Bé Viết Văn Việt/ Bài Dự Thi Số 931: To The Movie

Lộc Trần.

First, a year ago was my first time at the theater and it was great!It was Saturday, my Brother Phat and I were waiting excidedly for our parents to take us to the theater.Next, when our parents got home we were very excited! It took us about 15 minutes or something like that.The theater was called “16 Cinema 16”. It was huge! My mom asked “ What do you want to watch?”. Phat and I creamed: “Jurrasic World!”. We chose it because it just came out the day before. Our Dad got us some popcorn and a burger.Then, we went to the Jurrasic World section. I was so excided about watching Jurrasic Wotld. As I watched itI placed on my 3D glasses. When it got to the scary part my eyes bursted wide open! It was so exciting that ICouldnt put popcorn in my mouth I was so distracted that I didnt notice any thing. When it ended I didntNotice. I still had my 3D glasses on.This is the end of my 3 rd favorite time of my life.Loc Tran