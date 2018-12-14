Cộng Đồng Người Việt ở Orange County Kêu Gọi Chính Quyền Bảo Vệ Các Người Việt Tị Nạn Trong Nguy Cơ Bị Trục Xuất

Cộng đồng người Việt ở Orange County kêu gọi Chính quyền Donald Trump bảo vệ các người Việt tị nạn trong nguy cơ bị trục xuất và tôn trọng Thỏa thuận giữa Việt Nam và Hoa Kỳ.

Little Saigon, Orange County, CA - Lúc 9:00AM P.T. Thứ Bảy, Ngày 15 Tháng 12 cộng đồng người Việt ở Orange County sẽ tổ chức cuộc biểu tình để kêu gọi Chính quyền liên bang Hoa Kỳ để bảo vệ các người Việt tị nạn đang trong nguy cơ bị trục xuất. Ở cuộc biểu tình này các người Việt trong nguy cơ bị trục xuất và các nhà lãnh đạo cộng đồng sẽ giải thích vì sao Chính quyền liên bang Hoa Kỳ nên tôn trọng Thỏa thuận giữa Việt Nam và Hoa Kỳ. Nếu Chính quyền không tôn trọng Thỏa thuận ấy thì hơn 8,500 người Việt có thề bị giam giữ va trục xuất. Cộng đồng người Việt cũng sẽ kêu gọi Chính quyền để chấm dứt sự trục xuất và giam giữ các người tị nạn Đông Nam Á, kể cả người Campuchia.

Xin liên lạc:

Bằng tiếng Anh: Tracy La, tracy@vietrise.org

Bằng tiếng Viết: Tung Nguyen, apiroc714@gmail.com

Hội nào: Asians and Pacific Islanders Re-Entry of Orange County (APIROC)

VietRISE

VietUnity SoCal

Viet Rainbow of Orange County (VROC)

Common Ground OC

Là Gì: Cuộc biểu tình để ừng hộ và bảo vệ cộng đồng người Việt và các người tị nạn

Đông Nam Á bị ảnh hưởng bởi nguy cơ bị trục xuất.

Khi nào: Lúc 9:00AM P.T. Thứ Bảy, Ngày 15 Tháng 12 Năm 2018

Saturday, December 15, 2018, 9:00AM P.T.

Ở đâu: Phước Lộc Thọ (Asian Garden Mall)

9200 Bolsa Ave, Westminster, California 92683

***

Orange County Vietnamese Community Members Demand for Protection of Vietnamese Refugees from Being Deported

Orange County Vietnamese community members demand that the Trump administration protect Vietnamese refugees from being deported by honoring the terms of the original 2008 Repatriation Agreement between the U.S. and Viet Nam

Contact:

English media: Tracy La, tracy@vietrise.org

Vietnamese media: Tung Nguyen, apiroc714@gmail.com

Little Saigon, Orange County, CA – Saturday, December 15 at 9:00am P.T. Orange County Vietnamese community members will lead a rally to urge the federal government to protect Vietnamese refugees from being deported. Vietnamese impacted individuals and community leaders will explain the urgency of why the U.S. government must honor the terms of the original 2008 Repatriation Agreement between the U.S. Viet Nam and why not doing so will separate families through deportation and detention and bring harm to over 8,500 Vietnamese refugees and their loved ones across the country. Vietnamese community members will also call for an end to all deportations and detention of Southeast Asian, including Cambodian, refugees who have also been a target of this administration.

WHO: Asians and Pacific Islanders Re-Entry of Orange County (APIROC)

VietRISE

VietUnity SoCal

Viet Rainbow of Orange County (VROC)

Common Ground OC

WHAT: Rally and march in support of protecting Vietnamese and Southeast Asian

refugees from deportation

WHEN: Saturday, December 15, 2018, 9:00AM P.T.

WHERE: Phước Lộc Thọ (Asian Garden Mall)

9200 Bolsa Ave, Westminster, California 92683