Cộng Đồng Người Việt ở Orange County Kêu Gọi Chính Quyền Bảo Vệ Các Người Việt Tị Nạn Trong Nguy Cơ Bị Trục Xuất

14/12/201812:47:00(Xem: 369)
Cộng đồng người Việt ở Orange County kêu gọi Chính quyền Donald Trump bảo vệ các người Việt tị nạn trong nguy cơ bị trục xuất và tôn trọng Thỏa thuận giữa Việt Nam và Hoa Kỳ.

  

Little Saigon, Orange County, CA -  Lúc 9:00AM P.T. Thứ Bảy, Ngày 15 Tháng 12 cộng đồng người Việt ở Orange County sẽ tổ chức cuộc biểu tình để kêu gọi Chính quyền liên bang Hoa Kỳ để bảo vệ các người Việt tị nạn đang trong nguy cơ bị trục xuất. Ở cuộc biểu tình này các người Việt trong nguy cơ bị trục xuất và các nhà lãnh đạo cộng đồng sẽ giải thích vì sao Chính quyền liên bang Hoa Kỳ nên tôn trọng Thỏa thuận giữa Việt Nam và Hoa Kỳ. Nếu Chính quyền không tôn trọng Thỏa thuận ấy thì hơn 8,500 người Việt có thề bị giam giữ va trục xuất. Cộng đồng người Việt cũng sẽ kêu gọi Chính quyền để chấm dứt sự trục xuất và giam giữ các người tị nạn Đông Nam Á, kể cả người Campuchia.

  

Xin liên lạc:

Bằng tiếng Anh: Tracy La, tracy@vietrise.org

Bằng tiếng Viết: Tung Nguyen, apiroc714@gmail.com

 

Hội nào:         Asians and Pacific Islanders Re-Entry of Orange County (APIROC)

                        VietRISE

                        VietUnity SoCal

                        Viet Rainbow of Orange County (VROC)

                        Common Ground OC

 

Là Gì:              Cuộc biểu tình để ừng hộ và bảo vệ cộng đồng người Việt và các người tị nạn

Đông Nam Á bị ảnh hưởng bởi nguy cơ bị trục xuất.

 

Khi nào:         Lúc 9:00AM P.T. Thứ Bảy, Ngày 15 Tháng 12 Năm 2018

                        Saturday, December 15, 2018, 9:00AM P.T.

 

Ở đâu:            Phước Lộc Thọ (Asian Garden Mall)

                        9200 Bolsa Ave, Westminster, California 92683

 

***

 

Orange County Vietnamese Community Members Demand for Protection of Vietnamese Refugees from Being Deported

 

Orange County Vietnamese community members demand that the Trump administration protect Vietnamese refugees from being deported by honoring the terms of the original 2008 Repatriation Agreement between the U.S. and Viet Nam

 

Contact:

English media: Tracy La, tracy@vietrise.org

Vietnamese media: Tung Nguyen, apiroc714@gmail.com

 

Little Saigon, Orange County, CA Saturday, December 15 at 9:00am P.T. Orange County Vietnamese community members will lead a rally to urge the federal government to protect Vietnamese refugees from being deported. Vietnamese impacted individuals and community leaders will explain the urgency of why the U.S. government must honor the terms of the original 2008 Repatriation Agreement between the U.S. Viet Nam and why not doing so will separate families through deportation and detention and bring harm to over 8,500 Vietnamese refugees and their loved ones across the country. Vietnamese community members will also call for an end to all deportations and detention of Southeast Asian, including Cambodian, refugees who have also been a target of this administration.

 

WHO:              Asians and Pacific Islanders Re-Entry of Orange County (APIROC)

                        VietRISE

                        VietUnity SoCal

                        Viet Rainbow of Orange County (VROC)

                        Common Ground OC

 

WHAT:           Rally and march in support of protecting Vietnamese and Southeast Asian

refugees from deportation

 

WHEN:           Saturday, December 15, 2018, 9:00AM P.T.

 

WHERE:         Phước Lộc Thọ (Asian Garden Mall)

                        9200 Bolsa Ave, Westminster, California 92683

 

 

 

 

14/12/2018(Xem: 203)
giải pháp thích hợp nhất là vừa thoát Trung vừa thoát Cộng bằng cách phát động những chiến dịch kêu gọi thoát Trung và thoát Cộng sâu rộng trong các giới nhân dân

14/12/2018(Xem: 248)
Bày Tỏ Sự Lưu Tâm Về Chính Sách Trục Xuất Di Dân Tị Nạn Cs Việt Nam - Trục xuất những người Tị Nạn Cộng Sản sau cuộc chiến Việt Nam sẽ có ảnh hưởng nhân đạo nghiêm trọng và sự tổn thương không thể nào hàn gắn được

14/12/2018(Xem: 215)
Phật Dược Sư có 12 đại nguyện với mục đích trợ giúp chúng sanh trên đường tu hành, đạt tới giác ngộ và giải thoát... đại nguyện thứ 11 của Phật Dược Sư được dùng làm chủ đề cho số báo Tinh Tấn thứ hai: Mang thức ăn đến cho người đói

14/12/2018(Xem: 226)
một từ rất thường ngày, rất thật sự gốc Đại Việt, thực sự gốc Nôm (Nam) Đó là từ Nước. Nước nghĩa đầu tiên là chất liệu cần thiết để có đời sống, là chất uống. Vậy thì Nước là chất uống, là nước uống! Nước cũng được dùng để tắm rửa vệ sanh, nấu ăn bếp núc. Nước là sức sống, nước là đời sống

14/12/2018(Xem: 416)
Học Khu Westminster đón nhận hai khuôn mặt mới trong buổi lễ tuyên thệ nhậm chức và lần này nâng tổng số ủy viên gốc Việt lên đến quyền đa số tuyệt đối... Học Khu Westminster lần đầu tiên có đa số các uỷ viên là gốc Việt.

14/12/2018(Xem: 459)
Dàn loa tuyên truyền của đảng Cộng sản Việt Nam bỗng dưng lên đồng hát bài Việt Nam không có về “Quyền con người”, vào dịp kỷ niệm 70 năm ngày Tuyên ngôn Quốc tế Nhân quyền (10-12-1948 / 10-12-2018).

13/12/2018(Xem: 269)
Đây là công việc thiện nguyện, những ứng cử viên phải đăng ký đi bầu và là cư dân sống trong Garden Grove. Người ủy viên sẽ phục vụ nhiệm kì trong hai năm

13/12/2018(Xem: 1128)
hai DB Liên Bang Hoa Kỳ Lou Correa (CA-46) và Alan Lowenthal (CA-47), cùng với tân Dân Biểu đắc cử Harley Rouda (CA-48) đã cùng phản đối TT Trump tuyên bố về ý định trục xuất hồi hương người Việt

13/12/2018(Xem: 923)
giới thiệu đến quí độc giả một vài nét đặc thù của dân tộc Việt Nam chúng ta, đó là Ca Dao, đặc biệt những câu ca dao liên quan đến con giáp "Hợi" hay "Heo" nhân dịp Tết Kỷ Hợi 2019

13/12/2018(Xem: 1265)
lễ tuyên thệ nhậm chức cho Hội Đồng Thành Phố vào tối thứ tư 12/12. Linh Mục Nguyễn Văn Tuyên, Chánh Xứ Nhà Thờ Blessed Sacrament, tức Cộng Đoàn Westminster, được mời dâng lời cầu nguyện

13/12/2018(Xem: 651)
vừa ra khỏi trại tù của cộng sản, bắt đầu cuộc sống lưu vong. Tấn Bi Thảm Kịch Việt Nam :Một dân tộc hiếu hòa bị lính đánh thuê cộng sản quốc tế bắt làm con tin.

13/12/2018(Xem: 1889)
ông Hùng Tâm đã gởi tôi một đoạn video clip truớc và trong lúc khai mạc buổi ra mắt "Tuyển Tập Thơ Tình Việt Nam Và Thế Giới Chọn Lọc". Không có hình bóng và lễ chào lá cờ đỏ sao vàng. Độc giả sẽ thấy được hình ảnh của ông Khai Trí trong buổi lễ.

12/12/2018(Xem: 281)
-- Tự tánh quang minh A Di Đà trong mỗi chúng ta -- Pháp thân A Di Đà (Dharmakaya Amitabha) -- Chuyển di đến pháp thân (Dharmakaya Phowa)

12/12/2018(Xem: 1057)
Khi chủ nghĩa dân túy phản đối việc nhập cư tràn ngập qua phương Tây, châu Á phải đối mặt với mối lo ngại tương tự về dòng người Trung Quốc.

12/12/2018(Xem: 319)
Đêm Hùng-Ca - Với Ban Ca Hoàng Hạc, Ban Văn Nghệ Liên Đoàn Hướng Việt, Đoàn Du Ca Nam California, Nhóm Ca Hội Ái Hữu Cựu Nữ Sinh Gia Long Nam California, Câu-Lạc-Bộ Văn-Nghệ Viện Việt-Học
Vào ngày 29/10/2018, tàu vũ trụ Juno một lần nữa bay đến gần các đỉnh mây phức tạp Jovian. Lần tiếp cận điểm trên quỹ đạo gần trung tâm nhất thứ 16, hay là bay qua điểm perijove* thứ 16, đã đưa Juno vào trong phạm vi 3,500 km của bầu khí quyển hành tinh lớn nhất của Hệ Mặt trời.

Khoảng giữa tháng 12/2018, ASUS đã gửi đi một thông báo quan trọng về việc thay đổi đội ngũ quản lý và các định hướng phát triển trong tương lai.

Khoảng giữa tháng 12/2018, toàn bộ nước Mỹ đã trở nên hỗn loạn vì hàng triệu người nhận được email đe dọa đánh bom. Những kẻ tấn công đe dọa sẽ cho nổ văn phòng làm việc hoặc nhà riêng của nạn nhân, nếu không gửi cho chúng 20,000 USD dưới dạng Bitcoin, tới một địa chỉ ví điện tử.

Khoảng giữa tháng 12/2018, một số nguồn tin cho biết, Facebook đang đàm phán với các kênh truyền hình trả tiền, bao gồm HBO, Showtime và Starz về thỏa thuận bán các dịch vụ trên Facebook. Người dùng ghi danh thuê bao có thể xem chúng trên các nền tảng của Facebook hoặc các nền tảng và thiết bị khác như Roku TV. Đây chính là mô hình Amazon đã làm trong vài năm và Apple đang muốn cung cấp vào năm 2019.

Khoảng giữa tháng 12/2018, chương trình sức khỏe trí tuệ nhân tạo AI được Google triển khai ở Thái Lan nhằm điều trị bệnh lý võng mạc tiểu đường có thể dẫn tới mù lòa.

Khoảng giữa tháng 12/2018, Qualcomm đã giành phần thắng cuộc chiến pháp lý tại Trung Quốc trong vụ kiện Apple vi phạm bằng sáng chế và Apple đã bị cấm bán một số mẫu iPhone tại thị trường. Tuy nhiên, Apple vẫn “lách luật” bằng cách cài hệ điều hành mới vào các mẫu iPhone vi phạm.

Khoảng giữa tháng 12/2018, một số nguồn tin cho biết, nữ danh ca Taylor Swift đã tổ chức một buổi hòa nhạc lại Rose Bowl, California tháng 05/2018. Điều đặc biệt là những người tới dự buổi hòa nhạc này được theo dõi bởi một hệ thống nhận dạng gương mặt tiên tiến. Mục tiêu của hệ thống là các stalker, những kẻ xấu chuyên bám theo và làm phiền Taylor Swift

Theo các thông tin được ghi nhận tính tới tháng 12/2018, có vẻ như các nhà khoa học Trung Quốc đã thực sự chỉnh sửa gen cho một loạt các phôi thai, từ đó sinh ra 2 bé gái “được thiết kế gen” đầu tiên trong lịch sử.

Khoảng giữa tháng 12/2018, YouTube thông báo rằng trong vài ngày tiếp theo hãng sẽ tiến hành xóa các subscription giả, spam của các kênh trên nền tảng của mình. Động thái này là một phần của công tác kiểm tra thường xuyên nhằm đảm bảo rằng các kênh không bị "thổi phồng" bằng những công cụ spam.

Khoảng giữa tháng 12/2018, phiên bản mới nhất của trình duyệt Firefox dành cho máy tính để bàn và Android – Firefox 64 – đã được ra mắt. Firefox 64 đi kèm với một vài tính năng tiện lợi để sử dụng tab và các phần mở rộng extension chuyên sâu hơn.

Khi máy tính của quý vị lưu trữ dữ liệu, nó phải tạm dừng vài mili giây để thông tin di chuyển từ phần cứng này sang phần cứng khác, chẳng hạn từ RAM sang ổ cứng. Một vài mili giây có thể không phải là vấn đề gì với quý vị, nhưng nó sẽ trở thành vấn đề với những cỗ máy sever, phải lưu trữ một lượng dữ liệu cực lớn trong kỷ nguyên số hiện nay.

Khoảng giữa tháng 12/2018, một số nguồn tin cho biết, Apple đang phát triển chip 4G riêng của hãng để thay thế các giải pháp của Qualcomm và Intel. Hãng cũng đang tuyển nhiều kĩ sư để thiết kế con chip mới, cũng như mở rộng số nhân sự làm việc với những thành phần liên quan tới sóng radio cho iPhone.

Đeo kính 3D (Anaglyph glass) và nhìn qua tiểu hành tinh 101955 Bennu. Có hình dạng như một món đồ chơi xoay tròn cùng những tảng đá vương vãi trên bề mặt gồ ghề, thế giới thu nhỏ của Hệ Mặt trời có kích thước cỡ một Tòa nhà Empire State (chưa đầy 500 mét).

Nếu trước đây chúng ta đã có bộ nhớ 3D NAND với nhiều lớp bán dẫn xếp chồng lên nhau nhằm tạo ra những chiếc ổ cứng với kích thước nhỏ gọn nhưng có dung lượng và hiệu năng cực lớn, hiện Intel cũng sẽ dùng cách “xếp chồng” đó để tạo ra những con CPU 3D với nhiều tính năng ưu việt hơn.

Khoảng giữa tháng 12/2018, MediaTek đã ra mắt chip Helio P90 (MT6779V) tại một sự kiện ở Bắc Kinh, Trung Quốc. Đây là một con chip được xây dựng trên quy trình 12nm và mạnh mẽ hơn so với Helip P70.
