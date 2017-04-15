<div class="nw_box_list_brief nw_boxing_padding"><div class="pl_list pl_list_col_1"><div class="pl_row pl_row_1 pl_row_first"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content pl_content_first" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Việt Nam Hải Ngoại Đã Thành Hình" class="pl_atitle" href="/p217797a227974/viet-nam-hai-ngoai-da-thanh-hinh">Việt Nam Hải Ngoại Đã Thành Hình</a></h2></div><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Thấm thoát đã 39 năm di tản ra ngoại quốc để tỵ nạn CS. Rõ rệt một Việt Nam Hải ngoại đã thành hình.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2014-10-11"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_2"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Một Ngày Năm 2009" class="pl_atitle" href="/p217797a227973/mot-ngay-nam-2009">Một Ngày Năm 2009</a></h2></div><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Ông Nguyễn Ngọc Chiểu, Chủ Tịch Hãng Pacific Aerospace, triệu tập một cuộc họp báo có sự hiện diện của Đại Diện các hội đoàn,</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2014-10-11"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_3"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Bàn Tay & Tấm Lòng Vàng Xây Dựng Nghĩa Trang Quân Cán Chính Việt Nam Cộng Hoà Hải Ngoại" class="pl_atitle" href="/p217797a227972/ban-tay-tam-long-vang-xay-dung-nghia-trang-quan-can-chinh-viet-nam-cong-hoa-hai-ngoai">Bàn Tay & Tấm Lòng Vàng Xây Dựng Nghĩa Trang Quân Cán Chính Việt Nam Cộng Hoà Hải Ngoại</a></h2></div><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2014-10-11"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_4"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Đồng Thanh Tương Ứng - Kỳ 2" class="pl_atitle" href="/p217797a227660/dong-thanh-tuong-ung-ky-2">Đồng Thanh Tương Ứng - Kỳ 2</a></h2></div><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Một tuần sau khi chúng tôi gửi lá thư tâm huyết đến Quí Vị Hội Viên, một lá thư tâm huyết thứ hai gửi đến Quí Vị Bác Sĩ được Bác sĩ Lý văn Quý công bố trên diễn đàn Y khoa/ Quân Y.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2014-10-04"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Bức thư của một hội viên." class="pl_atitle" href="/p217797a227659/buc-thu-cua-mot-hoi-vien">Bức thư của một hội viên.</a></h2></div><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Bức thư của một hội viên." class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p217797a227659/buc-thu-cua-mot-hoi-vien" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/LQ3Avr-t0QgBAIN1/w150/letter-from-a-member.jpg" title="letter-from-a-member" alt="letter-from-a-member" width="120" height="149" data-info="516,640"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/LQ3Avr-t0QgBAIN1/w150/letter-from-a-member.jpg" title="letter-from-a-member" alt="letter-from-a-member" width="120" height="149" data-info="516,640"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/LQ3Avr-t0QgBAIN1/w150/letter-from-a-member.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="149"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2014-10-04"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_6"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cemetery Honors Vietnamese Fought Alongside U.S. Troops" class="pl_atitle" href="/p217797a227411/cemetery-honors-vietnamese-fought-alongside-u-s-troops">Cemetery Honors Vietnamese Fought Alongside U.S. Troops</a></h2></div><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Cemetery Honors Vietnamese Fought Alongside U.S. Troops" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p217797a227411/cemetery-honors-vietnamese-fought-alongside-u-s-troops" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/yTTuvi-o0QgBAElO/w150/chinh-huynh-kim-huynh-o-nghia-trang.jpg" title="chinh-huynh-kim-huynh-o-nghia-trang" alt="chinh-huynh-kim-huynh-o-nghia-trang" width="120" height="76" data-info="987,627"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/yTTuvi-o0QgBAElO/w150/chinh-huynh-kim-huynh-o-nghia-trang.jpg" title="chinh-huynh-kim-huynh-o-nghia-trang" alt="chinh-huynh-kim-huynh-o-nghia-trang" width="120" height="76" data-info="987,627"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/yTTuvi-o0QgBAElO/w150/chinh-huynh-kim-huynh-o-nghia-trang.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="76"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Drivers on Highway 395 in San Bernardino County might miss the South Vietnamese flags flapping next to a stretch of road as they whiz by.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2014-09-27"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_7 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Thêm Niềm Tin và Hy Vọng" class="pl_atitle" href="/p217797a227410/them-niem-tin-va-hy-vong">Thêm Niềm Tin và Hy Vọng</a></h2></div><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Thêm Niềm Tin và Hy Vọng" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p217797a227410/them-niem-tin-va-hy-vong" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/WtIqbkOo0QgBAN4g/w150/6.jpg" title="6" alt="6" width="120" height="78" data-info="640,415"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/WtIqbkOo0QgBAN4g/w150/6.jpg" title="6" alt="6" width="120" height="78" data-info="640,415"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/WtIqbkOo0QgBAN4g/w150/6.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="78"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Hồi báo tuần truốc là của Bác sĩ Dược Khoa Christina bày tỏ thiện ý tham gia. Emai cho Bs Chỉnh: “Cho Christina tham Gia vao chuong trinh lich Su nay ko a?</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2014-09-27"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>