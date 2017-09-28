Camp Metta -Hương Từ Bi

Mailing: 1179 West A Street, Suite 133, Hayward CA 94541

Email: campmetta@gmail.com * Website: campmetta.org



Dự Án Kiến Tạo

Hương Từ Bi Tự & Camp Metta



Nam Mô Bổn Sư Thích Ca Mâu Ni Phật.

Ngưỡng bái bạch Chư Tôn Thiền Đức, Kính thưa quý Đồng hương và Phật tử xa gần,



Sau gần 20 năm tu học và hoàng pháp tại Đạo Tràng Chùa Phổ Từ và với sự chứng minh của Sư Ông Tu Viện Kim Sơn và Sư Phụ Thượng Từ Hạ Lực, con, Thích Nữ Phổ Châu, đang tiến hành mua lại một trạiNữ Hướng Đạo (Girl Scout Camp) ở vùng Santa Cruz, Cali cách thành phố San Jose 45 phút. Tâm nguyện muốn phát huy Phật Giáo bằng cách thành lập một Trại Hè và Trung Tâm Tu Học Phật Pháp, đặc biệt cho giới trẻ.



Trại Trường sắp được mua này có diện tích trên 90 mẫu tây tọa lạc tại thành phổ Soquel, có các trụ sở phòng óc sinh hoạt, nhà ăn chứa được 150 người, và các nhà nghỉ cho khóa tu gia đình hoặc nhập thất. Ngoài ra, nơi đây cũng có thác nước, con suối, đường leo núi với nhiều tàng cây bóng mát của redwoods, và có sẵn những khu vực dành riêng cho cắm trại và sinh hoạt dã ngoại. Vùng đất này sẽ là nơi kết nối nhiều thế hệ và kết hợp giữa Đông và Tây.



Để có ngân quỹ mua đất trại, Ban Điều Hành sẽ tổ chức buổi tiệc chay gây quỹ vào chiều Chủ Nhật, mùng 8 tháng 10 năm 2017 tại Unify Event Center, San Jose lúc 4 PM với sự chứng minh của Sư Ông Viện Trưởng và Tăng Thân Tu Viên Kim Sơn, Sư Phụ Thích Từ Lực và tăng thân Chùa Phổ Từ,Sư Bà An Lạc, Ni Sư Tiến Liên, Ni Sư Nguyên Thiện, Ni Chúng Thiền Viện Vô Ưu.



Giá vé ủng hộ là $50/người. Để có vé ủng hộ, vui lòng liên lạc chị Diệu Minh (415) 845-8565. Mọi cúng dường tịnh tài đều được khấu từ miễn thuế với Tax ID # 82-2863538, chi phiếu xin ghi Camp Metta và gửi về:



Sư Cô Phổ Châu,

1179 West A Street, Suite 133,

Hayward, CA 94541.





Xin chân thành tri ân Chư Tôn Thiện Đức, quý Cô Bác và Bạn Hữu xa gần đã góp lời cầu nguyện và hỗ trợ cho công trình Hương Từ Bi Tự & Camp Metta sớm được hoàn thành như sở nguyện. Kính chúc quý Ngài phước trí nhị nghiêm, và quý Đồng hương, Phật tử phước báu tròn đầy, thân tâm an lạc.



Trân Trọng Kính Mời,

Thích Nữ Phổ Châu



..o..



Namo Sakyamuni Buddha.

Dear Respected Venerable Sangha, Dear Dharma Friends,

Before taking vows to become a nun, I was a Buddhist Youth leader at Ni-Lien Buddhist Youth in Hawaii. Now, I serve as a spiritual advisor for Chánh Hoà Buddhist Youth at the Compassion Meditation Center. Each year, I also help facilitate summer retreat camps in different states around the U.S. for the An Bang Buddhist Association and Retreat of Awakening. I take the Youth Ministry as a skillful means to serve and fulfill my devotion to Buddha-Dharma.

After 20 years of studying and serving the Dharma at the Compassion Meditation Center, I see the need for an outdoor spiritual space to nurture the seeds of peace, joy and equanimity in oneself, family and community. Thus, my aspiration is to establish a Buddhist Retreat Campground in the States to provide that spiritual space for families to bond and to get the young generation out with nature to find their true home of peace, joy, and gratitute. At this moment, I am in the process of purchasing a Girl Scout Camp in the Santa Cruz County. This 90 acre campground is located in the city of Soquel, which is 45 minutes from San Jose. It has a multi purpose hall, a dining hall that can hold up to 150 people, and many cabins for solitary, family or group retreats. It has several designated areas for outdoor tent camping with picnic tables and shelters.



This campground also comes with a swimming pool, waterfall, creek, and hiking nature trails with many beautiful redwood trees. Beauty is all around, and the downtown area and beaches are just 20 minutes away. This place will be a bridge connecting many generations, as well as connecting East and West as one spiritual community.



In order to have enough funds for a down-payment, the Executive Board and I are organizing a Fundraising Dinner at the Unify Event Center on October 8, 2017 at 4 PM. All is cordially invited to attend. Admission tickets can be acquired at the Compassion Meditation Center or by contacting Ngaly Frank at (415) 845-8565. A donation of $50 per admission is appreciated.

You can also make a monetary donation payable to Camp Metta, and sent to:



Reverend Phổ Châu,

1179 West A Street, Suite 133,

Hayward, CA 94541.



Your donations will be tax-deductible with Tax ID # 82-2863538.





With deep appreciation to the respected Venerable monks and nuns, and Dharma Friends near and far, for sending your kind support and prayers so that the Camp Metta Project may soon be completed. May peace and joy be with you.



Much kindness and a deep bow,

Rev. Thích Nữ Phổ Châu