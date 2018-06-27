Văn Bằng Triết Học Phật Giáo Nalanda (Diploma Course in Nalanda Buddhist Philosophy)

Who can apply?
Anyone who genuinely wants to know about Nalanda Buddhism can apply. Any person residing anywhere in the globe, with a sincere desire to learn, may apply (i.e. participants may complete this course via the online mode).
How to apply and the admission process?
Online Submission of Registration Form
Step 1) Fill in the online registration form (link: Online Registration Form )
Step 2) Submit the online registration form, you will get confirmation via email. After confirmation, please submit your photograph via email and pay the fees ( Please see section “Bank Details”)
Offline Submission of Registration Form
Step 1) Fill in the offline registration form ( You can get a copy from Tibet House or it can be found on the Tibet House website, link : Offline Registration Form )
Step 2) Submit the offline registration form by visiting in person or by mailing it to
Coordinator, Nalanda Diploma Course
1, Institutional Area, Lodhi Road,
New Delhi-110003, INDIA
One your form is processed, you will get confirmation via email, after the confirmation pay the fees (Please see section “ Bank Details”)
For both online or offline registration process, once all the above steps have been done, a user-id and password will be sent by Tibet House team to the email-id mentioned in the registration details for the education portal. This would complete your registration.
Please note any payment once made, cannot refunded by Tibet House. Tibet House also reserves all rights for giving or canceling admission to this course.
Under very rare situations of financial difficulties, scholarships / financial aid may be considered on a case-to-case and need basis, as decided by the Selection Committee.