Một công ty hải sản đang thu hồi bít tết cá ngừ được bán tại 16 tiểu bang bởi vì có khả ngăn tăng mức độ của chất histamine mà có thể gây ngộ độc cá scombroid, theo Cơ Quan FDA của Hoa Kỳ thông báo vào tuần này
Khoảng giữa tháng 09/2019, một công ty công nghệ trụ sở tại California tố cáo, phó giáo sư Bo Mao tại đại học Hạ Môn đã liên lạc với họ về một bảng mạch điện tử do công ty phát triển, nói là dùng để nghiên cứu riêng, nhưng kỳ thực là lấy về cho Huawei nghiên cứu.
Theo NBC News, vào ngày Thứ Năm 12 tháng 9, Thủ Tướng Anh Boris Johnson đã phủ nhận đã nói dối với Nữ Hoàng Elizabeth II, trong khi đang đối diện với nhiều áp lực do quyết định trì hoãn họp Quốc Hội có liên quan đến Brexit.
Các nhà nhập cảng Trung Quốc đã mua ít nhất 10 tàu chất đầy đậu nành của Mỹ hôm Thứ Năm, việc mua nhiều nhất kể từ ít nhất tháng 6 của họ cho thấy rằng, trước cuộc họp cấp cao vào tháng tới nhằm mục đích chấm dứt cuộc chiến thương mại song phương đã kéo dài hơn một năm.
Tin Politico ngày 12 tháng 9: theo 3 cựu nhân viên cao cấp của Hoa Kỳ, chính phủ Hoa Kỳ kết luận hầu như chắc chắn ra Isarel đứng đằng sau các vụ lắp đặt các thiết bị theo dõi điện thoại di động chung quang Tòa Bạch Oc, cũng như các khu vực nhạy cảm tại thủ đô Washington
Khoảng giữa tháng 09/2019, Apple đã giành lại vị thế công ty "nghìn tỷ USD" lần đầu tiên kể từ tháng 11/2018. Cột mốc vốn hóa 1,000 tỷ USD được tái lập chỉ một ngày sau khi công ty ra mắt loạt điện thoại iPhone thế hệ mới.
Theo CBS News, vào hôm Thứ Tư (11 tháng 9), Tối Cao Pháp Viện Hoa Kỳ đã ra phán quyết, cho phép chính phủ Trump gây khó khăn cho những di dân đến từ Trung Mỹ muốn xin được tị nạn tại biên giới Hoa Kỳ-Mexico.
WASHINGTON — Ủy Ban Tư Pháp Hạ Viện đã tiến tới một bước lớn vào sáng Thứ Năm trong cuộc điều tra đang tiếp diễn của họ để xem có nên đề nghị lập các điều khoản luận tội Tổng Thống Donald Trump hay không
Phó Thống Đốc Virginia Justin Fairfax đã lập hồ sơ kiện CBS News và CBS Broadcasting tội phỉ báng đòi bồi thường 400 triệu đô la về vụ các cơ quan truyền thông này đưa tin vào đầu năm nay về cáo buộc tấn công tình dục chống lại Fairfax bởi 2 người phụ nữ.
Nuôi cá thì nhiều người làm nhưng nuôi ếch không phải ai cũng làm được vì đó là một nghề chưa phổ biến nên người dân không dám mạo hiểm chỉ có vài người có quyết tâm và chịu khó học hỏi thì mới nên nghề
Trong khi tiếp tục bất lực trước sự khiêu khích, xâm phạm chủ quyền trắng trợn của Trung Cộng tại Biển Đông trong vài tháng qua, chính quyền CSVN tiếp tục dồn sức mạnh độc tài của mình vào việc đàn áp các tiếng nói bất đồng trong nước.
Cho đến nay, qua phát ngôn viên Lê Thị Thu Hằng, Bộ Ngoại Giao CSVN mới lên tiếng xác nhận tàu Hải Dương Địa Chất 8 của TQ đã trở lại vùng biển của VN hôm 7 tháng 9 và cũng giống như luận điệu thường lệ là yêu cầu TQ rút tàu này ra khỏi vùng đặc quyền kinh tế VN
Vào lúc 1:30 chiều ngày Thứ Tư 11 tháng 09, CTCP (California Tobacco Control Program - Chương Trình Kiểm Soát Thuốc Lá ở California) đã tổ chức một cuộc hội thảo trên mạng (webinar), dành cho các cơ quan truyền thông Việt Ngữ
Nếu không có những đột biến ngoại giao tam giác giữa Hà Nội, Bắc Kinh và Hoa Thịnh Đốn trong thời gian ngắn thì chuyến thăm Mỹ của Tổng Bí thư, Chủ tịch nước CSVN Nguyễn Phú Trọng, dự trù trong năm nay (2019) sẽ khó xẩy ra.
Xuất hiện trong cuộc họp báo lần đầu tiên tại Berlin vào sáng thứ Ba ngày 11 tháng 9 năm 2019 như một ngôi sao điện ảnh đang lên, Joshua Wong, Tổng thư ký Đảng Demosisto tại Hồng Kông, làm cho cảnh tượng chen lấn của giới truyền thông quốc tế trở nên hỗn loạn.
Nhiều tổ chức và văn nghệ sĩ, trí thức đã kêu gọi nhà nước CSVN kiện chính phủ Trung Quốc ra tòa án quốc tế và đồng thời thúc giục hợp tác quốc phòng với các nước có chung quyền lợi hợp pháp trên Biên Đông.
Giá sản xuất tại Hoa Kỳ đã đột ngột tăng trong tháng 8 và xóa sạch sự phục hồi lạm phát hàng hóa, nhưng các tài liệu hôm Thứ Tư không thay đổi các dự đoán thị trường tài chánh mà Quỹ Dự Trữ Liên Bang sẽ cắt giảm lãi suất vào tuần tới để ủng hộ nền kinh tế đang chậm chạp.
Tin trên CNN ngày 12 tháng 9: một người phụ nữ ở Sacramento đã được đưa vào bệnh viện sau khi sử dụng kem thoa mặt bị nhiễm chất methylmercury, theo tin của Sở Y Tế Quận Hạt Sacramento.
Khoảng giữa tháng 09/2019, một công ty công nghệ trụ sở tại California tố cáo, phó giáo sư Bo Mao tại đại học Hạ Môn đã liên lạc với họ về một bảng mạch điện tử do công ty phát triển, nói là dùng để nghiên cứu riêng, nhưng kỳ thực là lấy về cho Huawei nghiên cứu. đại học Hạ Môn đã liên lạc với họ về một bảng mạch điện tử do công ty phát triển, nói là dùng để nghiên cứu riêng, nhưng kỳ thực là lấy về cho Huawei nghiên cứu. Theo NBC News, vào ngày Thứ Năm 12 tháng 9, Thủ Tướng Anh Boris Johnson đã phủ nhận đã nói dối với Nữ Hoàng Elizabeth II, trong khi đang đối diện với nhiều áp lực do quyết định trì hoãn họp Quốc Hội có liên quan đến Brexit. Thứ Năm 12 tháng 9, Thủ Tướng Anh Boris Johnson đã phủ nhận đã nói dối với Nữ Hoàng Elizabeth II, trong khi đang đối diện với nhiều áp lực do quyết định trì hoãn họp Quốc Hội có liên quan đến Brexit. Các nhà nhập cảng Trung Quốc đã mua ít nhất 10 tàu chất đầy đậu nành của Mỹ hôm Thứ Năm, việc mua nhiều nhất kể từ ít nhất tháng 6 của họ cho thấy rằng, trước cuộc họp cấp cao vào tháng tới nhằm mục đích chấm dứt cuộc chiến thương mại song phương đã kéo dài hơn một năm. Chính quyền Bahamas hôm Thứ Tư nói rằng có 2,500 người nằm trong danh sách những người còn mất tích sau cơn bão Dorian. SEOUL, Nam Hàn – Theo Reuters ngày 10 tháng 9, Bắc Hàn có vẻ như vẫn tiếp tục khiêu khích cả Nam Hàn lẫn tổng thống Trump, khi tiếp tục thử nghiệm các vụ phóng hỏa tiễn. BERLIN, Đức – Reuters đưa tin vào ngày 10 tháng 9: trong một cuộc họp báo tổ chức tại Berlin-Đức, nhà tranh đấu sinh viên Hong Kong Joshua Wong đã so sánh vai trò của Berlin trong thời kỳ chiến tranh với Hong Kong ngày hôm nay.
Nuôi cá thì nhiều người làm nhưng nuôi ếch không phải ai cũng làm được vì đó là một nghề chưa phổ biến nên người dân không dám mạo hiểm chỉ có vài người có quyết tâm và chịu khó học hỏi thì mới nên nghề

Trong khi tiếp tục bất lực trước sự khiêu khích, xâm phạm chủ quyền trắng trợn của Trung Cộng tại Biển Đông trong vài tháng qua, chính quyền CSVN tiếp tục dồn sức mạnh độc tài của mình vào việc đàn áp các tiếng nói bất đồng trong nước.

Nhà bất đồng chính kiến và là blogger Phạm Đoan Trang cho biết cô đã không sang Đức để nhận lãnh giải thưởng của Tổ Chức Phóng Viên Không Biên Giới (RSF) trao tặng

Cho đến nay, qua phát ngôn viên Lê Thị Thu Hằng, Bộ Ngoại Giao CSVN mới lên tiếng xác nhận tàu Hải Dương Địa Chất 8 của TQ đã trở lại vùng biển của VN hôm 7 tháng 9 và cũng giống như luận điệu thường lệ là yêu cầu TQ rút tàu này ra khỏi vùng đặc quyền kinh tế VN

Trung Cộng lại gây sự ở Biển Đông khi đưa máy bay không người lái giám sát vùng biển nhiều tranh chấp này

Dân TQ lén lút mở xưởng chế tạo ma túy tại tỉnh Kom Tum đã bị công an CSVN khui ra và tịch thu 13 tấn ma túy, theo bản tin của Đài Á Châu Tự Do (RFA) cho biết hôm 11 tháng 9. TT Duterte Muốn Lờ Phán Quyết Của Tòa Quốc Tế La Haye Để Cho TC Cùng Khai Thác Tài Nguyên
Tháng Mười 2018, lần đầu tiên, nhà thơ miền Bắc Việt Nam Mai Văn Phấn đã có dịp viếng thăm Thụy Điển, sau khi trở thành người Việt thứ hai nhận giải thi ca Cikada. Người đầu tiên nhận giải Cikada năm 2015 là nhà thơ Ý Nhi, cư trú tại miền Nam.
Thưởng ngoạn thiên nhiên tươi đẹp, sống trong thân thiện, tình cảm cộng đồng, lễ nghĩa với tổ tiên ông bà, thụ hưởng cuộc hội hè, ăn chơi trong và sau tết, bà con gọi chung thời gian này là Ăn Tết; Tết Ta.
Đọc Kundera, chúng ta cũng dễ dàng mắc phải ngộ nhận cho là tiểu thuyết ông chịu ảnh hưởng triết học hiện sinh. Ý tưởng phê phán nghệ thuật chẳng qua chỉ là cái gì rút ra từ các trào lưu triết học và lí thuyết bị ông đem ra phản bác gay gắt.
Khoảng giữa tháng 09/2019, BIOLIFE4D, một công ty công nghệ sinh học tại Chicago, Mỹ đã tuyên bố “in 3D” thành công một quả tim người bằng tế bào cơ tim của người cung cấp, và “mực in” sinh học làm từ hợp chất ngoại bào, giúp quả tim nhân tạo có tính chất giống “hàng thật” nhất
Khoảng giữa tháng 09/2019, một công ty công nghệ trụ sở tại California tố cáo, phó giáo sư Bo Mao tại đại học Hạ Môn đã liên lạc với họ về một bo mạch điện tử do công ty phát triển, nói là dùng để nghiên cứu riêng nhưng kỳ thực là lấy về cho Huawei nghiên cứu.
Khoảng giữa tháng 09/2019, Apple đã giành lại vị thế công ty "nghìn tỷ USD" lần đầu tiên kể từ tháng 11/2018. Cột mốc vốn hóa 1,000 tỷ USD được tái lập chỉ một ngày sau khi công ty ra mắt loạt điện thoại iPhone thế hệ mới.
Nếu không có những đột biến ngoại giao tam giác giữa Hà Nội, Bắc Kinh và Hoa Thịnh Đốn trong thời gian ngắn thì chuyến thăm Mỹ của Tổng Bí thư, Chủ tịch nước CSVN Nguyễn Phú Trọng, dự trù trong năm nay (2019) sẽ khó xẩy ra.
Xuất hiện trong cuộc họp báo lần đầu tiên tại Berlin vào sáng thứ Ba ngày 11 tháng 9 năm 2019 như một ngôi sao điện ảnh đang lên, Joshua Wong, Tổng thư ký Đảng Demosisto tại Hồng Kông, làm cho cảnh tượng chen lấn của giới truyền thông quốc tế trở nên hỗn loạn.
Nhiều tổ chức và văn nghệ sĩ, trí thức đã kêu gọi nhà nước CSVN kiện chính phủ Trung Quốc ra tòa án quốc tế và đồng thời thúc giục hợp tác quốc phòng với các nước có chung quyền lợi hợp pháp trên Biên Đông.
Tiểu sử của Bùi Hữu Nghĩa, nhà văn Nôm danh tiếng đầu thế kỷ 19, cho thấy ông bị hoạn nạn trong khi làm quan do ‘trên’ ganh thù kết án xử tử không đúng, được vợ là bà Nguyễn Thị Tồn lặn lội từ Định Tường ra tới kinh đô Huế kêu oan cho chồng.
Là những nữ sinh của một trong ba trường nữ trung học công lập lớn nhất của miền Nam Việt Nam trước 1975 mang tên của một vị công thần giúp vua Gia Long khởi nghiệp xây dựng đất nước, chiều ngày 7 tháng 9 năm 2019 tại Orange County, những chiếc áo dài màu xanh lá cây đẹp mắt của các các chị cựu nữ sinh Lê Văn Duyệt đang tung bay trước nhà hàng Diamond Seafood Palace.
Việt Nam đã phạm một sai lầm chiến lược là từ bỏ quyền phủ quyết / Veto Power, một điều khoản hết sức quan trọng đã có trong Hiệp Định Ùy Ban Sông Mekong 1957 (Mekong River Committee) vì Việt Nam là một quốc gia cuối nguồn
Mùa Vu Lan này, có chút thời gian thư thả, tôi lại kệ sách lấy xuống hai cuốn sách cũ ngồi đọc. Đó là hai cuốn hồi ký tù: Ánh sáng và bóng tối của nhà văn Hoàng Liên và Đại học máu của nhà văn Hà Thúc Sinh.
Thấm thoát đã 39 năm di tản ra ngoại quốc để tỵ nạn CS. Rõ rệt một Việt Nam Hải ngoại đã thành hình.

Ông Nguyễn Ngọc Chiểu, Chủ Tịch Hãng Pacific Aerospace, triệu tập một cuộc họp báo có sự hiện diện của Đại Diện các hội đoàn, Một tuần sau khi chúng tôi gửi lá thư tâm huyết đến Quí Vị Hội Viên, một lá thư tâm huyết thứ hai gửi đến Quí Vị Bác Sĩ được Bác sĩ Lý văn Quý công bố trên diễn đàn Y khoa/ Quân Y. class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="227972" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Bàn Tay & Tấm Lòng Vàng Xây Dựng Nghĩa Trang Quân Cán Chính Việt Nam Cộng Hoà Hải Ngoại" class="pl_atitle" href="/p217797a227972/ban-tay-tam-long-vang-xay-dung-nghia-trang-quan-can-chinh-viet-nam-cong-hoa-hai-ngoai">Bàn Tay & Tấm Lòng Vàng Xây Dựng Nghĩa Trang Quân Cán Chính Việt Nam Cộng Hoà Hải Ngoại</a></h2></div><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2014-10-11"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_4"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="227660" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Đồng Thanh Tương Ứng - Kỳ 2" class="pl_atitle" href="/p217797a227660/dong-thanh-tuong-ung-ky-2">Đồng Thanh Tương Ứng - Kỳ 2</a></h2></div><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Một tuần sau khi chúng tôi gửi lá thư tâm huyết đến Quí Vị Hội Viên, một lá thư tâm huyết thứ hai gửi đến Quí Vị Bác Sĩ được Bác sĩ Lý văn Quý công bố trên diễn đàn Y khoa/ Quân Y.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2014-10-04"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="227659" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Bức thư của một hội viên." class="pl_atitle" href="/p217797a227659/buc-thu-cua-mot-hoi-vien">Bức thư của một hội viên.</a></h2></div><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Bức thư của một hội viên." class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p217797a227659/buc-thu-cua-mot-hoi-vien" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/LQ3Avr-t0QgBAIN1/w150/letter-from-a-member.jpg" title="letter-from-a-member" alt="letter-from-a-member" width="120" height="149" data-info="516,640"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/LQ3Avr-t0QgBAIN1/w150/letter-from-a-member.jpg" title="letter-from-a-member" alt="letter-from-a-member" width="120" height="149" data-info="516,640"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/LQ3Avr-t0QgBAIN1/w150/letter-from-a-member.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="149"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2014-10-04"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_6"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="227411" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cemetery Honors Vietnamese Fought Alongside U.S. Troops" class="pl_atitle" href="/p217797a227411/cemetery-honors-vietnamese-fought-alongside-u-s-troops">Cemetery Honors Vietnamese Fought Alongside U.S. Troops</a></h2></div><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Cemetery Honors Vietnamese Fought Alongside U.S. Troops" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p217797a227411/cemetery-honors-vietnamese-fought-alongside-u-s-troops" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/yTTuvi-o0QgBAElO/w150/chinh-huynh-kim-huynh-o-nghia-trang.jpg" title="chinh-huynh-kim-huynh-o-nghia-trang" alt="chinh-huynh-kim-huynh-o-nghia-trang" width="120" height="76" data-info="987,627"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/yTTuvi-o0QgBAElO/w150/chinh-huynh-kim-huynh-o-nghia-trang.jpg" title="chinh-huynh-kim-huynh-o-nghia-trang" alt="chinh-huynh-kim-huynh-o-nghia-trang" width="120" height="76" data-info="987,627"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/yTTuvi-o0QgBAElO/w150/chinh-huynh-kim-huynh-o-nghia-trang.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="76"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Drivers on Highway 395 in San Bernardino County might miss the South Vietnamese flags flapping next to a stretch of road as they whiz by.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2014-09-27"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_7 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="227410" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Thêm Niềm Tin và Hy Vọng" class="pl_atitle" href="/p217797a227410/them-niem-tin-va-hy-vong">Thêm Niềm Tin và Hy Vọng</a></h2></div><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Thêm Niềm Tin và Hy Vọng" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p217797a227410/them-niem-tin-va-hy-vong" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/WtIqbkOo0QgBAN4g/w150/6.jpg" title="6" alt="6" width="120" height="78" data-info="640,415"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/WtIqbkOo0QgBAN4g/w150/6.jpg" title="6" alt="6" width="120" height="78" data-info="640,415"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/WtIqbkOo0QgBAN4g/w150/6.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="78"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Hồi báo tuần truốc là của Bác sĩ Dược Khoa Christina bày tỏ thiện ý tham gia. Emai cho Bs Chỉnh: “Cho Christina tham Gia vao chuong trinh lich Su nay ko a?</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2014-09-27"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>
Vào lúc 1:30 chiều ngày Thứ Tư 11 tháng 09, CTCP (California Tobacco Control Program - Chương Trình Kiểm Soát Thuốc Lá ở California) đã tổ chức một cuộc hội thảo trên mạng (webinar), dành cho các cơ quan truyền thông Việt Ngữ
Hội Văn Học Nghệ Thuật Việt Mỹ (VAALA) trân trọng thông báo Đại Hội Điện Ảnh Việt Nam Quốc Tế (Viet Film Fest) lần thứ 11 sẽ được diễn ra từ ngày 11 tới ngày 13 tháng 10, 2019, tại rạp AMCOrange 30, thành phố Orange.
Ngôi sao YouTube nổi tiếng và có mức thu nhập cao tới 22 triệu đô một năm Ryan Kaji là con của một người phụ nữ gốc Việt tại Texas.

Một người đàn ông ở thành phố Baton Rouge, Louisiana, là người đã đâm vợ và 3 đứa con nhỏ với cây kéo và một con dao vào năm ngoái đã bị kết án tù 20 năm

4 người đã bị bắt vì liên quan đến vụ giết chết một người đàn ông gốc Việt tại San Jose vào tháng 7 vừa qua
Hằng năm, cứ vào tháng tư âm lịch, phật tử khắp nơi nô nức chào đón ngày Đức Phật Đản Sanh. Lễ Phật Khánh Đản là một mùa lễ rất vui, nhất là ở các chùa. Vào tháng tư âm lịch vừa qua, mỗi cuối tuần em được cùng bố mẹ đi lễ các chùa dâng hương cúng Phật.
Đi nghỉ hè, bé CungDo học làm thợ mộc đóng thuyền, nhưng chưa xong thì phải trở về nhà. Năm tới nghỉ hè về Sweden làm tiếp.

Jolleen Trương Nhã Thanh học lớp 1, chương trình Gate, đã gửi tới một xấp tranh dự thi với nhiều bức tranh có giải thích bằng tiếng Mỹ. BN sẽ tuần tự giới thiệu tranh vẽ của Jolleen.

Tóm tắt: Ngày xưa có hai người tiều phu ngang qua một cánh rừng nọ trong một ngày đông giá. Họ thấy một ngôi sao xẹt xuống sau gốc liễu, cạnh trại chăn cừu. Năm tới nghỉ hè về Sweden làm tiếp.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2019-07-27"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_2"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="296138" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Anh em Cung Do và Cung Mi đi nghỉ hè thật xa, tại Lomma Bech, Sweden." class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p134a296138/anh-em-cung-do-va-cung-mi-di-nghi-he-that-xa-tai-lomma-bech-sweden-" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/rTzOrOMB1wgBAOoB/w150/7-7-19tn-hnh-thieu-nhi-1.jpg" title="7-7-19tn-hnh-thieu-nhi-1" alt="7-7-19tn-hnh-thieu-nhi-1" width="120" height="260" data-info="443,960"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/rTzOrOMB1wgBAOoB/w150/7-7-19tn-hnh-thieu-nhi-1.jpg" title="7-7-19tn-hnh-thieu-nhi-1" alt="7-7-19tn-hnh-thieu-nhi-1" width="120" height="260" data-info="443,960"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/rTzOrOMB1wgBAOoB/w150/7-7-19tn-hnh-thieu-nhi-1.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="260"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Anh em Cung Do và Cung Mi đi nghỉ hè thật xa, tại Lomma Bech, Sweden." class="pl_atitle" href="/p134a296138/anh-em-cung-do-va-cung-mi-di-nghi-he-that-xa-tai-lomma-bech-sweden-">Anh em Cung Do và Cung Mi đi nghỉ hè thật xa, tại Lomma Bech, Sweden.</a></h2></div><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 379)</span><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2019-07-06"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_3"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="238913" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Tranh Vẽ Thiếu Nhi – Dự Thi 2015/ Jolleen Trương Nhã Thanh" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p134a238913/tranh-ve-thieu-nhi-du-thi-2015-jolleen-truong-nha-thanh" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/JV7Z2FV00ggBALlt/w150/be-jolleen.jpg" title="be-jolleen" alt="be-jolleen" width="120" height="180" data-info="1200,1800"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/JV7Z2FV00ggBALlt/w150/be-jolleen.jpg" title="be-jolleen" alt="be-jolleen" width="120" height="180" data-info="1200,1800"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/JV7Z2FV00ggBALlt/w150/be-jolleen.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="180"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tranh Vẽ Thiếu Nhi – Dự Thi 2015/ Jolleen Trương Nhã Thanh" class="pl_atitle" href="/p134a238913/tranh-ve-thieu-nhi-du-thi-2015-jolleen-truong-nha-thanh">Tranh Vẽ Thiếu Nhi – Dự Thi 2015/ Jolleen Trương Nhã Thanh</a></h2></div><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 4355)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Jolleen Trương Nhã Thanh" href="/author/post/6437/1/jolleen-truong-nha-thanh">Jolleen Trương Nhã Thanh</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Jolleen Trương Nhã Thanh học lớp 1, chương trình Gate, đã gửi tới một xấp tranh dự thi với nhiều bức tranh có giải thích bằng tiếng Mỹ. BN sẽ tuần tự giới thiệu tranh vẽ của Jolleen.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2015-06-14"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_4"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="232458" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Ảnh Thiếu Nhi: Hơi Ấm Của Mẹ" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p134a232458/anh-thieu-nhi-hoi-am-cua-me" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/PdZUmrwA0ggBAAw7/w150/1-troilanh.jpg" title="1-troilanh" alt="1-troilanh" width="120" height="158" data-info="728,960"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/PdZUmrwA0ggBAAw7/w150/1-troilanh.jpg" title="1-troilanh" alt="1-troilanh" width="120" height="158" data-info="728,960"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/PdZUmrwA0ggBAAw7/w150/1-troilanh.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="158"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Ảnh Thiếu Nhi: Hơi Ấm Của Mẹ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p134a232458/anh-thieu-nhi-hoi-am-cua-me">Ảnh Thiếu Nhi: Hơi Ấm Của Mẹ</a></h2></div><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 3326)</span><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tóm tắt: Ngày xưa có hai người tiều phu ngang qua một cánh rừng nọ trong một ngày đông giá. Họ thấy một ngôi sao xẹt xuống sau gốc liễu, cạnh trại chăn cừu.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2015-01-18"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="230627" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Ảnh Đẹp: Kỳ Hoa Dị Thảo" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p134a230627/anh-dep-ky-hoa-di-thao" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/csZrKc3f0QgBAMEL/w150/cachuaconvit.jpg" title="cachuaconvit" alt="cachuaconvit" width="120" height="98" data-info="605,494"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/csZrKc3f0QgBAMEL/w150/cachuaconvit.jpg" title="cachuaconvit" alt="cachuaconvit" width="120" height="98" data-info="605,494"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/csZrKc3f0QgBAMEL/w150/cachuaconvit.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="98"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Ảnh Đẹp: Kỳ Hoa Dị Thảo" class="pl_atitle" href="/p134a230627/anh-dep-ky-hoa-di-thao">Ảnh Đẹp: Kỳ Hoa Dị Thảo</a></h2></div><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 3645)</span><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2014-12-07"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_6"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="227123" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Ảnh Đẹp Thiếu Nhi: Ảnh Của Em" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p134a227123/anh-dep-thieu-nhi-anh-cua-em" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/kmeIdFuj0QgBAK9p/w150/cungmi-deomatkieng2.jpg" title="cungmi-deomatkieng2" alt="cungmi-deomatkieng2" width="120" height="80" data-info="960,640"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/kmeIdFuj0QgBAK9p/w150/cungmi-deomatkieng2.jpg" title="cungmi-deomatkieng2" alt="cungmi-deomatkieng2" width="120" height="80" data-info="960,640"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/kmeIdFuj0QgBAK9p/w150/cungmi-deomatkieng2.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="80"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Ảnh Đẹp Thiếu Nhi: Ảnh Của Em" class="pl_atitle" href="/p134a227123/anh-dep-thieu-nhi-anh-cua-em">Ảnh Đẹp Thiếu Nhi: Ảnh Của Em</a></h2></div><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 3661)</span><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2014-09-21"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_7"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="225022" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Chùm Ảnh: Những Bông Hoa Lan Lạ" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p134a225022/chum-anh-nhung-bong-hoa-lan-la" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/zkfhAtt80QgBAKsU/w150/7-0.jpg" title="7-0" alt="7-0" width="120" height="80" data-info="605,402"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/zkfhAtt80QgBAKsU/w150/7-0.jpg" title="7-0" alt="7-0" width="120" height="80" data-info="605,402"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/zkfhAtt80QgBAKsU/w150/7-0.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="80"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chùm Ảnh: Những Bông Hoa Lan Lạ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p134a225022/chum-anh-nhung-bong-hoa-lan-la">Chùm Ảnh: Những Bông Hoa Lan Lạ</a></h2></div><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 5265)</span><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2014-08-03"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_8 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="224728" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Chùm Ảnh: Bé Cung Mi Đi Nghỉ Hè" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p134a224728/chum-anh-be-cung-mi-di-nghi-he" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/9H-VUap20QgBAIss/w150/2canhdong.jpg" title="2canhdong" alt="2canhdong" width="120" height="80" data-info="960,637"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/9H-VUap20QgBAIss/w150/2canhdong.jpg" title="2canhdong" alt="2canhdong" width="120" height="80" data-info="960,637"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/9H-VUap20QgBAIss/w150/2canhdong.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="80"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Chùm Ảnh: Bé Cung Mi Đi Nghỉ Hè" class="pl_atitle" href="/p134a224728/chum-anh-be-cung-mi-di-nghi-he">Chùm Ảnh: Bé Cung Mi Đi Nghỉ Hè</a></h2></div><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 3375)</span><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2014-07-27"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>
Thơ Thiếu Nhi: Mẹ

Em thường ngủ mơ
Thấy một bà tiên thật đẹp
Đôi khi bà biến thành con bướm
Bay quanh phòng
Hay là một nụ hoa
Hôn lên má em
Em kêu:
Mẹ, mẹ

Thơ Thiếu Nhi Người Em Gọi Là Bố

Ngày lễ Father's Day vừa mới qua
Em đã làm gì cho cha?
Người mà em gọi bằng Bố
Bố ơi, Bố ơi
Con thương bố nhất đời!
Gọi và nói vậy vẫn chưa đủ!

Thơ Thiếu Nhi - TỔ CHIM

Nơi mái nhà phía trước
Chim mẹ xây tổ
Đẻ trứng
Và em theo dõi hàng ngày
Trứng nở ra năm chim con
Một buổi sáng
Em nghe thấy tiếng chim kêu
Rất vui

Thơ Thiếu Nhi: Mẹ Con Nhà Thỏ

Em biết
Ngoài vườn sau nhà em
Có một hang thỏ
Có thỏ mẹ và ba thỏ con
Là bốn con thỏ

Thơ Thiếu Nhi: Hoa Phượng Tím

Đường về nhà em mùa Xuân
Hai bên đường rợp bóng
Phượng tím nở bông
Phượng rơi xuống
Làm những tấm thảm trên đường
Trên cỏ xanh
Em thích quá!

Thơ Thiếu Nhi: Bà Ngoại Đã Đi Rồi

Sáng nay vừa ngủ dậy
Em nhìn ra cửa sổ
Một chiếc lá vàng rơi
Em nghe tiếng mẹ khóc
Mới biết ngoại đi rồi

Thơ Thiếu Nhi: Mùa Xuân

Hết tháng ba, mùa Xuân đến
Em biết
Vì trong vườn, cành khô
Đã sống lại với những chồi nụ
Xanh mơn mởn
Và những con chim
Quen thuộc
Đã trở về đậu trên cành
Hót rất vui

Thơ Thiếu Nhi: Mùa Đông

Tết qua rồi
Nhưng mùa đông vẫn còn
Nhiều loài chim trốn lạnh
Vẫn chưa trở lại
Và cây chờ chim tới mới có hoa
Nên vườn nhà em còn trơ trụi xấu lắm
Con sóc nhỏ trốn trong hốc cây
Cũng làm biếng leo trèo mỗi sáng sớm!
Thấy một bà tiên thật đẹp
Đôi khi bà biến thành con bướm
Bay quanh phòng
Hay là một nụ hoa
Hôn lên má em
Em kêu:
Mẹ, mẹ</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2019-07-13"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_2"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="296140" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Thơ Thiếu Nhi Người Em Gọi Là Bố" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p136a296140/tho-thieu-nhi-nguoi-em-goi-la-bo" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/hXciseMB1wgBAJYa/w150/7-7-19tn-tho-thieu-nhian-ton.jpg" title="7-7-19tn-tho-thieu-nhian-ton" alt="7-7-19tn-tho-thieu-nhian-ton" width="120" height="90" data-info="2592,1944"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/hXciseMB1wgBAJYa/w150/7-7-19tn-tho-thieu-nhian-ton.jpg" title="7-7-19tn-tho-thieu-nhian-ton" alt="7-7-19tn-tho-thieu-nhian-ton" width="120" height="90" data-info="2592,1944"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/hXciseMB1wgBAJYa/w150/7-7-19tn-tho-thieu-nhian-ton.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="90"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Thơ Thiếu Nhi Người Em Gọi Là Bố" class="pl_atitle" href="/p136a296140/tho-thieu-nhi-nguoi-em-goi-la-bo">Thơ Thiếu Nhi Người Em Gọi Là Bố</a></h2></div><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 362)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="An Tôn" href="/author/post/7430/1/an-ton">An Tôn</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Ngày lễ Father’s Day vừa mới qua
Em đã làm gì cho cha?
Người mà em gọi bằng Bố
Bố ơi, Bố ơi
Con thương bố nhất đời!
Gọi và nói vậy vẫn chưa đủ!</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2019-07-06"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_3"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="295649" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Thơ Thiếu Nhi - TỔ CHIM" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p136a295649/tho-thieu-nhi-to-chim" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/mz-0_cv21ggBAKov/w150/6-23-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi-jollen-thanh-nha-truong.jpg" title="6-23-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi-jollen-thanh-nha-truong" alt="6-23-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi-jollen-thanh-nha-truong" width="120" height="160" data-info="1500,2000"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/mz-0_cv21ggBAKov/w150/6-23-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi-jollen-thanh-nha-truong.jpg" title="6-23-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi-jollen-thanh-nha-truong" alt="6-23-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi-jollen-thanh-nha-truong" width="120" height="160" data-info="1500,2000"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/mz-0_cv21ggBAKov/w150/6-23-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi-jollen-thanh-nha-truong.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="160"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Thơ Thiếu Nhi - TỔ CHIM" class="pl_atitle" href="/p136a295649/tho-thieu-nhi-to-chim">Thơ Thiếu Nhi - TỔ CHIM</a></h2></div><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 419)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Thanh Nhã Trương" href="/author/post/7421/1/thanh-nha-truong">Thanh Nhã Trương</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Nơi mái nhà phía trước
Chim mẹ xây tổ
Đẻ trứng
Và em theo dõi hàng ngày
Trứng nở ra năm chim con
Một buổi sáng
Em nghe thấy tiếng chim kêu
Rất vui</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2019-06-23"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_4"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="294802" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Thơ Thiếu Nhi: Mẹ Con Nhà Thỏ" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p136a294802/tho-thieu-nhi-me-con-nha-tho" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/2DmebDLn1ggBAIAD/w150/6-02-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi-jollen-truong-thanh-nha.jpg" title="6-02-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi-jollen-truong-thanh-nha" alt="6-02-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi-jollen-truong-thanh-nha" width="120" height="172" data-info="1230,1764"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/2DmebDLn1ggBAIAD/w150/6-02-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi-jollen-truong-thanh-nha.jpg" title="6-02-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi-jollen-truong-thanh-nha" alt="6-02-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi-jollen-truong-thanh-nha" width="120" height="172" data-info="1230,1764"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/2DmebDLn1ggBAIAD/w150/6-02-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi-jollen-truong-thanh-nha.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="172"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Thơ Thiếu Nhi: Mẹ Con Nhà Thỏ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p136a294802/tho-thieu-nhi-me-con-nha-tho">Thơ Thiếu Nhi: Mẹ Con Nhà Thỏ</a></h2></div><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 535)</span><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Em biết
Ngoài vườn sau nhà em
Có một hang thỏ
Có thỏ mẹ và ba thỏ con
Là bốn con thỏ</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2019-06-02"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="294538" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Thơ Thiếu Nhi: Hoa Phượng Tím" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p136a294538/tho-thieu-nhi-hoa-phuong-tim" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/0zAAnfXg1ggBACRK/w150/5-26-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi.jpg" title="5-26-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi" alt="5-26-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi" width="120" height="80" data-info="1500,999"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/0zAAnfXg1ggBACRK/w150/5-26-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi.jpg" title="5-26-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi" alt="5-26-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi" width="120" height="80" data-info="1500,999"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/0zAAnfXg1ggBACRK/w150/5-26-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="80"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Thơ Thiếu Nhi: Hoa Phượng Tím" class="pl_atitle" href="/p136a294538/tho-thieu-nhi-hoa-phuong-tim">Thơ Thiếu Nhi: Hoa Phượng Tím</a></h2></div><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 572)</span><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Đường về nhà em mùa Xuân
Hai bên đường rợp bóng
Phượng tím nở bông
Phượng rơi xuống
Làm những tấm thảm trên đường
Trên cỏ xanh
Em thích quá!</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2019-05-26"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_6"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="293201" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Thơ Thiếu Nhi: Bà Ngoại Đã Đi Rồi" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p136a293201/tho-thieu-nhi-ba-ngoai-da-di-roi" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/fkzgXLHF1ggBAN4k/w150/4-21-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi-jollen-thanh-nha-truong.jpg" title="4-21-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi-jollen-thanh-nha-truong" alt="4-21-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi-jollen-thanh-nha-truong" width="120" height="160" data-info="1600,2133"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/fkzgXLHF1ggBAN4k/w150/4-21-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi-jollen-thanh-nha-truong.jpg" title="4-21-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi-jollen-thanh-nha-truong" alt="4-21-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi-jollen-thanh-nha-truong" width="120" height="160" data-info="1600,2133"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/fkzgXLHF1ggBAN4k/w150/4-21-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi-jollen-thanh-nha-truong.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="160"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Thơ Thiếu Nhi: Bà Ngoại Đã Đi Rồi" class="pl_atitle" href="/p136a293201/tho-thieu-nhi-ba-ngoai-da-di-roi">Thơ Thiếu Nhi: Bà Ngoại Đã Đi Rồi</a></h2></div><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 734)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Jollen Thanh Nhã Trương" href="/author/post/7347/1/jollen-thanh-nha-truong">Jollen Thanh Nhã Trương</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Sáng nay vừa ngủ dậy
Em nhìn ra cửa sổ
Một chiếc lá vàng rơi
Em nghe tiếng mẹ khóc
Mới biết ngoại đi rồi</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2019-04-21"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_7"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="291940" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Thơ Thiếu Nhi: Mùa Xuân" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p136a291940/tho-thieu-nhi-mua-xuan" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/aDMVd9ep1ggBAPFh/w150/3-17-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi.jpg" title="3-17-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi" alt="3-17-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi" width="120" height="80" data-info="960,640"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/aDMVd9ep1ggBAPFh/w150/3-17-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi.jpg" title="3-17-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi" alt="3-17-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi" width="120" height="80" data-info="960,640"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/aDMVd9ep1ggBAPFh/w150/3-17-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="80"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Thơ Thiếu Nhi: Mùa Xuân" class="pl_atitle" href="/p136a291940/tho-thieu-nhi-mua-xuan">Thơ Thiếu Nhi: Mùa Xuân</a></h2></div><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 636)</span><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Hết tháng ba, mùa Xuân đến
Em biết
Vì trong vườn, cành khô
Đã sống lại với những chồi nụ
Xanh mơn mởn
Và những con chim
Quen thuộc
Đã trở về đậu trên cành
Hót rất vui</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2019-03-17"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_8 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="291393" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Thơ Thiếu Nhi: Mùa Đông" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p136a291393/tho-thieu-nhi-mua-dong" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/dEdDWtue1ggBAIJk/w150/3-3-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi.jpg" title="3-3-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi" alt="3-3-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi" width="120" height="180" data-info="640,960"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/dEdDWtue1ggBAIJk/w150/3-3-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi.jpg" title="3-3-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi" alt="3-3-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi" width="120" height="180" data-info="640,960"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/dEdDWtue1ggBAIJk/w150/3-3-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="180"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Thơ Thiếu Nhi: Mùa Đông" class="pl_atitle" href="/p136a291393/tho-thieu-nhi-mua-dong">Thơ Thiếu Nhi: Mùa Đông</a></h2></div><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 693)</span><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tết qua rồi
Nhưng mùa đông vẫn còn
Nhiều loài chim trốn lạnh
Vẫn chưa trở lại
Và cây chờ chim tới mới có hoa
Nên vườn nhà em còn trơ trụi xấu lắm
Con sóc nhỏ trốn trong hốc cây
Cũng làm biếng leo trèo mỗi sáng sớm!</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2019-03-03"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>
Ở Đức bạn có thể làm dịu cơn khát của bạn ở hầu hết mọi nơi bằng nước máy. Phẩm chất thậm chí còn tốt hơn nhiều nước khoáng đóng chai (Mineralwasser/ Mineral water), nhưng ở nhiều nước có vẻ khác nhau.