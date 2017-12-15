Đề nghị gởi thư Phản đối thành phố Mimasaka đặt tượng HCM

Thưa Anh/Chị,
Vào cuối tháng 11 vừa qua, Ban Thường Trực Liên Mạng Người Việt Tự Do Toàn Cầu (LM) nhận được tin Thị trưởng và Chủ tịch Hội đồng Thành phố Mimasaka ở Nhật Bản đã tiếp nhận một bức tượng HCM và khánh thành một khu "Không gian Việt Nam-HCM trong viện bảo tàng trong thành phố.
Chúng tôi đã gởi một bức Thư Ngỏ đến các tố chức cộng đồng và các hội đoàn người Việt với đề nghị cùng soạn thảo một bức thư gởi đến tỉnh trưởng thành phố Mimasaka để lên tiếng phản đối việc vinh danh HCM, hầu dân chúng ở Nhật Bản biết rõ bộ mặt thật của HCM và những tội ác của đảng CSVN đối với nhân dân Việt Nam, và đồng thời, chúng tôi cũng xin các tổ chức và hội đoàn phổ biến thư ngỏ này đến những tổ chức và hội đoàn thân hữu, để việc làm này được nhiều đoàn thể hưởng ứng, hầu tác động được mạnh mẽ trên dự luận quần chúng Nhật Bản.
Sau khi nhận được ý kiến của một số tổ chức và hội đoàn, chúng tôi soạn một mẫu thư bằng tiếng Anh (đính kèm) có thể dùng để gởi đến Ông Thị trưởng và Bà Chủ tịch Hội Đồng Thành phố Mimasaka. Anh/Chị có thể dùng mẫu thư này (hoặc soạn một bức thư tương tợ) để trực tiếp gởi đi Nhật. Nếu Anh/Chị muốn cùng ký tên với các tổ chức và hội đoàn khác vào một bức thư chung để Liên Mạng gởi đi thì chúng tôi xin Anh hồi âm cho biết: Tên của tổ chức bằng tiếng Việt và tiếng Anh (nếu có), tên họ của Anh/Chị và điện chỉ (e-mail address) của Anh/Chị, để chúng tôi thêm vào bức thư theo thứ tự thư hồi âm. Ban Thường trực Liên Mạng sẽ phụ trách việc gởi bức thư chung sang Nhật qua bưu điện.
Công tác chống lại tuyên truyền của đảng CSVN sẽ làm sáng tỏ chánh nghĩa của công cuộc vận động cho một nước Việt Nam Tự Do Dân Chủ. Người Việt hải ngoại cần tạo một tiếng vang lớn trong việc này để ảnh hưởng đến dư luận quần chúng thế giới. Chúng tôi xin Anh/Chị kêu gọi thêm nhiều đồng hương hưởng ứng.
Thân kính,
TM Ban Thường trực Liên Mạng
MẪU THƯ GỬI
THỊ TRƯỞNG THÀNH PHỐ MIMASAKA
December 11, 2017
The Honorable Hagiwara Seiji,
Mayor of the City of
Yubinbango 707-8501,
Re: Installation of the statue of Ho Chi Minh and Inauguration of the “Vietnam-Ho Chi Minh Space” at the museum of the City of
Dear Sir,
We write to you on behalf of community organizations and associations of Refugees from Communist Vietnam presently living in
We recently became aware of the City of
We respectfully implore you to reconsider your recognition of Ho Chi Minh.
We laud your endeavors to strengthen the bonds of friendship between the people of
Ho Chi Minh, on the other hand, was a cadre of the Comintern, trained in the
We know that the Japanese people do not condone the assassination of political opponents, the disregard of human rights, the maltreatment and imprisonment of political dissidents continuously perpetrated by the Vietnamese Communist regime for the past 70 years. Ho Chi Minh is responsible for all these atrocities inflicted on the Vietnamese people, a terrible legacy that remains to this day.
Therefore, in the name of millions of victims of Ho Chi Minh and the Vietnamese Communist party, we respectfully protest the honoring of Ho Chi Minh and ask the government of the City of
We wish you and the people of Mimasaka the best.
Sincerely,
Signatures:
[Name of organization, in English], [Name of Representative], [E-mail address of Representative]
MẪU THƯ GỬI
CHỦ TỊCH HỘI ĐỒNG THÀNH PHỐ MIMASAKA
December 11, 2017
The Honorable Suzuki Etsuko,
President of the City Council of the City of
Yubinbango 707-8501,
Re: Installation of the statue of Ho Chi Minh and Inauguration of the “Vietnam-Ho Chi Minh Space” at the museum of the City of
Dear Madam,
We write to you on behalf of community organizations and associations of Refugees from Communist Vietnam presently living in
We recently became aware of the City of
We respectfully implore you to reconsider your recognition of Ho Chi Minh.
We laud your endeavors to strengthen the bonds of friendship between the people of
Ho Chi Minh, on the other hand, was a cadre of the Comintern, trained in the
We know that the Japanese people do not condone the assassination of political opponents, the disregard of human rights, the maltreatment and imprisonment of political dissidents continuously perpetrated by the Vietnamese Communist regime for the past 70 years. Ho Chi Minh is responsible for all these atrocities inflicted on the Vietnamese people, a terrible legacy that remains to this day.
Therefore, in the name of millions of victims of Ho Chi Minh and the Vietnamese Communist party, we respectfully protest the honoring of Ho Chi Minh and ask the government of the City of
We wish you and the people of Mimasaka the best.
Sincerely,
Signatures:
[Name of organization, in English], [Name of Representative], [E-mail address of Representative]
BẢN DỊCH ANH-VIỆT TỪNG ĐOẠN
December 11, 2017
The Honorable Hagiwara Seiji,
Mayor of the City of
Yubinbango 707-8501,
Kính gởi Ô. HS,
Thị trưởng Thành phố Mimasaka, Nhật Bản
Toà Thị Sảnh Mimasaka
Yubinbango 707-8501,
Re: Installation of the statue of Ho Chi Minh and Inauguration of the “Vietnam-Ho Chi Minh Space” at the museum of the City of Mimasaka.
V/v Đặt bức tượng HCM và Khánh thành “Không gian Việt
Dear Sir,
Thưa Ông,
We write to you on behalf of community organizations and associations of Refugees from Communist Vietnam presently living in
Nhân danh một số tổ chức cộng đồng và hội đoàn người Việt tỵ nạn Cộng Sản hiện cư ngụ tại Nhật Bản, Úc, Canada, Pháp, Đức, Na Uy, Thụy Sĩ và Hoa Kỳ, chúng tôi xin kính chúc tỉnh hữu nghị giữa Nhât Bản và Việt Nam luôn luôn bền vững và xin gởi lời chào mừng đến Ông Thị trưởng và nhân dân thành phố Mimasaka.
.
We recently became aware of the City of
Chúng tôi vừa được biết thành phố Mimasaka đang chuẩn bị mừng lễ kỷ niệm 45 năm bang giao giữa Nhật Bản và Việt
.
We respectfully implore you to reconsider your recognition of Ho Chi Minh.
We laud your endeavors to strengthen the bonds of friendship between the people of
Chúng tôi kính cẩn xin Ông xét lại việc vinh danh Hồ Chí Minh. Chúng tôi hoan nghênh những nỗ lực nhằm siết chặt tình hữu nghị giữa người dân Nhật Bản và Việt
.
Ho Chi Minh, on the other hand, was a cadre of the Comintern, trained in the
Hồ Chí Minh là một cán bộ của Cộng Sản Quốc Tế được huấn luyện ở Nga Sô và được đưa về Việt Nam để thành lập đảng CSVN và tròng lên nhân dân Việt Nam cái ách thống tị độc tài theo kiểu Stalin. Trong cái gọi là “cải cách ruộng đất” trong thập niên 1950 tại miền Bắc Việt Nam dưới sự lãnh đạo của HCM, hằng chục ngàn người đã bị xử tử vì bị kết án là “địa chủ”. Trong 2 thập niên 1960 và 70, HCM và các lãnh tụ CSVN đã khơi động và điều khiển cuộc chiến tranh Việt Nam trong 10 năm trời khiến cho đất nược Việt Nam bị tàn phà và hằng triệu người thương vong.
.
We know that the Japanese people do not condone the assassination of political opponents, the disregard of human rights, the maltreatment and imprisonment of political dissidents continuously perpetrated by the Vietnamese Communist regime for the past 70 years. Ho Chi Minh is responsible for all these atrocities inflicted on the Vietnamese people, a terrible legacy that remains to this day.
Chúng tôi tin rằng nhân dân Nhật Bản không thể đồng tình với những vụ ám sát đối phương, những việc chà đạp nhân quyền, đối xử tàn nhẫn và cầm tù những người bất đồng chánh kiến, những việc mà chế độ CSVN đã làm từ 70 năm nay. HCM là người chịu trách nhiệm về những điều tàn ác đối với nhân dân Việt
.
Therefore, in the name of millions of victims of Ho Chi Minh and the Vietnamese Communist party, we respectfully protest the honoring of Ho Chi Minh and ask the government of the City of
Vì vậy, nhân danh hằng triệu nạn nhân của HCM và đảng CSVN, chúng tôi kính cẩn phản đối việc vinh danh HCM và xin yêu cầu chánh quyển thành phố Mimasaka hủy bỏ bức tượng HCM và “Không gian Việt Nam-HCM” trong bảo tàng viện Mimasaka. Những khách đến viếng viện bảo tàng Mimasaka cần được biết rõ về lịch sữ của nhân dân Việt
.
We wish you and the people of Mimasaka the best.
Chúng tôi xin kính chúc Ông Thị trưởng và nhân dân thành phố Mimasaka mọi điều tốt đẹp.
.
Sincerely,
Trân trọng,
