tính đến năm 2021, chi tiêu cho thuốc kê toa của người Mỹ sẽ là $610 tỉ.
