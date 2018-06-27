Hôm nay,  
Văn Bằng Triết Học Phật Giáo Nalanda (Diploma Course in Nalanda Buddhist Philosophy)

Văn Bằng Triết Học Phật Giáo Nalanda (Diploma Course in Nalanda Buddhist Philosophy)
Văn Bằng Triết Học Phật Giáo Nalanda (Diploma Course in Nalanda Buddhist Philosophy)

Ban Liên Lạc Zangpo Project xin hoan hỷ kính gửi chia sẻ đến quý đạo hữu thông tin về chương trình cấp Văn BằngTriết Học Phật Giáo Nalanda  (Diploma Course in Nalanda Buddhist Philosophy) do Tibet House(Trung Tâm Văn Hóa của Thánh Đức Đạt Lai Lạt Ma)   tổ chức tại Delhi, Ấn Độ.  Có thể học online qua mạng. 
**Bất kỳ ai với lòng khao khát muốn tìm hiểu về giáo lý đạo Phật và đang cư ngụ tại bất kỳ nơi đâu trên thế giới đều có thể tham gia.
 
** Tuy xem lịch học thì thấy ghi là chương trình dự trù bắt đầu vào May 18, 2018, nghỉ hè rồi  quay  lại học vào August 2018, nhưng theo thông báo mới nhất dưới đây thì thời hạn ghi danh đã được mở rộng và hạn chót ghi danh là July 31, 2018
 
** Chương trình được dạy bằng Anh ngữ, kéo dài trong 1 năm với khoảng  20 giờ học mỗi tháng.
** Chi phí cho toàn bộ chương trình là Rps. 1.250 tức khoảng $18 USD dành cho Tăng Ni và hoc sinh/sinh viên, và Rps. 5.000 tức khoảng $72 USD cho tất cả các học viên khác.
** Chương trình do Chính phủ Ấn Độ phụ cấp theo nguyện vọng của Đức Đạt Lai Lạt Ma.
 
TIBET HOUSE - DIPLOMA COURSE in NALANDA BUDDHIST PHILOSOPHY: 
http://tibethouse.in/node/555
Quick Overview of the Nalanda Diploma Course - Unique Features

1)         Covering comprehensive subjects based on the rich Nalanda tradition of Buddhist Philosophy,               in order to fulfill the wish of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, to make this infinitely precious                       legacy available to as many people as possible, in an easy and accessible form.
2)         Teachings given directly in English.
3)         Only approximately 20 hours of teaching per month.
4)         Flexibility to attend classes in person OR online mode.
5)         Highly subsidized fees, with further discounts for monastics and students.
6)         Only 12 months in duration.
7)         Teaches features of meditation.

Introduction - Nalanda Diploma Course

There is a genuine need in the modern world to introduce, in a systematic and comprehensive way, various Buddhist subjects studied and practiced in the tradition of Nalanda and Tibetan monastic universities. Keeping this in mind, a new Nalanda Diploma Course is being offered which is in line with that sophisticated tradition.
This course is being offered to participants who wish to acquire knowledge of various Buddhist subjects in order to deepen their understanding and Dharma practice.
The study and knowledge of Buddhism is extremely vast and profound. In the monastic tradition, it routinely takes a few decades to properly study all the subjects and undertake this journey.  This is a wonderful and rare opportunity to commit oneself to such a course, even while being a layperson This course is designed specifically to accommodate people who are more seriously interested in Buddhist philosophy and at the same time in the midst of busy lives in cities, with other engagements and commitments.
As a pilot programme, limitations are bound to be there. Tibet House requests the understanding and co-operation of all participants.

Teaching Format - Nalanda Diploma Course

Classes will be held at Tibet House, Delhi. All teachings will be imparted in English language, with important Tibetan terms explained as and when required during the teachings.
The teaching sessions will follow these general guidelines:
 
1) Every odd Sunday afternoon (first, third and fifth Sundays) of the month.
2) Every second Saturday evening.
3) Every Wednesday evening.
 
Please note the above may change due to the availability of the teacher and other resources that are required.
Question and answer sessions will be held towards the end of each class. Group discussions will be held on a weekly basis at the Conference Hall, Tibet House, which participants can attend in person.
Audio and video recordings of each class will be made available on the Education Portal. Each participant to this course will get access to the online education portal. This online education portal will be central in terms of participants accessing the teaching calendar, course material and handouts for the course, online group discussions and keeping in touch with course announcements and other participants.
The whole course will be divided into two semesters and at the end of each semester there will be an online quiz. Participants will be required to take these quizzes via the education portal. These quizzes would be a wonderful way to check one’s learning. Please also note that submission of these quizzes would be a major criterion for participants to receive the diploma and completion certificate for this course.

Teachers - Nalanda Diploma Course

The primary teacher for this course will be Venerable Geshe Dorji Damdul La, who is also currently the Director of Tibet House, New Delhi.
There will be teaching assistants, who will also help the primary teacher in conducting group discussions and helping participants with relevant assistance related to the course. These teaching assistants have been studying under Venerable Geshe Dorji Damdul la for the last few years. 
The teaching assistants will teach some sessions when the primary teacher will be traveling. The teaching assistant will also moderate the online group discussion forums and help participants with their queries in online group discussion forums.
 
There also could be possibility of some guest teachers being invited to teach.

Course Fees - Nalanda Diploma Course

The total fees for the course will be as follows:
For non-monastics and non-students:
 
Registration Fees     : Rs 600
Course Fees             : Rs 4400
Total                         : Rs 5000
 
For Monastics and students (in recognized schools, colleges and universities):
 
Registration Fees     : Rs 150
Course Fees            : Rs 1100
Total                        : Rs 1250
 
Besides the above, course material will be provided to participants, which will be charged on a cost-to-cost basis. The course material may include some published books, transcripts from previous teachings, handouts or specially compiled material for this course.
The above fees are highly subsidized due to the kindness of Ministry of Culture,  Government of India.  This allows as many people as possible to avail of the benefits of this course, without regard to their financial means..

Admission Process - Nalanda Diploma Course

Who can apply?

Anyone who genuinely wants to know about Nalanda Buddhism can apply. Any person residing anywhere in the globe, with a sincere desire to learn, may apply (i.e. participants may complete this course via the online mode).

How to apply and the admission process?

Online Submission of Registration Form

Step 1)                         Fill in the online registration form (link: Online Registration Form )

Step 2)                         Submit the online registration form, you will get confirmation via email. After confirmation, please submit your photograph via email and pay the fees ( Please see section “Bank Details”)

                                                            OR

Offline Submission of Registration Form

Step 1)                         Fill in the offline registration form ( You can get a copy from Tibet House or it can be found on the Tibet House website, link : Offline Registration Form )

Step 2)                         Submit the offline registration form by visiting in person or by mailing it to

Coordinator, Nalanda Diploma Course

1, Institutional Area, Lodhi Road,

New Delhi-110003, INDIA

One your form is processed, you will get confirmation via email, after the confirmation pay the fees (Please see section “ Bank Details”)

For both online or offline registration process, once all the above steps have been done, a user-id and password will be sent by Tibet House team to the email-id mentioned in the registration details for the education portal. This would complete your registration.

Please note any payment once made, cannot refunded by Tibet House. Tibet House also reserves all rights for giving or canceling admission to this course.

Scholarship / Financial Aid - Nalanda Diploma Course

Under very rare situations of financial difficulties, scholarships / financial aid may be considered on a case-to-case and need basis, as decided by the Selection Committee.

Bank Details - Nalanda Diploma Course

Applicants based in India can pay via – cash, cheque, demand draft or bank transfers, third party companies in Indian Rupees.  Checks and Demand Drafts should be drawn in favor of ‘Tibet House, New Delhi’.
 
International Applicants, based out of India, can pay via bank transfer or third party companies.
Bank Details for Tibet House New Delhi are
 
1)      Foreign Currency Account
For participants paying in any currency other than Indian Rupees (even you are paying in foreign currency in your country and Tibet House receives it in Indian rupees)
 
Name of Account Holder: TIBET HOUSE
Name of Bank: Syndicate Bank
Account Number: 90431010001465
Account Type: Current Account
Branch Address: Khan Market, Lok Nayak Bhawan, New Delhi - 110003, INDIA
Swift Code: SYNBINBB126, Syndicate Bank FXCC Zonal Office, 6 Bhagwan Das Road, New Delhi 110002, INDIA
IFSC Code: SYNB0009043
 
2)      Indian Currency Account
For participants paying only in Indian Rupees
 
Name of Account Holder: TIBET HOUSE
Name of Bank: Syndicate Bank
Account Number: 90431010000145
Account Type: Current Account
Branch Address: Khan Market, Lok Nayak Bhawan, New Delhi - 110003, INDIA
                    IFSC Code: SYNB0009043
 
 
Tentative Schedule 2018 
FAQs - Nalanda Diploma Course

Q1) In which language teachings will be given for this course?
The teachings will be given in English for all subjects.
 
Q2) What is difference between Regular and Online Mode?
Regular Mode allows participants to attend classes at Tibet House, Delhi. In the Online Mode , participants will have access to teachings via the audio/video recordings. The participants of the Regular mode can join group discussions while the online participants can have discussions via the online portal forums.
 
Q3) Who can apply?
Anyone who genuinely wants to study and understand Buddhism is eligible. One should have willingness and commitment to learn and put effort in learning.
 
Q4) Will Live streaming of teachings be available?
Unfortunately no live streaming will be available for this course but Audio/Video Recordings will be made available.
 
Q5) How soon the Audio/Video Recordings will be made available?
Tibet House, Delhi will make every attempt make Audio/Video recording available within 3 working days after teaching session has taken place.
 
Q6) Can Tibet House Delhi provide residential/hostel facilities for the course participants?
Tibet House Delhi will not be able to provide any residential/ hostel facilities for the course participants.
 
Q7) How can one avail discount for monastics or students?
Monastics just have to declare that they are monastics and inform us the name of Abbott from whom they received the vows and avail the 75% discount.
An applicant for this course is student, if she or he is studying in recognized schools, colleges or universities and can avail 75% discount on the course fees. One has to submit copy of the valid photo ID card along with admission details ( like a letter from your institute stating you are admitted with them ).
 
Q8) How many hours do I need to commit?
On an average about 20 hours per month of teachings are expected to be given. If someone has time and inclination, they can give more time based on additional optional reading recommendations.
 
Q9) When will the course begin?
The expected date for the start of teachings is 02-May-2018.
 
Q10) When will the course end?
The expected date for the end of teachings is 11-May-2019.
 
Q11) I plan to do this course in Online mode but if I am visiting Delhi, can I attend classes at Tibet House Delhi?
Yes, absolutely.
 
Q12) I plan to do this course in Regular mode but if I am unable to attend classes at Tibet House Delhi, can I access the Audio/Video Recordings?
Yes, absolutely.
 
Q13) Are there any meditation commitments required on behalf of participants?
There are no commitments for meditation required for this course but participants are encouraged to meditate more regularly. After all the true meaning of meditation is familiarization with what is wholesome, so that we traverse the path to become happiest and also help others in becoming happiest beings.
 
Q14) Does one have to pay one year course fees in advance at the time of registration and application submission?
Yes, registration and course fees (INR 1250 for Monastics/Students and INR 5000 for all other applicants) needs to be up front.
 
Q15) How much is the Course Material fees ?
The course material, would be on a cost basis only, which will be very nominal. The exact amount will be communicated when the course material is distributed.
 
Q16) Is there next batch of Nalanda Diploma Course planned?
Yes, hopefully there will be second batch of Nalanda Diploma course but the launch of the second batch has not been planned as of now but when it gets finalized, it will be announced by Tibet House, Delhi.
 
Q17) What will the teaching schedule like?
Please see Tibet House Website using the following link : Home Page of Nalanda Diploma Course  to see the Tentative Schedule. 
Please note schedule published is tentative and may change.
 
Q18) Is the online portal only to submit quizzes?
No, the online portal will also be used by Tibet House to make announcements relevant to this Course. This portal will also allow participants to interact with other via Discussion Forums which can be very useful to clarify doubts
 
Q19) Is there possibility to make payments via Paypal ?
Tibet House, Delhi tried to explore the possibility to pay via Paypal for International Applicants but unfortunately as per Paypal India, non-profit organizations like ours cannot receive payments via Paypal so the only way Tibet House can receive  payments is via the bank transfer or third party websites like transferwise etc.
 
Q20) Is it possible to choose individual subjects from Nalanda Diploma Course and just attend those subjects?
No, this is not possible, since there are some concepts and teachings which are taught in the earlier subjects which enables participants to understand teachings for later subjects.
 
Q21) What type of questions are asked in the online quizzes? Is there minimum that one needs to score?
The questions asked would be objective questions which have multiple choice answers. Yes, participants need to score 50% to qualify for obtaining the diploma.
 
Q22) What if someone does not submit the quizzes before the expected deadlines?
The online quizzes would be a major criterion, which will be used to award the diploma.
Click here to apply: -- https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSffbJ8LQHIlob-HKDM7ssXmMsAPOrLoF0DQ66WR41De4_dMxA/viewform
 
 
Zangpo Project
Viet Nalanda Foundation
http://www.vietnalanda.org/dhe-an/zangpo
 
.
 

