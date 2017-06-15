GARDEN GROVE: Hội Quân Nhân Mỹ Gốc Việt Mời Dự Tiệc Gây Quỹ Người Hùng Của Chúng Ta



Contact:

CPT Hiền Đởm

(253) 678-9455

Email: hientdom@yahoo.com

Vietnamese American Uniformed Services Association

2017-OUR HEROES Fundraising Banquet

Garden Grove, California - On Sunday, September 3, 2017, the Vietnamese American Uniformed Services Association (VAUSA) will host a fundraising banquet at the Great Wolf Lodge Hotel. Donated funds will support VAUSA mission that includes sending care packages to deployed VAUSA members who serve in war zones and in isolated areas; awarding the bi-annual Fallen Heroes scholarships to future generations of Vietnamese Americans; supporting morale, welfare and recreation activities to promote deployed members’ re-bonding and re-integration with their families upon their return from combat; providing mentorship for cadets and midshipmen; networking to assist members’ transition back to their civilian life after honorable service in uniform; and sharing military expertise and knowledge with the Vietnamese American community.

Event Information:

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2017

Time: 6:30 p.m.-11:00 p.m.

Location: Great Wolf Lodge Hotel

12681 Harbor Boulevard

Garden Grove, CA 92840

Sponsorship: Title Sponsor $10,000

Platinum Sponsor $5,000

Gold Sponsor $2,500

Silver Sponsor $1,000

Bronze Sponsor $500

VAUSA - The Vietnamese American Uniformed Services Association (VAUSA), is a non-profit and non- partisan; professional military association. VAUSA members are Active, Reserve, National Guard, and Veterans; Enlisted and Commissioned Officers from the seven branches of the U.S. Uniformed Services.

VAUSA's mission is to: 1) Share our military experiences with the Vietnamese American community in order to highlight the pride and benefits of serving in the United States Uniformed Services. –“For Our Country”; 2) Provide professional development, mentorship, esprit de corps, and networking for current and former Vietnamese American service members in the United States Uniformed Services. –“For Our Military Brothers & Sisters”; and 3) Provide support to members and their family when they are in need, at home and on the front lines. –“For Our Families”

Thank you for your support!

Người liên lạc:

Đại Úy Hiền Đởm

(253) 678-9455

Email: hientdom@yahoo.com

Hội Quân Nhân Mỹ Gốc Việt

2017 Buổi Tiệc Gây Quỹ Người Hùng Của Chúng Ta

Garden Grove, California- Vào Chủ Nhật, Ngày 3 Tháng 9, 2017, Hội Quân Nhân Mỹ Gốc Việt (VAUSA) sẽ tổ chức một buổi gây quỹ tại Khách Sạn Great Wolf Lodge để hỗ trợ sứ mệnh của hội. Thanh qua gây quỹ sẽ yểm trợ những sinh hoạt của VAUSA như gởi quà cho các chiến sĩ đang đống quân trên những tiền đồn và những vùng hẻo lánh; phát học bổng Anh Hùng Tử Sĩ cho thế hệ con cháu người Mỹ gốc Việt; tổ chức những sinh hoạt để khuyến khích tinh thần, phúc lợi và giải trí cho gia đình và các chiến hữu kết nối lại sau khi trỡ về từ mặt trận; tư vấn cho các sinh viên trong các trường võ bị; giúp đỡ các chiến hữu sau khi xuất ngũ và quay về cuộc sống dân sự; và chia xẻ kiến thức quân sự của hội VAUSA với cộng đồng người Mỹ gốc Việt.

Thông tin sự kiện:

Ngày: Chủ Nhật, Ngày 3 tháng 9, 2017

Giờ: 6:30 p.m.-11:00 p.m.

Địa điểm: Khách Sạn Great Wolf Lodge

12681 Harbor Boulevard

Garden Grove, CA 92840

Tài Trợ: Tài Trợ Chính $10,000

Tài Trợ Bạch Kim $5,000

Tài Trợ Vàng $2,500

Tài Trợ Bạc $1,000

Tài Trợ Đồng $500

Hội Quân Nhân Mỹ gốc Việt (VAUSA) là một tổ chức binh nghiệp phi lợi nhuận và đảng phái. Thành viên của VAUSA là những người tại ngũ, trừ bị, bảo vệ quốc gia, và cựu chiến binh; những hạ sĩ quan va sĩ quan đã gia nhập và công tác tại 7 binh chủng đồng phục thuộc quân lực Hoa Kỳ.

Sứ mệnh của VAUSA: 1) Chia sẻ trải nghiệm quân ngũ của chúng tôi với cộng đồng người Mỹ gốc Việt nhằm nhấn mạnh niềm hãnh diện và quyền lợi khi được phục vụ trong Quân Đội Hoa Kỳ. – “Vì Tổ Quốc”; 2) Tạo cơ hội phát triển chuyên môn, huynh đệ tương trợ, tinh thần đồng đội, và các mối quan hệ cho quân nhân Mỹ gốc Việt tại ngũ và giải ngũ của Quân Đội Hoa Kỳ. –“Vì các Anh Chị Em Quân Nhân”; và 3) Hỗ trợ các thành viên và gia đình của họ khi cần, tại hậu phương cũng như ngoài tiền tuyến. –“Vì Gia Đình”

Cám ơn sự hỗ trợ của quý vị!