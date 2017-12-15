Hôm nay,  
Việt Báo Online
banner-orange-nba-728x90-kb banner-orange-nba-728x90 banner-orange-728x90-kb banner-orange-728x90

Đề nghị gởi thư Phản đối thành phố Mimasaka đặt tượng HCM

15/12/201708:29:00(Xem: 205)
Đề nghị gởi thư Phản đối thành phố Mimasaka đặt tượng HCM

Thưa Anh/Chị,

Vào cuối tháng 11 vừa qua, Ban Thường Trực Liên Mạng Người Việt Tự Do Toàn Cầu (LM) nhận được tin Thị trưởng và Chủ tịch Hội đồng Thành phố Mimasaka ở Nhật Bản đã tiếp nhận một bức tượng HCM và khánh thành một khu "Không gian Việt Nam-HCM trong viện bảo tàng trong thành phố.

Chúng tôi đã gởi một bức Thư Ngỏ đến các tố chức cộng đồng và các hội đoàn người Việt với đề nghị cùng soạn thảo một bức thư gởi đến tỉnh trưởng thành phố Mimasaka để lên tiếng phản đối việc vinh danh HCM, hầu dân chúng ở Nhật Bản biết rõ bộ mặt thật của HCM và những tội ác của đảng CSVN đối với nhân dân Việt Nam, và đồng thời, chúng tôi cũng xin các tổ chức và hội đoàn phổ biến thư ngỏ này đến những tổ chức và hội đoàn thân hữu, để việc làm này được nhiều đoàn thể hưởng ứng, hầu tác động được mạnh mẽ trên dự luận quần chúng Nhật Bản.

Sau khi nhận được ý kiến của một số tổ chức và hội đoàn, chúng tôi soạn một mẫu thư bằng tiếng Anh (đính kèm) có thể dùng để gởi đến Ông Thị trưởng và Bà Chủ tịch Hội Đồng Thành phố Mimasaka. Anh/Chị có thể dùng mẫu thư này (hoặc soạn một bức thư tương tợ) để trực tiếp gởi đi Nhật. Nếu Anh/Chị muốn cùng ký tên với các tổ chức và hội đoàn khác vào một bức thư chung để Liên Mạng gởi đi thì chúng tôi xin Anh hồi âm cho biết: Tên của tổ chức bằng tiếng Việt và tiếng Anh (nếu có), tên h của Anh/Chị và điện chỉ (e-mail address) của Anh/Ch, để chúng tôi thêm vào bức thư theo thứ tự thư hồi âm. Ban Thường trực Liên Mạng sẽ phụ trách việc gởi bức thư chung sang Nhật qua bưu điện.

Công tác chống lại tuyên truyền của đảng CSVN sẽ làm sáng tỏ chánh nghĩa của công cuộc vận động cho một nước Việt Nam Tự Do Dân Chủ. Người Việt hải ngoại cần tạo một tiếng vang lớn trong việc này để ảnh hưởng đến dư luận quần chúng thế giới. Chúng tôi xin Anh/Chị kêu gọi thêm nhiều đồng hương hưởng ứng.

Thân kính,

TM Ban Thường trực Liên Mạng


.
MẪU THƯ GỬI

THỊ TRƯỞNG THÀNH PHỐ MIMASAKA

.

December 11, 2017

The Honorable Hagiwara Seiji,

Mayor of the City of MimasakaJapan

Mimasaka City Hall

Yubinbango 707-8501, Okayama Prefecture, Mimasaka Sakaemachi 38 address 2 

 

Re: Installation of the statue of Ho Chi Minh and Inauguration of the “Vietnam-Ho Chi Minh Space” at the museum of the City of Mimasaka.

Dear Sir,

We write to you on behalf of community organizations and associations of Refugees from Communist Vietnam presently living in JapanAustraliaBelgium, CanadaFranceGermanyHolland, NorwaySwitzerland and the United States.  We extend our best wishes for the enduring friendship between the people of Japan and Vietnam, and present our greetings to you and to the people of the City of Mimasaka.

 

We recently became aware of the City of Mimasaka’s plans to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Vietnam. Information provided by the news media indicates that on November 21, 2017, the government of the City of Mimasaka accepted a statue of Ho Chi Minh presented by a member of the central committee of the Vietnamese Communist Party and has inaugurated a “Vietnam-Ho Chi Minh Space” at the museum of Mimasaka.

 

We respectfully implore you to reconsider your recognition of Ho Chi Minh. 

We laud your endeavors to strengthen the bonds of friendship between the people of Japan and the people of Vietnam. We submit, however that there are other figures of Vietnamese descent who would be much more appropriate for recognition in the annals of Vietnamese history. To extol the fighting spirit and the accomplishments of Vietnamese historical figures in their struggles to regain and preserve our country’s independence,  there were many heroes who deserve the veneration of all the Vietnamese people, such as Tran Hung Dao, who defeated three successive Mongol invasions in the 13rd century, or Nguyen Trai who was instrumental in expelling the Ming occupying imperial forces during 15th century.

 

Ho Chi Minh, on the other hand, was a cadre of the Comintern, trained in the Soviet Union, who returned to Vietnam to form the Vietnamese Communist Party and put the Vietnamese people under the yoke of a Stalinist dictatorial regime. During the so called “Land Reform” in the 1950s in North Vietnam under the leadership of Ho Chi Minh, ten of thousands of people were put to death on the accusation of being “land owners”. In the 1960s and 1970s, Ho Chi Minh and the leaders of the Vietnamese Communist party initiated and conducted the invasion of the Republic of Vietnam (South Vietnam) during a 10-year long “Vietnam War” that ravaged our country and caused millions of casualties.

We know that the Japanese people do not condone the assassination of political opponents, the disregard of human rights, the maltreatment and imprisonment of political dissidents continuously perpetrated by the Vietnamese Communist regime for the past 70 years.  Ho Chi Minh is responsible for all these atrocities inflicted on the Vietnamese people, a terrible legacy that remains to this day. 

 

Therefore, in the name of millions of victims of Ho Chi Minh and the Vietnamese Communist party, we respectfully protest the honoring of Ho Chi Minh and ask the government of the City of Mimasaka to remove the statue of Ho Chi Minh and the “Vietnam-Ho Chi Minh Space” at the museum of Mimasaka. The visitors at  the Mimasaka museum certainly deserve a true and accurate rendition of the people of Vietnam’s history, rather than another piece of propaganda that only furthers the narrative of a dictatorial and corrupt Communist regime.

We wish you and the people of Mimasaka the best.

Sincerely,

Signatures:

[Name of organization, in English], [Name of Representative], [E-mail address of Representative]

 .

MẪU THƯ GỬI

CHỦ TỊCH HỘI ĐỒNG THÀNH PHỐ MIMASAKA

.

December 11, 2017

The Honorable Suzuki Etsuko,

President of the City Council of the City of MimasakaJapan

Mimasaka City Hall

Yubinbango 707-8501, Okayama Prefecture, Mimasaka Sakaemachi 38 address 2 

 

Re: Installation of the statue of Ho Chi Minh and Inauguration of the “Vietnam-Ho Chi Minh Space” at the museum of the City of Mimasaka.

Dear Madam,

We write to you on behalf of community organizations and associations of Refugees from Communist Vietnam presently living in JapanAustraliaBelgium, CanadaFranceGermany, HollandNorwaySwitzerland and the United States. We extend our best wishes for the enduring friendship between the people of Japan and the people of Vietnam, and present our greetings to you and to the people of the City of Mimasaka.

 

We recently became aware of the City of Mimasaka’s plans to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Vietnam. Information provided by the news media indicates that on November 21, 2017, the government of the City of Mimasaka accepted a statue of Ho Chi Minh presented by a member of the central committee of the Vietnamese Communist Party and has inaugurated a “Vietnam-Ho Chi Minh Space” at the museum of Mimasaka.

 

We respectfully implore you to reconsider your recognition of Ho Chi Minh. 

We laud your endeavors to strengthen the bonds of friendship between the people of Japan and the people of Vietnam. We submit, however that there are other figures of Vietnamese descent who would be much more appropriate for recognition in the annals of Vietnamese history.  To extol the fighting spirit and the accomplishments of Vietnamese historical figures in their struggles to regain and preserve our country’s independence,  there were many heroes who deserve the veneration of all the Vietnamese people, such as Tran Hung Dao, who defeated three successive Mongol invasions in the 13rd century, or Nguyen Trai who was instrumental in expelling the Ming occupying imperial forces during 15th century.

 

Ho Chi Minh, on the other hand, was a cadre of the Comintern, trained in the Soviet Union, who returned to Vietnam to form the Vietnamese Communist Party and put the Vietnamese people under the yoke of a Stalinist dictatorial regime. During the so called “Land Reform” in the 1950s in North Vietnam under the leadership of Ho Chi Minh, ten of thousands of people were put to death on the accusation of being “land owners”. In the 1960s and 1970s, Ho Chi Minh and the leaders of the Vietnamese Communist party initiated and conducted the invasion of the Republic of Vietnam (South Vietnam) during a 10-year long “Vietnam War” that ravaged our country and caused millions of casualties.

We know that the Japanese people do not condone the assassination of political opponents, the disregard of human rights, the maltreatment and imprisonment of political dissidents continuously perpetrated by the Vietnamese Communist regime for the past 70 years.  Ho Chi Minh is responsible for all these atrocities inflicted on the Vietnamese people, a terrible legacy that remains to this day. 

 

Therefore, in the name of millions of victims of Ho Chi Minh and the Vietnamese Communist party, we respectfully protest the honoring of Ho Chi Minh and ask the government of the City of Mimasaka to remove the statue of Ho Chi Minh and the “Vietnam-Ho Chi Minh Space” at the museum of Mimasaka. The visitors at  the Mimasaka museum certainly deserve a true and accurate rendition of the people of Vietnam’s history, rather than another piece of propaganda that only furthers the narrative of a dictatorial and corrupt Communist regime.

We wish you and the people of Mimasaka the best.

Sincerely,

Signatures:

[Name of organization, in English], [Name of Representative], [E-mail address of Representative]

 

.

BẢN DỊCH ANH-VIỆT TỪNG ĐOẠN

.

December 11, 2017

The Honorable Hagiwara Seiji,

Mayor of the City of MimasakaJapan

Mimasaka City Hall

Yubinbango 707-8501, Okayama Prefecture, Mimasaka Sakaemachi 38 address 2 
 

Kính gởi Ô. HS,

Thị trưởng Thành phố Mimasaka, Nhật Bản

Toà Thị Sảnh Mimasaka

Yubinbango 707-8501, Okayama Prefecture, Mimasaka Sakaemachi 38 address 2 

.

Re: Installation of the statue of Ho Chi Minh and Inauguration of the “Vietnam-Ho Chi Minh Space” at the museum of the City of Mimasaka.
 

V/v Đặt bức tượng HCM và Khánh thành “Không gian Việt Nam-HCM trong bảo tàng viện thành phố Mimasaka.

.

Dear Sir,
 

Thưa Ông,

.

We write to you on behalf of community organizations and associations of Refugees from Communist Vietnam presently living in JapanAustraliaCanadaFranceGermanyNorwaySwitzerland and the United States.  We extend our best wishes for the enduring friendship between the people of Japan and Vietnam, and present our greetings to you and to the people of the City of Mimasaka.
 

Nhân danh một số tổ chức cộng đồng và hội đoàn người Việt tỵ nạn Cộng Sản hiện cư ngụ tại Nhật Bản, Úc, Canada, Pháp, Đức, Na Uy, Thụy Sĩ và Hoa Kỳ, chúng tôi xin kính chúc  tỉnh hữu nghị giữa Nhât Bản và Việt Nam luôn luôn bền vững và xin gởi lời chào mừng đến Ông Thị trưởng và nhân dân thành phố Mimasaka.

.

We recently became aware of the City of Mimasaka’s plans to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Vietnam. Information provided by the news media indicates that on November 21, 2017, the government of the City of Mimasaka accepted a statue of Ho Chi Minh presented by a member of the central committee of the Vietnamese Communist Party and has inaugurated a “Vietnam-Ho Chi Minh Space” at the museum of Mimasaka.
 

Chúng tôi vừa được biết thành phố Mimasaka đang chuẩn bị mừng lễ kỷ niệm 45 năm bang giao giữa Nhật Bản và Việt Nam. Các hệ thống truyền thông cũng cho biết chánh quyền thành phố Mimasaka đã tiếp nhận một bức tượng Hồ Chí Minh do một cán bộ của Ủy ban trung ương đảng CSVN trao tặng và đã khánh thành khu “Không gian Việt Nam-Hồ Chí Minh trong bảo tàng việc thành phố Mimasaka.

.

We respectfully implore you to reconsider your recognition of Ho Chi Minh. 

We laud your endeavors to strengthen the bonds of friendship between the people of Japan and the people of Vietnam. We submit, however that there are other figures of Vietnamese descent who would be much more appropriate for recognition in the annals of Vietnamese history. To extol the fighting spirit and the accomplishments of Vietnamese historical figures in their struggles to regain and preserve our country’s independence,  there were many heroes who deserve the veneration of all the Vietnamese people, such as Tran Hung Dao, who defeated three successive Mongol invasions in the 13rd century, or Nguyen Trai who was instrumental in expelling the Ming occupying imperial forces during 15th century.
 

Chúng tôi kính cẩn xin Ông xét lại việc vinh danh Hồ Chí Minh. Chúng tôi hoan nghênh những nỗ lực nhằm siết chặt tình hữu nghị giữa người dân Nhật Bản và Việt Nam. Tuy nhiên, lịch sữ Việt Nam có những nhân vật đáng được ghi nhận công đức. Để vinh danh những người có công trạng xây dựng và gìn giữ đất nước và dân tộc Việt Nam, chúng tôi thiển nghĩ quý giới chức của thành phố Mimasaka có thể chọn trong lịch sử nước Việt Nam một trong số nhiều vị đã được nhân dân Việt Nam tôn kính, như Trần Hưng Đạo (thế kỷ 13 đời nhà Trần) hay Nguyễn Trải (thế kỷ 14-15 đời nhà Lê),

.

Ho Chi Minh, on the other hand, was a cadre of the Comintern, trained in the Soviet Union, who returned to Vietnam to form the Vietnamese Communist Party and put the Vietnamese people under the yoke of a Stalinist dictatorial regime. During the so called “Land Reform” in the 1950s in North Vietnam under the leadership of Ho Chi Minh, ten of thousands of people were put to death on the accusation of being “land owners”. In the 1960s and 1970s, Ho Chi Minh and the leaders of the Vietnamese Communist party initiated and conducted the invasion of the Republic of Vietnam (South Vietnam) during a 10-year long “Vietnam War” that ravaged our country and caused millions of casualties.
 

Hồ Chí Minh là một cán bộ của Cộng Sản Quốc Tế được huấn luyện ở Nga Sô và được đưa về Việt Nam để thành lập đảng CSVN và tròng lên nhân dân Việt Nam cái ách thống tị độc tài theo kiểu Stalin. Trong cái gọi là “cải cách ruộng đất” trong thập niên 1950 tại miền Bắc Việt Nam dưới sự lãnh đạo của HCM, hằng chục ngàn người đã bị xử tử vì bị kết án là “địa chủ”. Trong 2 thập niên 1960 và 70, HCM và các lãnh tụ CSVN đã khơi động và điều khiển cuộc chiến tranh Việt Nam trong 10 năm trời khiến cho đất nược Việt Nam bị tàn phà và hằng triệu người thương vong.

.

 

We know that the Japanese people do not condone the assassination of political opponents, the disregard of human rights, the maltreatment and imprisonment of political dissidents continuously perpetrated by the Vietnamese Communist regime for the past 70 years.  Ho Chi Minh is responsible for all these atrocities inflicted on the Vietnamese people, a terrible legacy that remains to this day. 
 

Chúng tôi tin rằng nhân dân Nhật Bản không thể đồng tình với những vụ ám sát đối phương, những việc chà đạp nhân quyền, đối xử tàn nhẫn và cầm tù những người bất đồng chánh kiến, những việc mà chế độ CSVN đã làm từ 70 năm nay. HCM là người chịu trách nhiệm về những điều tàn ác đối với nhân dân Việt Nam mà hậu quả còn tồn tại đến ngày nay.

.

Therefore, in the name of millions of victims of Ho Chi Minh and the Vietnamese Communist party, we respectfully protest the honoring of Ho Chi Minh and ask the government of the City of Mimasaka to remove the statue of Ho Chi Minh and the “Vietnam-Ho Chi Minh Space” at the museum of Mimasaka. The visitors at  the Mimasaka museum certainly deserve a true and accurate rendition of the people of Vietnam’s history, rather than another piece of propaganda that only furthers the narrative of a dictatorial and corrupt Communist regime.
 

Vì vậy, nhân danh hằng triệu nạn nhân của HCM và đảng CSVN, chúng tôi kính cẩn phản đối việc vinh danh HCM và xin yêu cầu chánh quyển thành  phố Mimasaka hủy bỏ bức tượng HCM và “Không gian Việt Nam-HCM” trong bảo tàng viện Mimasaka. Những khách đến viếng viện bảo tàng Mimasaka cần được biết rõ về lịch sữ của nhân dân Việt Nam, thay vì thấy những màng tuyên truyền cho một chế độ CS độc tài thối nát.

.

We wish you and the people of Mimasaka the best.
 

Chúng tôi xin kính chúc Ông Thị trưởng và nhân dân thành phố Mimasaka mọi điều tốt đẹp.

.

Sincerely,
 

Trân trọng,

.



In Trang

15/12/2017(Xem: 124)
Vào ngày 9 tháng 12 năm 2017 vừa qua, Dưỡng Sinh Thức Pháp (DSTP) đã tổ chức kỷ niệm 9 năm thành lập tại hội trường

15/12/2017(Xem: 188)
Nga còn âm thầm đứng trung gian giữa hai lực lượng chính là Fatah và Hamass của Palestines. Nay Hoa Kỳ rút chân ra khỏi vai trò hòa giải, có thể Nga, Anh Quốc hay Hoa Lục sẽ thay thế vị trí này.

15/12/2017(Xem: 297)
Theo số liệu từ bộ ngoại giao Mỹ thì số người Việt bị từ chối visa du lịch Mỹ là 24% trong năm nay, so với năm ngoái 29% và năm 2008 là 39%.

15/12/2017(Xem: 144)
Trung Quốc gần đây đã ra chiến thuật pháp lý mới để hậu thuẫn đòi hỏi chủ quyền hung hăng của họ, tuyên bố chủ quyền hầu hết Biển Đông, vùng biển có vị trí chiến lược. Chiến thuật mới có tên là "Tứ Sa" mà các nhà phê bình gọi là “chiến tranh pháp lý” (lawfare), thay cho cái gọi là "đường 9-đoạn" của TQ

15/12/2017(Xem: 122)
Cám Ơn - Merci Jean d’O & Johnny - nước Pháp đầy văn hóa bổng mất hai nghệ sĩ khổng lồ, hai cây cổ thụ. Kẻ nhà văn, người ca sĩ: Hàn lâm Viện sĩ Jean d’Ormesson, nhà văn 92 tuổi với gần 40 tác phẩm và Johnny Hallyday, 74 tuổi ca sĩ,

15/12/2017(Xem: 242)
Sáng nay tôi dậy sớm hơn thường lệ. Có thể vì hơi sương đêm đã luồn qua khe cửa sổ làm căn phòng ngủ mát lạnh. Cũng có thể vì các chú chim non đang hót líu lo trên cành báo hiệu một ngày mới bắt đầu. Nhìn các con chim bay nhẩy từ cành này qua nhánh kia, thật dễ thương và thật hồn nhiên, tôi chợt nghĩ không biết sao khi còn nhỏ, bố tôi mua cho khẩu carabin, loại súng bắn chim, và chúng tôi có thể nhắm bắn vào bầy chim sẻ hồn nhiên đang mổ những hạt gạo trên sân nhà. Điều an ủi bây giờ nghĩ lại thật lạ lùng, vì hồi đó dù tuổi niên thiếu nhưng tôi đã bắn trúng cái lon sữa bò cách xa mấy chục thước, nhưng khi nhắm vào đàn chim sẻ thì các viên đạn chì đó chỉ trúng sân xi măng của cái sân thượng, và sau khi bay tứ tán, đàn sẻ lại sà xuống, và vẫn tung tăng mổ những hạt gạo trắng nõn.

14/12/2017(Xem: 298)
các dân biểu sẽ có những hành động thúc đẩy Quốc Hội Âu Châu có những áp lực cụ thể trong những ngày tới, nếu nhà cầm quyền CSVN không trả tự do cho nhà hoạt động Nguyễn Văn Hóa và các tù nhân lương tâm cũng như ngưng mọi cuộc đàn áp.

14/12/2017(Xem: 801)
Ai, ba mươi năm trước đây, nếu từng đi vào con đường nhỏ từ Girkalnis đến Simkaiciai, chắc hẳn sẽ còn nhớ một cây thánh giá gần rìa làng Pakalniskiai

14/12/2017(Xem: 675)
Cộng sản Việt Nam tổ chức đuổi, loại bỏ thoạt đầu tất cả người Việt gốc Hoa, người Việt có tiền, và sau đó bán qua chương trình HO tất cả những người Nam Việt không CleanSing được để thanh lọc người công dân của Cộng Hòa Xã hội Chủ nghĩa Việt Nam. Đó là một Ethnic CleaNing! Cả cái Xác, cả cái thân

14/12/2017(Xem: 1249)
ở Yên Bái, mọi người đều thấy được cái tâm, cũng như cái tầm, của những người hiện đang nắm quyền bính ở Việt Nam. Đất nước này tuy không nằm trên đường xích đạo như Ecuador nhưng số phận thì e đen đủi hơn nhiều

14/12/2017(Xem: 668)
Nhân Ngày Quốc Tế Nhân Quyền 2017, Liên Hội người Việt tỵ nạn tại Cộng Hòa Liên Bang Đức (LHNVTN tại CHLB Đức) đã tổ chức cuộc biểu tình

14/12/2017(Xem: 529)
Tôi biết đến kịch tác gia Minh Ngọc như một người bạn văn, vì ngoài nghề đạo diễn, biên kịch, giảng dạy ngành sân khấu, chị còn nặng nợ cả với văn chương

14/12/2017(Xem: 385)
Xưa nay không ai trong đời người, có thể tắm hai lần cùng một dòng nước nhưng đối với lịch sử, thì sự trùng lấp của những biến cố là điều bình thường.. Lạc vào nhửng năm tháng sinh tồn của nhân loại, nhìn lại các dân tộc, chủ nghĩa và tôn giáo , phát triển rồi suy tàn, trong cuộc biển dâu trầm thống mà ngao ngán cho kiếp nhân sinh.

13/12/2017(Xem: 282)
Bản Báo Cáo Lập Pháp của HJTA là Bảng Chấm Điểm hàng năm, xem xét các Nhà Lập Pháp Tiểu bang bỏ phiếu như thế nào, trong các Dự luật liên quan đến thuế, như các Dự luật ảnh hưởng đến việc tăng thuế

13/12/2017(Xem: 282)
nhóm đại diện đi vào Cao Uỷ chỉ có 5 người là Bs. Võ Đình Hữu, Chủ Tịch Hội Đồng Đại Biểu Cộng Đồng Người Việt Quốc Gia Liên Bang Hoa Kỳ; Mục sư Nguyễn Công Chính, Ông Trần Việt Hùng, Phó Trị Sự Cao Đài Giáo; Ông Phan Thông Hưng, Chủ Tịch Hội Đồng Chấp Hành CĐNVQG Tiểu Bang Pennsylvania và
Tin công nghệ

Hồi tháng 09/2009, Disney đã mua lại Marvel. Đến tháng 10/2012, Disney mua lại Lucasfilm. Và giữa tháng 12/2017, Disney đã chính thức mua lại hãng phim 21st Century Fox với giá hơn 52 tỷ USD. Theo đó, Disney mua lại 21st Century Fox với số tiền 66.1 tỷ USD, trong đó bao gồm 52.4 tỷ USD giá trị cổ phiếu của Fox và 13.7 tỷ USD cho các khoản nợ của Fox.

Khoảng giữa tháng 12/2017, ngay sau khi Samsung ra mắt laptop Notebook 9, LG cũng không chịu thua kém và nhanh chóng tiết lộ về thế hệ laptop Gram mới với điểm ấn tượng là thời lượng pin rất ấn tượng

Tính đến tháng 12/2017, giải pháp miễn dịch đang là cuộc cách mạng mới trong điều trị ung thư, khi các nhà khoa học trên thế giới đang tìm cách thích ứng hoặc khuếch đại các cơ chế phòng vệ tự nhiên của cơ thể, từ đó phát triển các liệu pháp tốt hơn để tiêu diệt khối u cũng như tế bào ung thư

Đối với giới công nghệ, khởi đầu của 1 năm là sự kiện CES, dự kiến sẽ diễn ra vào thời điểm đầu năm. Trong CES 2018, có vẻ như Samsung đang có rất nhiều thứ muốn giới thiệu tới người dùng trên toàn thế giới, chẳng hạn như dòng Notebook 9 của hãng, sản phẩm được kì vọng sẽ là tâm điểm của sự kiện CES 2018.

Hồi tháng 08/2017, Samsung đã xác nhận đang nghiên cứu và phát triển sản phẩm loa thông minh tích hợp trợ lý bảo Bixby, và dự kiến sẽ ra mắt vào đầu năm 2018. Đây được xem là động thái nhằm cạnh tranh với Apple, Google, Amazon và để hoàn thiện dự án nhà thông minh mà Samsung đã ấp ủ trong thời gian dài.

Khoảng giữa tháng 12/2017, cảnh sát của thành phố Quý Dương, miền Nam Trung Quốc được giao nhiệm vụ sử dụng mạng lưới camera theo dõi dày đặc của thành phố, để tìm ra được phóng viên John Sudworth từ đài BBC. Hệ thống camera được trang bị công nghệ nhận diện gương mặt và trí tuệ nhân tạo AI tiên tiến, liệu nó sẽ mất bao lâu để tìm ra được phóng viên?

Việc giảm thiểu việc sử dụng nhiên liệu hóa thạch sẽ là một bước tiến lớn trong việc xanh hóa ngành năng lượng. Ngân hàng Thế giới hiểu rõ điều này, và cũng đã có hành động lớn đầu tiên.

Khoảng giữa tháng 12/2017, NiceHash đã chính thức trả lời WikiTribune. Theo đó, Marko Kobal, giám đốc điều hành của NiceHash, đã chia sẻ rất nhiều, nhưng điều chủ yếu là NiceHash sẽ hoàn lại tiền cho tất cả các khách hàng có bitcoin bị đánh cắp.

Khoảng giữa tháng 12/2017, một lỗ hổng trong giao thức bảo mật TLS 19 năm tuổi đã được tìm thấy bởi ít nhất 8 nhà phát triển công nghệ và dự án mã nguồn mở, cho phép hacker giải mã dữ liệu được mã hóa trong đường truyền.

Khoảng giữa tháng 12/2017, Apple thông báo đầu tư một khoản lớn vào Finisar. Theo đó, hãng sẽ chuyển cho Finisar 390 triệu USD để xây dựng một nhà máy sản xuất rộng 700,000 foot vuông ở Texas, cùng với 500 công nhân để sản xuất cảm biến laser trong camera TrueDepth trên iPhone X.

Tính đến tháng 12/2017, các thông tin liên quan đến Galaxy A (2018) xuất hiện ngày càng nhiều. Theo đó, Samsung có vẻ như đang chuẩn bị đến 3 biến thể khác nhau của Galaxy A8+ (2018). Một phiên bản với RAM 4 GB và bộ nhớ trong 32 GB, một phiên bản với RAM 4GB và bộ nhớ trong 64 GB, và phiên bản cuối cùng có RAM 6 GB cùng bộ nhớ trong 64 GB.

Khoảng giữa tháng 12/2017, trang DigiTimes đưa tin, việc Qualcomm chọn tiến trình 10 nm của Samsung cho vi xử lý Snapdragon 845 là vì vẫn chưa tin tưởng vào những cải thiện mà tiến trình 7 nm sẽ đem lại. Cụ thể, những cải thiện về điện năng tiêu thụ và hiệu năng mà tiến trình 7 nm mang lại được cho là quá nhỏ so với những rủi ro có thể xảy ra.

Từ lâu đã có khá nhiều nguồn tin cho rằng Samsung đang chuẩn bị ra mắt smartphone có thể gập, nhưng đó không phải là chiếc smartphone mới duy nhất mà Samsung đang phát triển. Khoảng giữa tháng 12/2017, Samsung được cho là đang chế tạo chiếc smartphone sở hữu 2 màn hình khác.

Khoảng giữa tháng 12/2017, theo một báo cáo chung do Google và công ty đầu tư Temasek (Singapore) thực hiện, nền kinh tế Internet của Đông Nam Á được dự đoán có thể đạt 50 tỷ USD trong năm 2017.
Copyright © 2017 vietbao.com All rights reserved VNVN System