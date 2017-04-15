Trong thời đại của nền Đệ nhị Cộng hòa Việt Nam, một ngừơì có công canh tân làng báo chí VN, trang bị kiến thức cũng như tinh thần l̀àm báo mới cho ngừơì phóng viên/ký gỉa nhằm đáp ứng vơí tình trạng đất nước thờì bấy giờ,
Trong thời đại của nền Đệ nhị Cộng hòa Việt Nam, một ngừơì có công canh tân làng báo chí VN, trang bị kiến thức cũng như tinh thần l̀àm báo mới cho ngừơì phóng viên/ký gỉa nhằm đáp ứng vơí tình trạng đất nước thờì bấy giờ,
Hội Tiêu chuẩn và bảo vệ người tiêu dùng (VINASTAS) đã có quyết định cách chức phó tổng thư ký với ông Vương Ngọc Tuấn, người trực tiếp tham gia cuộc khảo sát, công bố chất lượng nước mắm vào tháng 10-2016.
Santa Ana (Bình Sa)- - Tổ Đình Minh Đăng Quang, tọa lạc tại số 3010 W. Harvard Street, Santa Ana, CA 92704 do Hòa Thượng Thích Minh Tuyên Viện Trưởng Viện Hành Đạo Giáo Hội Phật Giáo Tăng Già Khất Sĩ Thế Giới,
WASHINGTON - Không lâu sau lệnh phóng phi đạn Tomahawk tấn công căn cứ không quân Shayrat của Syria, TT Trump quyết định dùng “bom mẹ 10 tấn” với loạn quân Taleban ở Afghanistan.
<div class="nw_box_list_brief nw_boxing_padding"><div class="pl_list pl_list_col_1"><div class="pl_row pl_row_1 pl_row_first"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content pl_content_first" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Bắc Hàn Sẽ Xoá Sổ 20 Triệu Dân Seoul Nếu Mỹ Đánh Phủ Đầu, Theo Lời 1 Cựu GĐ/CIA" class="pl_atitle" href="/p119a266471/bac-han-se-xoa-so-20-trieu-dan-seoul-neu-my-danh-phu-dau-theo-loi-1-cuu-gd-cia">Bắc Hàn Sẽ Xoá Sổ 20 Triệu Dân Seoul Nếu Mỹ Đánh Phủ Đầu, Theo Lời 1 Cựu GĐ/CIA</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">15/04/2017</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 156)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Bắc Hàn Sẽ Xoá Sổ 20 Triệu Dân Seoul Nếu Mỹ Đánh Phủ Đầu, Theo Lời 1 Cựu GĐ/CIA" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p119a266471/bac-han-se-xoa-so-20-trieu-dan-seoul-neu-my-danh-phu-dau-theo-loi-1-cuu-gd-cia" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/lscLDtWD1AgBAIx8/w150/6.jpg" title="6" alt="6" width="120" height="89" data-info="960,712"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/lscLDtWD1AgBAIx8/w150/6.jpg" title="6" alt="6" width="120" height="89" data-info="960,712"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/lscLDtWD1AgBAIx8/w150/6.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="89"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Panetta, cũng là cựu chánh văn phòng cho Tổng Thống Bill Clinton, nói trên đài MSNBC rằng chuyện này kéo dài từ lâu nhưng chúng ta đã ở một thời có thể xảy ra khiêu khch...</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2017-04-15"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_2"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Trump ra tín hiệu Nhường TQ Biển Đông; Tổng Thống Phi Lạnh Cẳng, Hủy Bỏ Chuyến Ra Biển Đông Cắm Cờ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p119a266470/trump-ra-tin-hieu-nhuong-tq-bien-dong-tong-thong-phi-lanh-cang-huy-bo-chuyen-ra-bien-dong-cam-co">Trump ra tín hiệu Nhường TQ Biển Đông; Tổng Thống Phi Lạnh Cẳng, Hủy Bỏ Chuyến Ra Biển Đông Cắm Cờ</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">15/04/2017</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 199)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Trump ra tín hiệu Nhường TQ Biển Đông; Tổng Thống Phi Lạnh Cẳng, Hủy Bỏ Chuyến Ra Biển Đông Cắm Cờ" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p119a266470/trump-ra-tin-hieu-nhuong-tq-bien-dong-tong-thong-phi-lanh-cang-huy-bo-chuyen-ra-bien-dong-cam-co" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/VC9GCtWD1AgBAPV5/w150/5.jpg" title="5" alt="5" width="120" height="80" data-info="800,534"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/VC9GCtWD1AgBAPV5/w150/5.jpg" title="5" alt="5" width="120" height="80" data-info="800,534"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/VC9GCtWD1AgBAPV5/w150/5.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="80"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Ông tuyên bố với cộng đồng Philippines tại thủ đô Saudi Arabia “Vì tình bạn với Trung Quốc và vì chúng ta đánh giá cao tình hữu nghị, tôi không ra đảo dựng quốc kỳ Philippines”.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2017-04-15"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_3"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="5000 Jihadist Tại Trung đông Sẽ Trở Về Gây bất Ổn Châu Âu" class="pl_atitle" href="/p119a266469/5000-jihadist-tai-trung-dong-se-tro-ve-gay-bat-on-chau-au">5000 Jihadist Tại Trung đông Sẽ Trở Về Gây bất Ổn Châu Âu</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">15/04/2017</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 87)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="5000 Jihadist Tại Trung đông Sẽ Trở Về Gây bất Ổn Châu Âu" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p119a266469/5000-jihadist-tai-trung-dong-se-tro-ve-gay-bat-on-chau-au" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/IR5uCNWD1AgBAGYN/w150/4.jpg" title="4" alt="4" width="120" height="80" data-info="960,637"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/IR5uCNWD1AgBAGYN/w150/4.jpg" title="4" alt="4" width="120" height="80" data-info="960,637"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/IR5uCNWD1AgBAGYN/w150/4.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="80"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">DAMASCUS - Thứ trưởng ngoại giao của Syria trả lời phỏng vấn cho hay: 5000 công dân Âu Tây đang chiến đấu như là jihadist tại Trung Đông sẽ là tai họa nếu họ đuợc phép trở về.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2017-04-15"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_4"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Ba Lan Đón 900 Lính Mỹ Tới Bảo Vệ Biên Giới Sát Nga" class="pl_atitle" href="/p119a266468/ba-lan-don-900-linh-my-toi-bao-ve-bien-gioi-sat-nga">Ba Lan Đón 900 Lính Mỹ Tới Bảo Vệ Biên Giới Sát Nga</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">15/04/2017</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 88)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Ba Lan Đón 900 Lính Mỹ Tới Bảo Vệ Biên Giới Sát Nga" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p119a266468/ba-lan-don-900-linh-my-toi-bao-ve-bien-gioi-sat-nga" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/mRx8A9WD1AgBAH0-/w150/3.jpg" title="3" alt="3" width="120" height="80" data-info="960,640"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/mRx8A9WD1AgBAH0-/w150/3.jpg" title="3" alt="3" width="120" height="80" data-info="960,640"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/mRx8A9WD1AgBAH0-/w150/3.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="80"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">WARSAW - Ba Lan đã chính thức nghênh đón số chiến binh Hoa Kỳ sẽ trở thành xương sống của tiểu đoàn đa quốc thuộc NATO như là 1 phần trong chiến luợc kềm chế Nga.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2017-04-15"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Nga, Iran, Syria: Mỹ Phải Ngưng Bắn Phi Đạn Vào Syria" class="pl_atitle" href="/p119a266467/nga-iran-syria-my-phai-ngung-ban-phi-dan-vao-syria">Nga, Iran, Syria: Mỹ Phải Ngưng Bắn Phi Đạn Vào Syria</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">15/04/2017</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 82)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Nga, Iran, Syria: Mỹ Phải Ngưng Bắn Phi Đạn Vào Syria" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p119a266467/nga-iran-syria-my-phai-ngung-ban-phi-dan-vao-syria" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/vUGw_tSD1AgBAE0W/w150/2.jpg" title="2" alt="2" width="120" height="83" data-info="800,554"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/vUGw_tSD1AgBAE0W/w150/2.jpg" title="2" alt="2" width="120" height="83" data-info="800,554"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/vUGw_tSD1AgBAE0W/w150/2.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="83"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">MOSCOW - Hội nghị ngoại trưởng của 3 nước Nga, Syria và Iran họp tại thủ đô Moscow khẳng định trận tấn công căn cứ Shayrat bằng phi đạn Tomahawk là hành động xâm lăng,</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2017-04-15"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_6 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Bom 10 Tấn Của Mỹ Thả Ở Afhgan Giết 36 Taleban; Nga Nói Có “Bom Cha” Còn Mạnh Và Hiệu Quả Hơn Bom Mẹ" class="pl_atitle" href="/p119a266466/bom-10-tan-cua-my-tha-o-afhgan-giet-36-taleban-nga-noi-co-bom-cha-con-manh-va-hieu-qua-hon-bom-me">Bom 10 Tấn Của Mỹ Thả Ở Afhgan Giết 36 Taleban; Nga Nói Có “Bom Cha” Còn Mạnh Và Hiệu Quả Hơn Bom Mẹ</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">15/04/2017</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 118)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Bom 10 Tấn Của Mỹ Thả Ở Afhgan Giết 36 Taleban; Nga Nói Có “Bom Cha” Còn Mạnh Và Hiệu Quả Hơn Bom Mẹ" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p119a266466/bom-10-tan-cua-my-tha-o-afhgan-giet-36-taleban-nga-noi-co-bom-cha-con-manh-va-hieu-qua-hon-bom-me" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/Uf8D_NSD1AgBAOUw/w150/1.jpg" title="1" alt="1" width="120" height="63" data-info="960,503"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/Uf8D_NSD1AgBAOUw/w150/1.jpg" title="1" alt="1" width="120" height="63" data-info="960,503"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/Uf8D_NSD1AgBAOUw/w150/1.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="63"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Hành chánh trưởng (tương đuơng Thủ Tướng) Abdullah Abdullah xác nhận vụ dội bom MOAB đã đuợc phối hợp với chính quyền bản xứ để tránh gây thiệt hại thuờng dân.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2017-04-15"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>
<div class="nw_box_list_brief nw_boxing_padding"><div class="pl_list pl_list_col_1"><div class="pl_row pl_row_1 pl_row_first"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content pl_content_first" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Formosa Lại Thêm Nhức Nhối" class="pl_atitle" href="/p124a266473/formosa-lai-them-nhuc-nhoi">Formosa Lại Thêm Nhức Nhối</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">15/04/2017</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 119)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Formosa Lại Thêm Nhức Nhối" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p124a266473/formosa-lai-them-nhuc-nhoi" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/H_B9GdWD1AgBAOlK/w150/8.jpg" title="8" alt="8" width="120" height="80" data-info="800,532"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/H_B9GdWD1AgBAOlK/w150/8.jpg" title="8" alt="8" width="120" height="80" data-info="800,532"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/H_B9GdWD1AgBAOlK/w150/8.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="80"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">HÀ TĨNH -- Câu chuyện Formosa vẫn nhức nhối... Chính phủ CSVN lại trừng trị thêm 2 cựu quan chức để xoa dịu lòng dân phẫn nộ trong hồ sơ Formosa xả thải, gây ô nhiễm làm chết cá 4 tỉnh Miền Trung.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2017-04-15"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_2"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Có Đại Học Tại VN Không Sinh Viên" class="pl_atitle" href="/p124a266472/co-dai-hoc-tai-vn-khong-sinh-vien">Có Đại Học Tại VN Không Sinh Viên</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">15/04/2017</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 123)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Có Đại Học Tại VN Không Sinh Viên" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p124a266472/co-dai-hoc-tai-vn-khong-sinh-vien" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/Q-_lEtWD1AgBAL4Q/w150/7.jpg" title="7" alt="7" width="120" height="87" data-info="800,579"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/Q-_lEtWD1AgBAL4Q/w150/7.jpg" title="7" alt="7" width="120" height="87" data-info="800,579"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/Q-_lEtWD1AgBAL4Q/w150/7.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="87"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Đại học là nơi đào tạo trí thức, những người sẽ nắm giềng mối phát triển tương lai cho Việt Nam. Nhưng các đại học Việt Nam đã có tầm vóc thế nào?</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2017-04-15"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_3"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Biển Đông Có vẻ Hết Cứu Nổi?" class="pl_atitle" href="/p124a266428/bien-dong-co-ve-het-cuu-noi-">Biển Đông Có vẻ Hết Cứu Nổi?</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">14/04/2017</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 553)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Biển Đông Có vẻ Hết Cứu Nổi?" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p124a266428/bien-dong-co-ve-het-cuu-noi-" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/G96dqfGC1AgBAORW/w150/7.jpg" title="7" alt="7" width="120" height="85" data-info="800,567"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/G96dqfGC1AgBAORW/w150/7.jpg" title="7" alt="7" width="120" height="85" data-info="800,567"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/G96dqfGC1AgBAORW/w150/7.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="85"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Tổng thống Rodrigo Duterte tuyên bố hôm 13/04/2017, sẽ không đến cắm cờ Philippines trên một nhóm đảo thuộc quần đảo Trường Sa, sau khi Trung Quốc phản đối.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2017-04-14"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_4"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tham Nhũng Khắp Nơi Tại VN" class="pl_atitle" href="/p124a266390/tham-nhung-khap-noi-tai-vn">Tham Nhũng Khắp Nơi Tại VN</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">13/04/2017</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 537)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Tham Nhũng Khắp Nơi Tại VN" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p124a266390/tham-nhung-khap-noi-tai-vn" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/2vfI5UCC1AgBAJND/w150/10.jpg" title="10" alt="10" width="120" height="80" data-info="800,531"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/2vfI5UCC1AgBAJND/w150/10.jpg" title="10" alt="10" width="120" height="80" data-info="800,531"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/2vfI5UCC1AgBAJND/w150/10.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="80"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Bản tin RFA ghi nhận rằng tham nhũng tại Việt Nam đe dọa sự phát triển bền vững của kinh tế và xã hội, Việt Nam đứng thứ 133/176 bảng xếp hạng tham nhũng toàn cầu của Minh Bạch Quốc Tế,</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2017-04-13"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Về Dự Thảo Cấm Ghi Âm, Ghi Hình" class="pl_atitle" href="/p124a266389/ve-du-thao-cam-ghi-am-ghi-hinh">Về Dự Thảo Cấm Ghi Âm, Ghi Hình</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">13/04/2017</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 418)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Về Dự Thảo Cấm Ghi Âm, Ghi Hình" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p124a266389/ve-du-thao-cam-ghi-am-ghi-hinh" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/ufmY4ECC1AgBAL9D/w150/9.jpg" title="9" alt="9" width="120" height="80" data-info="800,533"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/ufmY4ECC1AgBAL9D/w150/9.jpg" title="9" alt="9" width="120" height="80" data-info="800,533"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/ufmY4ECC1AgBAL9D/w150/9.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="80"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">HANOI -- Trong khi Bộ Công An đưa ra Dự thảo ngăn cấm dân chúng sử dụng phần mềm gián điệp, ngăn cấm ghi hình, ghi âm... một quan chức Mặt Trận nói rằng như thế có phải là vi hiến không.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2017-04-13"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_6 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="VN Cần 400 Tỉ MK Để Xây Dựng Hạ Tầng Cơ Sở 10 Năm Tới" class="pl_atitle" href="/p124a266355/vn-can-400-ti-mk-de-xay-dung-ha-tang-co-so-10-nam-toi">VN Cần 400 Tỉ MK Để Xây Dựng Hạ Tầng Cơ Sở 10 Năm Tới</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">12/04/2017</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 389)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="VN Cần 400 Tỉ MK Để Xây Dựng Hạ Tầng Cơ Sở 10 Năm Tới" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p124a266355/vn-can-400-ti-mk-de-xay-dung-ha-tang-co-so-10-nam-toi" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/aHviaHeB1AgBANde/w150/11.jpg" title="11" alt="11" width="120" height="89" data-info="800,594"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/aHviaHeB1AgBANde/w150/11.jpg" title="11" alt="11" width="120" height="89" data-info="800,594"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/aHviaHeB1AgBANde/w150/11.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="89"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Bộ Trưởng Kế Hoạch và Đầu Tư của CSVN Nguyễn Chí Dũng nói với báo Nhật The Nikkei rằng Hà Nội đã sắn sàng cho tiến trình phác họa khung pháp lý để dọn đường cho sự tham gia của ngoại quốc vào các dự án xây dựng.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2017-04-12"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>
Mai Hồng Thu là tên Việt của tác giả Donna Nguyễn/ Donna Nguyen. Cô đã từng đóng góp khoảng 16 bài Viết Về Nước Mỹ dưới ba bút danh trên. Sanh tại Sài Gòn, sang Mỹ năm 1985, cô từng sống ở vài tiểu bang như Indiana,
Tác giả đã dự Viết Về Nước Mỹ ngay từ năm đầu tiên. Là con một gia đình H.O., đến Mỹ năm 1995, khi đã 27 tuổi, Nguyễn Khánh Vũ hiện là kỹ sư điện toán cho một công ty tại Arizona và đã góp nhiều bài viết xúc động.
Trong khi đó, Lam Choong Wah, nhà nghiên cứu cao cấp ở viện Refsa (Research for Social Advancement), trả lời phỏng vấn của báo Free Malaysia Today rằng tranh chấp ở quần đảo Trường Sa sẽ kéo dài mãi thôi...
Trong thời đại của nền Đệ nhị Cộng hòa Việt Nam, một ngừơì có công canh tân làng báo chí VN, trang bị kiến thức cũng như tinh thần l̀àm báo mới cho ngừơì phóng viên/ký gỉa nhằm đáp ứng vơí tình trạng đất nước thờì bấy giờ,
Trong thời đại của nền Đệ nhị Cộng hòa Việt Nam, một ngừơì có công canh tân làng báo chí VN, trang bị kiến thức cũng như tinh thần l̀àm báo mới cho ngừơì phóng viên/ký gỉa nhằm đáp ứng vơí tình trạng đất nước thờì bấy giờ,
Gia tăng chi phí chăm sóc sức khoẻ đã và đang là một trong những mối quan tâm quan trọng nhất đối với người Mỹ; nợ nần chăm sóc sức khoẻ là một trong những lý do chính khiến nhiều người phải tuyên bố phá sản
Tài lực và thế lực nào đã chống lưng giúp Lào gạt qua phản đối của Cam Bốt và Việt Nam; bất chấp khuyến cáo của các chuyên gia quốc tế về các tác động nặng nề cho môi sinh và kinh tế
<div class="nw_box_list_brief nw_boxing_padding"><div class="pl_list pl_list_col_1"><div class="pl_row pl_row_1 pl_row_first"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content pl_content_first" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Việt Nam Hải Ngoại Đã Thành Hình" class="pl_atitle" href="/p217797a227974/viet-nam-hai-ngoai-da-thanh-hinh">Việt Nam Hải Ngoại Đã Thành Hình</a></h2></div><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Thấm thoát đã 39 năm di tản ra ngoại quốc để tỵ nạn CS. Rõ rệt một Việt Nam Hải ngoại đã thành hình.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2014-10-11"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_2"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Một Ngày Năm 2009" class="pl_atitle" href="/p217797a227973/mot-ngay-nam-2009">Một Ngày Năm 2009</a></h2></div><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Ông Nguyễn Ngọc Chiểu, Chủ Tịch Hãng Pacific Aerospace, triệu tập một cuộc họp báo có sự hiện diện của Đại Diện các hội đoàn,</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2014-10-11"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_3"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Bàn Tay & Tấm Lòng Vàng Xây Dựng Nghĩa Trang Quân Cán Chính Việt Nam Cộng Hoà Hải Ngoại" class="pl_atitle" href="/p217797a227972/ban-tay-tam-long-vang-xay-dung-nghia-trang-quan-can-chinh-viet-nam-cong-hoa-hai-ngoai">Bàn Tay & Tấm Lòng Vàng Xây Dựng Nghĩa Trang Quân Cán Chính Việt Nam Cộng Hoà Hải Ngoại</a></h2></div><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2014-10-11"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_4"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Đồng Thanh Tương Ứng - Kỳ 2" class="pl_atitle" href="/p217797a227660/dong-thanh-tuong-ung-ky-2">Đồng Thanh Tương Ứng - Kỳ 2</a></h2></div><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Một tuần sau khi chúng tôi gửi lá thư tâm huyết đến Quí Vị Hội Viên, một lá thư tâm huyết thứ hai gửi đến Quí Vị Bác Sĩ được Bác sĩ Lý văn Quý công bố trên diễn đàn Y khoa/ Quân Y.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2014-10-04"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_5"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Bức thư của một hội viên." class="pl_atitle" href="/p217797a227659/buc-thu-cua-mot-hoi-vien">Bức thư của một hội viên.</a></h2></div><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Bức thư của một hội viên." class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p217797a227659/buc-thu-cua-mot-hoi-vien" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/LQ3Avr-t0QgBAIN1/w150/letter-from-a-member.jpg" title="letter-from-a-member" alt="letter-from-a-member" width="120" height="149" data-info="516,640"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/LQ3Avr-t0QgBAIN1/w150/letter-from-a-member.jpg" title="letter-from-a-member" alt="letter-from-a-member" width="120" height="149" data-info="516,640"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/LQ3Avr-t0QgBAIN1/w150/letter-from-a-member.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="149"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2014-10-04"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_6"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Cemetery Honors Vietnamese Fought Alongside U.S. Troops" class="pl_atitle" href="/p217797a227411/cemetery-honors-vietnamese-fought-alongside-u-s-troops">Cemetery Honors Vietnamese Fought Alongside U.S. Troops</a></h2></div><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Cemetery Honors Vietnamese Fought Alongside U.S. Troops" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p217797a227411/cemetery-honors-vietnamese-fought-alongside-u-s-troops" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/yTTuvi-o0QgBAElO/w150/chinh-huynh-kim-huynh-o-nghia-trang.jpg" title="chinh-huynh-kim-huynh-o-nghia-trang" alt="chinh-huynh-kim-huynh-o-nghia-trang" width="120" height="76" data-info="987,627"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/yTTuvi-o0QgBAElO/w150/chinh-huynh-kim-huynh-o-nghia-trang.jpg" title="chinh-huynh-kim-huynh-o-nghia-trang" alt="chinh-huynh-kim-huynh-o-nghia-trang" width="120" height="76" data-info="987,627"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/yTTuvi-o0QgBAElO/w150/chinh-huynh-kim-huynh-o-nghia-trang.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="76"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Drivers on Highway 395 in San Bernardino County might miss the South Vietnamese flags flapping next to a stretch of road as they whiz by.</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2014-09-27"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_7 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Thêm Niềm Tin và Hy Vọng" class="pl_atitle" href="/p217797a227410/them-niem-tin-va-hy-vong">Thêm Niềm Tin và Hy Vọng</a></h2></div><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Thêm Niềm Tin và Hy Vọng" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p217797a227410/them-niem-tin-va-hy-vong" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/WtIqbkOo0QgBAN4g/w150/6.jpg" title="6" alt="6" width="120" height="78" data-info="640,415"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/WtIqbkOo0QgBAN4g/w150/6.jpg" title="6" alt="6" width="120" height="78" data-info="640,415"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/WtIqbkOo0QgBAN4g/w150/6.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="78"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Hồi báo tuần truốc là của Bác sĩ Dược Khoa Christina bày tỏ thiện ý tham gia. Emai cho Bs Chỉnh: “Cho Christina tham Gia vao chuong trinh lich Su nay ko a?</div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2014-09-27"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>
Hội Tiêu chuẩn và bảo vệ người tiêu dùng (VINASTAS) đã có quyết định cách chức phó tổng thư ký với ông Vương Ngọc Tuấn, người trực tiếp tham gia cuộc khảo sát, công bố chất lượng nước mắm vào tháng 10-2016.
Santa Ana (Bình Sa)- - Tổ Đình Minh Đăng Quang, tọa lạc tại số 3010 W. Harvard Street, Santa Ana, CA 92704 do Hòa Thượng Thích Minh Tuyên Viện Trưởng Viện Hành Đạo Giáo Hội Phật Giáo Tăng Già Khất Sĩ Thế Giới,
BÁN NHÀ Ở VIỆT NAM Đường 2-4 số nhà 542 Vĩnh Hải, Nhà Trang, Khánh Hòa. Diện tích 300m2 ; 3 gian nhà đúc, 2 gian 1 tầng 1, 1 gian 2 tầng; và 1 khoảng đất trống đã cất nhà cấp 4. Đã có sổ vàng. L/L USA: Joseph Nguyễn (714) 531-3656. Việt Nam đường 2-4, Vĩnh Hải, Nha Trang, Khánh Hòa, phong 011 84 58 3833 721
<div class="nw_box_list_brief nw_boxing_padding"><div class="pl_list pl_list_col_1"><div class="pl_row pl_row_1 pl_row_first"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content pl_content_first" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_tooltips" title="Tổ Đình Minh Đăng Quang – Tụ Nghĩa Đường Lễ Giổ Tổ Hùng Vương, Hội Thảo về “Liên Hiệp Hội Đồng Quốc Dân Việt Nam”" data-brief="<div class="plt_post plt_tooltips"><div class="plt_thumbnail"><img src="/images/file/9MKeAtGD1AgBAKwC/h50/to-dinh-minh-dang-quang-dsc-0551.jpg" width="75" height="50"/></div><div class="plt_brief">Santa Ana (Bình Sa)- - Tổ Đình Minh Đăng Quang, tọa lạc tại số 3010 W. Harvard Street, Santa Ana, CA 92704 do Hòa Thượng Thích Minh Tuyên Viện Trưởng Viện Hành Đạo Giáo Hội Phật Giáo Tăng Già Khất Sĩ Thế Giới,</div></div>"></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tổ Đình Minh Đăng Quang – Tụ Nghĩa Đường Lễ Giổ Tổ Hùng Vương, Hội Thảo về “Liên Hiệp Hội Đồng Quốc Dân Việt Nam”" class="pl_atitle" href="/p113a266460/to-dinh-minh-dang-quang-tu-nghia-duong-le-gio-to-hung-vuong-hoi-thao-ve-lien-hiep-hoi-dong-quoc-dan-viet-nam-">Tổ Đình Minh Đăng Quang – Tụ Nghĩa Đường Lễ Giổ Tổ Hùng Vương, Hội Thảo về “Liên Hiệp Hội Đồng Quốc Dân Việt Nam”</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">15/04/2017</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 85)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Tổ Đình Minh Đăng Quang – Tụ Nghĩa Đường Lễ Giổ Tổ Hùng Vương, Hội Thảo về “Liên Hiệp Hội Đồng Quốc Dân Việt Nam”" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p113a266460/to-dinh-minh-dang-quang-tu-nghia-duong-le-gio-to-hung-vuong-hoi-thao-ve-lien-hiep-hoi-dong-quoc-dan-viet-nam-" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/9MKeAtGD1AgBAKwC/w150/to-dinh-minh-dang-quang-dsc-0551.jpg" title="to-dinh-minh-dang-quang-dsc-0551" alt="to-dinh-minh-dang-quang-dsc-0551" width="120" height="80" data-info="4288,2848"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/9MKeAtGD1AgBAKwC/w150/to-dinh-minh-dang-quang-dsc-0551.jpg" title="to-dinh-minh-dang-quang-dsc-0551" alt="to-dinh-minh-dang-quang-dsc-0551" width="120" height="80" data-info="4288,2848"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/9MKeAtGD1AgBAKwC/w150/to-dinh-minh-dang-quang-dsc-0551.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="80"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">Santa Ana (Bình Sa)- - Tổ Đình Minh Đăng Quang, tọa lạc tại số 3010 W. Harvard Street, Santa Ana, CA 92704 do Hòa Thượng Thích Minh Tuyên Viện Trưởng Viện Hành Đạo Giáo Hội Phật Giáo Tăng Già Khất Sĩ Thế Giới,</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Tổ Đình Minh Đăng Quang – Tụ Nghĩa Đường Lễ Giổ Tổ Hùng Vương, Hội Thảo về “Liên Hiệp Hội Đồng Quốc Dân Việt Nam”" href="/p113a266460/to-dinh-minh-dang-quang-tu-nghia-duong-le-gio-to-hung-vuong-hoi-thao-ve-lien-hiep-hoi-dong-quoc-dan-viet-nam-"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2017-04-15"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_2"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_tooltips" title="Edison International Công Bố 30 Em Học Sinh Trung Học Năm Cuối Nhiều HS Gốc Việt Nhận Học Bổng Tổng Trị Giá 1.2 Triệu Đô" data-brief="<div class="plt_post plt_tooltips"><div class="plt_thumbnail"><img src="/images/file/P856_tKD1AgBAEgR/h50/1.jpg" width="75" height="50"/></div><div class="plt_brief">ROSEMEAD, Calif., Ngày 13 tháng Tư, 2017 — Ba mươi em học sinh trung học năm cuối vừa nhận tin báo rằng niềm say mê khoa học, kỹ thuật, kỹ sư hoặc toán – còn gọi là các ngành STEM</div></div>"></div><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Edison International Công Bố 30 Em Học Sinh Trung Học Năm Cuối Nhiều HS Gốc Việt Nhận Học Bổng Tổng Trị Giá 1.2 Triệu Đô" class="pl_atitle" href="/p113a266459/edison-international-cong-bo-30-em-hoc-sinh-trung-hoc-nam-cuoi-nhieu-hs-goc-viet-nhan-hoc-bong-tong-tri-gia-1-2-trieu-do">Edison International Công Bố 30 Em Học Sinh Trung Học Năm Cuối Nhiều HS Gốc Việt Nhận Học Bổng Tổng Trị Giá 1.2 Triệu Đô</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">15/04/2017</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 69)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="Edison International Công Bố 30 Em Học Sinh Trung Học Năm Cuối Nhiều HS Gốc Việt Nhận Học Bổng Tổng Trị Giá 1.2 Triệu Đô" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p113a266459/edison-international-cong-bo-30-em-hoc-sinh-trung-hoc-nam-cuoi-nhieu-hs-goc-viet-nhan-hoc-bong-tong-tri-gia-1-2-trieu-do" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/P856_tKD1AgBAEgR/w150/1.jpg" title="1" alt="1" width="120" height="80" data-info="800,534"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/P856_tKD1AgBAEgR/w150/1.jpg" title="1" alt="1" width="120" height="80" data-info="800,534"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/P856_tKD1AgBAEgR/w150/1.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="80"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description">ROSEMEAD, Calif., Ngày 13 tháng Tư, 2017 — Ba mươi em học sinh trung học năm cuối vừa nhận tin báo rằng niềm say mê khoa học, kỹ thuật, kỹ sư hoặc toán – còn gọi là các ngành STEM</div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="Edison International Công Bố 30 Em Học Sinh Trung Học Năm Cuối Nhiều HS Gốc Việt Nhận Học Bổng Tổng Trị Giá 1.2 Triệu Đô" href="/p113a266459/edison-international-cong-bo-30-em-hoc-sinh-trung-hoc-nam-cuoi-nhieu-hs-goc-viet-nhan-hoc-bong-tong-tri-gia-1-2-trieu-do"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2017-04-15"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div><div class="pl_row pl_row_3 pl_row_last"><div class="pl_row_c"><div class="pl_col pl_col_1" style="width:100%"><div itemscope itemtype="http://schema.org/Article" class="pl_content" itemref="meta_publisher mt_entitypage"><div class="pl_title"><h2 itemprop="name headline"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="SINH HOẠT CỘNG ĐỒNG" class="pl_atitle" href="/p113a266458/sinh-hoat-cong-dong">SINH HOẠT CỘNG ĐỒNG</a></h2></div><span class="pl_date">15/04/2017</span><span class="pl_time">00:00:00</span><span class="pl_view">(Xem: 68)</span><div class="pl_thumbnail"><div class="pl_thumbnail_border"><a target="_self" title="SINH HOẠT CỘNG ĐỒNG" class="nw_image" itemprop="url" href="/p113a266458/sinh-hoat-cong-dong" style="width:120px;"><img class="imglazy" src="/images/site/blank.gif" data-original="/images/file/A1KV-9KD1AgBACRl/w150/0.jpg" title="0" alt="0" width="120" height="80" data-info="640,425"/><noscript><img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="/images/file/A1KV-9KD1AgBACRl/w150/0.jpg" title="0" alt="0" width="120" height="80" data-info="640,425"/></noscript><div itemprop="image" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"><meta itemprop="url" content="/images/file/A1KV-9KD1AgBACRl/w150/0.jpg"><meta itemprop="width" content="120"><meta itemprop="height" content="80"></div></a></div></div><div class="pl_brief" itemprop="description"></div><div class="pl_readmore"><a itemprop="url" target="_self" title="SINH HOẠT CỘNG ĐỒNG" href="/p113a266458/sinh-hoat-cong-dong"><span class="icon"></span>Đọc thêm</a></div><time itemprop="datePublished dateModified" datetime="2017-04-15"></time><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div><div class="clear"></div></div></div></div>
Năm nay là năm Đinh Dậu, và Tết vừa qua là Tết con gà nên đi đâu em cũn (cũng) nhìn thấy hình vẽ con gà. Con Gà in trên lịch, trên báo, con gà được phón (phóng) thật to ở các buổi trình diễn đón Xuân, ở hội chợ tết.
Nam California có một di tích lịch sử nổi bật: Tu viện Thiên chúa giáo có tên là Mission Santa Barbara, có khi viết là Santa Barbara Mission, nguyên khởi là từ một dòng tu Tây Ban Nha thiết lập năm 1786. Tu viện này nằm trong một loạt tu viện thiết lập bởi Tây Ban Nha nhằm cải đaạ thổ dân da đỏ tại California.