Gần 50% công ty dịch vụ tài chánh khắp thế giới dự định mua các công ty khởi nghiệp chuyên về tài chánh kỹ thuật trong khoảng 3 tới 5 năm tới,

Báo Kinh Tế Nông Thôn cho biết cà rốt là mặt hàng nông sản thứ 4 của Việt Nam sau vải thiều, nhãn muộn và thanh long được vào thị trường Malaysia và bán thông qua các chuỗi siêu thị.

Nhiều người Trung Quốc rủ nhau sang Pháp để ghi tên học nghề sản xuất rượu vang Burgundy. Khóa học dài 1 năm, dạy cách làm rượu vang và tiếp thị, tốn học phí là 14,000 USD,

Chính phủ Pháp đã chấp thuận bán công ty chuyên đóng tàu STX France cho công ty đối thủ là hãng Fincantieri SpA của Italia.

Air China, công ty hàng không quốc doanh của chính phủ Trung Quốc đã tạm ngừng tuyến bay giữa thủ đô hai nước Trung Quốc và Bắc Hàn, bắt đầu từ thứ Hai tuần tới, do ít hành khách.

Tín đồ thực hiện nghi lễ rước Chặng Đường Thánh Giá qua cầu Brooklyn Bridge hôm Thứ Sáu Tốt Lành hôm 14/4/2017 tại New York City.

Họa sĩ Ann Phong nói rằng, “Tôi không vẽ những gì tôi thấy mà vẽ những gì tôi cảm được.”

Trên bán đảo Triều Tiên, 25 triệu dân vẫn tiếp tục sống cuộc đời nô lệ. Trump hay Tập cũng chỉ quan tâm đến bom nguyên tử và không ai trong số họ quan tâm đến số phận của con người.

Sự an ninh của nước Mỹ và những tính toán của các nhóm siêu quyền lực sẽ quyết định những gì sẽ xảy ra.

Biển Đông, quần đảo Hoàng Sa, Trường Sa của VN, vào thời Tổng Bí Thư Đảng CSVN Nguyễn phú Trọng đã nằm trong tay TC. Và vào thời TT Trump,

Trong thời đại của nền Đệ nhị Cộng hòa Việt Nam, một ngừơì có công canh tân làng báo chí VN, trang bị kiến thức cũng như tinh thần l̀àm báo mới cho ngừơì phóng viên/ký gỉa nhằm đáp ứng vơí tình trạng đất nước thờì bấy giờ,

Ở Tàu vào ngày này, có cơn sốt «Mua sắm vợ Việt Nam». Vì chỉ có 9.998 nhân dân tệ mà có thể mang về nhà một cô vợ xinh đẹp, đẹp hơn sẩm xã hội chủ nghĩa mao-xến -xáng rất nhiều!

Khoảng giữa tháng 04/2017, một nguồn tin từ Hàn Quốc cho biết, Samsung sẽ bắt đầu vận hành nhà máy bán dẫn mới tại Pyeongtaek, thuộc tỉnh Gyeonggi từ tháng 07/2017.

GULFPORT, MISS. — Một phụ nữ đòi bồi thường về các thiệt hại vì vụ tràn dầu ở Deepwater Horizon bây giờ đang phải vào tù.

WASHINGTON - TT Trump từng nói ông tin Beijing có thừa quyền lực để ảnh hưởng Pyongyang – nhưng, ông đã thay đổi suy nghĩ sau khi hội đàm với chủ tịch Tập Cận Bình trong tuần qua,

WASHINGTON - Chính quyền Trump đã ban hành quy định sau cùng thu ngắn thời hạn ghi danh bảo hiểm ObamaCare và nới lỏng điều mà hãng bảo hiểm cần trên thị trường bảo hiểm

Họ đặt câu hỏi về những hành động của ông Trump trong 100 ngày đầu tiên, về biến đổi khí hậu, về Tối Cao Pháp Viện, về chương trình kế hoạch hoá gia đình Planned Parenthood.

ATLANTA, Georgia - 1 người chết và 3 người bị thương trong vụ nổ súng lúc 4 giờ rưỡi chiều Thứ Năm tại 1 nhà ga trong thành phố Atlanta, theo tin đài truyền hình địa phương WSB-TV.

WASHINGTON - Không lâu sau lệnh phóng phi đạn Tomahawk tấn công căn cứ không quân Shayrat của Syria, TT Trump quyết định dùng “bom mẹ 10 tấn” với loạn quân Taleban ở Afghanistan.

SAN FRANCISCO - Chánh án liên bang William Orrick chất vấn đại diện của Bộ tư pháp mục đích của sắc lệnh do TT Trump ký ban hành ngưng tài trợ cho các thành phố

WASHINGTON - Ông Paul Manafort, là cựu quản đốc đoàn tranh cử của TT Trump, đang đối diện các phanh phui mới về tài chính và về việc tham vấn chính trị tại Ukraine.

Nhưng, với thị trường việc làm mạnh như là “toàn dụng”, các tin tức kinh tế hôm Thứ Sáu không làm thay đổi ý định của Quỹ dự trữ liên bang về đợt tăng lãi suất căn bản kế tiếp, trong Tháng 6.

JANESVILLE, Wisconsin - Nghi can là dân Wisconsin bị tố cáo trộm 18 khẩu súng tại 1 cửa hàng gần Janesville hôm 4-4 đã bị bắt hồi sáng Thứ Sáu sau nhiều ngày đào tẩu.

HÀ TĨNH -- Câu chuyện Formosa vẫn nhức nhối... Chính phủ CSVN lại trừng trị thêm 2 cựu quan chức để xoa dịu lòng dân phẫn nộ trong hồ sơ Formosa xả thải, gây ô nhiễm làm chết cá 4 tỉnh Miền Trung.

Đại học là nơi đào tạo trí thức, những người sẽ nắm giềng mối phát triển tương lai cho Việt Nam. Nhưng các đại học Việt Nam đã có tầm vóc thế nào?

Panetta, cũng là cựu chánh văn phòng cho Tổng Thống Bill Clinton, nói trên đài MSNBC rằng chuyện này kéo dài từ lâu nhưng chúng ta đã ở một thời có thể xảy ra khiêu khch...

Ông tuyên bố với cộng đồng Philippines tại thủ đô Saudi Arabia “Vì tình bạn với Trung Quốc và vì chúng ta đánh giá cao tình hữu nghị, tôi không ra đảo dựng quốc kỳ Philippines”.

DAMASCUS - Thứ trưởng ngoại giao của Syria trả lời phỏng vấn cho hay: 5000 công dân Âu Tây đang chiến đấu như là jihadist tại Trung Đông sẽ là tai họa nếu họ đuợc phép trở về.

WARSAW - Ba Lan đã chính thức nghênh đón số chiến binh Hoa Kỳ sẽ trở thành xương sống của tiểu đoàn đa quốc thuộc NATO như là 1 phần trong chiến luợc kềm chế Nga.

MOSCOW - Hội nghị ngoại trưởng của 3 nước Nga, Syria và Iran họp tại thủ đô Moscow khẳng định trận tấn công căn cứ Shayrat bằng phi đạn Tomahawk là hành động xâm lăng,

Hành chánh trưởng (tương đuơng Thủ Tướng) Abdullah Abdullah xác nhận vụ dội bom MOAB đã đuợc phối hợp với chính quyền bản xứ để tránh gây thiệt hại thuờng dân.

Hội Tiêu chuẩn và bảo vệ người tiêu dùng (VINASTAS) đã có quyết định cách chức phó tổng thư ký với ông Vương Ngọc Tuấn, người trực tiếp tham gia cuộc khảo sát, công bố chất lượng nước mắm vào tháng 10-2016.

A a a... trời ơi thấy tin tức bên nhà mà tội nghiệp. Cô biết hông hồi xưa tui cũng là dân buôn gánh bán bưng, suốt ngày gánh kẽo kẹt hai gióng gánh đầy đồ bán buôn suốt ngày, kinh qua rồi,

Nếu bạn để cô ấy ở nhà và cố gắng bảo vệ cô ấy khỏi cuộc sống đầy khắc nghiệt, bạn thật gia trưởng.

Người có giấy phép có thể sở hữu doanh nghiệp của mình, hoặc làm việc cho người khác tại tiệm của họ, hoặc chỉ đơn giản mướn một chỗ làm việc trong tiệm như một người độc lập.

Khi bạn diện chiếc nón mùa hè, nên ghi nhớ màu sắc của chiếc nón cũng cần phù hợp với quần áo bạn mặc, nếu muốn chiếc nón như là một phần phụ kiện thời trang.

Santa Ana (Bình Sa)- - Tổ Đình Minh Đăng Quang, tọa lạc tại số 3010 W. Harvard Street, Santa Ana, CA 92704 do Hòa Thượng Thích Minh Tuyên Viện Trưởng Viện Hành Đạo Giáo Hội Phật Giáo Tăng Già Khất Sĩ Thế Giới,
GULFPORT, MISS. — Một phụ nữ đòi bồi thường về các thiệt hại vì vụ tràn dầu ở Deepwater Horizon bây giờ đang phải vào tù.

WASHINGTON - TT Trump từng nói ông tin Beijing có thừa quyền lực để ảnh hưởng Pyongyang – nhưng, ông đã thay đổi suy nghĩ sau khi hội đàm với chủ tịch Tập Cận Bình trong tuần qua,

WASHINGTON - Chính quyền Trump đã ban hành quy định sau cùng thu ngắn thời hạn ghi danh bảo hiểm ObamaCare và nới lỏng điều mà hãng bảo hiểm cần trên thị trường bảo hiểm

Họ đặt câu hỏi về những hành động của ông Trump trong 100 ngày đầu tiên, về biến đổi khí hậu, về Tối Cao Pháp Viện, về chương trình kế hoạch hoá gia đình Planned Parenthood.

ATLANTA, Georgia - 1 người chết và 3 người bị thương trong vụ nổ súng lúc 4 giờ rưỡi chiều Thứ Năm tại 1 nhà ga trong thành phố Atlanta, theo tin đài truyền hình địa phương WSB-TV.

WASHINGTON - Không lâu sau lệnh phóng phi đạn Tomahawk tấn công căn cứ không quân Shayrat của Syria, TT Trump quyết định dùng “bom mẹ 10 tấn” với loạn quân Taleban ở Afghanistan.
Tác giả tên thật Trần Năng Khiếu. Trước 1975 là Công Chức Bộ Ngoại Giao VNCH. đến Mỹ năm 1994, theo diện HO. Đã đi làm cho đến năm 2012, hiện là cư dân hưu trí tại Westminster

Tác giả định cư tại Pháp, tham gia Viết Về Nước Mỹ từ tháng Ba 2010. Họp mặt giải thưởng năm 2011, bà đã bay từ Paris sang California để nhận giải Vinh Danh Tác Giả, thường được gọi đùa là giải Á Hậu.

Tác giả là một Kỹ sư về hưu, đang sinh sống ở Orange County và đã nhận được giải Danh Dự năm 2016. Trong những bài VVNM của ông, có nhiều bài viết lấy thú vật làm đề tài,

Mai Hồng Thu là tên Việt của tác giả Donna Nguyễn/ Donna Nguyen. Cô đã từng đóng góp khoảng 16 bài Viết Về Nước Mỹ dưới ba bút danh trên. Sanh tại Sài Gòn, sang Mỹ năm 1985, cô từng sống ở vài tiểu bang như Indiana,

Chắc hẳn chúng ta khi nghe ai nói: "Có muốn đi chơi không? " là lòng chúng ta rộn ràng vui thích vì sắp được thoát cái nhà tù túng và bay nhảy tự do với khung cảnh bên ngoài.

Tác giả đã dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ ngay từ năm đầu tiên. Là con một gia đình H.O., đến Mỹ năm 1995, khi đã 27 tuổi, Nguyễn Khánh Vũ hiện là kỹ sư điện toán cho một công ty tại Arizona và đã góp nhiều bài viết xúc động.
Xe chạy quá nửa ngày mới qua khỏi ranh giới Bình Tuy - Phan Thiết. Lại có câu chuyện vui của hai ông già ngồi cạnh nhau ở hàng ghế giữa xe.

Về những chuyến bay di tản đám trẻ lai Mỹ từ Sài gòn năm 1975.

K bỏ ống nghe xuống, hình như cố nín thở. Không bận tâm quay lại phía tôi, cô nhìn đăm đăm ra ngoài cửa sổ, búi tóc to sau gáy treo lửng lơ, cũng tựa như kiểu cô đang lơ lửng đâu đó.
Khoảng giữa tháng 04/2017, một nguồn tin từ Hàn Quốc cho biết, Samsung sẽ bắt đầu vận hành nhà máy bán dẫn mới tại Pyeongtaek, thuộc tỉnh Gyeonggi từ tháng 07/2017.

Theo đó, Phantom 4 phiên bản Advanced được rút gọn tính năng bay so với dòng Pro nhưng vẫn giữ lại những đặc tính quan trọng như cụm camera dùng cảm biến 1 inch,

Khoảng giữa tháng 04/2017, trang ET News (Hàn Quốc) và Investor cho biết, Samsung sẽ sản xuất một số mẫu smartphone màn hình kép trong năm 2017

Khoảng giữa tháng 04/2017, sau khi chi tiền để nhuộm xanh cả Quảng trường Thời đại bằng các màn hình khổng lồ phát video quảng cáo Galaxy S8,
Biển Đông, quần đảo Hoàng Sa, Trường Sa của VN, vào thời Tổng Bí Thư Đảng CSVN Nguyễn phú Trọng đã nằm trong tay TC. Và vào thời TT Trump,

Thời VNCH nhớ lại sống dễ làm sao ấy dù có chiến tranh. Anh chạy xích lô ở Saigon sáng cũng có thể ăn tô phở, chiều có thể ngồi quán cóc lai rai tô xí quách, rỉ rả chai bia Con Cọp.

Chúng ta đã một thời tin rằng, khi Internet xuất hiện, các chế độ độc tài sẽ rung rinh, sẽ rủ nhau sụp đổ...

Cuộc hội nghị thượng đỉnh đầu tiên của hai ông vua Tư Bản Tỷ Phú Trump Tổng Thống Mỹ và ông chúa CS Chủ Tịch Tập cận Bình của Trung Cộng tổ chức tại tư dinh sang trọng của Ô. Trump ở TB Florida (Mỹ)

Trong khi đó, Lam Choong Wah, nhà nghiên cứu cao cấp ở viện Refsa (Research for Social Advancement), trả lời phỏng vấn của báo Free Malaysia Today rằng tranh chấp ở quần đảo Trường Sa sẽ kéo dài mãi thôi...

Đầu tháng Tư Đen đối với người dân Việt, Đại sứ Mỹ Ted Osius tại VN có đến báo cho Chủ Tịch Nước CSVN Trần đại Quang biết Ông được tái nhiệm làm đại sứ đặc mệnh toàn quyền tại VN.

Thiền tập đang trở thành một phương thuốc đa năng tại Hoa Kỳ… Đối với nhiều bác sĩ, thiền tập là chìa khóa để giúp phụ nữ đẹp hơn, trẻ hơn, hạnh phúc hơn…
Họa sĩ Ann Phong nói rằng, “Tôi không vẽ những gì tôi thấy mà vẽ những gì tôi cảm được.”

Trên bán đảo Triều Tiên, 25 triệu dân vẫn tiếp tục sống cuộc đời nô lệ. Trump hay Tập cũng chỉ quan tâm đến bom nguyên tử và không ai trong số họ quan tâm đến số phận của con người.

Sự an ninh của nước Mỹ và những tính toán của các nhóm siêu quyền lực sẽ quyết định những gì sẽ xảy ra.

Trong thời đại của nền Đệ nhị Cộng hòa Việt Nam, một ngừơì có công canh tân làng báo chí VN, trang bị kiến thức cũng như tinh thần l̀àm báo mới cho ngừơì phóng viên/ký gỉa nhằm đáp ứng vơí tình trạng đất nước thờì bấy giờ,

Trong thời đại của nền Đệ nhị Cộng hòa Việt Nam, một ngừơì có công canh tân làng báo chí VN, trang bị kiến thức cũng như tinh thần l̀àm báo mới cho ngừơì phóng viên/ký gỉa nhằm đáp ứng vơí tình trạng đất nước thờì bấy giờ,

Ở Tàu vào ngày này, có cơn sốt «Mua sắm vợ Việt Nam». Vì chỉ có 9.998 nhân dân tệ mà có thể mang về nhà một cô vợ xinh đẹp, đẹp hơn sẩm xã hội chủ nghĩa mao-xến -xáng rất nhiều!

Tháng Tư Đen và Ngày Quốc Hận: Hai Biểu Tượng Thiêng Liêng Quyết Phải Gìn Giữ và Trân Trọng
cuộc phỏng vấn Chín mươi sáu phút với Thượng Toạ Thích Trí Quang chiều ngày 5-5-1966 tại Chùa Từ Đàm Huế... đăng trên báo Tình Thương số 29, 1966

trong ba ngày, từ ngày 5 đến 7 tháng Năm, năm 2017 tại Việt Báo Gallery, số 14841 đường Moran, thành phố Westminster

Trong loạt tranh về biển của Ann Phong trước đây những người từng vượt biên bằng thuyền có cái tên chung “thuyền nhân”

Nguyệt san Tình Thương số đầu tiên được ra đời vào đầu năm 1964, sau một cuộc hội thảo sôi nổi của khoảng 50 sinh viên y khoa

Gia tăng chi phí chăm sóc sức khoẻ đã và đang là một trong những mối quan tâm quan trọng nhất đối với người Mỹ; nợ nần chăm sóc sức khoẻ là một trong những lý do chính khiến nhiều người phải tuyên bố phá sản

Các tham dự viên tuổi từ 15 đến 90, cả Việt lẫn Mỹ. Mỗi người đều tuần tự theo chiều kim đồng hồ mà phát biểu (tiếng Việt hay tiếng Anh tùy thích)

Tài lực và thế lực nào đã chống lưng giúp Lào gạt qua phản đối của Cam Bốt và Việt Nam; bất chấp khuyến cáo của các chuyên gia quốc tế về các tác động nặng nề cho môi sinh và kinh tế
Hội Tiêu chuẩn và bảo vệ người tiêu dùng (VINASTAS) đã có quyết định cách chức phó tổng thư ký với ông Vương Ngọc Tuấn, người trực tiếp tham gia cuộc khảo sát, công bố chất lượng nước mắm vào tháng 10-2016.

Sau chuyện đòi lấp hồ Thành Công ở Hà Nội, lại có chuyện muốn lấn vịnh Nha Trang... Toàn là siêu ý tưởng để kiếm tiền. Trên nguyên tắc, cái gì chưa bể thì đừng sửa chữa.

Bộ Công An mới đây đưa ra Dự thảo nghị định quy định nhà báo, người dân không được dùng thiết bị nguỵ trang ghi âm, ghi hình, Câu hỏi nên nêu thêm:

Chương trình gồm có một buổi tiếp tân đặc biệt và tiếp theo là cuộc điều trần của Thượng Nghị Sĩ Janet Nguyễn tại Thượng Viện để tưởng nhớ 42 Năm Ngày Mất Nước và chọn Tháng Tư,

Du khách ngã dập mặt ở quận 1 được đền 1000 USD... Câu hoỏ là: khi dân mình ngã dập mặt, có ai đền gì chăng?

Ập vào trường gà tại khu rẫy ở xã Phước Đồng TP Nha Trang, công an đã tạm giữ 50 người cùng tang vật tiền mặt hơn 360 triệu đồng, 3 ôtô, 82 xe máy cùng nhiều phơi ghi tiền cược....
Santa Ana (Bình Sa)- - Tổ Đình Minh Đăng Quang, tọa lạc tại số 3010 W. Harvard Street, Santa Ana, CA 92704 do Hòa Thượng Thích Minh Tuyên Viện Trưởng Viện Hành Đạo Giáo Hội Phật Giáo Tăng Già Khất Sĩ Thế Giới,

ROSEMEAD, Calif., Ngày 13 tháng Tư, 2017 — Ba mươi em học sinh trung học năm cuối vừa nhận tin báo rằng niềm say mê khoa học, kỹ thuật, kỹ sư hoặc toán – còn gọi là các ngành STEM

Thứ Bảy 22/4/2017 từ 9:00 giờ sáng đến 3:00 giờ chiều tai Concorde Career College 12951 Euclid Street, Garden Grove

Anaheim (Bình Sa)- - Tại hội trường Trung Tâm Tài Chi Tổng Hợp, 420 S. Brookhurst St, Anaheim, CA 92804, vào lúc 10 giờ sáng Chủ Nhật, ngày 9 tháng 4 năm 2017,

Nữ nghệ sĩ tài danh Nancy Sit (Tiết Gia Yến) được thật nhiều người mến mộ trong các lãnh vực âm nhạc, phim ảnh và phim bộ truyền hình, cũng còn được biết dưới cái tên thân thương “Dì Hảo - Aunty Ho”,

Nhà Fountain Valley &amp; Garden Grove, dư nhiều phòng cho share, giá từ $500 (FV) và $350 (GG). Free nấu ăn, giặt sấy, lối đi riêng. L/L Phuong (714) 251-2700

BÁN NHÀ Ở VIỆT NAM Đường 2-4 số nhà 542 Vĩnh Hải, Nhà Trang, Khánh Hòa. Diện tích 300m2 ; 3 gian nhà đúc, 2 gian 1 tầng 1, 1 gian 2 tầng; và 1 khoảng đất trống đã cất nhà cấp 4. Đã có sổ vàng. L/L USA: Joseph Nguyễn (714) 531-3656. Việt Nam đường 2-4, Vĩnh Hải, Nha Trang, Khánh Hòa, phong 011 84 58 3833 721

NHÀ CHO THUÊ GẦN DÒNG CHÚA CỨU THẾ, 700 E SUNRISE, LB CA 90806. 3 PHÒNG NGỦ/2 PHÒNG TẮM, TO LỚN, THOÁNG MÁT, REMODEL. L/L: (562) 262-146
15/04/201700:05:00(Xem: 227)
Họa sĩ Ann Phong nói rằng, “Tôi không vẽ những gì tôi thấy mà vẽ những gì tôi cảm được.”

17/03/201700:00:00(Xem: 1852)
Giám đốc của Wells Fargo Foundation ông Jack Toàn và giáo sư Đại Học California, Irvine (UCI) bà Linda Trịnh Võ thường gặp nhau ở cộng đồng Little Saigon khi họ làm việc để ghi lại các trải nghiệm

15/03/201700:00:00(Xem: 959)
Hôm Chủ Nhật 5 tháng 3 2017 vừa qua, người dân Việt Nam khắp nơi trên thế giới đã xuống đường, với ước mong tiếng nói, lời than van,
Thường thường khi đi học về nhà con gặp người phát thư lái xe đến mỗi nhà và bỏ thư vào hộp đựng cạnh lề đường.

Ông ngoại có gương mặt hiền hậu. Ông con cao ráo và rất đẹp trai. Nhưng năm nay ông đã 79 tuổi rồi. Tóc ông bạc phơ, chân bước đi chậm chạp.

Nhân dịp em được giải nhất trong kỳ thi chính tả, mẹ em đã tặng cho em một con cá vàng. Em nuôi nó trong một chậu thủy tinh đầy nước và đặt nó trên bàn cạnh giường ngủ của em.

Gia đình Thiếu Nhi Việt Báo rất hân hạnh được sự đóng góp các bài luận văn tiếng Việt của Trung Tâm Văn Hóa Hồng Bàng tại địa chỉ 13200 Newhope St, Garden Grove, CA 92843.

Năm nay là năm Đinh Dậu, và Tết vừa qua là Tết con gà nên đi đâu em cũn (cũng) nhìn thấy hình vẽ con gà. Con Gà in trên lịch, trên báo, con gà được phón (phóng) thật to ở các buổi trình diễn đón Xuân, ở hội chợ tết.

Ở trườn (trường) học tiếng Mỹ thì em có cô giáo người Mỹ. Nhưn (nhưng) em muốn kể chiện (chuyện) về cô giáo dại (dạy) em tiếng Việt mỗi sáng ngày Chủ Nhật hàn (hàng) tuần.

Hôm nay, bà ngoại đang ở trong nhà thương vì hôm qua bà bị đột quỵ. Vì bị đột quỵ, bà không cảm thấy tay phải của bà hoạt động được, chân phải của bà rât yếu.

Tết Nguyên Đán xong, thì đang giữ mùa Xuân. Năm nay có nhiều ngày mưa, nên khí hậu thay đổi nóng lạnh bấc (bất) thường, trời đang nắng ấm hôm nay thì ngày mai mưa và rất lạnh.
Tiểu bang Washington của chúng ta, tiểu bang của “Ngàn Thông Mãi Xanh”, có nhiều nguồn hải sản độc đáo.

Một cụ già đã nghỉ hưu ở thành phố Thái Nguyên đã gọt giũa câu chữ thành những câu thành ngữ thời hiện đại có ý nghĩa giáo dục rất sâu sắc.

Cách làm món Bánh Xèo Chay

Nam California có một di tích lịch sử nổi bật: Tu viện Thiên chúa giáo có tên là Mission Santa Barbara, có khi viết là Santa Barbara Mission, nguyên khởi là từ một dòng tu Tây Ban Nha thiết lập năm 1786. Tu viện này nằm trong một loạt tu viện thiết lập bởi Tây Ban Nha nhằm cải đaạ thổ dân da đỏ tại California.

Chiều thứ Bảy là một buổi chiều thoải mái, đầm ấm nhất trong tuần. Với mục đích góp phần làm cho đời sống gia đình thêm vui vẻ, hạnh phúc, ngoài các chuyên mục quen thuộc,

Các hãng xe Nhật khi bán xe cho người Việt có thể bớt đến $1000.00 để khỏi gắn đèn signal vì người Việt lái xe khu Bolsa không bao giờ xài đèn signals khi quẹo hoặc sang lane.

Bún riêu có hai loại, riêu cua hay riêu tôm khô. Nấu bằng loại nào thì thịt cua hay tôm cũng sẽ nổi thành tảng phía trên thành. Nếu nấu vụng, thịt cua hay tôm sẽ vỡ hay chìm, không ngon.
Trong phần ăn của mọi người, các nhà dinh dưỡng và y học đều khuyên nên bao gồm sữa, vì đây là thực phẩm có nhiều tác dụng tốt cho cơ thể.

Các nhà khoa học đã tả và đặt tên cho hơn hai chục ngàn loại cá. Phần mềm của các động vật này được dùng làm thực phẩm, mà ta thường gọi chung là cá.

Được tinh chế vào khoảng từ thế kỷ thứ IV tới thế kỷ thứ VII ở Cận Đông, đường là món ăn hiếm quý chỉ dành riêng cho hàng vương giả thời đó.

(UPI) Nghiên cứu mới nhất của Viện Đại học Tufts đã bác bỏ giả thuyết cho rằng việc tiêu thụ đậu nành làm tăng mức estrogen và có thể dẫn đến ung thư vú ở phụ nữ.

Cá là những động vật máu lạnh, sống dưới nước, thở bằng mang, hình thon dài, trên mình có vẩy, di chuyển bằng vây và đuôi.

Nhiều tay đầu bếp chuyên nghiệp thường khoe rằng, khi mổ một con lợn, anh ta không bỏ một thứ gì ngoại trừ tiếng lợn kêu eng éc. Thực vậy, toàn thể bộ phận con lợn,

Trong phạm vi dinh dưỡng, thịt là chất đạm do động vật có vú, gia súc, chim thú trên rừng cung cấp. Đấy là phần mềm nằm giữa da và xương cũng như ở các bộ phận cơ thể.

Nước là chất lỏng không mầu, không mùi có ở trạng thái tự nhiên trong lòng đất, ao hồ, sông, biển. Thực phẩm như rau trái, thịt cá cũng có một lượng nước đáng kể.

Hàng năm, cùng với đại lễ Giáng Sinh rồi sửa soạn đón Tết, mừng Xuân thì những lời chúc tụng, những cánh thiệp nhiều màu xinh xinh được gửi cho nhau. Để chúc nhau khang an thịnh vượng và hạnh phúc.
