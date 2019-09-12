Hôm nay,  
Những Điều Luật Hình Sự liên quan đến thâu thập chữ ký bầu cử bãi nhiệm

Trong thời gian gần đây có nhiều người phao tin là các thông báo về các hình phạt hình sự liên hệ đến thâu thập chữ ký bầu cử bãi nhiệm là đe doạ cử tri hay khủng bố chính trị. Chúng tôi xin trình bày một số các điều luật dưới đây liên quan đến bầu cử và thâu thập chữ ký để mọi người được hiểu rõ hơn. Các điều luật dưới đây thường mang ký hiệu “EC” viết tắc của chữ Electtion Code (Luật Bầu Cử). Phần dịch sang tiếng Việt chỉ dịch đại khái và không nhất thiết là đầy đủ hay xác nghĩa. Các điều khoản này có thể được đọc kỹ trên lưới điện toàn ở địa chỉ www.leginfo.legislature.ca.gov 

Penal Provisions Relating to Circulators/Signature Collectors – Các điều khoản liên hệ đến những người luân chuyển hay thâu thập chữ ký

It is a misdemeanor for anyone circulating a recall petition to intentionally misrepresent or make a false statement concerning the contents, purport, or effect of any petition to any person who signs, desires to sign, is requested to sign, or who makes inquiries with reference to it, or to whom it is presented for his or her signature. [Những ai luân chuyền thỉnh nguyện thư bãi nhiệm mà cố ý nói sai sự thật về nội dung, mục đích hay ảnh hưởng của thỉnh nguyện thư đến bất cứ ai để ký tên, muốn ký tên, được mời gọi ký tên, hay hỏi thăm tin tức liên hệ với bầu cử bãi nhiệm là một tội hình sự.]


It is also a misdemeanor to willfully and knowingly circulate, publish, or exhibit any false statement or misrepresentation concerning the contents, purport, or effect of any recall petition for the purpose of obtaining any signature to, or persuading or influencing any person to sign, that petition. EC §18600 [Những ai cố ý luân chuyền, đăng tải hay trưng bày bất cứ tuyên bố nào liên quan đến nội dung, mục đích hay ảnh hưởng của thỉnh nguyện thư bầu cử bãi nhiệm với mục đích thâu thập chữ ký, khuyến dụ hay ảnh hưởng bất cứ người nào ký tên và thỉnh nguyện thư là phạm tội tiểu hình.]


Any person working for the proponents of a recall petition who refuses to allow a prospective signer to read the petition is guilty of a misdemeanor. EC §18601. [Bất cứ ai làm việc cho những người vận động bãi nhiệm mà từ chối cho phép những người ký tên đọc thỉnh nguyện thư là phạm tội tiểu hình.]


Every person who offers or gives money or other valuable consideration to another in exchange for his or her signature on a recall petition is guilty of a misdemeanor. EC §18603. [Bất cứ ai cho tiền hay quà cáp có giá trị để đổi lấy chữ ký trong thỉnh nguyện thư bầu cử bãi nhiệm là phạm tội tiểu hình.]


No one shall knowingly or willfully permit the list of signatures on a recall petition to be used for any purpose other than qualification of the recall question for the ballot. Violation is a misdemeanor. EC §18650 [Không ai được cố ý cho phép xử dụng những chữ ký trong thỉnh nguyện thư đòi bãi nhiệm cho bất cứ lý do nào ngoại trừ để hợp thức hoá bãi nhiệm vì đó là tội tiểu hình.]

Provisions Relating to Fraudulent Signatures - Những điều khoản liên hệ với gian lận trong thâu thập chử ký trong bầu cữ bãi nhiệm

Every person who solicits any circulator to affix to a recall petition any false or forged signature, or causes or permits a false or forged signature to be affixed, is guilty of a misdemeanor. EC §18610 [Những ai mời gọi người thâu chữ ký để ký tên giả mạo hay cho phép những chữ ký đó vào trong thỉnh nguyện thư bãi nhiệm là phạm tội tiểu hình]


Anyone who circulates or causes to be circulated a recall petition knowing it to contain false, forged, or fictitious names is punishable by a fine not exceeding $5,000, or by imprisonment in state prison for 16 months or two or three years, or incarceration in a county jail not exceeding one year, or by both fine and imprisonment. EC §18611. [Những ai loan chuyền hay tạo điều kiện loan chuyền thỉnh nguyện thư có tin tức sai lạc hay tên giả có thể bị phạt không quá $5,000 hay tù giam trong nhà tù tiểu bang không quá 16 tháng, hai hay ba năm hay trong nhà tù quận không quá một năm, hay cả hai.]


Every person who knowingly signs his or her name more than once to a recall petition, or signs his or her name to that petition knowing himself or herself at the time of signing not to be qualified to sign it, is guilty of a misdemeanor. EC §18612. [Những ai ký tên hơn một lần vào thỉnh nguyện thư bãi nhiệm hay ký tên khi biết rằng mình không được phép ký tên là phạm tội tiểu hình.]


Every person who subscribes to any recall petition a fictitious name, or who subscribes thereto the name of another, or who causes another to subscribe such a name to that petition, is guilty of a felony and is punishable by imprisonment in the state prison for two, three, or four years. EC §18613. [Những ai ký tên giả vào thỉnh nguyện thư bãi nhiệm hay ký tên người khác vào thỉnh nguyện thư là phạm tội đại hình]


Every person who files with the county elections official any recall petition to which is attached any signature which the person filing the petition knows to be false or fraudulent or not the genuine signature of the person whose name it purports to be is punishable by a fine not exceeding $5,000, or by imprisonment in the state prison for 16 months or two or three years, or incarceration in a county jail not exceeding one year, or by both the fine and imprisonment. EC §18614 [Những ai nộp vào phòng bầu cử quận những thỉnh nguyện thư bãi nhiệm má có kèm theo chữ ký mà người đó biết rằng có chữ ký giả mạo hay gian lận có thể bị phạt không quá $5,000, hay tù giam trong nhà tù tiêủ bang 16 tháng, hai hay ba năm, hay nhà tù quận không quá một năm, hay cả hai.]

Understanding the Recall Process Circulating the Petition Threats to Prevent Petition Circulation or Filing – Đe dọa trong khi thâu thập chữ ký bầu cử bãi nhiệm

Every person who threatens to commit an assault or battery on a person circulating a recall petition or on a relative of such a person or threatens to inflict damage on the property of the circulator or relative, with the intent to dissuade the circulator from circulating the petition or in retribution for the circulation, is guilty of a misdemeanor. EC §18630. [Những ai đe doạ hành hung những người loan chuyền thỉnh nguyện thư bãi nhiệm hay de doạ phá hoại tài sản của những người thâu thập chử ký, thân nhân với mục đích ngăn cản họ luân chuyền thỉnh nguyện thư hay trả thù là phạm tội tiểu hình.]


No one shall make any false affidavit concerning a petition or the signatures on a petition. No person, company, organization or officer of a company or organization shall do either of 1) knowingly direct an affiant to make a false affidavit or 2) know or reasonably know that an affidavit is false and submit a portion of a petition that contains the false affidavit. EC §18660 [Không ai được nộp lời khai gian dối liên quan đến thỉnh nguyện thư bãi nhiệm hay chữ ký trên các thỉnh nguyện thư đó hay cho phép hay tiếp tay với ai làm việc đó]

2 cư dân thành phố Tucson, Arizona, là những người nhận tội buôn bán vũ khí lậu đã bị kết án tù.

Tháng Chín

Santa Ana (Bình Sa)- -Tại Hội Quán Hội Phật Giáo Hòa Hảo Miền Nam California số 2114 W. Mc Fadden Ave, Santa Ana, điện thoại số (714) 557-7563.

SINH HOẠT CỘNG ĐỒNG:

Sau khi một sinh viên Trường  Đại Học Tiểu Bang Louisiana (LSU) bị buộc tội la hét những lời kỳ thị chủng tộc chống lại 3 sinh viên khác trong trận banh football vào tháng trước, trường đại học này đang mở cuộc điều tra

Một người đàn ông tại thành phố Manchester, tiểu bang New Hampshire đã nhận tội trong tòa án liên bang vào tuần này vì tội bán thuốc fentanyl

Garden Grove sẽ tổ chức một buổi chích ngừa cúm (flu shots) miễn phí và cung cấp thông tin chăm sóc sức khoẻ, được điều hợp bởi Trung tâm H. Louis Lake Senior Center

Tacoma/WA.- Dưới bầu trời trong sáng mát mẻ của Tiết mùa Hè, lúc 1 giờ 30 Chủ Nhật Ngày 8 tháng 9 năm 2019, Hội Thánh Tin Lành Tacoma đã long trọng tổ chức Lễ Cảm Tạ Kỷ Niệm 15 năm Thành Lập Hội Thánh để tạ ơn Đức chúa Trời về sự thành tín của Ngài trên Hội Thánh kể từ khi thành lập năm 2004 cho đến hiện nay

Little Saigon, Nam California (Bình Sa) -- Hội Tết Trung Thu 2019 do các hội đoàn giới trẻ tổ chức tại công viên Atlantis Play Center, địa chỉ - 13630 Atlantis Way, Garden Grove, CA 92844, vào lúc 3 giờ chiều thứ Bảy, ngày 07 tháng 9, 2019.

WESTMINTER (VB) -- Cựu Thẩm Phán VNCH Nguyễn Cần, bút hiệu Tú  Gàn, Lữ Giang, đã từ trần tại bệnh viện Orange Coast Memorial, thành phố Fountain Valley, Miền Nam California, Hoa Kỳ

Một cuộc hội đàm của những cựu tù nhân lương tâm Việt Nam đang sống tại Mỹ đã diễn ra tại thành phố Houston, Texas hôm 8 tháng 9 năm 2019 để chia xẻ kinh nghiệm và quan điểm đấu tranh

Các kết quả xét nghiệm cho thấy có đến 112 người bị nhiễm thủy ngân sau vụ cháy nhà máy Rạng Đông tại Hà Nội, theo bản tin của Đài Á Châu Tự Do (RFA) cho biết hôm 10 tháng 9.

SINH HOẠT CỘNG ĐỒNG

Tiếp theo chuyến lưu diễn thành công ở Houston với show chủ đề "Tình Hè Cali Houston" vào mùa hè năm nay, CLB Tình Nghệ Sĩ sẽ tiếp tục tổ chức chương trình văn nghệ với chủ đề TÌNH THU SAN DIEGO vào ngày Chủ Nhật, 6 tháng 10, 2019 lúc 1:00 pm tại phòng Hiệp Hội Cộng Đồng Người Việt San Diego.

Chiều Chúa nhật 8/9/2019, tại Hội Trường Chùa Liên Hoa, tọa lạc tại 6709 Sugarland Howell Rd, Houston, TX 77083, Hoa Kỳ đã diễn ra cuộc Hội Đàm với các Cựu Tù Nhân Lương Tâm Việt Nam Lưu Vong cùng Đồng Hương Houston gần 5 tiếng, từ 2g00 đến 6g45.
Tin công nghệ

Khoảng giữa tháng 09/2019, Facebook đã đăng một bài viết trên Newsroom, mô tả tầm quan trọng của việc thu thập dữ liệu địa điểm (location) trên thiết bị mà người dùng sử dụng để truy cập mạng xã hội. Facebook cũng lo ngại những thay đổi về quyền riêng tư khi người dùng cập nhật phiên bản iOS và Android mới sẽ ảnh hưởng đến việc tiếp cận dữ liệu.

Alibaba của Trung Quốc thường được so sánh với Amazon của Mỹ. Dù cả 2 công ty không thực sự cạnh tranh với nhau, nhưng vẫn có nhiều điểm tương đồng trong hoạt động kinh doanh của họ: Cả hai đều điều hành các trang web thương mại điện tử và có các dịch vụ phát trực tuyến.

Khoảng giữa tháng 09/2019, trong một nghiên cứu mới được được công bố trên Tạp chí Y học New England, các nhà khoa học Trung Quốc cho biết đã cấy tế bào máu được chỉnh sửa gen vào một người vừa bị ung thư vừa nhiễm HIV. Các tế bào đã tồn tại một cách an toàn trong cơ thể bệnh nhân suốt 1.5 năm.

Tại sao nó lại có tên là Tinh Vân Trái Tim?

Khi con người lên vũ trụ, chúng ta sẽ cần một không gian để sinh sống. Đã có nhiều ý tưởng về việc xây dựng các ngôi nhà in 3D ngoài vũ trụ nhưng thực tế, việc in 3D các vật liệu và xây dựng bằng công nghệ in 3D không hề đơn giản, nếu không muốn nói là tốn kém.

Khoảng đầu tháng 09/2019, sau sự kiện Apple ra mắt sản phẩm mới, ngay sau khi vừa công bố giá iPhone 11 và 11 Pro mới, hãng đồng cũng tuyên bố ngưng bán hoàn toàn iPhone XS và XS Max, iPhone 7 / 7 Plus.

Ngày 10/09/2019, Apple chính thức ra mắt iPhone 11 trong sự kiện ra mắt sản phẩm thường niên. Đây là phiên bản nhỏ nhất trong bộ ba iPhone mới năm 2019 và được xem như thế hệ tiếp theo của chiếc iPhone XR năm 2018.

Khoảng đầu tháng 092019, Facebook Newsroom đăng tải một bài blog, qua đó mô tả tầm quan trọng của dữ liệu địa điểm trên thiết bị mà người dùng sử dụng để truy cập mạng xã hội.

Sao Diêm Vương thật sự có màu gì

Tương tự như iPhone Xs và Xs Max năm 2018, iPhone 11 Pro bao gồm hai phiên bản là iPhone 11 Pro với màn hình 5.8 inch và iPhone 11 Pro Max với màn hình 6.5 inch. Ngoài kích cỡ màn hình và thời lượng pin, cả iPhone 11 Pro và iPhone 11 Pro Max có chung thiết kế, cấu hình và mọi tính năng.

Ngày 10/09/2019, trong sự kiện ra mắt loạt sản phẩm mới, Apple chính thức giới thiệu chiếc đồng hồ thông minh thế hệ thứ 6 và có tên là Series 5. Series 5 có ngoại hình hoàn toàn giống với người tiền nhiệm Series 4. Toàn bộ nâng cấp đều đến từ bên trong và vật liệu chế tác.

Khoảng đầu tháng 09/2019, trong sự kiện ra mắt sản phẩm mới, Apple đã mang đến một iPad mới, phiên bản 10.2 inch, là phiên bản tablet cơ bản kế tiếp của chiếc iPad 9.7 inch

Ngày 10/09/2019, bộ ba iPhone 11 mới đã được Apple giới thiệu với nhiều nâng cấp tới từ hiệu năng, thời lượng pin cũng như đặc biệt là về camera. Cùng với đó, Apple cũng công bố lịch phát hành phiên bản chính thức cho nền tảng iOS 13.

Khoảng đầu tháng 09/2019, 50 tổng chưởng lý (attorney general) đến từ các bang và vùng lãnh thổ tại Mỹ đã cùng ký vào một cuộc điều tra chống độc quyền đối với Google, gây nên một áp lực chưa từng có đối với những công ty công nghệ khổng lồ vốn đang phải đối mặt với sự giám sát chặt chẽ từ chính phủ do sự thống trị của họ trên thị trường.

Khoảng đầu tháng 09/2019, Apple chính thức bán iPad Pro refurbished (phiên bản 2018) tại một số quốc gia Châu Âu: Anh, Ireland, Pháp, Đức, Ý, Tây Ban Nha, Ba Lan, Áo, Hà Lan, Bỉ, Thụy Sỹ.
