Viet Film Fest 2018 Thông Cáo Tuyển Phim

16/05/201807:23:00(Xem: 60)
Đại Hội Điện Ảnh Việt Nam Quốc Tế (Viet Film Fest) 2018 Thông Cáo Tuyển Phim
Hạn chót gửi phim: 31 tháng 05, 2018

SANTA ANA – Hạn chót gửi phim tham dự Đại Hội Điện Ảnh Việt Nam Quốc Tế (Viet Film Fest) 2018 là ngày 31 tháng 05, 2018.

Viet Film Fest nhận tác phẩm của các đạo diễn đến từ tất cả quốc gia trên thế giới với điều kiện sau đây:

Phim của đạo diễn người Việt hoặc gốc Việt có thể đề cập bất cứ đề tài nào, không nhất thiết phải mang đề tài về con người hoặc văn hóa Việt Nam.
Phim của các đạo diễn không phải người Việt hoặc gốc Việt thì phải liên quan đến con người hoặc văn hóa Việt Nam.
Phim phải có phụ đề tiếng Anh nếu không nói tiếng Anh.

Chúng tôi nhận phim dài và phim ngắn ở các thể loại sau đây:

Phim truyện
Phim tài liệu
Phim thử nghiệm
Hoạt họa
Xin vào thăm trang nhà www.VietFilmFest.com 
để điền đơn và đóng lệ phí tham dự.


Greetings from Viet Film Fest 2018!
My name is Daisy Le and I am Associate Director of this year festival. Please feel free to contact me at daisyle@vaala.org if you have any question. 
 
We are happy to announce our EXTENDED DEADLINE FOR VIET FILM FEST SUBMISSIONS. Deadline is now MAY 31, 2018
Please spread the news to your community and fellow filmmakers! Thank you so much!

Viet Film Fest is looking for creative works from Vietnamese filmmakers and/or those that speak to the Vietnamese experience for our 2018 film festival to be held on October 12-14, 2018 at the AMC Orange 30 (Outlets of Orange). 

Entry forms can be filled out online at www.vietfilmfest.com or https://form.jotform.com/80658725300152. The submission deadline is May 31, 2018.

PRODUCTIONS ELIGIBLE FOR CONSIDERATION:
Feature-length and short productions of any content (not necessarily related to Vietnam or Vietnamese) by persons of Vietnamese descent living anywhere around the world OR productions by anyone about Vietnamese people or culture in the following categories:

Narrative

Documentary

Experimental

Animation

*Films must have English subtitles if they are not in the English language.

*Rough cuts are acceptable with final film versions shown in October 2018

ENTRY FEE:
Short Film:

Student: $30

Non-student: $35

Feature Film:

Student: $45

Non-student: $55

**Student entries must attach student ID or proof of enrollment at an accredited university/school

ENTRY DEADLINE: Entries MUST BE UPLOADED ONLINE or POSTMARKED no later than May 31, 2018. We will announce final selections by early July.

Through the universal language of film, Viet Film Fest brings together multiple perspectives to expand the scope and horizons of Vietnamese cinema. As the hub of the Vietnamese movie industry, the festival hosts networking opportunities with prominent directors, media experts, and producers. We are proud to be a central platform for filmmakers of Vietnamese descent to tell their stories the way they want them to be told. Viet Film Fest welcomes your support in our collaborative project to use cinema as tool for spotlighting our diversity of voices. In our annual tradition, Viet Film Fest will present the Grand-Jury Trống Đồng Awards for Best Feature Film and Best Short Film, Best Actor and Best Actress. Audience members will also have a chance to vote for the Audience Choice Award for feature and short films.




16/05/2018(Xem: 223)
Võ Đình vẫn rất là trừu tượng Paris cho dù anh vẽ hoa sen và trăng. Và cho dù anh vẽ, hay viết, Võ Đình vẫn là một chiếc ghe chở trăng, nơi mũi ghe là một khắc họa hoa sen để hướng về một nơi bình an bên bờ kia.

16/05/2018(Xem: 501)
Nguyễn Hữu Đang và Nguyễn Đính đều đã trải qua nhiều năm tháng não nề, ê chề, và cay đắng. Họ bị chôn sống nhưng nhất định không chịu chết. Hai ông, nói nào ngay, chỉ là hai nạn nhân tiêu biểu – của hai thế hệ kế tiếp nhau

16/05/2018(Xem: 191)
Sau nhiều nghiên cứu và thăm dò về nơi sẽ tổ chức cuộc họp thượng đỉnh Mỹ-Bắc Hàn, được dự trù từ nhiều tháng trước, Singapore là quốc gia đã được chọn lựa để hai nguyên thủ quốc gia là Tổng Thống Hoa Kỳ Donald Trump và Chủ Tịch Bắc Hàn Kim Jong-un sẽ gặp nhau và ngày 12 tháng 6, năm 2018.

15/05/2018(Xem: 694)
Tuy không phải là người được Cap Anamur cứu mạng nhưng hân hạnh quen biết và đã nhiều lần gặp gỡ, trò chuyện với ông bà Neudeck nên tôi đến từ chiều thứ sáu 11.5 để tham dự buổi Lễ hôm nay.

15/05/2018(Xem: 503)
Thái Tử Siddhata Gautama quyến tâm đi tìm một phương án giúp cho nhân lồi thốt khỏi khổ đau, Ơng báo cho hiền thê Yasodhara biết Ơng phải đi tìm một chân lý. Yasodhara cảm nhận quyết tâm của Ơng thế là vào một đêm khuya tỉnh mịch ,Ơng rời Vương Cung Thích Ca, bước qua cổng thành đơng mơn đi vào núi Linh Thửu tu khổ hạnh.

15/05/2018(Xem: 468)
Tơi đến phố cổ Hội An vào một ngày khơng nắng. Trời tối thui lúc sáng, lúc còn mây làm cho cái tài chụp hình của tơi khơng mấy sáng sủa. Bất chợt đi ngang qua gian hàng bán lồng đèn, những chiếc lồng đèn màu sắc rực rỡ treo lủng lẳng lọt vào mắt tơi...

15/05/2018(Xem: 953)
Tù nhân Bá là một Trung Úy CSQG/VNCH, tuổi trẻ, đẹp trai, đầy phong độ,vang bóng một thời trước năm 1975, tùng sự trong toán tuần cảnh hỗn hợp xe lưu động nha CSQG Đô Thành Saigon phối hơp với Quân cảnh Mỹ tuần tiễu khắp đô Saigon nhằm mục đích kiểm soát và chấn chỉnh những Cảnh sát, và quân nhân Mỹ nào ăn mặc bê bối không đúng quân phong quân kỷ

15/05/2018(Xem: 216)
Thường thường mỗi khi ngày Lễ Vu Lan hay Mother’s Day tràn về, Mùa Nhớ Thương Mẹ, sắp đến, là mỗi lần làm cho con buồn bã, nghĩ vơ nghĩ vẩn, lo sợ viển vông, bởi những ám ảnh ưu phiền, ngày con mất Mẹ trong quá khứ, nó vẫn còn lẩn tha lẩn thẩn đâu đây, để đày đọa tâm tư con lịm chết.

14/05/2018(Xem: 876)
Trần Đại Quang không chấp nhận ra đi dễ dàng như ông Đinh Thế Huynh. Sự cố gắng trở về từ nơi chữa bệnh và góp mặt, góp tiếng của ông Quang tại Hội Nghị 7 đã phát ra một làn sóng năng lực đáng kể và trở thành lớp keo liên kết các phe phái không theo ông Trọng.

14/05/2018(Xem: 814)
Để Bày Tỏ Sự Ủng Hộ Dự Luật SB 895, Thiết Lập Chương Trình Giảng Dạy Toàn Tiểu Bang Về Chiến Tranh Việt Nam Cộng Hòa, Thời Hậu Chiến, Và Những Đau Thương Mất Mát Trên Đường Đi Tìm Tự Do

14/05/2018(Xem: 425)
kỷ niệm Ngày Nhân Quyền cho VN, tại Văn Phòng Thượng Viện HK , BTC gồm có CT Đinh Hùng Cường, CT CĐ HTĐ, MD&VA, BS Nguyễn Quốc Quân, Ông Võ Thành Nhân, Đài SBTN - DC. Do TNS Jonh Cornnyn, TX và một số Dân biểu bảo trợ.

14/05/2018(Xem: 697)
Anh đă thành công, nhận được khích lệ và ủng hộ của giới yêu văn học nghệ thuât thi ca. Anh đã từng nhận giải thưởng Prix Peinture De De La Ville Du Bourget.

14/05/2018(Xem: 334)
Lớp Nhiếp-Ảnh 2018 - Bế Giảng, Thuyết-trình: Duy Tâm Hay Duy Vật. Diễn-giả: Giáo-sư Đặng Phùng Quân.

14/05/2018(Xem: 503)
trong bất cứ loài thú nào, ở vào giai đoạn cực kỳ nguy hiểm , thì thú mẹ luôn lấy thân mình bảo vệ cho con cái, dù biết là mình sẽ chết

14/05/2018(Xem: 1487)
phụ nữ Việt Nam chịu hy sinh nhiều nhất, từ thảm nạn hải tặc Thái Lan cho đến vụ cô dâu Việt. Hai chính quyền Hàn Quốc và Việt Nam đều phải chịu trách nhiệm lương tâm về bạo hành trong gia đình của các ông chồng Hàn Quốc
Tin công nghệ

Khoảng giữa tháng 05/2018, Apple và Samsung tiếp tục ra tòa cho vụ án từ năm 2012, dù Samsung đã bị tòa tuyên án thua cuộc, nhưng hai bên vẫn chưa đồng ý về khoản tiền bồi thường mà Samsung phải trả. Vấn đề hai bên đang tranh cãi là liệu thiệt hại của Apple phải chịu do Samsung sao chép iPhone, iPad có nên được tính dựa trên tổng giá trị của các sản phẩm không; hay Samsung nên trả một khoản phí chỉ dựa trên những thứ mà hãng đã sao chép.

Khoảng giữa tháng 05/2018, một số nguồn tin cho biết, chính phủ Úc đang xem xét khuôn khổ quản lý cho các công nghệ mới nổi như blockchain để biến đổi thương mại.

Khoảng giữa tháng 05/2018, HTC bất ngờ tuyên bố sẽ ra mắt Exodus, một chiếc smartphone blockchain đầu tiên của hãng.

Khoảng giữa tháng 05/2018, Microsoft chính thức thông báo sẽ bắt đầu chặn quảng cáo liên quan tới Bitcoin và các loại tiền mã hóa khác trên Bing. Công ty cho rằng tiền mã hóa đôi khi được sử dụng cho những chiến dịch lừa đảo hoặc phân tán mã độc.

Khoảng giữa tháng 05/2018, Microsoft ra mắt thế hệ thứ hai của chiếc tablet khổng lồ Surface Hub, với rất nhiều cải tiến phù hợp với những văn phòng tương lai. Surface Hub được ra mắt năm 2016, với các phiên bản màn hình 55 inch 1080p và 84 inch 4K.

Khoảng giữa tháng 05/2018, một số nguồn tin cho biết, Samsung đang đàm phán với các nhà sản xuất smartphone bao gồm ZTE để cung cấp chip xử lý di động. Đây được xem là động thái nhằm cạnh tranh với Qualcomm

Khoảng giữa tháng 05/2018, CEO Elon Musk đã gửi một email cho toàn bộ nhân viên của Tesla, kèm một bản ghi nhớ tuyên bố rằng công ty sẽ thực hiện tái cơ cấu. Hồi đầu tháng 05/2018, Elon Musk cũng đã từng tuyên bố sẽ tái cơ cấu Tesla trong một cuộc họp với các cổ đông, đây là nỗ lực để chấm dứt việc chi tiền của Tesla và bắt đầu tạo ra lợi nhuận.

Khoảng giữa tháng 05/2018, lầu đầu tiên, các nhà khoa học có thể tạo ra phôi nang nhân tạo ở giai đoạn rất sớm, chỉ 1 ngày tuổi. Các phôi ở giai đoạn đầu tiên chứa chưa đến 100 tế bào, nhưng có vai trò cực kỳ quan trọng với thai kỳ, người mẹ và cả đứa trẻ được sinh ra sau này.

Khoảng giữa tháng 05/2018, một số nguồn tin cho rằng YouTube đang thử nghiệm chế độ ẩn danh Incognito mode, cho phép người dùng xem video nhưng không lưu lại bất cứ dữ liệu nào trong lịch sử sử dụng nền tảng

Khoảng giữa tháng 05/2018, gia đình của một số nạn nhân tử vong trong vụ máy bay của hãng EgyptAir rơi xuống biển Địa Trung Hải đã đệ đơn kiện Apple, cáo buộc rằng chính sảng phẩm của hãng đã tạo ra hoả hoạn trên máy bay khi chúng bị quá nhiệt

Khoảng giữa tháng 05/2018, một số nguồn tin cho biết, nhờ cấy microchip vào cơ thể, hàng nghìn người Thụy Điển không còn cần phải mang theo các loại thẻ khóa, thẻ căn cước, và thậm chí là...vé tàu khi ra ngoài.

Hồi năm 2015, Apple đã công bố kế hoạch xây dựng một trung tâm dữ liệu trị giá 1 tỷ USD tại thị trấn Athenry của Ireland, nhằm tận dụng các nguồn năng lượng xanh gần đó. Tuy nhiên, đến tháng 05/2018, kế hoạch đã bị phản đối mạnh mẽ và khiến quá trình phê duyệt bị chậm trễ.

Khoảng giữa tháng 05/2018, Facebook chính thức đưa ra thông báo cụ thể về kết quả điều tra một số ứng dụng trên nền tảng của hãng. Theo đó, những ứng dụng bị điều tra đã thu thập một lượng lớn dữ liệu cá nhân của người dùng trước khi Facebook thay đổi chính sách vào năm 2014, khi cắt giảm lượng thông tin khách hàng mà bên thứ ba được phép truy cập và sử dụng.

Khoảng giữa tháng 05/2018, Google chính thức công bố dịch vụ Google One, sẽ là sự thay thế cho dịch vụ lưu trữ Drive hiện hành đối với các khách hàng đã mua gói thuê bao. Các gói dung lượng Drive cũ người dùng đã mua cũng sẽ được chuyển sang Google One mới.

Khoảng giữa tháng 05/2018, một nghiên cứu mới được công bố về loại thiết bị cấy võng mạc hoàn toàn mới, làm từ sắc tố hữu cơ và vàng, hứa hẹn sẽ khôi phục lại thị lực cho hàng triệu người mắc các bệnh lý như viêm võng mạc sắc tố, hoặc các bệnh lý thoái hóa liên quan đến tuổi. Đây là nguyên nhân hàng đầu gây ra tình trạng mù lòa ở người già.
