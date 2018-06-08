Lá Thư từ Đức quốc

Nguyễn Văn Đài bị trục xuất sang Đức

Người bị chế độ độc tài tại Hà Nội kết án đến 15 năm tù giam - nhà hoạt động Việt Nam và luật sư nhân quyền Nguyễn Văn Đài - được tự do và bị trục xuất sang Đức.





Ngày 08 tháng 6 năm 2018, 06:28



Mong muốn được tự do của nhiều người Việt Nam đặc biệt quan trọng cho blogger Nahrung. (Xin giữ nguyên tên Blogger Nahrung như tác giả viết - Foto: dpa)



Theo báo cáo của Đài Á Châu Tự do, nhà hoạt động Việt Nam và luật sư nhân quyền Nguyễn Văn Đài đã được trả tự do cách đây vài giờ. Sau khi được thả khỏi nhà tù, Nguyễn Văn Đài bị "đặt ngay" vào một máy bay của hãng hàng không Việt Nam từ Hà Nội đến Frankfurt.



Nguyễn Văn Đài bị kết án 15 năm tù vào đầu tháng Tư vì đã tuyên bố đòi hỏi và bảo vệ nhân quyền. Tại Đức, nhiều người đã bênh vực cho sự trả tự do cho ông ta, chẳng hạn như Hiệp hội Thẩm phán của Đức, thượng nghị sĩ Quốc hội Marie-Luise Doett và tổ chức từ thiện Công giáo Missio. Tagespost đã báo cáo về điều này.

Nguyễn Văn Đài không phải là một trường hợp cá biệt. Human Rights Watch nói hiện có 129 tù nhân chính trị tại Việt Nam đang bị cầm tù vì chỉ trích chế độ cộng sản, trong đó có nhiều blogger Công giáo và các nhà hoạt động dân chủ. Đất nước này được xếp hạng 18 trong "Open Doors Bảng kê Thế giới cần theo dõi 2018" hiện tại.

Nguyen Van Dai nach Deutschland abgeschoben

Der vom autoritären Regime in Hanoi zu 15 Jahren Haft verurteilte vietnamesische Aktivist und Menschenrechtsanwalt Nguyen Van Dai ist frei – und wird nach Deutschland abgeschoben.

08. Juni 2018 , 06:28 Uhr

Dem Freiheitswunsch vieler Vietnamesen geben besonders die regimekritischen Blogger Nahrung. (Xin giữ nguyên tên Blogger Nahrung như RFA viết - Foto: dpa)

Wie Radio Free Asia meldet, ist der vietnamesische Aktivist und MenschenrechtsanwaltNguyen Van Dai vor ein paar Stunden freigelassen wurde. Nach der Haftentlassung wurde Nguyen Van Dai unverzüglich in eine Maschine der Vietnam Airlines von Hanoi nach Frankfurt gesetzt.

Nguyen Van Dai war Anfang April zu 15 Jahren Haft verurteilt worden, weil er Menschenrechte in Anspruch nahm und ihre Inanspruchnahme verteidigte. In Deutschland hatten sich viele für seine Freilassung eingesetzt, etwa der Deutsche Richterbund, die Bundestagsabgeordnete Marie-Luise Dött und das katholische Hilfswerk missio. Die Tagespost hatte darüber berichtet.

Nguyen Van Dai ist kein Einzelfall. Human Rights Watch spricht von derzeit 129 politischen Häftlingen in Vietnam, die wegen Kritik an dem kommunistischen Regime eingesperrt sind, darunter zahlreiche katholische Blogger und Aktivisten. Das Land liegt auf Rang 18 des aktuellen „Open Doors-Weltverfolgungsindex 2018“.

Nguyen Van Dai deported to Germany



The Vietnamese activist and human rights lawyer Nguyen Van Dai, who has been sentenced to 15 years in prison by the authoritarian regime in Hanoi, is free - and is being deported to Germany.

June 08, 2018, 06:28 clock



The desire for freedom of many Vietnamese give especially the regime-critical bloggers food. (Photo: dpa)



As Radio Free Asia reports, Vietnamese activist and human rights lawyer Nguyen Van Dai was released a few hours ago. After the release, Nguyen Van Dai was immediately put into a Vietnam Airlines aircraft from Hanoi to Frankfurt.



Nguyen Van Dai was sentenced to 15 years in prison in early April for claiming and defending human rights. In Germany, many had campaigned for his release, such as the German Judges Association, the Member of the Bundestag Marie-Luise Dött and the Catholic relief organization missio. The Tagespost had reported about it.



Nguyen Van Dai is not an isolated case. Human Rights Watch speaks of 129 political prisoners in Vietnam currently detained for criticizing the communist regime, including numerous Catholic bloggers and activists. The country ranks 18th on the current "Open Doors World Pursuit Index 2018".



