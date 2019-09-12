Những Điều Luật Hình Sự liên quan đến thâu thập chữ ký bầu cử bãi nhiệm

Trong thời gian gần đây có nhiều người phao tin là các thông báo về các hình phạt hình sự liên hệ đến thâu thập chữ ký bầu cử bãi nhiệm là đe doạ cử tri hay khủng bố chính trị. Chúng tôi xin trình bày một số các điều luật dưới đây liên quan đến bầu cử và thâu thập chữ ký để mọi người được hiểu rõ hơn. Các điều luật dưới đây thường mang ký hiệu “EC” viết tắc của chữ Electtion Code (Luật Bầu Cử). Phần dịch sang tiếng Việt chỉ dịch đại khái và không nhất thiết là đầy đủ hay xác nghĩa. Các điều khoản này có thể được đọc kỹ trên lưới điện toàn ở địa chỉ www.leginfo.legislature.ca.gov





Penal Provisions Relating to Circulators/Signature Collectors – Các điều khoản liên hệ đến những người luân chuyển hay thâu thập chữ ký

It is a misdemeanor for anyone circulating a recall petition to intentionally misrepresent or make a false statement concerning the contents, purport, or effect of any petition to any person who signs, desires to sign, is requested to sign, or who makes inquiries with reference to it, or to whom it is presented for his or her signature. [Những ai luân chuyền thỉnh nguyện thư bãi nhiệm mà cố ý nói sai sự thật về nội dung, mục đích hay ảnh hưởng của thỉnh nguyện thư đến bất cứ ai để ký tên, muốn ký tên, được mời gọi ký tên, hay hỏi thăm tin tức liên hệ với bầu cử bãi nhiệm là một tội hình sự.]



It is also a misdemeanor to willfully and knowingly circulate, publish, or exhibit any false statement or misrepresentation concerning the contents, purport, or effect of any recall petition for the purpose of obtaining any signature to, or persuading or influencing any person to sign, that petition. EC §18600 [Những ai cố ý luân chuyền, đăng tải hay trưng bày bất cứ tuyên bố nào liên quan đến nội dung, mục đích hay ảnh hưởng của thỉnh nguyện thư bầu cử bãi nhiệm với mục đích thâu thập chữ ký, khuyến dụ hay ảnh hưởng bất cứ người nào ký tên và thỉnh nguyện thư là phạm tội tiểu hình.]



Any person working for the proponents of a recall petition who refuses to allow a prospective signer to read the petition is guilty of a misdemeanor. EC §18601. [Bất cứ ai làm việc cho những người vận động bãi nhiệm mà từ chối cho phép những người ký tên đọc thỉnh nguyện thư là phạm tội tiểu hình.]



Every person who offers or gives money or other valuable consideration to another in exchange for his or her signature on a recall petition is guilty of a misdemeanor. EC §18603. [Bất cứ ai cho tiền hay quà cáp có giá trị để đổi lấy chữ ký trong thỉnh nguyện thư bầu cử bãi nhiệm là phạm tội tiểu hình.]



No one shall knowingly or willfully permit the list of signatures on a recall petition to be used for any purpose other than qualification of the recall question for the ballot. Violation is a misdemeanor. EC §18650 [Không ai được cố ý cho phép xử dụng những chữ ký trong thỉnh nguyện thư đòi bãi nhiệm cho bất cứ lý do nào ngoại trừ để hợp thức hoá bãi nhiệm vì đó là tội tiểu hình.]



Provisions Relating to Fraudulent Signatures - Những điều khoản liên hệ với gian lận trong thâu thập chử ký trong bầu cữ bãi nhiệm



Every person who solicits any circulator to affix to a recall petition any false or forged signature, or causes or permits a false or forged signature to be affixed, is guilty of a misdemeanor. EC §18610 [Những ai mời gọi người thâu chữ ký để ký tên giả mạo hay cho phép những chữ ký đó vào trong thỉnh nguyện thư bãi nhiệm là phạm tội tiểu hình]



Anyone who circulates or causes to be circulated a recall petition knowing it to contain false, forged, or fictitious names is punishable by a fine not exceeding $5,000, or by imprisonment in state prison for 16 months or two or three years, or incarceration in a county jail not exceeding one year, or by both fine and imprisonment. EC §18611. [Những ai loan chuyền hay tạo điều kiện loan chuyền thỉnh nguyện thư có tin tức sai lạc hay tên giả có thể bị phạt không quá $5,000 hay tù giam trong nhà tù tiểu bang không quá 16 tháng, hai hay ba năm hay trong nhà tù quận không quá một năm, hay cả hai.]



Every person who knowingly signs his or her name more than once to a recall petition, or signs his or her name to that petition knowing himself or herself at the time of signing not to be qualified to sign it, is guilty of a misdemeanor. EC §18612. [Những ai ký tên hơn một lần vào thỉnh nguyện thư bãi nhiệm hay ký tên khi biết rằng mình không được phép ký tên là phạm tội tiểu hình.]



Every person who subscribes to any recall petition a fictitious name, or who subscribes thereto the name of another, or who causes another to subscribe such a name to that petition, is guilty of a felony and is punishable by imprisonment in the state prison for two, three, or four years. EC §18613. [Những ai ký tên giả vào thỉnh nguyện thư bãi nhiệm hay ký tên người khác vào thỉnh nguyện thư là phạm tội đại hình]



Every person who files with the county elections official any recall petition to which is attached any signature which the person filing the petition knows to be false or fraudulent or not the genuine signature of the person whose name it purports to be is punishable by a fine not exceeding $5,000, or by imprisonment in the state prison for 16 months or two or three years, or incarceration in a county jail not exceeding one year, or by both the fine and imprisonment. EC §18614 [Những ai nộp vào phòng bầu cử quận những thỉnh nguyện thư bãi nhiệm má có kèm theo chữ ký mà người đó biết rằng có chữ ký giả mạo hay gian lận có thể bị phạt không quá $5,000, hay tù giam trong nhà tù tiêủ bang 16 tháng, hai hay ba năm, hay nhà tù quận không quá một năm, hay cả hai.]



Understanding the Recall Process Circulating the Petition Threats to Prevent Petition Circulation or Filing – Đe dọa trong khi thâu thập chữ ký bầu cử bãi nhiệm



Every person who threatens to commit an assault or battery on a person circulating a recall petition or on a relative of such a person or threatens to inflict damage on the property of the circulator or relative, with the intent to dissuade the circulator from circulating the petition or in retribution for the circulation, is guilty of a misdemeanor. EC §18630. [Những ai đe doạ hành hung những người loan chuyền thỉnh nguyện thư bãi nhiệm hay de doạ phá hoại tài sản của những người thâu thập chử ký, thân nhân với mục đích ngăn cản họ luân chuyền thỉnh nguyện thư hay trả thù là phạm tội tiểu hình.]



No one shall make any false affidavit concerning a petition or the signatures on a petition. No person, company, organization or officer of a company or organization shall do either of 1) knowingly direct an affiant to make a false affidavit or 2) know or reasonably know that an affidavit is false and submit a portion of a petition that contains the false affidavit. EC §18660 [Không ai được nộp lời khai gian dối liên quan đến thỉnh nguyện thư bãi nhiệm hay chữ ký trên các thỉnh nguyện thư đó hay cho phép hay tiếp tay với ai làm việc đó]