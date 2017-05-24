Garden Grove đã thông qua một Nghị Quyết với toàn thể số phiếu 7-0 để phản đối dự luật AB 22

Councilmember Stephanie Klopfenstein : Ms. Klopfenstein was elected in 2016 torepresent the residents of District 5. She is also a member of the Board of Director of Garden Grove Neighborhood Association.

Mayor Pro Tem Phat Bui : Mr. Bui was elected to the City Council in 2014. He now served District 4. Prior to joining the City Council, he served as a Garden Grove Planning Commissioner from 2010 to 2012.

While Assembly Bonta had announced that he will withdraw the bill, it still can be revived or a new and similar bill can be reintroduced in the future. And therefore, the City through this resolution wants to officially state that it stands firmly against communism and any doctrines and governments that violate human rights, and oppress its citizens. The City recognizes that Communism is the opposite of the core values set forth in our national and state constitutions. Garden Grove stands firmly against AB 22 and any similar bills in the future.

Last night, Tuesday May 23rd, 2017, the Garden Grove City Council unanimously passed a resolution opposing AB 22 and any future bills that would allow members of communist party or tyrannical group, to work in the State government. The Resolution was the work of Councilmember Stephanie Klopfenstein and Mayor Pro Tem Phat Bui. The resolution also stated its opposition to the human right violations of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam – whose government has and continues to brutally oppress its citizens. We would like to thank Senator Janet Nguyen who sent a letter to the Council in support of our effort and urged the Council to pass the resolution. We also want to thank the office of Assemblyman Tom Daly for their guidance on this bill and Assembly matters.