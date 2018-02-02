Tác phẩm Chiến Tranh & Hòa Bình VN

được đề cử ứng viên Giải Nobel Văn Học 2018

- Theo thông tin từ Paris, Pháp, Chủ tịch Trung Tâm Văn Hóa Nguyễn Trường Tộ Paris, Giáo sư Nguyễn Đăng Trúc đã thay mặt Tổ chức Văn hóa này đứng ra đề cử tác phẩm Chiến Tranh & Hòa Bình Việt Nam của tác giả Nguyễn Quang Hồng Nhân, Bút hiệu Nguyễn Quang làm ứng viên cho Giải Nobel Văn Học 2018.

Nét đặc thù của tác phẩm không mô tả các cuộc đánh nhau, không có bên thắng hay thua cuộc. Tất cả người Việt là nạn nhân:

- Nạn nhân chiến tranh Việt Nam .

- Nạn nhân chế độ lao tù Cộng Sản VN.

- Nạn nhân của các quan tham thời hòa bình.

Một cuộc chiến tranh, bên này hay bên kia “Mỗi gia đình, mỗi người Việt Nam đều có hình ảnh hay bóng soi trong cuộc chiến này.”

Và đã dẫn đưa đất nước đến ngày hôm nay như chúng ta đều nhận thấy trong sự kinh hoàng về quê hương: “Gia tài của Cộng sản để lại, đó là một giỏ rắn Trung Hoa, một xã hội hỗn mang từ thượng tầng kiến trúc đến hạ tầng cơ cấu, những con rắn Hán gian, Việt gian ra vào hang trên khắp cả nước. Những con rắn nuốt chửng lẫn nhau và phun nọc độc lên dân tộc đã cưu mang nó”.

Đúng “là tâm trạng bi thương chung của các dân tộc chẳng may rơi vào hoàn cảnh sinh hận thù đâm chém giết chóc lẫn nhau đến không nhận ra nhau là người, đặc biệt khi cuộc chiến kết thúc sự trả thù của kẻ chiến thắng càng tàn bạo hơn cả trong chiến tranh. Đó là điểm đặc thù của cuộc chiến Việt Nam .”

Mỗi dân tộc có giá trị tinh thần riêng, người Việt đọc tác phẩm này, hy vọng sẽ không còn cảnh người Việt giết người Việt, hận thù rồi tìm cách trả thù khi nhận ra nhau Cội Nguồn là người Việt Nam.

- Link tác phẩm tiếng Việt: https://www.amazon.com/Chien-Tranh-Hoa-Binh-Viet/dp/1540315878/ref=sr_1_8?ie=UTF8&qid=1516476729&sr=8-8&keywords=nguyenquang

France, January 07th , 2018

Respectfully addressed to The Swedish Academy,

I'm Dr. Nguyen Dang Truc, President of The Nguyen Truong To Cultural Centre, Paris. A non-profit organization includes the intellectuals, writers, poets, political scientists in Vietnam and.abroad.

I suggest the work War & Peace of Vietnam, written by the writer Nguyen Quang, published by the Amazon Company in 2016, as a candidate for the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2017 because we think this is the work which has the will of Alfred Nobel "den som inom litteraturen har producerat det utmärktaste i idealisk riktning".

The work of writer Nguyen Quang is very idealistic, because through the work with one thousand pages, during the war, people had treated ruthlessly to each other and now take revenge in peace, sometimes evil dominates over the people like God’s absent. The author is not only a victim but also a witness who has always belief: "God has always led me on the path of righteousness."

Especially, the work doesn’t describe the fights but it writes, analyzes the human condition, the war victims, the innocent civilians, and when the war ended-called peaceful time, people have become victims in the prison of the communist regime as well as victims of the corrupt officials.

The content of the work is divided into three sections with 1000 pages, includes:

Part 1: The victims of Vietnam War.

Part 2: The victims of Vietnamese Communist regime in prisons.

Part 3: The victims of corrupt officials in the peaceful time.

Part 2 of this work which was published in the United States in 2008 with the titled The Red Sea of Vietnam, created the big Echo in Vietnam and abroad. The articles of the work have been extracted and posted on the most overseas Vietnamese newspapers, of course they have been strictly banned in Vietnam, and have exercised a strong influence on the Vietnameses. Author Nguyen Quang becomes an old acquaintance of many Vietnameses.

The author's desire is also the aspiration of the majority of the Vietnamese: "Every nation has its own spiritual values, Vietnamese people who read this work, hope there is no scene of Vietnameses killing Vietnameses; there is no hatred and no revenge when they recognize together they are the same original point.

The author is a positive struggling man for human rights in Vietnam with over 20 works which were written about the violation of human rights in Vietnam under the Communist regime, published by Amazon and now he is the director of the Vietnamese Institute for Human Rights. .

Yours Respectfully,

President

Dr. Nguyen Dang Truc

*I sent the work War & Peace of Vietnam to you at the first time of suggestion, on January 2017

*Biography of the writer Nguyen Quang:

Full name: Nguyen Quang Hong Nhan

Pen name: Nguyen Quang

Born: 1954, Nghia Thang, Quang Ngai, Vietnam.

Email: nguyenquang3000@gmail.com

1974 - Chairman of the Catholic Student Dac Lo Hostel, Jesuit, Saigon.

1975 - Human Rights Activities

1979 - 20 years sentence in jail under the communist regime of Vietnam on charges of:

...... ..- Organizing students for overseas.

...... .- Call UN to open an investigation the human rights violations in Vietnam. The last speech before the Tribunal.

1996 - Released from prison, he opened The Yersin School of Technology, Da Lat, vocational training for the Student in the Vietnam Highlands.

2010 - Establishment of the Human Rights Forum Foundation, dissemination of knowledge, advocating human rights.

2014 - Establishment of the Vietnamese Institute for Human Rights

2015 - Political refugee in Germany.

- Over 20 works by Amazon Publishing and released.

2016 - Latest work War and Peace of Vietnam.

* Bibliography: - Link Amazon: nguyenquang



1. The Red Sea of ​​Vietnam

2. I have a dream of freedom of Vietnam

3. Dreamy Town

4. The tyrant in my country!

5. The Road To Freedom

6. The Road To Human rights

7. The Lobby of Heaven

8. The Road To Democracy

9. Corruption and Human Rights in Vietnam (Vol. 1)

10. Corruption and Human Rights in Vietnam (Vol. 2)

11. Neurology Psychology in Vietnam War – Vol. 1

12. Neurology Psychology in Vietnam War – Vol. 2

13. Human rights theory

14. The short stories

15. The story of changing life.

16. The Literature Sumpf “Coinguon”

17. The Hell is real

18. Strangers as leaders in Vietnam

19. Ars Longa, Vitas Brevis!

20. Talking about nature and life

21. War & Peace of Vietnam

22. Democracy for Vietnam

https://vi.wikipedia.org/wiki/Th%C3%A0nh_vi%C3%AAn:Nguy%E1%BB%85n_Quang_H%E1%BB%93ng_Nh%C3%A2n