Văn Bằng Triết Học Phật Giáo Nalanda (Diploma Course in Nalanda Buddhist Philosophy)

Q1) In which language teachings will be given for this course?

The teachings will be given in English for all subjects.

Q2) What is difference between Regular and Online Mode?

Regular Mode allows participants to attend classes at Tibet House, Delhi. In the Online Mode , participants will have access to teachings via the audio/video recordings. The participants of the Regular mode can join group discussions while the online participants can have discussions via the online portal forums.

Q3) Who can apply?

Anyone who genuinely wants to study and understand Buddhism is eligible. One should have willingness and commitment to learn and put effort in learning.

Q4) Will Live streaming of teachings be available?

Unfortunately no live streaming will be available for this course but Audio/Video Recordings will be made available.

Q5) How soon the Audio/Video Recordings will be made available?

Tibet House, Delhi will make every attempt make Audio/Video recording available within 3 working days after teaching session has taken place.

Q6) Can Tibet House Delhi provide residential/hostel facilities for the course participants?

Tibet House Delhi will not be able to provide any residential/ hostel facilities for the course participants.

Q7) How can one avail discount for monastics or students?

Monastics just have to declare that they are monastics and inform us the name of Abbott from whom they received the vows and avail the 75% discount.

An applicant for this course is student, if she or he is studying in recognized schools, colleges or universities and can avail 75% discount on the course fees. One has to submit copy of the valid photo ID card along with admission details ( like a letter from your institute stating you are admitted with them ).

Q8) How many hours do I need to commit?

On an average about 20 hours per month of teachings are expected to be given. If someone has time and inclination, they can give more time based on additional optional reading recommendations.

Q9) When will the course begin?

The expected date for the start of teachings is 02-May-2018.

Q10) When will the course end?

The expected date for the end of teachings is 11-May-2019 .

Q11) I plan to do this course in Online mode but if I am visiting Delhi, can I attend classes at Tibet House Delhi?

Yes, absolutely.

Q12) I plan to do this course in Regular mode but if I am unable to attend classes at Tibet House Delhi, can I access the Audio/Video Recordings?

Yes, absolutely.



Q13) Are there any meditation commitments required on behalf of participants?

There are no commitments for meditation required for this course but participants are encouraged to meditate more regularly. After all the true meaning of meditation is familiarization with what is wholesome, so that we traverse the path to become happiest and also help others in becoming happiest beings.

Q14) Does one have to pay one year course fees in advance at the time of registration and application submission?

Yes, registration and course fees (INR 1250 for Monastics/Students and INR 5000 for all other applicants) needs to be up front.

Q15) How much is the Course Material fees ?

The course material, would be on a cost basis only, which will be very nominal. The exact amount will be communicated when the course material is distributed.

Q16) Is there next batch of Nalanda Diploma Course planned?

Yes, hopefully there will be second batch of Nalanda Diploma course but the launch of the second batch has not been planned as of now but when it gets finalized, it will be announced by Tibet House, Delhi.

Q17) What will the teaching schedule like?

Please see Tibet House Website using the following link : Home Page of Nalanda Diploma Course to see the Tentative Schedule.

Please note schedule published is tentative and may change.

Q18) Is the online portal only to submit quizzes?

No, the online portal will also be used by Tibet House to make announcements relevant to this Course. This portal will also allow participants to interact with other via Discussion Forums which can be very useful to clarify doubts

Q19) Is there possibility to make payments via Paypal ?

Tibet House, Delhi tried to explore the possibility to pay via Paypal for International Applicants but unfortunately as per Paypal India, non-profit organizations like ours cannot receive payments via Paypal so the only way Tibet House can receive payments is via the bank transfer or third party websites like transferwise etc.

Q20) Is it possible to choose individual subjects from Nalanda Diploma Course and just attend those subjects?

No, this is not possible, since there are some concepts and teachings which are taught in the earlier subjects which enables participants to understand teachings for later subjects.

Q21) What type of questions are asked in the online quizzes? Is there minimum that one needs to score?

The questions asked would be objective questions which have multiple choice answers. Yes, participants need to score 50% to qualify for obtaining the diploma.

Q22) What if someone does not submit the quizzes before the expected deadlines?

The online quizzes would be a major criterion, which will be used to award the diploma.