Cộng Đồng Người Việt Quốc Gia Bắc California Tuyên Cáo

15/05/2017


BẢN TUYÊN CÁO

 

Hôm nay ngày  Thứ Bảy 13 tháng 5 năm 2017 vào lúc 13.30 giờ,Ban Đại Diện Cộng Đồng Người Việt Quốc Gia Bắc California đã triệu tập một cuộc họp khoáng  đại gồm Đại Diện Thượng Nghị Sĩ  Janet Nguyễn ở Miền Bắc California Kỹ Sư Nguyễn tấn Thọ, Nghị  viên Diệp thế Lân Khu vực 4,Nghị viên Nguyễn Tâm khu vực 7, Cựu Phó thị trưởng Thành phố San Jose Nghị viên Madison Nguyễn,Lực Lượng Sĩ Quan Thủ Đức,Hội Phụ Nữ Việt Nam Hải Ngoại Bắc California,Liên Đoàn Cử tri Bắc California, Khu Hội Cựu Tù nhân Chính trị ,Uỷ Ban chống cộng,các Cựu Quân Nhân Quân Lực Việt Nam Cộng Hoà,thân hào nhân sĩ,thanh thiếu niên , đồng hương và các cơ quan truyền thông Vietoday,Viettv,SBTN… để thảo luận về DỰ LUẬT AB 22 đã được Hạ Viện thông qua ngày 8 tháng 5 năm 2017.

Toàn thể hội nghị đều đồng thuận những nhận xét  sau :

  • DỰ LUẬT AB 22 vừa được Hạ Viện thông qua ngày Thứ Hai 8/5/2017 SẼ LOẠI BỎ MỘT PHẦN CỦA LUẬT TIỂU BANG “ CHO PHÉP CÁC CƠ QUAN TIỂU BANG SA THẢI NHÂN VIÊN CHÍNH QUYỀN NẾU BIẾT ĐƯỢC HỌ LÀ THÀNH VIÊN CỦA ĐẢNG CỘNG SẢN “. Như vậy : nếu dự luật này được Thượng Viên Tiểu Bang thông qua và được Thống Đốc ký thành luật thì : DỰ LUẬT AB22 ĐÃ MỞ RỘNG ĐƯỜNG CHO NHỮNG ĐẢNG VIÊN CỘNG SẢN VIỆT NAM XÂM NHẬP VÀO CÁC CƠ CẤU CHÍNH QUYỀN TIỂU BANG CALIFORNIA.
  • HẠ VIỆN CALIFORNIA thông qua Dự Luật này là một hành động vô cùng sai trái. Lý do :
  1. 1.      Cử tri của Tiểu Bang một phần không nhỏ là nạn nhân của cộng sản không những ở Việt Nam mà còn của nhiều Quốc Gia khác.
  2. 2.      Dự luật AB22 này còn khuyến khích cộng sản gia tăng đàn áp và bóc lột dân chúng.Coi thường NHÂN QUYỀN-TỰ DO TÔN GÍAO vì chính quyền Tiểu bang California không phản đối.
  3. 3.      Dự luật AB22  còn làm tổn thương đến danh dự của 58.000 Quân Nhân Hoa Kỳ,trong này cũng có vài ngàn cư dân Tiểu Bang California đã hy sinh bảo vệ tự do dân chủ cho NHÂN DÂN MIỀN NAM VIỆT NAM.
  4. 4.      Các Cựu Chiến Binh Hoa Kỳ sẽ cảm thấy mất thể diện khi phải tiếp xúc với những nhân viên cộng sản này trong các cơ quan của chính quyền tiểu bang.

Vì những lý do nêu trên, toàn hội nghị với quyết tâm cao đề nghị :

THƯỢNG VIỆN VÀ THỐNG ĐỐC TIỂU BANG  DUY TRÌ GIÁ TRỊ BẢN HIẾN PHÁP HOA KỲ BÃI BỎ DỰ LUẬT AB 22.

 

                                             LÀM TẠI SAN JOSE NGÀY 13 THÁNG 5 NĂM 2017

                                                                   TM. CHỦ TỌA ĐOÀN

 

                                                                         Phạm hữu Sơn

                              Chủ tịch Ban Đại Diện Cộng Đồng Người Việt Quốc Gia Bắc California
 

 

                                          PROCLAMATION

               Today at 1.30 PM on Saturday May 13, 2017 at the Vietnamese American Community Center, 2072  Lucretia Ave San Jose,  the Vietnamese American Communities  & Coalitions of Northern California called for a special meeting of community members regarding an urgent matter. Many concerned community members attended the meeting together with some notable members including :  Mr  Tho Nguyen tan representing Senator Janet Nguyen; San Jose District 4 Councilman Lan Diep; San Jose  District 7 councilman Tam Nguyen; Former Vice-Mayor Madison Nguyen; Thu Duc  Officer Association; Overseas Vietnamese Women Association; Viet-Voters; Vietnam Former Political Prisoners   Association;  Anti-communist Committee; Former ARVN members; dignitaries; and several media entities including Vietoday;  VieTV;  SBTN; etc… The subject of the meeting is the AB 22 bill what was recently passed on May 8,2017 by the California State Assembly.

               The attendants have  unanimously  come to a conclusion as follow :

1.- The AB 22 bill that was passed on May 8,2017 by the California assembly that  proposed to remove part of the law

That  allows public employees to be fired for being a member of the Communist Party. If this bill is to be passed by the  Senate  and signed by the Governor into law, it will open the floodgate for the communists to infiltrate into California government.

 

2.- The Assembly’s approval of this bill is wrong for the following reasons :

               a.  A large part of California voters are victims of communism from VietNam and other countries.

               b.  The AB 22 bill will further embolden the brutal communist dictators to further persecute and exploit

                    innocent  people, and trample on religious and human rights.

c.  This  AB 22 bill is affront to ultimate sacrifice of more than 58.000 American soldiers including 5,658 California

     young  men who died for great cause of Freedom and Democracy.

d.  The US Vietnam veterans will feel betrayed and humiliated when they must face the communist officials at

      the State Government.

3.- For the reasons above, the Vietnamese American Communities & Coalitions of Northern California and all conference

     attendants hereby demand that:

     THE CALIFORNIA SENATE AND GOVERNOR MUST UPHOLD THE EXISTING LAW AND REJECT AB 22 BILL AND SIMILAR

     ACTS THAT AFFRONT TO OUR SOLDIERS’SACRIFICE AND AMERICAN VALUES.

 

Executed in San Jose this 13th of May,2017.

 

For the Chair Committee

SON HƯU PHAM

President, Vietnamese American Communities &Coalitions of Northern California.

 

