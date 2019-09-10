Hôm nay,  
Đại công ty bán hàng trên qua mạng điện tử Amazon đang mở các hội chợ việc làm trên khắp nước Mỹ vào tuần tới để tuyển dụng hơn 30,000 người vào đầu năm tới.

Người chụp bức hình lịch sử ghi lại khoảnh khắc Hòa Thượng Thích Quảng Đức tự thiêu tại ngả tư Lê Văn Duyệt-Phan Đình Phùng, Sài Gòn vào ngày 11 tháng 6 năm 1963 là nhiếp ảnh gia Nguyễn Văn Thông đã qua đời ngày 7 tháng 9 năm 2019

Cáo Phó Tiến Sĩ Dương Đức Nhự

Joshua Wong [Hoàng Chí Phong], lãnh tụ của phong trào biểu tình đòi dân chủ tại Hồng Kông, đã đến Phi Trường Tegel tại Thủ Đô Berlin của nước Đức hôm 9 tháng 9 năm 2019

Hệ thống bán lẻ hàng hóa và dược liệu hạ giá Fred’s đã lập hồ sơ khai phá sản Chương 11 hôm Thứ Hai với kế hoạch sẽ đóng cửa tất cả các cửa tiệm của họ

50 bộ tư pháp đang tham gia vào một cuộc điều tra Google vì có thể đã vi phạm luật chống độc quyền

Bộ phận Uber Freight đang thiết lập tổng hành dinh tại Chicago như một phần của kế hoạch mở rộng của Uber để đầu tư hơn 200 triệu đô la hàng năm trong khu vực

Khởi hành từ Yangon Miến Điện, Air Asia đưa chúng tôi qua Kuala Lumpua Thủ đô nước Mã-Lai-Á. Phi cảng quốc tế Kuala Lumpua chật hẹp, hành khách đông vô cùng náo nhiệt.

Trời tháng 3, cổ thành Vương Quốc Thích Ca sương mù dày đặc, đoàn hành hương theo Thầy lội qua cánh rừng âm u làm mấy con khỉ rừng sợ hãi, đi thêm khoảng hai cây số thì đến cổng thành Vương Quốc Thích Ca.

Phân Ưu Anh Lương Văn Lập

Cáo Phó Ong Lương Văn Lập

Cuộc chiến vì tự do dân chủ tại Hồng Kông vẫn dằng dai, và đầy nỗi lo âu nơi này sẽ trở thành một trung tâm cải tạo khổng lồ y hệt như Tân Cương và Tây Tạng hiện nay.

DUBLIN - Trong buổi gặp đầu tiên Thủ Tướng Varadkar của Ireland, Thủ Tướng Johnson tuyên bố “ Brexit không thỏa thuận là 1 thất bại”, và cả 2 chính quyền phải chịu trách nhiệm.

PARIS - Bộ Trưởng Y Tế Pháp loan báo: nhiệt độ nóng trong Tháng 6 và Tháng 7 vừa gây 1,435 tử vong, là 9.1% cao hơn mức bình thường.

BERLIN - Chính giới Đức lên tiếng bất bình về 1 ứng viên của phe neo-Nazi thắng ghế thị trưởng một thị trấn có dân số 2,650 người, tại tỉnh bang Hesse thuộc miền trung.

MOSCOW - Kết quả kiểm phiếu của cuộc bầu cử địa phương vào ngày Chủ Nhật 8 tháng 9 tại Moscow gần hoàn tất, cho thấy đảng cầm quyền “Nước Nga Thống Nhất” thua nặng

DAMASCUS - Nhóm theo dõi nhân quyền Syria (SOHR) cho hay: vào ngày 9 tháng 9, phòng tuyến của dân quân thân Iran gần biên giới Syria-Iraq bị phi cơ tấn công ít nhất 18 người Iran và dân quân thiệt mạng.

KHARRTOUM - Nội các mới tuyên thệ nhậm chức tại thủ đô hôm Chủ Nhật 8 tháng 9 khi đất nước Sudan bắt đầu chuyển tiếp chính trị sau ngày lật đổ TT toàn trị.

HONG KONG - Vào ngày Thứ Hai 9 tháng 9, hàng trăm học sinh tại thành “chuỗi xích người” tại các quận của Hong Kong để hậu thuẫn phong trào chống chính quyền tiếp theo 1 cuối tuần chứng kiến sinh viên tranh đấu đụng độ cảnh sát.

Lãnh tụ phong trào đòi dân chủ tại Hồng Kông là Joshua Wong (Hoàng Chí Phong] đã đến phi trường thủ đô Berlin của Đức hôm 9 tháng 9 năm 2019, theo tin của AFP cho biết hôm Thứ Hai.

DULUT, Minnesota - Ngôi đền lịch sử Adas của người Israel bị cháy trong đêm Chủ Nhật 8 tháng 9. Cứu hỏa tới nơi vào lúc 2 giờ sáng Thứ Hai.

JACKSON COUNTY - Không lâu sau ngày tựu trường, 1 nam sinh 14 tuổi bị bắt vì lời đe dọa nổ súng tàn sát tại trường, là trường St Martin tại Ocean Springs, ven bờ Vịnh Mexico, không xa Biloxi.

WASHINGTON - Với 17% cử tri cảm thấy quan ngại về nổ súng tàn sát trong cộng đồng, luật kiểm soát súng chặt chẽ hơn là cần để hạn chế thương vong vì bạo động súng.

WASHINGTON - Chương trình nghị sự chờ đợi các nhà lập pháp khi trở lại Capitol Hill làm việc là đề luật súng, điều tra các sai phạm của lãnh đạo hành pháp, và về các chi tiêu của chính phủ.

WASHINGTON - Hôm Chủ Nhật 8 tháng 9, Ông Mark Sanford, cựu thống đốc South Carolina, tuyên bố tranh cử TT, là nhân vật thứ 3 thách thức TT Trump trong sơ tuyển của đảng CH.

WASHINGTON - Khi nói tới hòa đàm, vấn đề là sự tin cậy, theo quan điểm của cựu bộ trưởng quốc phòng James Mattis.

WASHINGTON - Thông tin mật bị lộ khi TT Trump tiếp 2 viên chức Nga tại Phòng Bầu Dục năm 2017 buộc 1 nguồn tin tối mật tại Nga rút về không lâu sau.

Nhà máy chế tạo bóng đèn Rạng Đông tại Hà Nội đã gian dối khi công bố mức thủy ngân thoát ra ngoài không khí ngay sau vụ cháy xưởng này tại Hà Nội làm dậy lên đòi hỏi kiện công ty này vì làm ảnh hưởng đến sức khỏe người dân sống chung quanh

Những người Việt Nam tại Nhật Bản đã biểu tình ôn hòa chống TC xâm chiếm Biển Đông hôm 8 tháng 9, theo bản tin của Đài BBC Tiếng Việt cho biết hôm 9 tháng 9.

Anaheim (Bình Sa)- - Hưởng ứng lời kêu gọi của Liên Ủy Ban Chống Cộng Sản và Tay Sai một cuộc biểu tình chống Ca sĩ Đàm Vĩnh Hưng trình diễn chương trình ca nhạc “Vùng Trời Bình Yên”

Garden Grove (Bình Sa)- - Cộng Đồng Người Việt Quốc Gia Nam California tổ chức họp báo để xin ý kiến về việc tổ chức diễn hành Tết 2020.

SINH HOẠT CỘNG ĐỒNG:

“Theo cái nhìn của em (Greta Thunberg) bây giờ, thì em không nghĩ là việc gặp TT Trump là có thể xảy ra, dù em không ngại gì, vì em không có gì để nói với ông ta và chỉ phí thời gian

Lần đầu tiên y gặp tôi, y chắp hai tay và cúi đầu chào. Tôi rất ngạc nhiên, trong đầu xuất hịện câu hỏi: “Sao y laị biết lễ tiết chào trong nhà Phật?".

Nhiều ngân hàng không biết làm sao thu hồi tiền cho vay, khi các dự án khổng lồ liên tục thua lỗ… và ngập nợ.

Hội Văn Học Nghệ Thuật Việt Mỹ (VAALA) trân trọng thông báo Đại Hội Điện Ảnh Việt Nam Quốc Tế (Viet Film Fest) lần thứ 11 sẽ được diễn ra từ ngày 11 tới ngày 13 tháng 10, 2019, tại rạp AMCOrange 30, thành phố Orange.

Nó lớn lên vừa tròn 6 tuổi thì bố đã hy sinh ngoài mặt trận. Ngày đưa tang bố, nó ngơ ngác cầm bức hình bước theo sau quan tài. Nó chẳng hiểu vì sao hòm của bố nó phải đắp lá cờ tổ quốc. Mẹ nó tay dắt đứa em gái, vật vã khóc than thảm thiết.

Tác động lâu dài của Donald Trump đối với chính sách đối ngoại của Mỹ là bất trắc.

Nghị quyết sẽ được chính thức đệ trình tại buổi họp Hội Đồng Thành Phố vào tối ngày thứ tư, 11 tháng 9, vào lúc 7 giờ tối tại Phòng Họp Hội Đồng Thành Phố Westminster.

Đồng Bào Thượng luôn luôn thay đổi phương thức hoạt động nhằm trốn tránh sự kiểm soát của chính quyền. Đồng Bào đã thi hành chính sách 5 không: Không biết Không nghe Không nói Không làm theo lệnh chính quyền Không nhận bất cứ một sự trợ giúp nào từ cán bộ, nhà nước. Mọi tổ chức trong Buôn như Đám ma, Lễ bỏ mả, Lễ chém trâu… Đồng Bào Thượng tự tổ chức mà không hề mời cán bộ tham dự…

Hôn nhân đã được nói là để làm giảm trầm cảm, giảm căng thẳng, và ngay cả giúp người ta sống lâu hơn.

Tại Trường Arnold Academy, phía bắc London, các học sinh đang học mở tháo ra những lo âu của họ.

Google cho biết hôm Thứ Sáu rằng họ không còn chấp nhận các quảng cáo đối với “các kỹ thuật y tế chưa được chứng minh và thử nghiệm,” gồm liệu pháp tế bào gốc

Tỉ lệ ung thư ruột kết trong số trung niên đang gia tăng tại Hoa Kỳ, Canada, và 7 nước giàu khác

99% những người ghi danh trong 12 tháng đầu của chương trình xóa nợ vay mượn đi học đã bị từ chối bởi Bộ Giáo Dục Hoa Kỳ

Cảnh sát chống bạo động đi qua một rào cản đang bị đốt cháy bởi những người biểu tình sau khi đám đông phân tán bên ngoài Đồn Cảnh Sát Mongkok

Tin AFP của Pháp, TT Duterte của Phi Luật Tân sang TC gặp Chủ Tịch Tập Cận Bình [ TCB] để trình bày về vấn đề biển đảo của Phi với TCB hôm 29/8/ 2019

Trong phần phụ lục đời sống toàn cầu của Economist Intelligence Unit, thủ đô nước Áo Vienna được vinh dự xếp hàng đầu trong hai năm liên tiếp như là thành phố đáng sống nhất thế giới

The Irish Times đưa tin hôm đầu tháng 9: trong một nỗ lực nhằm đối phó với tình trạng biến đổi khí hậu, Ireland đã thông báo kế hoạch trồng 440 triệu cậy từ nay đến năm 2040.

Trong mọi nỗ lực vận động để trở thành ứng cử viên tổng thống của đang Dân Chủ vào năm 2020, các ứng cử viên đều hiểu rằng số phận của họ sẽ được quyết định bởi những cử tri da đen.
Đại công ty bán hàng trên qua mạng điện tử Amazon đang mở các hội chợ việc làm trên khắp nước Mỹ vào tuần tới để tuyển dụng hơn 30,000 người vào đầu năm tới.

DULUT, Minnesota - Ngôi đền lịch sử Adas của người Israel bị cháy trong đêm Chủ Nhật 8 tháng 9. Cứu hỏa tới nơi vào lúc 2 giờ sáng Thứ Hai.

JACKSON COUNTY - Không lâu sau ngày tựu trường, 1 nam sinh 14 tuổi bị bắt vì lời đe dọa nổ súng tàn sát tại trường, là trường St Martin tại Ocean Springs, ven bờ Vịnh Mexico, không xa Biloxi.

WASHINGTON - Với 17% cử tri cảm thấy quan ngại về nổ súng tàn sát trong cộng đồng, luật kiểm soát súng chặt chẽ hơn là cần để hạn chế thương vong vì bạo động súng.

WASHINGTON - Chương trình nghị sự chờ đợi các nhà lập pháp khi trở lại Capitol Hill làm việc là đề luật súng, điều tra các sai phạm của lãnh đạo hành pháp, và về các chi tiêu của chính phủ.

WASHINGTON - Hôm Chủ Nhật 8 tháng 9, Ông Mark Sanford, cựu thống đốc South Carolina, tuyên bố tranh cử TT, là nhân vật thứ 3 thách thức TT Trump trong sơ tuyển của đảng CH.
Hắn lượn qua lượn lại đến lần thứ ba. Vẫn chưa biết làm cách nào bắt chuyện với con nhỏ. Con nhỏ ngồi vắt vẻo trên lan can. Váy ngắn. Đùi to. Ngực nở.

Những lễ hội đem thêm màu sắc cho ngày Xuân, và làm cho hương vị mùa Xuân thêm mặn mà. Có lẽ dân chúng kinh đô thời ấy cũng trông cho tới ngày được thấy cảnh rước thần đầy màu sắc của lễ Tấn Xuân hay cái nghi vệ huy hoàng của lễ Du Xuân, mong được nghe trăm phát súng lệnh tống cựu nghinh tân đầy náo nức lòng người.

Lịch sử nhân loại cho thấy mọi cuộc chiến đều yên nghỉ khi được nhìn nhận đúng vị trí của nó, và cuộc sống tiếp tục. Tôi tin sự khôn ngoan của nhân loại. Tôi tin dân tộc tôi từng biết thế nào là truyền thống, là văn hóa, lịch sử. Và tôi luôn vững tin rồi sẽ có một bó nhang chung, một bàn thờ chung, một ngày giỗ chung.

Thưởng ngoạn thiên nhiên tươi đẹp, sống trong thân thiện, tình cảm cộng đồng, lễ nghĩa với tổ tiên ông bà, thụ hưởng cuộc hội hè, ăn chơi trong và sau tết, bà con gọi chung thời gian này là Ăn Tết; Tết Ta.

Nhà văn Doãn Quốc Sỹ sinh ngày Mùng Hai Tết Quí Hợi, nhằm ngày 17/02/1923. Từ lâu, ông đã là vị niên trưởng của văn giới Việt Nam. Năm nay, Kỷ Hợi 2019, dù đã 96 tuổi, nhà văn vẫn tiếp tục cầm bút.

Từ lâu rồi, tôi vẫn ước mơ được đi du lịch Bhutan, hay “Thiên Đường Hạ Giới Cuối Cùng” (The Last Shangri-la), thăm viếng một nơi chốn được mệnh danh là “Xứ Sở Hạnh Phúc” vì sự phát triển của đất nước này được đo bằng hạnh phúc toàn diện của người dân chứ không dựa trên tổng sản phẩm trong nước.

Khởi hành từ Sài Gòn lúc 7:00 giờ tối ngày 29 tháng 4 năm 75, các chiến hạm Hải quân Việt Nam Cộng Hòa tập trung tại Côn Sơn từ chiều ngày 30 tháng Tư. Hạm đội khởi hành đi Subic Bay, Phi Luật Tân trưa ngày 1 tháng 5 và đến Phi Luật Tân vào chiều ngày 7 tháng 5.

Năm nay là Xuân Kỷ Hợi. Đã bốn mươi sáu năm từ ngày chúng tôi đi bán báo Xuân. Thời gian làm phôi phai vài chi tiết, nhưng tôi không bao giờ quên ngày đó.

Chưa bao giờ không khí sinh hoạt chính trị dòng chính tại Mỹ của cộng đồng người Mỹ gốc Việt lại sôi nổi và đa dạng như trong năm vừa qua, với sự hăng hái và ào ạt tham gia của giới trẻ Mỹ gốc Việt.

Trong đầu hắn vẽ ra cảnh một người đàn ông trần truồng rơi vào giữa khoảng trống của hai bức tường, bị bức tường kẹp dính lại ở giữa, lưng ở bức tường phía sau, ngực ở bức tường phía trước, phía sau màu trắng, phía trước màu đen
Chúng ta có thể nhìn được bao xa?

Khoảng đầu tháng 09/2019, Greg Joswiak, Phó chủ tịch marketing sản phẩm của Apple, trong một cuộc phỏng vấn về bảo mật sinh trắc học và "tai thỏ" trên iPhone, đã đề cao Face ID và Touch ID của hãng. Ông cho biết Face ID sẽ được mang lên nhiều thiết bị của Apple hơn, và Touch ID sẽ tiếp tục được phát triển chứ không bị loại bỏ hoàn toàn như nhiều đồn đoán trước đây.

Khoảng đầu tháng 09/2019, trong một cuộc phỏng vấn với trang The New York Times, giám đốc Apple là Phil Schiller và Eddy Cue đã tiết lộ rằng hãng vừa tinh chỉnh thuật toán App Store để hạn chế sự xuất hiện với tần suất cao bất thường của các ứng dụng của hãng trong kết quả tìm kiếm.

Trong hai thập kỷ, các nhà khoa học nhận ra rằng, vi khuẩn đường ruột thực sự có thể ảnh hưởng đến tâm trạng của một người. Theo trang New Sciencetist, quá trình khám phá bắt đầu từ năm 2004 khi một nhà nghiên cứu tại Đại học Kyushu, Nhật Bản phát hiện thấy, những con chuột thiếu vi khuẩn đường ruột có những phản ứng bất thường đối với sự căng thẳng.
Cuộc chiến vì tự do dân chủ tại Hồng Kông vẫn dằng dai, và đầy nỗi lo âu nơi này sẽ trở thành một trung tâm cải tạo khổng lồ y hệt như Tân Cương và Tây Tạng hiện nay.

Tin AFP của Pháp, TT Duterte của Phi Luật Tân sang TC gặp Chủ Tịch Tập Cận Bình [ TCB] để trình bày về vấn đề biển đảo của Phi với TCB hôm 29/8/ 2019

Tin BBC hôm 31-8-2019, “Hội nghị Trung ương lần thứ tư của Đại hội 19 Đảng Cộng sản Trung Quốc sẽ diễn ra vào tháng Mười tại Bắc Kinh, Tân Hoa Xã loan tin…

Tin RFI dẫn nguồn từ báo Les Echos của Pháp cho biết Washington hôm 22-08-2019 đã bật đèn xanh cho việc bán 66 phi cơ tiêm kích F-16 hiện đại cho Đài Loan, tổng trị giá 8 tỉ đô la

Tuổi trẻ Hồng Kông vẫn kiên cường đấu tranh cho dân chủ và tự do…

Năm 2019 là năm thứ 44 người Việt đi tìm tự do cho mình sau khi CS Bắc Việt cưỡng chiếm được Việt Nam Cộng Hoà ở Miền Nam.

Cuộc chiến thương mại như dường không ngừng… Tất cả các công ty cả Hoa Kỳ và Trung Quốc đều phải ứng biến và gồng mình trước các đợt thuế quan trừng phạt lẫn nhau giữa hai chính phủ Mỹ-TQ.
“Theo cái nhìn của em (Greta Thunberg) bây giờ, thì em không nghĩ là việc gặp TT Trump là có thể xảy ra, dù em không ngại gì, vì em không có gì để nói với ông ta và chỉ phí thời gian

Lần đầu tiên y gặp tôi, y chắp hai tay và cúi đầu chào. Tôi rất ngạc nhiên, trong đầu xuất hịện câu hỏi: “Sao y laị biết lễ tiết chào trong nhà Phật?".

Nó lớn lên vừa tròn 6 tuổi thì bố đã hy sinh ngoài mặt trận. Ngày đưa tang bố, nó ngơ ngác cầm bức hình bước theo sau quan tài. Nó chẳng hiểu vì sao hòm của bố nó phải đắp lá cờ tổ quốc. Mẹ nó tay dắt đứa em gái, vật vã khóc than thảm thiết.

Tác động lâu dài của Donald Trump đối với chính sách đối ngoại của Mỹ là bất trắc.

Đồng Bào Thượng luôn luôn thay đổi phương thức hoạt động nhằm trốn tránh sự kiểm soát của chính quyền. Đồng Bào đã thi hành chính sách 5 không: Không biết Không nghe Không nói Không làm theo lệnh chính quyền Không nhận bất cứ một sự trợ giúp nào từ cán bộ, nhà nước. Mọi tổ chức trong Buôn như Đám ma, Lễ bỏ mả, Lễ chém trâu… Đồng Bào Thượng tự tổ chức mà không hề mời cán bộ tham dự…

Narayan Helen Liebenson, Geshe Tenzin Wangyal Rinpoche và Blanche Hartman chia xẻ lời khuyên của họ về việc làm sao để ứng phó với các giai đoạn trầm cảm.

Nghe giọng ngâm thơ văng vẳng của người hát rong từ đầu kia khu phố bay trong gió biển đưa tới, ông Già Móm lộ nét vui ra mặt. Đưa tay vẹt nhè nhẹ vài ba người chàng ràng ở chỗ đất trống thường khi, ông nói giọng
Thế kỷ vừa qua đã chứng tỏ là một thế kỷ đẩm máu nhất trong lịch sử và thế kỷ hiện nay đang bắt đầu là một thế kỷ của chiến tranh.

Việt Nam đã phạm một sai lầm chiến lược là từ bỏ quyền phủ quyết / Veto Power, một điều khoản hết sức quan trọng đã có trong Hiệp Định Ùy Ban Sông Mekong 1957 (Mekong River Committee) vì Việt Nam là một quốc gia cuối nguồn

Buổi lễ mùa Vu Lan, Chủ nhật 11 tháng 8 năm 2019, tại chùa Đạo Tràng Nhân Quả, ca khúc Dâng Hoa Cúng Phật đã thánh thót vang lên trong không khí trang nghiêm của thời khắc cầu nguyện

Và vào Tháng 8/2019 vừa qua, cư sĩ Nguyên Giác ở Hoa Kỳ đã cho ấn hành một bản dịch từ tiếng Tây Tạng- tức bản thứ ba ra đời và được tác giả coi như đây là bản đầu tiên dịch từ nguồn gốc Tây Tạng.

Mùa Vu Lan này, có chút thời gian thư thả, tôi lại kệ sách lấy xuống hai cuốn sách cũ ngồi đọc. Đó là hai cuốn hồi ký tù: Ánh sáng và bóng tối của nhà văn Hoàng Liên và Đại học máu của nhà văn Hà Thúc Sinh.

Tay súng giết người ở El Paso chẳng hạn, đã ra một tuyên ngôn kêu gọi người Mỹ trắng chống lại sự “xâm lăng” của người Mễ. Hẳn không phải là sự tình cờ khi một vài nhà chính trị, điển hình nhất là Tổng thống Trump, luôn mồm phỉ báng các nhóm dân thiểu số như người Mễ và Mỹ La-tinh, và thậm chí từng kêu gọi bạo động với những nhóm này

Thư Viện Quốc Hội Hoa Kỳ đã công bố một văn bản có tuổi thọ 2,000 năm về Phật Giáo thời kỳ sớm sủa hôm Thứ Hai, 29 tháng 7 năm 2019
Nhiều ngân hàng không biết làm sao thu hồi tiền cho vay, khi các dự án khổng lồ liên tục thua lỗ… và ngập nợ.

Có quá nhiều nỗi lo cho khu vực Đồng Bằng Sông Cửu Long…

Thôi thì bỏ phạt… hy vọng học trò ngoan mãi, biết vâng lời và học giỏi. Bản tin GiadinhNet kể về một ngôi trường tại Hải Phòng

Kiều hối gửi về Sài Gòn tăng đều đặn… Trong khi đó, chính phủ Mỹ chính thức cho hàng không VNA bay thẳng sang Mỹ…

Hối lộ và nhận hối lộ tới bạc triệu đô… có thể thoát án tử hình bằng cách nộp lại tiền?
Anaheim (Bình Sa)- - Hưởng ứng lời kêu gọi của Liên Ủy Ban Chống Cộng Sản và Tay Sai một cuộc biểu tình chống Ca sĩ Đàm Vĩnh Hưng trình diễn chương trình ca nhạc “Vùng Trời Bình Yên”

Garden Grove (Bình Sa)- - Cộng Đồng Người Việt Quốc Gia Nam California tổ chức họp báo để xin ý kiến về việc tổ chức diễn hành Tết 2020.

SINH HOẠT CỘNG ĐỒNG:

Nghị quyết sẽ được chính thức đệ trình tại buổi họp Hội Đồng Thành Phố vào tối ngày thứ tư, 11 tháng 9, vào lúc 7 giờ tối tại Phòng Họp Hội Đồng Thành Phố Westminster.

Westminster (Bình Sa)- - Vào lúc 6 giờ chiều Chủ Nhật ngày 01 tháng 9 năm 2019 tại nhà hàng Paracel Seafood Restaurant (Nhà hàng Hoàng Sa)

MAI NGUYEN Broker/Loan Broker (714) 995-4989, Cell (714) 863-7886 DRE License# 01257451, NMLS ID# 352970 / 313577 SPEEDY FUNDING &amp; REAL ESTATE CO. Công ty chuyên mua, bán, tài trợ và tái tài trợ cho nhà cửa, Apartmennts, commercial building. Với kinh nghiệm lâu năm, tận tâm và thành tín, chúng tôi hy vọng sẽ làm hài lòng quý khách trong tất cả dịch vụ về địa ốc đầu tư được giao phó. Mọi thắc mắc xin gọi cho chúng tôi nếu cần tham khảo miễn phí.Ngoài những dịch vụ về Địa Ốc, chúng tôi có thêm những dịch vụ về Life Insurance, 401K, Roth Ira Annuity, v.v... từ những công ty có sức mạnh tài chánh quốc tế. Xin quý vị gọi để biết thêm chi tiết.

T-shirt Manufacturing Company in Orange County Needs sewing machine operators Must have experience Need for Coverstitch, overlock, Taping and single needle. 2701 E. Imperial Hwy. Brea, CA 92821 (714) 223-3910 (714) 686-2350

CẦN NGƯỜI GIỮ TRẺ Cần một cô độc thân 50 tuổi trở lên giữ 2 bé, 2 tuổi và 5 tháng ở tiểu bang Maryland. Có phòng ở lại, bao ăn uống. Sạch sẽ, thương trẻ em. Lương thương lượng. L/L (410) 714-1338
Hội Văn Học Nghệ Thuật Việt Mỹ (VAALA) trân trọng thông báo Đại Hội Điện Ảnh Việt Nam Quốc Tế (Viet Film Fest) lần thứ 11 sẽ được diễn ra từ ngày 11 tới ngày 13 tháng 10, 2019, tại rạp AMCOrange 30, thành phố Orange.

VAALA thân mời quý vị tới dự Tiệc Khởi Động Viet Film Fest 2019, diễn ra từ 3 giờ tới 5 giờ chiều Chủ Nhật, ngày 8 tháng 9, trong khu The Outlets at Orange

Tôi xin tự giới thiệu, tôi là một tiếng đàn guitar.
Cáo Phó Tiến Sĩ Dương Đức Nhự

Phân Ưu Anh Lương Văn Lập

Cáo Phó Ong Lương Văn Lập

Thành Kính Phân Ưu HQ Lê Tấn Đạt

Phân Ưu Phu Nhân Cuả Anh Nguyễn Quốc Hưng

Cáo Phó Ông Giuse Nguyễn Ngọc Hiển
Bài của Tạ Phương Kathy, lớp 4 A, trường Việt Ngữ Trung Tâm Văn Hóa Việt Nam, do cô Nguyễn thị Đoan Trang phụ trách)

BÉ VIẾT VĂN VIỆT/ BÀI DỰ THI SỐ 1067

Đi Dự Giải “Bé Viết Văn Việt”

Giải Thưởng “BÉ VIẾT VĂN VIỆT”

Năm học ở trường Việt Ngữ sắp kết thúc.

Tập Làm Câu Với các chữ: khúc gỗ, lực sĩ, đau nhức, thức dậy, sức khỏe, oi bức, tin tức, chim cút, nút áo, ngập lụt, ngón tay út, bút mực, ba đút bé ăn, cá nục, tập thể dục, múc kem.

Với đề tài thầy cô đưa ra: Lớn lên em sẽ chọn nghề gì? Lần trước đã có bạn chọn nghề bác sĩ, luật sư, và hôm nay mục “Bé Viết Văn Việt” sẽ đăng những nghề nghiệp mà các bạn khác chọn.

Hằng năm, cứ vào tháng tư âm lịch, phật tử khắp nơi nô nức chào đón ngày Đức Phật Đản Sanh. Lễ Phật Khánh Đản là một mùa lễ rất vui, nhất là ở các chùa. Vào tháng tư âm lịch vừa qua, mỗi cuối tuần em được cùng bố mẹ đi lễ các chùa dâng hương cúng Phật.
Đại Lão Hòa Thượng Thích Chơn Thành cùng Phật Tử Đồng Chánh trên đỉnh núi Phú Sĩ, Nhật Bản. Cảm ơn chị Hà đã gửi hình.

Con Của Hải Tặc

6 Món Canh Dân Dã Cho Mùa Hè

Tôi để hai túi xách lên trên quầy tính tiền, đứng trước tôi là một người cũng đang lấy từ trong xe chợ đầy ắp những món hàng để lên quầy, quay lại nhìn thấy tôi chị lịch sự:

Nếu bạn hỏi tôi – G. Burns, tài tử gạo cội, lừng danh điện ảnh Mỹ sống gần chín mươi, vẫn khỏe mạnh, yêu đời – yếu tố nào quan trọng nhất để được sống thọ, tôi phải nói là: tránh đừng để bị stress.

Ngày của Mẹ, Mother's Day với người phương Tây nói chung được tính là ngày chủ nhật thứ 2 trong tháng Năm.

Cơm Gà Hội An
Hôn nhân đã được nói là để làm giảm trầm cảm, giảm căng thẳng, và ngay cả giúp người ta sống lâu hơn.

Theo CNN, lần đầu tiên các khoa học gia xác định được sự khác biệt về gen có liên quan đến những người thuận tay trái, vốn chiếm khoảng 10% dân số nhân loại.

Chúng ta thường có khuynh hướng nghĩ rằng những cơn đau tim xảy ra như trên phim ảnh: những cơn đau ngực dữ dội, và thường xảy ra với những ông già.

Khoảng phân nửa dân Mỹ bắt đầu từng bước giảm hoặc ngừng ăn chất béo bão hòa, thường có trong những thức ăn như thịt đỏ có mỡ hay chất kem.

Thuốc kê toa là một ngành công nghiệp khổng lồ ở Mỹ. Ước tính đến năm 2021, chi tiêu cho thuốc kê toa của người Mỹ sẽ là $610 tỉ.

Dân Mỹ thường vẫn cho rằng câu nói “cười là liều thuốc tốt nhất” là của nhà văn hài Mỹ Bennet Cerf. Tuy nhiên, các chuyên gia lại cho rằng câu này thực sự có nguồn gốc từ Kinh Thánh.
