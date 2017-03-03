Hôm nay,  
Việt Báo Online
banner-orange-nba-728x90-kb banner-orange-nba-728x90 banner-orange-728x90-kb banner-orange-728x90

Tôi Sát Cánh Với Janet

03/03/201722:40:00(Xem: 139)
Tôi Sát Cánh Với Janet

                                       

blank

 
 

March 1, 2017

 

The Honorable Kevin de León

California Senate President Pro Tempore

State Capitol, Room 205

Sacramento, CA 95814

 

                            Re:      “I STAND WITH JANET”

 

Dear Senator Kevin de León:

 

As a former refugee from the communist regime of Vietnam and now a councilmember supporting the voices of more than one hundred twenty thousand Vietnamese-American residents in San Jose, I submit this letter to you requesting a thorough investigation into the forceful removal of Senator Janet Nguyen from the floor on 2/23/2017; to clarify and update the protocol rule; and to make appropriate apology and restoration of Senator Janet Nguyen’s honor. And I stand with Janet.

 

For millions of Vietnamese refugees who fled the communists and sought freedom in the U.S., Mr. Tom Hayden’s betrayal of the sacrifice of 58,315 U.S. soldiers inflicted a painful deep cut in their hearts. But this issue is another topic that can be discussed at different time. Today my focus is the forceful removal of a Senator; its consequences; and hopefully a resolution.

 

The great majority of Americans condemn this unprecedented action of violating a Senator on the floor. “This isn’t how democracy works,” wrote the San Diego Union-Tribune. “Lara’s move backfired,” the New York Time commented. The Los Angeles Times wrote, “CA Democrats created a new GOP star.” Even the democratic stalwart Willie Brown, former Speaker of the State Assembly, spoke out against it.

 

As the Senate Leader, you were rightfully applauded when saying, “I was deeply troubled and unsettled by the actions last week…. I take full responsibility for what transpired and for making sure it never happens again.” And I thank you for your pledge of a nonpartisan review into this matter. I support Sen. Jean Fuller’s call for a complete and transparent investigation.

 

I have been admiring your leadership and compassion for the disadvantaged. The quote on your website “Focus on using the public-policy process to empower the least fortunate and voiceless” is inspiring. And this is the opportunity for you to show your leadership for the voiceless, such as Senator Janet Nguyen and her constituents on that faithful moment that was captured on the video and changed history.

 

Sincerely yours,

Tam Nguyen

San Jose City Councilmember, District 7

 

 blank

 

Ngày 1 tháng Ba năm 2017

 

Kính gởi Thượng nghị sĩ Kevin de León

Chủ tịch Thượng Viện tiểu bang California

State Capitol, Room 205

Sacramento, CA 95814

 

                            V/v:     “TÔI SÁT CÁNH VỚI JANET”

 

Kính thưa Thượng nghị sĩ Kevin de León:

 

Từng là một người tị nạn cộng sản, và hiện nay là nghị viên tranh đấu cho tiếng nói của hơn 120,000 cư dân người Mỹ gốc Việt tại San Jose, tôi đệ trình lá thư nầy lên ông để: Yêu cầu mở cuộc điều tra thấu đáo về việc xúc phạm đến Nghị sĩ Janet Nguyễn tại nghị trường hôm 23/2/2017 vừa qua; làm sáng tỏ và cải thiện luật thủ tục nghị trình; xin lỗi và phục hồi vinh dự cho Nghị Sĩ Janet Nguyễn. Tôi luôn sát cánh với Janet.

 

Hàng triệu người dân Việt Nam đã phải trốn chạy cộng sản để tìm tự do tại Hoa Kỳ. Việc ông Tom Hayden phản bội lại sự hy sinh của 58,315 chiến sĩ Hoa Kỳ đã chém một vết thương sâu sắc trong trái tim chúng tôi. Nhưng việc nầy xin được xếp lại và thảo luận vào lúc khác. Hôm nay tôi chú trọng đến việc mời một Nghị sĩ ra ngoài nghị trường; hậu quả; và hy vọng giải quyết thỏa đáng.

 

Tuyệt đại đa số người Mỹ đã kết án sự xúc phạm khôn tiền khoán hậu nầy tại nghị trường. Báo San Diego viết: “Đây không phải là cách thực thi dân chủ.” Tờ New York Times chê bai: “hành động của nghị sĩ Lara bị phản ứng ngược.” Báo LA Times phê bình: “Đảng Dân Chủ đã tạo ra một ngôi sao sáng cho đảng Cộng Hòa.” Ngay cả ông cựu chủ tịch Hạ Viện Willie Brown, một lãnh đạo Dân chủ kỳ cựu, cũng phải lên tiếng chê trách hành động ấy.

 

Với tư cách lãnh đạo Thượng viện, ông cũng đã được khen thưởng khi nói rằng “Tôi rất khó chịu và buồn phiền vì việc ấy. Tôi xin lãnh hoàn toàn trách nhiệm và bảo đảm sẽ không bao giờ tái diễn nữa.” Tôi cũng cám ơn việc ông đã cam kết một cuộc điều tra minh bạch. Tôi cũng ủng hộ Nghị sĩ Jean Fuller yêu cầu một cuộc điều tra thấu đáo toàn diện.

 

Tôi vẫn hằng ngưỡng mộ ông với tài lãnh đạo và lòng mẫn cảm cho người cô thế. Câu tuyên bố có đăng trên trang nhà điện tử của ông rất đáng noi gương: “Dùng chính sách công quyền để giành quyền lực cho kẻ cô thế và thấp cổ bé miệng.” Nay là cơ hội cho ông chứng tỏ sự lãnh đạo ấy, tranh đấu cho người bị cướp đi tiếng nói, như Thượng nghị sĩ Janet Nguyễn và cử tri của bà trong giây phút định mệnh hôm ấy đã được ghi lại trên màn ảnh, và đã làm thay đổi lịch sử.

 

Trân trọng,

NV Nguyễn Tâm

Quận 7, TP San Jose



In Trang
Tạo bài viết

03/03/2017(Xem: 230)
Đúng, phải là Quốc gia Và Dân tộc. Hai vế rõ ràng. Hai cái Cẳng đứng thẳng, vững vàng của Con người. Con Người Việt Nam, Con người Đại Việt.

03/03/2017(Xem: 1751)
TNS Jeff Sessions đã gặp Đại Sứ Nga hai lần vào tháng 7 bên lề Đại Hội Đảng Cộng Hòa và tháng 9 tại văn phòng Thượng Viện, khi ông còn là thượng nghị sĩ và đang vận động tranh cử cho Ô. Donald Trump

03/03/2017(Xem: 601)
Nhà văn Ngô Thế Vinh từ California đã ủy quyền cho nhà thơ Lý Đợi nhận và đọc diễn từ nhận giải thưởng Văn Việt 2017... chia xẻ vinh dự và giải thưởng này tới các bạn trẻ chủ trương Nhà Xuất Bản Giấy Vụn

03/03/2017(Xem: 532)
đòi Việt Nam phải trả tự do ngay tức khắc và vô điều kiện cho LS Nhân quyền Nguyễn Văn Đài và phụ tá của ông, bà Lê Thu Hà.

03/03/2017(Xem: 980)
tại Nhà Hàng Seafood Place, 12181 Brookhurst Street, Garden Grove, CA 9280 vào lúc 11 giờ trưa ngày Chủ Nhật 12 tháng 3-2017

03/03/2017(Xem: 464)
Phó Đức Chính quê huyện Văn Giang, tỉnh Hưng Yên

03/03/2017(Xem: 2791)
30 năm trước cộng đồng và sinh viên Việt tại San Jose chống Tom Hayden, bây giờ là chuyện 30 năm sau

03/03/2017(Xem: 709)
Công tác kiểm tra, giám sát, kỷ luật đảng vẫn chưa đáp ứng được yêu cầu, nhiệm vụ trong tình hình hiện nay; không ít địa phương,

02/03/2017(Xem: 2391)
Sẽ có hai xe bus tiện nghi để đưa đồng hương đi Sacramento và về Quận Cam. Địa điểm khởi hành Đền Thánh Trần - 9780 Bolsa Ave. vào 2 giờ sáng Thứ Hai 6/3. Về đến Quân Cam 10 giờ tối cùng ngày

02/03/2017(Xem: 1102)
Cộng lại tất cả những cái “chưa” này của dân tộc Thái Lan thì thành một giấc mơ xa vời (và mỗi lúc một thêm xa) của người dân Việt!
Tin công nghệ

Đầu tháng 03/2017, nhân dịp kỷ niệm 50 năm thành lập bộ phận xe hiệu suất cao AMG, Mercedes-Benz đã ra mắt 3 phiên bản đặc biệt bao gồm GT C Roadster Edition 50,

Theo dự kiến, Samsung Galaxy S8 sẽ chính thức được ra mắt vào cuối tháng 03/2017. Nhưng ngay từ khoảng đầu tháng 03/2017,

Nếu cần phải gửi một tập tin, người dùng sẽ thường sử dụng tính năng đính kèm trong Email mà không phải là DropBox hay Google Drive.

Đầu tháng 03/2017, nhà sáng lập tập đoàn Đài Loan Foxconn cho biết đang “rất nghiêm túc” về việc mua lại mảng kinh doanh chip nhớ của Toshiba.

Đầu tháng 03/2017, Facebook ra mắt ứng dụng Facebook Video, cho nền tảng Apple TV trước tiên. Nếu có Apple TV, người dùng có thể vào Apple Store và tải ngay ứng dụng.

Nhìn chung, chiếc smartphone mới của Samsung khá nổi bật với thiết kế "hầm hố" cùng khả năng chống va đập tốt và kháng bụi nước theo tiêu chuẩn IP68.

Đầu tháng 03/2017, Nvidia chính thức ra mắt dòng card đồ hoạ GTX 1080 Ti dành cho các game thủ cao cấp. Sản phẩm mới được trang bị 3584 nhân CUDA và 11 GB bộ nhớ GDDR5X.

Đầu tháng 03/2017, Cellebrite, công ty Israel đã làm ra các công cụ để bẻ khóa hàng triệu chiếc smartphone cho nhiều chính phủ trên thế giới, tuyên bố sản phẩm mới Advanced Investigative Service (CAIS)

Các nhà phát triển game khi bán trò chơi qua Play Store của Google sẽ sớm được sử dụng một tính năng mới khá thú vị có tên gọi là Playables.

Đầu tháng 03/2017, trang Business Insider cho biết, Apple hiện đang có hơn 1,000 kỹ sư tập trung phát triển một dự án liên quan đến AR (thực tế tăng cường) tại Israel.

Đầu tháng 03/2017, Lee Jae Yong, người thừa kế tập đoàn Samsung và 4 giám đốc điều hành khác của tập đoàn đã chính thức bị truy tố về nhiều tội danh, trong đó có hối lộ, tham nhũng.

Đầu tháng 03/2017, một số nguồn tin cho biết, trong bản build beta mới của bản cập nhật Creators Update cho Windows 10, Microsoft sẽ bổ sung thêm một tính năng giúp PC an toàn hơn,

Đầu tháng 03/2017, Google, công ty chủ quản của YouTube, đã ra mắt dịch vụ YouTube TV. Đây là một dịch vụ nhắm tới người dùng không muốn trả tiền cho truyền hình cáp,

Từ cuối tháng 02/2017, hãng vận chuyển UPS đã thử nghiệm thành công việc sử dụng máy bay drone để giao hàng ở bang Florida, Mỹ.

Trong tháng 02/2017, xuất hiện tin đồn Qualcomm sẽ sản xuất Snapdragon 835 độc quyền cho Samsung, vì Samsung có bắt tay phát triển chip trên dây chuyền 10nm.
Copyright © 2017 vietbao.com All rights reserved VNVN System