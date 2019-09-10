Người chụp bức hình lịch sử ghi lại khoảnh khắc Hòa Thượng Thích Quảng Đức tự thiêu tại ngả tư Lê Văn Duyệt-Phan Đình Phùng, Sài Gòn vào ngày 11 tháng 6 năm 1963 là nhiếp ảnh gia Nguyễn Văn Thông đã qua đời ngày 7 tháng 9 năm 2019
Trời tháng 3, cổ thành Vương Quốc Thích Ca sương mù dày đặc, đoàn hành hương theo Thầy lội qua cánh rừng âm u làm mấy con khỉ rừng sợ hãi, đi thêm khoảng hai cây số thì đến cổng thành Vương Quốc Thích Ca.
DAMASCUS - Nhóm theo dõi nhân quyền Syria (SOHR) cho hay: vào ngày 9 tháng 9, phòng tuyến của dân quân thân Iran gần biên giới Syria-Iraq bị phi cơ tấn công ít nhất 18 người Iran và dân quân thiệt mạng.
HONG KONG - Vào ngày Thứ Hai 9 tháng 9, hàng trăm học sinh tại thành “chuỗi xích người” tại các quận của Hong Kong để hậu thuẫn phong trào chống chính quyền tiếp theo 1 cuối tuần chứng kiến sinh viên tranh đấu đụng độ cảnh sát.
Nhà máy chế tạo bóng đèn Rạng Đông tại Hà Nội đã gian dối khi công bố mức thủy ngân thoát ra ngoài không khí ngay sau vụ cháy xưởng này tại Hà Nội làm dậy lên đòi hỏi kiện công ty này vì làm ảnh hưởng đến sức khỏe người dân sống chung quanh
Hội Văn Học Nghệ Thuật Việt Mỹ (VAALA) trân trọng thông báo Đại Hội Điện Ảnh Việt Nam Quốc Tế (Viet Film Fest) lần thứ 11 sẽ được diễn ra từ ngày 11 tới ngày 13 tháng 10, 2019, tại rạp AMCOrange 30, thành phố Orange.
Nó lớn lên vừa tròn 6 tuổi thì bố đã hy sinh ngoài mặt trận. Ngày đưa tang bố, nó ngơ ngác cầm bức hình bước theo sau quan tài. Nó chẳng hiểu vì sao hòm của bố nó phải đắp lá cờ tổ quốc. Mẹ nó tay dắt đứa em gái, vật vã khóc than thảm thiết.
Đồng Bào Thượng luôn luôn thay đổi phương thức hoạt động nhằm trốn tránh sự kiểm soát của chính quyền. Đồng Bào đã thi hành chính sách 5 không:
Không biết
Không nghe
Không nói
Không làm theo lệnh chính quyền
Không nhận bất cứ một sự trợ giúp nào từ cán bộ, nhà nước. Mọi tổ chức trong Buôn như Đám ma, Lễ bỏ mả, Lễ chém trâu… Đồng Bào Thượng tự tổ chức mà không hề mời cán bộ tham dự…
WASHINGTON - Hôm Chủ Nhật 8 tháng 9, Ông Mark Sanford, cựu thống đốc South Carolina, tuyên bố tranh cử TT, là nhân vật thứ 3 thách thức TT Trump trong sơ tuyển của đảng CH.
Tác giả đã nhận Giải Đặc Biệt Viết Về Nước Mỹ 2019. Là con của một sĩ quan tù cải tạo, ông đã góp 3 bài viết xúc động, kể lại việc một mình ra miền Bắc, đạp xe đi tìm cha tại trại Vĩnh Phú, vùng biên giới Việt-Hoa
Tác giả dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ 2004. Võ Phú sinh năm 1978 tại Nha Trang-Việt Nam; định cư tại Virginia-Mỹ, 1994. Tốt nghiệp cử nhân Hóa, Virginia Commonwealth University. Hiện làm việc và học tại Medical College of Virginia.
Lịch sử nhân loại cho thấy mọi cuộc chiến đều yên nghỉ khi được nhìn nhận đúng vị trí của nó, và cuộc sống tiếp tục. Tôi tin sự khôn ngoan của nhân loại. Tôi tin dân tộc tôi từng biết thế nào là truyền thống, là văn hóa, lịch sử. Và tôi luôn vững tin rồi sẽ có một bó nhang chung, một bàn thờ chung, một ngày giỗ chung.
Ba mươi ba năm sau, hè 2018 tôi trở lại thăm Togo và Ghana. Chuyến đi này tôi thực sự muốn thăm Ghana vì nơi đây vào năm 1985 đã để lại cho tôi những ấn tượng không mấy tốt đẹp nên tôi đã chẳng mong có một ngày sẽ trở lại.
“Phật giáo Việt Nam và Tây Tạng đang gặp hiểm nạn!” Đó là tựa đề một phúc trình được công bố bởi Giáo sư Tenzin Dorjee, Chủ tịch Ủy Ban Hoa Kỳ về Tự Do Tôn Giáo Thế Giới (USCIRF), tại một hội nghị quan trọng đối với chính sách ngoại giao của nước Mỹ.
Khoảng đầu tháng 09/2019, Greg Joswiak, Phó chủ tịch marketing sản phẩm của Apple, trong một cuộc phỏng vấn về bảo mật sinh trắc học và "tai thỏ" trên iPhone, đã đề cao Face ID và Touch ID của hãng. Ông cho biết Face ID sẽ được mang lên nhiều thiết bị của Apple hơn, và Touch ID sẽ tiếp tục được phát triển chứ không bị loại bỏ hoàn toàn như nhiều đồn đoán trước đây.
Khoảng đầu tháng 09/2019, trong một cuộc phỏng vấn với trang The New York Times, giám đốc Apple là Phil Schiller và Eddy Cue đã tiết lộ rằng hãng vừa tinh chỉnh thuật toán App Store để hạn chế sự xuất hiện với tần suất cao bất thường của các ứng dụng của hãng trong kết quả tìm kiếm.
Trong hai thập kỷ, các nhà khoa học nhận ra rằng, vi khuẩn đường ruột thực sự có thể ảnh hưởng đến tâm trạng của một người. Theo trang New Sciencetist, quá trình khám phá bắt đầu từ năm 2004 khi một nhà nghiên cứu tại Đại học Kyushu, Nhật Bản phát hiện thấy, những con chuột thiếu vi khuẩn đường ruột có những phản ứng bất thường đối với sự căng thẳng.
Nó lớn lên vừa tròn 6 tuổi thì bố đã hy sinh ngoài mặt trận. Ngày đưa tang bố, nó ngơ ngác cầm bức hình bước theo sau quan tài. Nó chẳng hiểu vì sao hòm của bố nó phải đắp lá cờ tổ quốc. Mẹ nó tay dắt đứa em gái, vật vã khóc than thảm thiết.
Đồng Bào Thượng luôn luôn thay đổi phương thức hoạt động nhằm trốn tránh sự kiểm soát của chính quyền. Đồng Bào đã thi hành chính sách 5 không:
Không biết
Không nghe
Không nói
Không làm theo lệnh chính quyền
Không nhận bất cứ một sự trợ giúp nào từ cán bộ, nhà nước. Mọi tổ chức trong Buôn như Đám ma, Lễ bỏ mả, Lễ chém trâu… Đồng Bào Thượng tự tổ chức mà không hề mời cán bộ tham dự…
Nghe giọng ngâm thơ văng vẳng của người hát rong từ đầu kia khu phố bay trong gió biển đưa tới, ông Già Móm lộ nét vui ra mặt. Đưa tay vẹt nhè nhẹ vài ba người chàng ràng ở chỗ đất trống thường khi, ông nói giọng
Việt Nam đã phạm một sai lầm chiến lược là từ bỏ quyền phủ quyết / Veto Power, một điều khoản hết sức quan trọng đã có trong Hiệp Định Ùy Ban Sông Mekong 1957 (Mekong River Committee) vì Việt Nam là một quốc gia cuối nguồn
Mùa Vu Lan này, có chút thời gian thư thả, tôi lại kệ sách lấy xuống hai cuốn sách cũ ngồi đọc. Đó là hai cuốn hồi ký tù: Ánh sáng và bóng tối của nhà văn Hoàng Liên và Đại học máu của nhà văn Hà Thúc Sinh.
Tay súng giết người ở El Paso chẳng hạn, đã ra một tuyên ngôn kêu gọi người Mỹ trắng chống lại sự “xâm lăng” của người Mễ. Hẳn không phải là sự tình cờ khi một vài nhà chính trị, điển hình nhất là Tổng thống Trump, luôn mồm phỉ báng các nhóm dân thiểu số như người Mễ và Mỹ La-tinh, và thậm chí từng kêu gọi bạo động với những nhóm này
Thư Viện Quốc Hội Hoa Kỳ đã công bố một văn bản có tuổi thọ 2,000 năm về Phật Giáo thời kỳ sớm sủa hôm Thứ Hai, 29 tháng 7 năm 2019
Hằng năm, cứ vào tháng tư âm lịch, phật tử khắp nơi nô nức chào đón ngày Đức Phật Đản Sanh. Lễ Phật Khánh Đản là một mùa lễ rất vui, nhất là ở các chùa. Vào tháng tư âm lịch vừa qua, mỗi cuối tuần em được cùng bố mẹ đi lễ các chùa dâng hương cúng Phật.
Thấy một bà tiên thật đẹp
Đôi khi bà biến thành con bướm
Bay quanh phòng
Hay là một nụ hoa
Hôn lên má em
Em kêu:
Mẹ, mẹ</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2019-07-13"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_2"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="296140" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Thơ Thiếu Nhi Người Em Gọi Là Bố" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p136a296140/tho-thieu-nhi-nguoi-em-goi-la-bo" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/hXciseMB1wgBAJYa/w150/7-7-19tn-tho-thieu-nhian-ton.jpg" title="7-7-19tn-tho-thieu-nhian-ton" alt="7-7-19tn-tho-thieu-nhian-ton" width="120" height="90" data-info="2592,1944"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/hXciseMB1wgBAJYa/w150/7-7-19tn-tho-thieu-nhian-ton.jpg" title="7-7-19tn-tho-thieu-nhian-ton" alt="7-7-19tn-tho-thieu-nhian-ton" width="120" height="90" data-info="2592,1944"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/hXciseMB1wgBAJYa/w150/7-7-19tn-tho-thieu-nhian-ton.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="90"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Thơ Thiếu Nhi Người Em Gọi Là Bố" class="pl_atitle" href="/p136a296140/tho-thieu-nhi-nguoi-em-goi-la-bo">Thơ Thiếu Nhi Người Em Gọi Là Bố</a></h2></div><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 347)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="An Tôn" href="/author/post/7430/1/an-ton">An Tôn</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Ngày lễ Father’s Day vừa mới qua
Em đã làm gì cho cha?
Người mà em gọi bằng Bố
Bố ơi, Bố ơi
Con thương bố nhất đời!
Gọi và nói vậy vẫn chưa đủ!</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2019-07-06"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_3"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="295649" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Thơ Thiếu Nhi - TỔ CHIM" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p136a295649/tho-thieu-nhi-to-chim" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/mz-0_cv21ggBAKov/w150/6-23-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi-jollen-thanh-nha-truong.jpg" title="6-23-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi-jollen-thanh-nha-truong" alt="6-23-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi-jollen-thanh-nha-truong" width="120" height="160" data-info="1500,2000"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/mz-0_cv21ggBAKov/w150/6-23-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi-jollen-thanh-nha-truong.jpg" title="6-23-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi-jollen-thanh-nha-truong" alt="6-23-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi-jollen-thanh-nha-truong" width="120" height="160" data-info="1500,2000"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/mz-0_cv21ggBAKov/w150/6-23-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi-jollen-thanh-nha-truong.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="160"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Thơ Thiếu Nhi - TỔ CHIM" class="pl_atitle" href="/p136a295649/tho-thieu-nhi-to-chim">Thơ Thiếu Nhi - TỔ CHIM</a></h2></div><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 409)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Thanh Nhã Trương" href="/author/post/7421/1/thanh-nha-truong">Thanh Nhã Trương</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Nơi mái nhà phía trước
Chim mẹ xây tổ
Đẻ trứng
Và em theo dõi hàng ngày
Trứng nở ra năm chim con
Một buổi sáng
Em nghe thấy tiếng chim kêu
Rất vui</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2019-06-23"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_4"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="294802" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Thơ Thiếu Nhi: Mẹ Con Nhà Thỏ" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p136a294802/tho-thieu-nhi-me-con-nha-tho" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/2DmebDLn1ggBAIAD/w150/6-02-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi-jollen-truong-thanh-nha.jpg" title="6-02-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi-jollen-truong-thanh-nha" alt="6-02-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi-jollen-truong-thanh-nha" width="120" height="172" data-info="1230,1764"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/2DmebDLn1ggBAIAD/w150/6-02-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi-jollen-truong-thanh-nha.jpg" title="6-02-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi-jollen-truong-thanh-nha" alt="6-02-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi-jollen-truong-thanh-nha" width="120" height="172" data-info="1230,1764"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/2DmebDLn1ggBAIAD/w150/6-02-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi-jollen-truong-thanh-nha.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="172"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Thơ Thiếu Nhi: Mẹ Con Nhà Thỏ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p136a294802/tho-thieu-nhi-me-con-nha-tho">Thơ Thiếu Nhi: Mẹ Con Nhà Thỏ</a></h2></div><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 525)</span><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Em biết
Ngoài vườn sau nhà em
Có một hang thỏ
Có thỏ mẹ và ba thỏ con
Là bốn con thỏ</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2019-06-02"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="294538" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Thơ Thiếu Nhi: Hoa Phượng Tím" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p136a294538/tho-thieu-nhi-hoa-phuong-tim" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/0zAAnfXg1ggBACRK/w150/5-26-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi.jpg" title="5-26-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi" alt="5-26-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi" width="120" height="80" data-info="1500,999"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/0zAAnfXg1ggBACRK/w150/5-26-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi.jpg" title="5-26-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi" alt="5-26-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi" width="120" height="80" data-info="1500,999"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/0zAAnfXg1ggBACRK/w150/5-26-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="80"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Thơ Thiếu Nhi: Hoa Phượng Tím" class="pl_atitle" href="/p136a294538/tho-thieu-nhi-hoa-phuong-tim">Thơ Thiếu Nhi: Hoa Phượng Tím</a></h2></div><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 560)</span><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Đường về nhà em mùa Xuân
Hai bên đường rợp bóng
Phượng tím nở bông
Phượng rơi xuống
Làm những tấm thảm trên đường
Trên cỏ xanh
Em thích quá!</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2019-05-26"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_6"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="293201" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Thơ Thiếu Nhi: Bà Ngoại Đã Đi Rồi" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p136a293201/tho-thieu-nhi-ba-ngoai-da-di-roi" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/fkzgXLHF1ggBAN4k/w150/4-21-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi-jollen-thanh-nha-truong.jpg" title="4-21-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi-jollen-thanh-nha-truong" alt="4-21-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi-jollen-thanh-nha-truong" width="120" height="160" data-info="1600,2133"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/fkzgXLHF1ggBAN4k/w150/4-21-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi-jollen-thanh-nha-truong.jpg" title="4-21-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi-jollen-thanh-nha-truong" alt="4-21-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi-jollen-thanh-nha-truong" width="120" height="160" data-info="1600,2133"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/fkzgXLHF1ggBAN4k/w150/4-21-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi-jollen-thanh-nha-truong.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="160"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Thơ Thiếu Nhi: Bà Ngoại Đã Đi Rồi" class="pl_atitle" href="/p136a293201/tho-thieu-nhi-ba-ngoai-da-di-roi">Thơ Thiếu Nhi: Bà Ngoại Đã Đi Rồi</a></h2></div><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 722)</span><ul class="pl_author"><li class="item" itemprop="author"><a title="Jollen Thanh Nhã Trương" href="/author/post/7347/1/jollen-thanh-nha-truong">Jollen Thanh Nhã Trương</a></li></ul><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Sáng nay vừa ngủ dậy
Em nhìn ra cửa sổ
Một chiếc lá vàng rơi
Em nghe tiếng mẹ khóc
Mới biết ngoại đi rồi</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2019-04-21"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_7"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="291940" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Thơ Thiếu Nhi: Mùa Xuân" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p136a291940/tho-thieu-nhi-mua-xuan" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/aDMVd9ep1ggBAPFh/w150/3-17-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi.jpg" title="3-17-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi" alt="3-17-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi" width="120" height="80" data-info="960,640"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/aDMVd9ep1ggBAPFh/w150/3-17-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi.jpg" title="3-17-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi" alt="3-17-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi" width="120" height="80" data-info="960,640"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/aDMVd9ep1ggBAPFh/w150/3-17-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="80"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Thơ Thiếu Nhi: Mùa Xuân" class="pl_atitle" href="/p136a291940/tho-thieu-nhi-mua-xuan">Thơ Thiếu Nhi: Mùa Xuân</a></h2></div><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 629)</span><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Hết tháng ba, mùa Xuân đến
Em biết
Vì trong vườn, cành khô
Đã sống lại với những chồi nụ
Xanh mơn mởn
Và những con chim
Quen thuộc
Đã trở về đậu trên cành
Hót rất vui</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2019-03-17"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_8 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" data-id="291393" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Thơ Thiếu Nhi: Mùa Đông" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p136a291393/tho-thieu-nhi-mua-dong" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/dEdDWtue1ggBAIJk/w150/3-3-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi.jpg" title="3-3-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi" alt="3-3-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi" width="120" height="180" data-info="640,960"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/dEdDWtue1ggBAIJk/w150/3-3-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi.jpg" title="3-3-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi" alt="3-3-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi" width="120" height="180" data-info="640,960"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/dEdDWtue1ggBAIJk/w150/3-3-19tn-tho-thieu-nhi.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="180"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Thơ Thiếu Nhi: Mùa Đông" class="pl_atitle" href="/p136a291393/tho-thieu-nhi-mua-dong">Thơ Thiếu Nhi: Mùa Đông</a></h2></div><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 686)</span><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tết qua rồi
Nhưng mùa đông vẫn còn
Nhiều loài chim trốn lạnh
Vẫn chưa trở lại
Và cây chờ chim tới mới có hoa
Nên vườn nhà em còn trơ trụi xấu lắm
Con sóc nhỏ trốn trong hốc cây
Cũng làm biếng leo trèo mỗi sáng sớm!</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2019-03-03"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>