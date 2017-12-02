Hôm nay,  
Việt Báo Online
Dự Luật Thuế Của Đảng Cộng Hoà: Người Nghèo Nghèo Hơn và Người Bệnh Bệnh Hơn

02/12/2017
1 Tháng 12 2017

Sau dịp lễ Tạ Ơn, đảng Cộng Hoà đã trở lại Quốc-Hội để sửa soạn thông qua một một dự luật cải tổ thuế trước khi nghỉ Giáng Sinh. Trong vòng hai tuần sắp tới, Thượng Viện sẽ đề ra bản thảo dự luật thuế soạn lại từ bản duyệt thảo mà Quốc-Hội đã bỏ phiếu thông qua ngày 16 tháng 11.

Theo bản phân tích của Ban Điều Hành Thuế Lưỡng viện Quốc Hội (JCT) và Văn Phòng Ngân Sách Quốc Hội (CBO), dự luật thuế này có thể, chỉ với một chữ ký, tước đi bảo hiểm sức khoẻ của 13 triệu người Mỹ, gây thiệt hại cho người nghèo trong lúc giúp người giàu càng giàu thêm.

Mười ba triệu người sẽ mất bảo hiểm sức khỏe, vì lợi tức của họ không đủ thấp để được trợ cấp qua chương trình Obamacare, khiến phí bảo hiểm sức khoẻ của họ tăng lên đến mức không cáng đáng nổi. Đây là hậu quả của việc bãi bỏ quy định bắt buộc mọi người phải có bảo hiểm sức khoẻ.

Số tiền đảng Cộng Hoà tính sẽ tiết kiệm được, bằng cách cắt bớt chương trình trợ cấp xã hội Medicaid, cũng như tiền hỗ trợ cho bảo hiểm qua việc hoàn lại tiền thuế (tax credit), sẽ được dùng để trừ thuế cho những gia đình giàu nhất nước Mỹ. Đến năm 2027, những gia đình với lợi tức dưới 75 ngàn đô-la một năm sẽ phải trả nhiều thuế hơn vì khấu trừ thuế cá nhân, tỉ dụ như khấu trừ thuế cho những gia đình có con nhỏ, sẽ hết hiệu lực, trong khi các gia đình có lợi tức cao hơn vẫn không bị ảnh hưởng.

Động cơ của dự luật thuế này rất rõ ràng: làm cho người giàu được giàu hơn. Các đại công ty và người giàu đã đóng góp cho đảng Cộng Hoà, và họ trông đợi các nhà làm luật của đảng Cộng Hoà hoàn trả lại tiền đầu tư của họ. Chris Collins, dân biểu đảng Cộng Hoà ở New York, kể với các ký giả: “Những người cho tôi tiền nói đại khái là ‘Làm cho xong cái luật đó đi, nếu không thì đừng bao giờ gọi tôi để xin tiền nữa’”.

Ta chứng kiến lòng tham vô đáy trong dự luật mới qua điều khoản về thuế di sản. Thượng Viện sẽ hiến 4.4 triệu cho mỗi gia đình trong số 2,000 hộ giàu nhất nước Mỹ, một món tiền tương đương với số tiền trợ cấp học bổng cho 1,100 sinh viên từ các gia đình với lợi tức thấp hay trung bình.

Giới được lợi rõ ràng nhất là những đại công ty. Mức thuế của họ sẽ giảm vĩnh viễn từ 35% xuống 20%, trong khi thuế cá nhân chỉ tạm thời hạ thấp rồi lại tăng lên. Chủ yếu là mang lại lợi ích cho những sở hữu chủ có cổ phiếu, gồm khoảng 20% người giàu nhất với 90% cổ phần của tất cả công ty trong tay. Phân nửa dân số Mỹ chẳng có cổ phiếu nào mà để được bớt thuế.

Một dự luật thuế không chỉ nêu lên vấn đề tiền mà còn biểu hiện giá trị. Hội PIVOT chống đối dự luật này vì tính cách vô lương tâm của nó.

Chúng tôi tin rằng quyền được bảo vệ sức khỏe là quyền con người, và bất kỳ dự luật nào tước đi sự bảo vê sức khỏe của 13 triệu người dân là vi phạm giao ước cơ bản giữa chính phủ và dân chúng.

Là thành phần của cộng đồng di dân và con cháu của người tị nạn, chúng tôi tin ở sự bình đẳng trong cơ hội tiến thân. Những người lớn lên trong hoàn cảnh bất lợi phải có cơ hội để đạt được cuộc sống hạnh phúc và hữu ích ngang với những người may mắn hơn họ. Chúng tôi tin rằng tầng lớp nào trong xã hội cũng đều có những tài năng xuất sắc, và tương lai của đất nước chúng ta tùy thuộc vào khả năng biết sử dụng và nâng cao năng lực tiềm tàng của mọi công dân.

Hiện nay, sự bất bình đẳng về kinh tế ngày càng gia tăng, khiến nhiều gia đình không được dự phần vào sự thịnh vượng của quốc gia. Chúng tôi thiết tưởng buộc những người ít khả năng nhất phải gánh thuế để người đã giàu ngày càng giàu hơn là một hành động độc ác có tính toán. Nếu dự luật này được thông qua thì khoảng cách giàu nghèo sẽ ngày càng trầm trọng, và sự chênh lệch về chăm sóc sức khỏe sẽ trở nên tồi tệ hơn. Các điều khoản của dự luật thuế này tước đi cơ hội của nhiều tầng lớp trong xã hội, để quy tụ mọi phồn thịnh và may mắn vào tay giới ăn trên ngồi trốc.

Lẽ ra, một dự luật vô nhân đạo như thế phải bị bãi bỏ. Trái lại, Quốc hội đã nhanh chóng thông luật, đúng hạn để ban hành trong tháng 12. Cách duy nhất để ngăn chặn dự luật này là số đông dân chúng phải lên tiếng, và Hội PIVOT chúng tôi sẽ cùng góp tiếng phản đối.
English version:
Poorer and Sicker: the Republican tax plan for most Americans

November 28, 2017

As Americans return from their Thanksgiving break, Republicans in Congress will also return to their attempt to pass a tax bill before the Christmas recess. In the next two weeks, the Senate will vote on its version, after the House passed its version on November 16th.

In one stroke, the bill could cause 13 million Americans to lose their healthcare coverage, while making the richest Americans even richer at the expense of those less wealthy, according to an analysis of the Congress’s bipartisan Joint Committee on Taxation staff (JCT) and the Congressional Budget Office (CBO).

The loss in healthcare coverage will result from increased premiums for those who earn just enough to not qualify for Obamacare subsidies, a consequence of the repeal of the individual mandate.

The expected savings that comes from not providing healthcare for 13 million Americans, via less Medicaid spending and tax credit for premiums, would be used for tax cuts that will only benefit the wealthiest households. By 2027, Americans families making less than $75,000 per year would pay more taxes while those making more would continue to pay less taxes because of expiring personal tax deductions, such as the increase in Child Tax Credit.

The motivation behind the bill is clear: make the rich richer. Republican donors, corporate and wealthy, expect returns on their investments in Republican lawmakers. "My donors are basically saying, 'Get it done or don't ever call me again," Rep. Chris Collins, Republican from New York,  told reporters.

The extreme greed that drives this bill can be seen in the proposal on the estate tax. The Senate bill would hand $4.4 million to each of the 2,000 wealthiest households, with each hand-out the equivalent of providing 1,100 Pell grants for low- and medium-income college students.

One clear beneficiary of the bill will be the corporation, whose tax rate will be reduced from 35% to 20% permanently, while individual tax rates are reduced only temporarily. This will primarily benefit stockholders, thus excluding half of all Americans who own no stock, while benefiting the top 20% of wealthiest Americans who own more than 90% of them.

A tax bill is not only about dollars and cents but also an expression of values. We at PIVOT firmly oppose this bill because we oppose the values that are expressed in it.

We believe that healthcare is a human right, and a law that takes healthcare from 13 million people violates a basic contract between the government and its citizens.

As a community of immigrants and children of immigrants, we also believe in equal opportunity for all people, that those raised in disadvantaged settings should have the same chance to attain happy, productive lives as their peers with more fortunate beginnings. We believe that there are extraordinary talents, skills, and capabilities to contribute at every economic level of our society, and that our country’s future depends on its ability to leverage the energy of all of its people.

At a time of rising economic inequality, when many families are not getting their fair share of the growing economy, we believe it is an act of calculated cruelty to increase taxes on those who can least afford them for the purpose of making the rich richer. If passed, this bill would further widen the income gap and worsen health disparities. Its provisions take opportunity away from many segments of society while concentrating wealth and advantages to those already at the top.

A bill that is so harmful to so many should rightly fail, but instead is moving swiftly through Congress, on track for passing in December. It can only be stopped by the voices of the mass opposed to its values, and we at PIVOT will be adding our voices.

.

PIVOT's statement on the tax bill in Vietnamese:
https://www.pivotnetwork.org/tieng-viet/cong-hoa-thue
 And here it is again in English:
https://www.pivotnetwork.org/news/republican-tax-plan



