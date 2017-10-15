Hôm nay,  
Tuyển Tập Chân Dung Văn Học Nghệ Thuật & Văn Hóa

THÔNG CÁO BÁO CHÍ

 

Đây là một công trình mang tính "hợp tuyển tác giả / anthology" vừa công phu vừa mang tính sử học của nhà văn Ngô Thế Vinh. Với chân dung mười sáu văn nghệ sĩ và hai nhà văn hóa được giới thiệu trong sách là những nhân vật lừng danh trong nền văn học miền Nam Việt Nam trước 1975 và ở hải ngoại sau này. Qua công trình này, bạn đọc sẽ "gặp" những khuôn mặt tiêu biểu, những người đã có những đóng góp mang tính định hình cho 20 năm văn học miền Nam 1954-1975. Công trình này, tự nó, là một đóng góp quan trọng và có ý nghĩa lâu dài nhằm gìn giữ những tinh hoa của văn học nghệ thuật miền Nam cho các thế hệ mai sau. 

 

Nxb Việt Ecology Press

ISBN ấn bản màu: 978-1976114472; đen trắng: 978-1978108042

Phát hành tháng 10, 2017

www.amazon.com, Việt Ecology Press, các hiệu sách

Liên lạc: vietecologypress@gmail.com

P.O. Box 3893, Seal Beach, CA 90740

Có thể đặt mua ở:

https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss_1?url=search-alias%3Daps&field-keywords=ngo+the+vinh

 

PRESS RELEASE

 

This well-researched anthology by author Ngo The Vinh is a literary historiography of South Vietnam during the 1954 – 1975 period, an era that is often considered a golden age of Vietnamese literature. The anthology profiles 16 writers and artists, and 2 outstanding educators, who had collectively made extraordinary contributions to the social, intellectual and cultural lives of South Vietnamese prior to 1975 and the Vietnamese diaspora community post 1975. Through this anthology, readers will get acquainted with the journey of life and work of those literary giants who have left their iconic marks in South Vietnam that had existed for merely two decades. This book by itself represents an important contribution to the long lasting preservation of the very essence of the South Vietnamese literature for future generations

 

Art Cover by Hoàng Ngọc Biên; Việt Ecology Press

ISBN 978-1976114472 color version: 978-1978108042 black & white version

www.amazon.com,  Việt Ecology Press, and Bookstores

Email: vietecologypress@gmail.com

P.O. Box 3893, Seal Beach, CA 90740

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

