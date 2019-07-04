Thư Tri Ân của Viet Nalanda Foundation - Ban Tổ Chức Đại Pháp Hội A Di Đà “Thể Nhập Tự Tánh Quang Minh”





Đại diện Ban tổ chức và đại gia đình Phật tử Viet Nalanda Foundation, chúng con xin cung kính gửi lá thư tri ân này đến Trưởng Lão Đại Sư Garchen Rinpoche, chư Tôn đức, quý Tăng và quý Ni, quý vị Mạnh thường quân, Bảo trợ viên, Tình nguyện viên và toàn thể đại chúng tham dự tại Fountain Valley, CA cũng như trên toàn thế giới qua đường truyền trực tiếp.





Đây thật là một đại nhân duyên vô cùng cát tường và hiếm quý nên vừa qua Viet Nalanda Foundation và cộng đồng Phật tử tại Little Saigon, California đã được thọ pháp trân quý từ Trưởng Lão Đại Sư Garchen Rinpoche trong Đại pháp hội A Di Đà “Thể Nhập Tự Tánh Quang Minh” và Thắp Nến Cầu Nguyện Hòa Bình Thế Giới, cùng các Phật sự khác từ ngày 14/6 - 17/6 năm 2019. Do thời gian eo hẹp và kinh nghiệm giới hạn trong việc tổ chức một pháp hội lớn nên chúng con đã không thể chu toàn mọi việc và đã có một số sơ suất ngoài ý muốn. Tuy nhiên, chúng con rất biết ơn sự nhẫn nại và thông cảm từ tất cả, và vô cùng hoan hỷ trước sự thành công của pháp hội. Do đó, trong lá thư này, với tất cả tấm lòng thành, chúng con xin được chính thức gửi lời tri ân đến:





- Trưởng Lão Đại Sư Garchen Rinpoche, nay đã 83 tuổi, không quản ngại thời gian và đường xá xa xôi, đã từ bi đến Little Saigon ban diệu pháp và chủ trì đại pháp hội A Di Đà cho cộng đồng Phật tử Việt Nam và ngoại quốc.

- Đạo sư Dorje Lopon Thubten Nyima (Gape Lama), trụ trì Trung Tâm Richen Choling đã bỏ thời giờ và tâm huyết cố vấn cho chúng con trong việc tổ chức pháp hội, góp ý cho chúng con trong việc trang nghiêm hội trường lẫn cho nội dung chương trình thêm phần hoàn hảo. Trung Tâm Rinchen Choling cũng đã cho mượn bàn ghế, pháp tòa, tọa cụ và các pháp cụ, v.v.





- Quý Thầy Khenpo Samdup, A Bo, Bu Nima, và Sư Cô Ani Samten thuộc tăng đoàn của Garchen Rinpoche; Đạo sư Drupon Samten, Thầy Konchog Norbu, quý Sư Cô Ani Chodron và Ani Stanzin thuộc Trung Tâm Drikung Kyobpa, cùng quý Tôn đức, quý Tăng, quý Ni thuộc cả hai truyền thống Đại Thừa Việt Nam và Phật Giáo Tây Tạng đã hỗ trợ tinh thần, công sức và hoan hỷ đến tham dự pháp hội.

- Chùa Bồ Đề đã cho mượn bàn ghế. Trung Tâm Oddiyana Institute đã cho mượn pháp cụ.









- Ban Nghi Lễ Chùa Bồ Đề và Chùa Phổ Hiền, và Tăng thân Chùa Phổ Hiền đã giúp cung nghinh tăng đoàn, phân phối thức ăn cho đại chúng và hỗ trợ trong những công tác khác.

- Trung Tâm Dharma Institute đã bảo trợ ấn tống nghi quỹ hành trì A Di Đà (Tạng-Anh-Hoa-Việt) cho đại chúng tham dự; Lourdes Arguelles và Ann Grosso đã bảo trợ ấn tống nghi quỹ tiếng Tây Ban Nha.





- Các cơ quan truyền thông: Việt Báo, Người Việt, Thư Viện Hoa Sen.

- Saigon Performing Arts Center và các nhân viên đã hết lòng hỗ trợ trên mọi phương diện.

- Nhà hàng Bồ Đề Tịnh Tâm Chay đã cúng dường thức ăn cho pháp hội.

- Moonlight Restaurant đã bảo trợ buổi lễ gia trì đặc biệt và cúng dường một số thức ăn cho tiệc gây quỹ của Southwest Buddhafield Endowment.









- Các vị Đại diện cộng đồng và toàn bộ quý Mạnh thường quân, Bảo trợ viên, các Trưởng Nhóm và các anh chị em Tình nguyện viên đến từ các quốc gia như Hoa Kỳ, Đức, Úc, Pháp, Trung Hoa, Mễ Tây Cơ, Ấn Độ, Việt Nam v.v. và từ các tiểu bang như Virginia, New York, Texas, Washington State, Maryland, Florida, California, New Mexico, Minnesota, Arizona v.v. đã bảo trợ, đóng góp tịnh tài cũng như ngày đêm tận tụy trong các lãnh vực: Thiết kế flyer - Ghi danh qua Eventbrite, qua điện thoại và tại hội trường - Quảng cáo - Phổ biến flyers trong cộng đồng - Bảo trợ hội trường - Bảo trợ chỗ ở cho tăng đoàn - Giúp đỡ các đạo hữu từ xa - Kết nối liên lạc - Phát biểu cảm nghĩ và hướng dẫn chương trình (MC) - Cung đón tăng đoàn - Trật tự hội trường - Parking - Vận chuyển bàn ghế - Chuyên chở tăng đoàn và khách thập phương - Phối hợp tình nguyện viên - Chuẩn bị tôn tượng Phật và pháp bảo để trang nghiêm lễ đài - Bảo trợ và trang trí hoa cho lễ đài - Phụng sự tăng đoàn - Trai tăng cúng dường Tăng chúng - Ẩm thực cho đại chúng - Cung cấp giải lao - Chuyển ngữ kinh sách - Bảo trợ và thiết kế hệ thống thông dịch đa ngôn ngữ - Thông dịch - Hỗ trợ thông dịch qua radio - Thực hiện Livestream cho thính chúng ở xa - Thực hiện Powerpoint - Âm thanh - Nhiếp ảnh - Quay video - Ấn loát - Vận chuyển kinh sách - Phân phát kinh sách - Bảo trợ, thực hiện và phân phát tượng Phật (tsa-tsa) cho mạnh thường quân và tình nguyện viên - Cung cấp tsa-tsa tặng đại chúng - Bảo trợ, chuẩn bị và phân phối khăn “kata,” vòng đeo tay “giải thoát” cho đại chúng và áo T-shirt cho tình nguyện viên - Ghi danh cầu an và cầu siêu qua mạng và tại hội trường - Bảo trợ và chuẩn bị cúng linh - Bảo trợ, nhập hàng và bán hàng gây quỹ - May màn, khăn bàn, túi vải - Bảo trợ, chuẩn bị và cúng dường mạn đà la - Soạn hòa âm - Hát cúng dường âm nhạc - Bảo trợ, chuẩn bị, phân phát và cúng dường “tsok,” hoa và nến - Bảo trợ và thực hiện bảo tháp nến - Thắp nến cầu nguyện hòa bình thế giới - Trang trí nến khi hoàn mãn - Vệ sinh hội trường - Hỗ trợ cho buổi gia trì đặc biệt và tiệc gây quỹ - Cúng dường pháp vũ - Đóng góp văn nghệ cho buổi tiệc gây quỹ - Chuẩn bị thức ăn cho tiệc chay v.v. cùng với sự và tham dự của các Đại diện và Tình nguyện viên thuộc Southwest Buddhafield Endowment, các Trung tâm Phật Pháp do Garchen Rinpoche khai lập tại Arizona, California, Ohio, Virginia, Washington, và Nhóm Vũ Hậu Duệ Vua Hùng.

Điều vô cùng đặc biệt trong pháp hội lần này là rất nhiều các vị mạnh thường quân đã phát tâm trở thành các Trưởng nhóm và các Thiện nguyện viên, là những người đến từ các truyền thống tu tập khác nhau, là đệ tử của các vị đạo sư khác nhau, thuộc các dòng phái khác nhau—tất cả đã hết lòng hy sinh, tận tâm tận lực cống hiến cho pháp hội trong tinh thần bất bộ phái, nhu hòa và yêu thương. Ban tổ chức vô cùng xúc động trước sự đóng góp vô vụ lợi và tấm lòng quảng đại của tất cả các anh chị em. Nếu có bất kỳ sự sơ suất nào trong việc bày tỏ lòng tri ân sâu sắc thì xin quý anh chị em hoan hỷ bỏ qua và xin nhận nơi đây tấm lòng biết ơn chân thành nhất.

Ban tổ chức cũng xin thành tâm sám hối các sơ suất ngoài dự trù trong việc điều hành và tổ chức pháp hội, cũng như về một số giới hạn kỹ thuật. Kính xin tất cả chư Tôn đức, quý Tăng, quý Ni, quý vị Mạnh thường quân, Bảo trợ viên, quý anh chị em và đại chúng hoan hỷ niệm thứ.









Như đã trình bày vào cuối chương trình, sự thành công của pháp hội chính là ở sự chuyển tâm đích thực của từng người trong chúng ta. So với vô lượng chúng sinh ở khắp cùng pháp giới thì hội trường nơi xảy ra pháp hội thật sự là quá nhỏ bé, nên ban tổ chức nguyện mong ánh sáng của tự tâm, sự chuyển hóa và niềm phúc lạc mà tất cả các tham dự viên có được, dù là có mặt tại hội trường hay kết nối từ xa qua Livestream, sẽ tiếp tục chiếu tỏa và lan rộng đến mười phương pháp giới, làm lợi lạc vô biên cho muôn người muôn loài.





Trong thời gian sắp tới, Viet Nalanda Foundation sẽ chỉ thuần túy đặt trọng tâm vào một số các sinh hoạt căn bản của hội như dịch thuật, ấn tống kinh sách, bảo trợ tu sinh tu học theo truyền thống Phật giáo Tây Tạng tại Ấn Độ và Nepal. Để có được thông tin chính thức về các sinh hoạt của Viet Nalanda Foundation, xin quý vị vào xem trang nhà http://www.vietnalanda.org hoặc gửi email đến vietnalanda@yail.com hoặc liên lạc qua điện thoại 714-458-4722 hoặc 949-923-0039. Với tất cả tấm lòng quý mến và tri ân, nguyện cầu tất cả chư vị được nhiều sức khỏe, an lạc, và luôn sống với tình yêu thương và ánh quang minh của tự tâm.

Trân kính,







Ban chấp hành Viet Nalanda Foundation:

Tùng Vũ (Chủ tịch), Sỹ Lưu (Phó Chủ Tịch), Thúy Hằng Lê (Tổng thư ký) và Hiền Trần (Thủ quỹ)

Đại diện phối hợp tổ chức Đại pháp hội A Di Đà: Tâm Bảo Đàn

California, ngày 24 tháng 6, 2019



** Xin xem hình ảnh đính kèm ở những trang sau. Hình chụp bởi Emily Nichols, Tung Nguyen, Tay Son, Linh Hua và Phap Hanh. Toàn bộ hình ảnh của pháp hội sẽ được đăng tải trên trang nhà cũng như trên trang Facebook của Viet Nalanda Foundation.













ENGLISH

Letter of Gratitude from Viet Nalanda Foundation – The Organizing Committee of the Great Amitabha Drupchen “Entering One’s Nature of Luminosity”

On behalf of the Organizing Committee and the Dharma Family of Viet Nalanda Foundation, we would like to respectfully present this letter to His Eminence Garchen Rinpoche, Respected Masters, Venerable Monks and Nuns, Sponsors, Volunteers and everyone in the Assembly who personally participated onsite in Fountain Valley, CA and those from around the world who participated via Livestream.

It was truly a great karmic condition, rare and auspicious, that Viet Nalanda Foundation and the Buddhist Community in Little Saigon, California, was able to receive the precious Dharma from H.E. Garchen Rinpoche during the Great Amitabha Drupchen “Entering One’s Nature of Luminosity” and Lamp Offering to Pray for World Peace, as well as other Dharma activities from June 14-17, 2019. Due to the time constraint and our limited experiences in organizing a large-scope event, we had some unintended oversights and were not able to completely fulfill all planned aspects of the Event. Still, we appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding, and we rejoice in the Event’s overall success. Thus, with this letter, and from the very depths of our hearts, we would like to formally express our gratitude to:

- His Eminence Garchen Rinpoche, who, at the age of 83 and unhesitant of time and distance, graced us with his pre-sence in Little Saigon to grant Vietnamese and non-Vietnamese Buddhists alike the sublime teachings and to preside over the Amitabha Drupchen.

- Venerable Dorje Lopon Thubten Nyima (Gape Lama), Spiritual Director of the Richen Choling Center, who has granted us his time and wholeheartedly given us much precious advice on various organizing aspects, as well as on the program contents and stage decoration. The Rinchen Choling Center also let us borrow Rinpoche’s beautiful throne chair, meditation tables, chairs, cushions and other Dharma ritual items, etc.

- Venerable Khenpo Samdup, Venerables A Bo, Bu Nima, and Ani Samten from Garchen Rinpoche’s entourage; Venerable Master Drupon Samten, Venerable Konchog Norbu, Ani Chodron and Ani Stanzin from Drikung Kyobpa Center, together with all the Venerable Masters, Monks and Nuns from both the Vietnamese Mahayana and Tibetan Buddhist traditions, for providing us with spiritual support and great efforts, and for joining us during the Drupchen.

- Bo De Temple for lending us tables and chairs; Oddiyana Institute for lending us Dharma ritual items.

- The Greeting Ritual Committee from Bo De Temple and Pho Hien Temple, and the Sangha from Pho Hien Temple, for helping with the welcoming rituals, for distributing food to the assembly, as well as providing support with other activities.

- The Dharma Institute for sponsoring the printing of the Amitabha sadhanas in 4 languages (Tibetan-English-Chinese-Vietnamese), and Lourdes Arguelles and Ann Grosso for sponsoring the printing of the Spanish version.

- Local media: Viet Bao, Nguoi Viet, Thu Vien Hoa Sen.

- The Saigon Performing Arts Center and its staff for providing us all the support we need.

- Bo De Tinh Tam Chay Restaurant for sponsoring food during the Event.

- Moonlight Restaurant for sponsoring the special blessing ceremony and for offering some of the food at the fund-raising dinner for Southwest Buddhafield.

- Representatives from the local community and all Sponsors, Donors, Team Leaders and Volunteers from USA, Germany, Australia, France, China, Mexico, India, Vietnam, etc. and from Virginia, New York, Texas, Washington State, Maryland, Florida, Califorrnia, New Mexico, Minnesota, Arizona, etc. for sponsoring, donating, and working tirelessly day and night to provide support in the following areas: Flyer design - Registration via Eventbrite, phone and onsite - Advertisement/Publicity - Distributing flyers in local communities - Sponsoring the venue - Sponsoring lodging for the sangha -Taking care of out-of-state guests - Connecting with local sangha members - Presenting the welcoming speech and M.C. - Welcoming rituals for the sangha - Keeping order in the Public hall - Parking - Transporting furniture - Transporting the sangha and out-of-state guests - Coordinating volunteers - Arranging for the Buddha statue and other Dharma objects for stage decoration - Sponsoring and making flower arrangement for stage decoration - Serving the sangha - Serving foods to the public - Serving snacks - Text translation - Sponsoring and setting up the 4-language interpretation system - Oral interpretation - Supporting oral interpretation via radios - Setting up Livestream for distant participants - Creating the Powerpoint presentation - Taking care of the sound system - Photography - Video - Printing - Transporting books - Distributing books - Sponsoring, making and distributing tsa-tsas for Sponsors and Volunteers - Offering tsa-tsas to the public - Buying, sponsoring, preparing and distributing “katas,” “liberation” wrist bands for the publich and T-shirts for Volunteers - Name registration for Prayers for the Living and the Deceased via email and onsite - Donating, getting supplies and selling items for fundraising - Sewing curtains, table cloths and bags - Preparing and organizing mandala offerings - Preparing the musical arrangement - Offering of song - Sponsoring, preparing, distributing and offering “tsok,” flowers and candles - Sponsoring and creating the candle stupa - Lamp offering to pray for world peace - Lamp decorating at the conclusion of the event - Cleaning up onsite - Supporting the special blessing session - Offering of Dharma dance - Participating in the musical performance/variety show - Preparing foods for the fundraising dinner etc., as well as the Representatives and Volunteers from the Southwest Buddhafield Endowment, other Dharma centers founded by H.E. Garchen Rinpoche in Arizona, California, Ohio, Virginia, Washington, and the Hau Due Vu Hung Dance Group.

What is most special in our event was that many of our Sponsors and Donors made the aspiration to provide assistance and ended up becoming our Team Leaders and Volunteers. They come from different traditions, and are students of masters from different lineages—all of them have sacrificed much of their time and effort to wholeheartedly work for the Drupchen with a loving, harmonious and non-sectarian spirit. The Organizing Committee is truly touched by everyone’s selfless contribution and great generosity. If there has been any shortcoming on the Committee’s part in expressing our deep gratitude, please kindly forgive us and hereby accept our most sincere appreciation.

The Organizing Committee would like to also express our sincere apology for any unintentional oversights and technical limitations while managing and organizing the Event. With deep respect, we pray that all Masters, Venerable Monks and Nuns, Sponsors, Donors, Dharma Brothers and Sisters and the Public will forgive us for our shortcomings.

As we have expressed at the conclusion of the Event, the success of an event lies in the true transformation of each and every one participant. Compared to the countless beings throughout space, the venue where the Drupchen took place is insignificantly small. Therefore, the Organizing Committee genuinely prays that the innate luminosity, transformation and joy that all participants have experienced during the Event, whether onsite or from afar via Livestream, will continue to shine forth and spread in the ten directions, bringing immeasurable benefits to all beings.

In the foreseeable future, Viet Nalanda Foundation will only focus on our regular activities, such as text translation, printing books and sponsoring nuns, monks and students studying according to the Tibetan Buddhist tradition in India and Nepal. In order to receive official information about the activities of Viet Nalanda Foundation, please kindly visit our webpage at www.vietnalanda.org or to send us an email to vietnalanda@ymail.com or to contact us via phone at 714-458-4722 or 949-923-0039. With a heart of fondness and gratitude, may you all have good health, happiness, and may you always live with love and mind’s nature of luminosity.

Respectfully,

Board of Viet Nalanda Foundation: Tung Vu (President), Sy Luu (Vice-President), Thuy Hang Le (General Secretary) and Hien Tran (Treasurer)

Representative of the Organizing Committee of the Great Amitabha Drupchen: Tam Bao Dan

California, June 24, 2019



** Some photos of the Event are included on the following pages. Photos taken by Emily Nichols, Tung Nguyen, Tay Son, Linh Hua and Phap Hanh. More photos of the Event will be posted on our webpage as well as on Viet Nalanda Foundation Facebook.