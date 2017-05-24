|
Tối thứ Ba ngày 23 tháng 5, Hội Đồng Thành Phố Garden Grove đã thông qua một Nghị Quyết với toàn thể số phiếu 7-0 để phản đối dự luật AB 22, và phản đối chế độ độc tài vi phạm nhân quyền và hà hiếp dân chúng của nhà nước Cộng Hoà Xã Hội Chù Nghĩa Việt Nam (Việt Cộng). Nghị Viên Stephanie Klopfenstein và Phó Thị Trưởng Phát Bùi hai người đã soạn thảo và đệ trình nghị quyết này lên hội đồng thành phố. Họ đã làm việc sát cánh với Thượng Nghị Sĩ Janet Nguyễn và bà TNS đã gửi thư đến cho toàn thể các Nghị Viên thành phố Garden Grove để kêu gọi yểm trợ cho Nghị Quyết Phản Đối AB 22. NV Klopfenstein và PTT Phát Bùi cảm ơn TNS đã nhiệt tình tranh đấu cũng như giúp sức vận động cho Nghị Quyết này. Chúng tôi cũng xin cám ơn Văn Phòng Dân Biểu Tom Daly đã hướng dẫn chúng tôi về việc này cũng như các sự việc ở Hạ Viện tiểu bang California.
Mặc dù Dân Biểu Bonta đã hứa sẽ rút lại dự luật này, AB 22 vẫn chưa được chính thức huỷ bỏ và có thể được mang ra lại trong năm nay cũng như trong tương lai. Tuy nhiên, dù cho AB 22 có được huỷ bỏ đi nữa, Nghị Viên Klopfenstein và Phó Thị Trưởng Phát Bùi quyết định vẫn tiếp tục đệ trình nghị quyết chống cộng sản và dự luật AB 22 để Thành Phố chính thức lên tiếng xác định rõ ràng lập trường chống cộng sản như sau:
Last night, Tuesday May 23rd, 2017, the Garden Grove City Council unanimously passed a resolution opposing AB 22 and any future bills that would allow members of communist party or tyrannical group, to work in the State government. The Resolution was the work of Councilmember Stephanie Klopfenstein and Mayor Pro Tem Phat Bui. The resolution also stated its opposition to the human right violations of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam – whose government has and continues to brutally oppress its citizens. We would like to thank Senator Janet Nguyen who sent a letter to the Council in support of our effort and urged the Council to pass the resolution. We also want to thank the office of Assemblyman Tom Daly for their guidance on this bill and Assembly matters.
While Assembly Bonta had announced that he will withdraw the bill, it still can be revived or a new and similar bill can be reintroduced in the future. And therefore, the City through this resolution wants to officially state that it stands firmly against communism and any doctrines and governments that violate human rights, and oppress its citizens. The City recognizes that Communism is the opposite of the core values set forth in our national and state constitutions. Garden Grove stands firmly against AB 22 and any similar bills in the future.
Mayor Pro Tem Phat Bui: Mr. Bui was elected to the City Council in 2014. He now served District 4. Prior to joining the City Council, he served as a Garden Grove Planning Commissioner from 2010 to 2012.
Councilmember Stephanie Klopfenstein: Ms. Klopfenstein was elected in 2016 torepresent the residents of District 5. She is also a member of the Board of Director of Garden Grove Neighborhood Association.
NGHỊ QUYẾT CỦA HỘI ĐỒNG THÀNH PHỐ GARDEN GROVE
XÉT RẰNG, các đạo luật hiện hành cho phép sa thải bất kỳ một nhân viên chính phủ nào nếu nhân viên chính phủ đó ủng hộ Đảng Cộng Sản hoặc người đó là đảng viên Đảng Cộng Sản hay là thành viên của một tổ chức ủng hộ việc lật đổ chính phủ Hoa Kỳ hay một chính quyền tiểu bang bằng bạo lực; và
XÉT RẰNG, dự luật ASSEMBLY BILL 22 (AB 22) trình lên Hạ Viện vào tháng 12 năm 2016, xóa bỏ tất cả những điều khoảng liên quan đến Đảng Cộng Sản cũng như không cho phép sa thải nhân viên chính phủ vì người đó là đảng viên Đảng Cộng Sản; và
XÉT RẰNG, chế độ Cộng Sản chủ trương tất cả tài sản đều là tài sản của công và vì thế không có tài sản cá nhân kể cả không có nhân quyền cho đến tự do tôn giáo, tự do ngôn luận và tự do báo chí; và
XÉT RẰNG, học thuyết chính trị và kinh tế Cộng Sản đòi hỏi rằng chính quyền trung ương độc đảng làm chủ mọi thứ và quyết định mọi vấn đề của đời sống công dân; và
XÉT RẰNG, chế độ Cộng Sản không công nhận và bác bỏ mọi tôn giáo thờ cúng thánh thần cũng như buộc mọi cá nhân phải trung thành với một chính phủ trung ương, cai trị bởi một đảng duy nhất là đảng Cộng Sản; và
XÉT RẰNG, Hợp Chủng Quốc Hoa Kỳ được thành lập dựa trên lý tưởng tất cả mọi người đều có quyền không thê chối bỏ là quyền được sống, có quyền tự do, và quyền theo đuổi một cuộc sống hạnh phúc; và
XÉT RẰNG, Hiến Pháp Hoa Kỳ đảm bảo quyền tự do tôn giáo, quyền tự do ngôn luận, tự do báo chí, quyền tụ tập ôn hòa và quyền yêu cầu chính phủ giải quyết mọi khiếu nại; và
XÉT RẰNG, Thành Phố Garden Grove tôn trọng quyền lợi của dân cư từ các hoạt động tôn giáo, tự do ngôn luận, hoạt động chính trị cho đến quyền tụ tập hợp pháp cũng như qua quyền hiến định theo đuổi gây dựng đời sống và tài sản cá nhân; và
XÉT RẰNG, Chủ thuyết Cộng Sản vi phạm và không phù hợp với Hiến Pháp Hoa Kỳ cũng như Hiến Pháp của Tiểu Bang California; và
XÉT RẰNG, cựu chiến binh Hoa Kỳ và người dân nguyên thuỷ cũng như cư dân của tiểu bang California đã tranh đấu để bảo vệ lý tưởng tự do mà chúng ta luôn trân quý, trong hai cuộc chiến tranh, Chiến Tranh Nam-Bắc Hàn từ 1950 đến 1953 khi Cộng Sản Bắc Hàn xâm lấn Nam Hàn với sự giúp đỡ của Trung Cộng và Liên Xô tiếp theo sau, và Chiến Tranh Việt Nam với cao điểm vào năm 1968 và chấm dứt năm 1975 lại cũng với sự trợ giúp của Trung Cộng, Liên Xô và các nước Cộng Sản khác; và
XÉT RẰNG, những nước Cộng Sản còn lại trên thế giới như Bắc Hàn và Cộng Hòa Xã Hội Chủ Nghĩa Việt Nam vẫn còn là một chế độ độc tài và bạo tàn; và
XÉT RẰNG, từ Việt Nam Cộng Hòa, những người tị nạn và di dân đã đến định cư tại Hoa Kỳ là những người Mỹ gốc Việt yêu tự do. Họ được vinh danh và tưởng nhớ qua những hy sinh cho tự do và nhân quyền cũng như những đóng góp liên tục cho xã hội dân chủ của chúng ta; và
XÉT RẰNG, từ năm 1975, thành phố Garden Grove đã trở thành nơi định cư của một trong những cộng đồng người Mỹ gốc Việt lớn nhất tại Hoa Kỳ, và cộng đồng người Mỹ gốc Việt tại đây trở nên phần tử quan trọng trong nền văn hóa đa dạng mà toàn thể cư dân thành phố đã rất yêu thích; và
XÉT RẰNG, cộng đồng người Mỹ gốc Việt trong thành phố đã chứng minh rất rõ ràng việc phạm nhân quyền và đàn áp tôn giáo liên tục của nước Cộng Hoà Xã Hội Chủ Nghĩa Việt Nam qua các hành động bỏ tù những nhà trí thức, những người viết blog, những nhà văn, những bác sĩ khi họ bày tỏ quan ngại về vi phạm nhân quyền tại quốc gia cộng sản Việt Nam; và
XÉT RẰNG, các cựu chiến binh Hoa Kỳ, những người từng tranh đấu chống lại chủ nghĩa cộng sản, cũng như đại đa số người Mỹ gốc Việt, những người đã từ bỏ nước Việt Nam, đã không công nhận hoặc không tha thứ nhà cầm quyền cộng sản hay Đảng Cộng Sản; và
XÉT RẰNG, rất nhiều cư dân California kể cả nhiều cư dân Garden Grove, những người đã đào thoát khỏi Cộng Sản Việt Nam vẫn còn nhiều nỗi đau thương sâu đậm từ giai đoạn sống dưới chế độ cộng sản.
VÌ THẾ, GIỜ ĐÂY, ĐỀ NGHỊ HỘI ĐỒNG THÀNH PHỐ GARDEN GROVE XEM XÉT CÁC VẤN ĐỀ SAU ĐÂY:
PHẦN 1: Hội Đồng Thành Phố Garden Grove chống đối chế độ cộng sản và Đảng Cộng Sản đồng thời kêu gọi Cơ quan Lập Pháp Tiểu Bang hợp cùng Thành Phố để tiếp tục cùng nhau chống đối chế độ cộng sản.
PHẦN 2: Hội Đồng Thành Phố Garden Grove chống đối việc thông qua dự luật AB 22 và kêu gọi Lập pháp Tiểu Bang bác bỏ dự luật cũng như kêu gọi Thống Đốc bỏ phiếu chống dự luật này.
PHẦN 3: Thư Ký Thành Phố (City Clerk) xác nhận: nghị quyết này được thông qua và Thành Phố sẽ chuyển nghị quyết đến các thành viên của Lập Pháp Tiểu Bang cũng như Thống Đốc California.
A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GARDEN GROVE, OPPOSING ASSEMBLY BILL 22 AND ANY LEGISLATION, WHICH WOULD ALLOW COMMUNIST PARTY MEMBERS TO WORK FOR THE STATE GOVERNMENT.
WHEREAS, existing law provides that it shall be sufficient cause for the dismissal of any public employee when such public employee advocates or is knowingly a member of the Communist Party or of an organization which during the time of his membership he knows advocates overthrow of the Government of the United States or of any state by force or violence; and
WHEREAS, Assembly Bill 22 (AB22) introduced in the Assembly in December 2016 would remove all references to the Communist Party and would no longer allow a public employee to be fired for being a member of the Communist Party; and
WHEREAS, Communism views all property as being public property and effectively there is no personal property or items held by individuals, including individual civil rights to freedom of religion, freedom of speech, and freedom of the press; and
WHEREAS, Communism as an economic and political doctrine requires that a central government own and decide all matters of civic life; and
WHEREAS, Communism rejects and abolishes all religions founded on the worship of any deity or multiple deities and demands allegiance by individuals to a central government ruled by a single Communist Party; and
WHEREAS, the United States of America was founded on the ideal that all people are endowed with unalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness; and
WHEREAS, the United States Constitution guarantees freedom of religion, freedom of speech, freedom of the press and the right of the people peaceably to assemble and to petition the government for a redress of grievances; and
WHEREAS, the City of Garden Grove respects the rights of all its residents to engage in religious activity, free speech, political activity, to lawfully assemble, and to exercise all their constitutional rights to life and property; and
WHEREAS, Communism contravenes and is incompatible with the Constitution of the United States of America and the California Constitution; and
WHEREAS, American veterans and California natives and residents fought to defend the very freedoms we in the United States of America and the State of California hold so very dearly, in the Korean War from 1950 to 1953 when Communist North Korea invaded South Korea with the assistance of Communist China and the then Soviet Union, and in the Vietnam War peaking in 1968 and ending in 1975 also with the assistance of Communist China, the Soviet Union and other Communist nations; and
WHEREAS, remaining Communist countries in the world such as North Korea and the communist Socialist Republic of Vietnam remain emblems and reminders of dictatorship and tyranny; and
WHEREAS, refugees and immigrants from the former Republic of Vietnam came to the United States and settled as free Vietnamese Americans who are honored and remembered for their sacrifices for freedom and human rights and for their ongoing contributions to our democratic society; and
WHEREAS, since 1975, the City of Garden Grove has become home to one of the largest Vietnamese-American populations in the United States, and the local Vietnamese-American community has become a significant factor in the rich cultural diversity enjoyed by the residents of the entire community; and
WHEREAS, the Vietnamese-American community in the city attests to the consistent violations of human rights and religious freedom imposed by the communist Socialist Republic of Vietnam by imprisonment of many intellectuals, bloggers, writers, and doctors who have raised concerns regarding human rights in communist Vietnam; and
WHEREAS, United States veterans who fought against communism and the overwhelming majority of the Vietnamese-Americans who fled Vietnam do not recognize or condone a communist regime or the Communist Party; and
WHEREAS, many California residents, including many residents of Garden Grove who escaped Communist Vietnam, still bear the painful scars of having lived under Communist regimes.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GARDEN GROVE THAT:
SECTION 1. The City Council of the City of Garden Grove opposes communism and the Communist Party and urges the State Legislature to join the City and continue to equally oppose communism.
SECTION 2. The City Council opposes the passage of AB22 and any Legislation that would allow Communist Party members to work for the State government, and urges the State Legislature to reject AB22 and the Governor to veto its passage.
SECTION 3. The City Clerk shall attest to the passage of this resolution and the City shall forward it to members of the State Legislature and the Governor.