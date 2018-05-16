Viet Film Fest 2018 Thông Cáo Tuyển Phim

Viet Film Fest is looking for creative works from Vietnamese filmmakers and/or those that speak to the Vietnamese experience for our 2018 film festival to be held on October 12-14, 2018 at the AMC Orange 30 (Outlets of Orange).

Entry forms can be filled out online at www.vietfilmfest.com or htt ps://form.jotform.com/ 80658725300152 . The submission deadline is May 31, 2018.

PRODUCTIONS ELIGIBLE FOR CONSIDERATION:

Feature-length and short productions of any content (not necessarily related to Vietnam or Vietnamese) by persons of Vietnamese descent living anywhere around the world OR productions by anyone about Vietnamese people or culture in the following categories:

Narrative

Documentary

Experimental

Animation

*Films must have English subtitles if they are not in the English language.

*Rough cuts are acceptable with final film versions shown in October 2018

ENTRY FEE:

Short Film:

Student: $30

Non-student: $35

Feature Film:

Student: $45

Non-student: $55

**Student entries must attach student ID or proof of enrollment at an accredited university/school

ENTRY DEADLINE: Entries MUST BE UPLOADED ONLINE or POSTMARKED no later than May 31, 2018. We will announce final selections by early July.

Through the universal language of film, Viet Film Fest brings together multiple perspectives to expand the scope and horizons of Vietnamese cinema. As the hub of the Vietnamese movie industry, the festival hosts networking opportunities with prominent directors, media experts, and producers. We are proud to be a central platform for filmmakers of Vietnamese descent to tell their stories the way they want them to be told. Viet Film Fest welcomes your support in our collaborative project to use cinema as tool for spotlighting our diversity of voices. In our annual tradition, Viet Film Fest will present the Grand-Jury Trống Đồng Awards for Best Feature Film and Best Short Film, Best Actor and Best Actress. Audience members will also have a chance to vote for the Audience Choice Award for feature and short films.





